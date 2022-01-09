Celtics Notebook: Standings reveal an early bad trend

Had the season ended following the Celtics’ loss in New York on Thursday — and prior to Saturday’s chance at redemption — the C’s would have finished one spot out of the playoffs, including the last play-in tournament position.

Ime Udoka said it’s too early for players to turn their attention to something as peripheral as the conference standings. Indeed, with four games separating the teams clumped between the sixth and 11th seeds, Udoka believes it wouldn’t take much for the Celtics to improve their status.

“I think people see it and coaches probably pay more attention than players at times, but no it wouldn’t,” he said of whether the standings can serve as motivation this early in the season.

“We’re not even at the halfway point yet, and the inconsistency that we’ve had, you can go on a three-, four-game run and you’re right back in seventh or eighth place, and I think it’s that tight after the first four or five,” he said. “So the motivation is to improve more so than looking at standings this early. And if we take care of business and do what we can do, what we have been doing at times, that will take care of itself.

“I mean, we’d be in a much better position now and we still have the opportunity to do that,” said Udoka. “So you’ve seen a team, I think, Toronto or somebody’s gone a few game winning streak in there, they go from 12th or 13th to eighth or whatever. And so it’s flipped that quickly and it’s that tight. So more so than that, it’s just rectifying the things we can and improving in those areas rather than looking at standings this early.”

The Fournier issue

Evan Fournier’s 41-point, 10-3-pointer performance against his former team on Thursday gave Udoka an endless source of frustration, especially while watching his players — and especially Dennis Schroder — go under screens while chasing the Knicks wing. Fournier was a late scratch Saturday with a thigh contusion.

“We weren’t as physical as we should have been from the start. Let him be too comfortable, losing track of him, not being connected, not being physical in his pick-and-rolls,” said Udoka. “And quite frankly, not following the game plan on him, which is to chase him over and not go under and several times we got caught, whether it was off-ball or on-ball, pick-and-rolls going under, and when somebody is making that many obviously you have to find him on the court, in transition, and in other areas, and so we lost him quite a few times.

“And then once he was in a rhythm, you’re hitting at that point, and even when you are contesting or closing the distance, you’re in such a hot streak that he made a few tough ones late. But first play of the game was a prime example of us losing track of him, getting him going. And overall, he’s been great against us this year more so than anybody. And so we know him, he knows us and we have to obviously defend him much better because he’s really gotten it going in these three games against us.”

Full strength

Though Udoka was able to start the group of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Robert Williams for only the 10th time this season because of injuries and COVID protocol, even chemistry with this group doesn’t simply reappear.

“Having guys back Is a part of, you know, a piece of the puzzle, but still have to finish the game with who’s in there,” he said. “And, to some extent, regardless who’s been in or not, we’ve had the same struggle, and you’ve seen that the last few games. And so more so than what’s available, it’s find the right lineup in that game, who finishes for offense and defensive reasons. And overall, the message is the same regardless of who we have and we have to get better in those areas.”