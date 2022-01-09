News
Broncos vs. Chiefs live blog: Real-time updates from the NFL Week 18 game at Empower Field
Joe Nguyen
Digital sports strategist for The Denver Post. Previously he was the online prep sports editor. Prior to that, he covered Adams County and Aurora in the YourHub section. He also writes about beer, professional wrestling and video games.
News
As spending bill stalls, Biden climate goals remain elusive
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faces a steep path to achieve his ambitious goal of slashing planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, amid legislative gridlock that has stalled a $2 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives.
Biden’s Build Back Better plan, which contains $550 billion in spending and tax credits aimed at promoting clean energy, was sidetracked by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who said just before Christmas that he could not support the legislation as written.
Democrats insist they are moving forward on the sweeping package, which also would bolster family services, health care and other programs. Manchin signaled in recent days that climate-related provisions were unlikely to be a deal-breaker, but the bill has taken a back seat to voting rights legislation and other Democratic priorities.
Even without the legislation, Biden can pursue his climate agenda through rules and regulations. But those can be undone by subsequent presidents, as demonstrated by Biden reversing Trump administration rules that rolled back protections put into place under Barack Obama.
Experts cite Biden’s executive authority to regulate tailpipe emissions from cars and trucks, as well as restrict emissions from power plants and other industrial sources, and the federal government’s vast power to approve renewable energy projects on federal lands and waters.
Indeed, the Environmental Protection Agency announced new tailpipe rules for cars and trucks the day after Manchin’s bombshell announcement Dec. 19. The next day, the Interior Department announced approval of two large-scale solar projects in California and moved to open up public lands in other Western states to solar development as part of the administration’s efforts to counter climate change by shifting from fossil fuels.
The administration also has access to tens of billions of dollars under the bipartisan infrastructure law approved in November, including $7.5 billion to create a national network of electric vehicle chargers; $5 billion to deliver thousands of electric school buses nationwide; and $65 billion to upgrade the power grid to reduce outages and facilitate expansion of renewable energy such as wind and solar power.
“I think the U.S. has a lot of tools and a lot of options to make gains on climate in the next decade,” said John Larsen, an energy systems expert and partner at the Rhodium Group, an independent research firm.
“Build Back Better is helpful” to meet Biden’s goals, “but if you don’t have Build Back Better, that doesn’t mean nothing happens,” Larsen said. “It just makes the task ahead a bit more challenging.”
Larsen is co-author of a Rhodium Group study last fall that found that passage of the Build Back Better package, along with the bipartisan infrastructure law and regulations by key federal agencies and states, could cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 45% to 51% below 2005 levels in 2030.
The Biden bill offers incentives for electric car purchases, development of technology to capture and store carbon emissions, and construction of wind and solar farms, among other provisions.
Global leaders made progress at a November climate summit in Scotland, “but there needs to be much more” action taken, said Penn State climate scientist Michael Mann. “And for the U.S. to be able to do its part, we need the climate provisions of Build Back Better to pass Congress as soon as possible.″
Jesse Jenkins, an energy systems engineer at Princeton University who has led an effort to model the Build Back Better bill’s effect on U.S. emissions, said there is “a yawning gap” between where U.S. emissions are today “and where we need to be to hit President Biden’s climate targets.”
Such a gap “is unlikely to be bridged by executive action or state policy alone,” Jenkins said in an email. The Princeton model estimates that the United States will fall 1.3 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent short of Biden’s 2030 climate commitment without the Build Back Better law.
Carbon dioxide equivalent is a standard measurement for the range of so-called greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide, that are generated from the burning of coal and petroleum and from other industrial uses and agriculture, and trap heat in the atmosphere.
Still, Jenkins remains optimistic about U.S. climate action.
“I do not accept the premise that the Build Back Better package is dead,” he wrote, adding that he thinks “there is still a very good chance that Congress passes the climate provisions and some combination of social policies” being pushed by Democrats.
“The consequences of failure are untenable, and the climate clock only moves in one direction,” Jenkins said.
Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., said she’s confident Biden and his administration will make good use of their current regulatory authority, as well as billions of dollars in new spending in the bipartisan infrastructure law. But on their own, those tools are not enough to meet Biden’s climate goals, she said. Rules imposed by one administration can be undone by the next, as Biden and former President Donald Trump have both demonstrated repeatedly.
Trump withdrew the U.S. from the global Paris climate accord and rolled back dozens of regulations imposed by his Democratic predecessor, Obama. Biden, in turn, has moved to reverse Trump on a range of actions, from rejoining the Paris agreement to canceling the Keystone XL oil pipeline and pausing new oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters.
Biden has elevated the issue of climate change across the U.S. government, signing an executive order to make the government carbon-neutral by 2050 and converting to an all-electric fleet of car and trucks by 2035.
Even so, Biden’s efforts can only go so far without an assist from Congress.
“Regulatory authority is no substitute for congressional action,” Smith said. “That’s why it’s so important that we pass the strongest bill possible, and that’s what we’re focusing on doing.”
Enacting clean-energy investments in the Build Back Better Act would cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by a cumulative 5 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2030, Jenkins said, an amount that would “put the U.S. within easy reach” of Biden’s commitment to cut emissions to half of 2005 levels by 2030.
Manchin, who chairs the Senate Energy Committee and whose state’s economy relies heavily on energy production, suggested he could back many of the climate provisions in the bill, including some tax credits. He also wants to include money to promote nuclear power and capture emissions from industrial facilities that pump out greenhouse gases.
“I think the climate thing is one that we probably can come to an agreement on much easier than anything else,” Manchin told reporters on Tuesday.
Democrats would need all their votes in the 50-50 Senate to advance the measure over unanimous Republican opposition.
AP Science Writer Seth Borenstein contributed to this story.
News
Your Money: The great resignation: myth or reality?
One of the fastest trending economic stories this year has been the “Great Resignation,” a phenomenon that’s tied to the record number of people who quit their jobs in April 2021. In July, that record was broken, as it was again in August and September. Media reports have pounced on these job “quits” as evidence that American workers are removing themselves from the workforce at an unprecedented rate.
But for anyone thinking of throwing in the towel on their job, or for business owners coping with the talent shortage, the reality is more complicated.
THE GREAT RESIGNATION IS NOT ABOUT QUITTING
Most of the so-called “quits” is not about people giving up their jobs, but job-hopping to better, higher-paying positions. This is certainly true of the hotel and restaurant sector, which, along with health care and technology, has seen more quits than any other part of the economy. But the flip side is interesting: The accommodation and food service sector added 2 million employees in 2021, more than any other sector, according to a recent article in The Atlantic.
We are also seeing the highest level of job openings on record, across most sectors, that are largely going unfilled. Consumers, who put off buying things during the pandemic, are eager to spend. This, along with supply-chain disruptions in manufacturing and transportation, is creating huge demand (and higher prices for almost everything). With so many opportunities, people are willing to take a chance on leaving their current job, especially with employers who are reluctant to offer remote work, or if those jobs are inherently low-wage, high-turnover positions.
IT’S DIFFERENT THIS TIME
What’s different about the Great Resignation from the Great Recession of 2008-’09 is that for a lot of workers, their overall financial situation is much better today. As Harvard labor economist Lawrence Katz points out, an expanded social safety net and (now-tapering) stimulus payments are in place to support unemployed people who are reluctant to return to the office or worksite. Well-off people continue to do well in the stock market and have increased their household savings. But even workers at lower-income and wealth-distribution levels have come through this period in relatively better shape than prior recessions. Some are taking the opportunity to focus on caregiving, to invest in job retraining or opening new businesses — or simply waiting and looking for something better.
What’s less clear is whether the sidelining of so many workers is temporary or a permanent sea change. Especially puzzling, as Katz points out, is how slowly the large number of unemployed people are moving back into the job market, given how many openings there are, even as stimulus payments are drying up and the pressure builds to restore their income.
Clearly, employers across many industries will need to be more competitive in terms of wages and benefits to attract and retain workers, at least in the near term. They also will need to reset their thinking about the traditional employer-employee relationship when it comes to flexible work arrangements, retirement plan design, job skills retraining and so on. Employers who are empathetic to the challenges that their employees feel from hybrid work relationships, financial stress, caregiving responsibilities, and who can adapt their benefits models to be more supportive of their employees’ overall wellness, may be better positioned to compete for talent.
RETIREMENT RATES UP, BUT NOT DRAMATICALLY
There are three reasons workers leave the workforce: They can voluntarily quit, they can be laid off or fired, or they can announce their retirement. In fact, announced retirements among adults aged 55 and older have increased during the pandemic and are responsible for some labor-market exits.
According to Pew Research Center, half (50.3%) of older adults are out of the labor force due to retirement, as of the third quarter of 2021, a 2 percentage point increase since the third quarter of 2019. In contrast to the Great Recession, when plummeting asset values (including home prices) induced many older workers to keep working and postpone retirement, the latest numbers suggest that over-55 workers who have completed at least a bachelor’s degree are retiring at a rate three times that of workers who have a high school diploma or less.
RETHINKING THE WORLD OF WORK
Business owners and employees both continue to face a broad array of work-related challenges. As the relationship between bosses and worker bees evolves, both will need to close the understanding gap as to what matters most. It’s possible that the reluctance for some people to remain in or return to the workforce reflects a permanent sea change in people’s values. We wouldn’t bet on it, however. American culture has always been industrious and geared to creating value. What we think is happening is more of a re-alignment of what matters most to people than a great resignation.
Moreover, as tempting as it may be to jump ship from your current job, there are many complex questions that you need to address before your retire. As we wrote in this column in September and October, there are just as many great reasons to retire as there are terrible reasons. And the best reasons have nothing to do with having more free time or less of a commute.
Instead, the desire to retire should be about freeing up time to do the things you are passionate about, supported by a resilient, well-funded portfolio that can handle your expense needs, expected tax burden and legacy planning over your lifetime. Deciding to leave a job for immediate gratification, instead of objectively thinking through the emotional and financial aspects that come with life after working, may not be in your best interest.
Finally, whether you are a business owner or pre-retiree, an experienced financial adviser who specializes in both employee benefits and wealth management can help you assess how and when might be the best time to shift gears on your retirement or benefits plan.
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.
Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisers at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of “Your Money” on WCCO 830AM on Sunday mornings. Email Bruce and Peg at yourmoney@wealthenhancement.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.
News
Playoffs are out of reach, but here’s what is on the line for Dolphins in finale vs. Patriots
When the Miami Dolphins lost their penultimate game of the 2021 season, a demoralizing defeat at the Tennessee Titans, 34-3, it rendered their home finale against the New England Patriots meaningless.
The Dolphins (8-8) were eliminated from playoff contention, and the possibility of a win-and-in scenario in the AFC East rivalry matchup and 4:25 p.m. kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday was squashed.
But don’t say it’s meaningless to Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who, in addition to always coaching to win, would love nothing more than to stick it to his former organization that he spent a decade and a half with as an assistant coach and scout under Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
Does Flores believe in the notion of finishing a season on a high note? When his five-win 2019 team finished with a win at New England, it sprung the Dolphins to a surprising 10-6 campaign in 2020. After that season concluded with a crushing loss at the Buffalo Bills that kept Miami out of the postseason, the Dolphins then started 2021 with a 1-7 record before a seven-game winning streak brought them back into contention.
“I think it’s always important to put your best foot forward and compete,” Flores said. “That’s what this game is all about. So yes, I think that’s very important.”
There is a pair of two-decade firsts the Dolphins can accomplish with a win over the Patriots (10-6). After Miami topped New England, 17-16, in the season opener in Foxborough, a win would signify the franchise’s first season sweep of the Patriots since 2000, Belichick’s first season at the helm there. The Dolphins could also finish with back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2003.
“The goal is to win the game,” said Flores, who also has the option of getting an in-game look at some younger practice squad players. “We are going to play guys who give us the best opportunity to do that.”
For the Patriots, they have already clinched a postseason berth, but Sunday’s game has significant seeding implications. The Patriots could finish as high as No. 1 in the AFC with a win and as low as No. 7 with a loss. The top-seed scenario is highly unlikely as it requires four other major upsets and could be ruled out by Saturday night with a Kansas City Chiefs win over the Denver Broncos. A Buffalo Bills win Sunday evening against the New York Jets give Buffalo the division title and restricts the Patriots to a wild-card seed of 5 through 7.
There’s a possibility it’s quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s last start with the Dolphins as he concludes his second season. Miami could look into the acquisition of a proven top-tier quarterback like Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson upon season’s end after being heavily linked to Watson trade talks with the Houston Texans around the trade deadline and last offseason.
The same could be said with a number of other Dolphins who are impending free agents — defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, tight end Mike Gesicki and others. Miami is projected to have an NFL-leading $74 million in cap space going into the 2022 offseason.
Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was named the team MVP for the season this past week, is three catches away from breaking Anquan Boldin’s NFL rookie receptions record (101).
Waddle has said he wants to help the team win games over earning a record, and Flores indicated the play calling will not necessarily cater to Waddle early to get the record out of the way. Miami plans to remain in its natural flow offensively.
The Dolphins will get their second of what could be many looks at rookie Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Sunday. They faced him in his NFL debut in Week 1, and although Miami pulled out the win late, Jones impressed, completing 29-of-39 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown.
Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah said this past week that Belichick “found a gem” in Jones.
Said cornerback Xavien Howard: “When I saw him play and the stuff he was doing, I’m like, ‘He’s not a rookie.’ He was doing some stuff like he’s been in the league a little minute.”
Jones, who has completed 67.6 percent of passes for 3,540 yards, 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, handled most of the blitzes the Dolphins threw at him Sept. 12 in Foxborough. It left Flores impressed.
“Good command of the offense, poised, good decision-making,” Flores said of Jones. “As an entire offense, it’s complementary to the skill set of each individual player. The run game, the pass game — I think [Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels] has done a great job of putting those guys in good positions to have success. They’ve obviously, with Mac at the helm, done a nice job.”
As opposed to the usual scenarios of an eliminated team negatively impacting its draft position with late-season win, that’s not the case for the Dolphins this year — at least not in the first round.
With Miami’s first-round pick going to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dolphins’ place in the first is tied to where the San Francisco 49ers end up. Dolphins fans can root for San Francisco to get booted from the playoffs in Week 18, clinching a top-18 selection. If the 49ers (9-7), with either a win against the Rams or a Saints loss to the Falcons, reach the postseason, the pick will be upward of that number and can fall back deeper into the round if San Francisco then pulls off an upset in the wild-card round.
The Dolphins go into Sunday healthy while the Patriots have defensive back Kyle Dugger and linebacker Dont’a Hightower out with eight others questionable entering game day.
Broncos vs. Chiefs live blog: Real-time updates from the NFL Week 18 game at Empower Field
Mo’ Money: Gucci Mane Surprises Keyshia Ka’oir With $1 Million In Cash For Her Birthday [Video]
As spending bill stalls, Biden climate goals remain elusive
‘RHOP’ Robyn Dixon Offers Update on Wedding, New House
Your Money: The great resignation: myth or reality?
Did Quavo Break Karrueche’s Fast From Men? Previously Paired Duo Spotted On Vacay In Saint Martin
Playoffs are out of reach, but here’s what is on the line for Dolphins in finale vs. Patriots
Supporting Our Sistas: Shayna Isaac AKA “The Child Care MentHER” Went From Teen Mother To Having A Luxury Car Pushing Staff Of Child Care Providers
Tech Stocks, Bitcoin Log Sharpest Loss in Months After Fed Meeting—Here’s Why
Demi Lovato Reportedly Completes Rehab After Declaring They Are No Longer ‘California Sober’
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?