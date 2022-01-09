News
Celtics Notebook: Standings reveal an early bad trend
Had the season ended following the Celtics’ loss in New York on Thursday — and prior to Saturday’s chance at redemption — the C’s would have finished one spot out of the playoffs, including the last play-in tournament position.
Ime Udoka said it’s too early for players to turn their attention to something as peripheral as the conference standings. Indeed, with four games separating the teams clumped between the sixth and 11th seeds, Udoka believes it wouldn’t take much for the Celtics to improve their status.
“I think people see it and coaches probably pay more attention than players at times, but no it wouldn’t,” he said of whether the standings can serve as motivation this early in the season.
“We’re not even at the halfway point yet, and the inconsistency that we’ve had, you can go on a three-, four-game run and you’re right back in seventh or eighth place, and I think it’s that tight after the first four or five,” he said. “So the motivation is to improve more so than looking at standings this early. And if we take care of business and do what we can do, what we have been doing at times, that will take care of itself.
“I mean, we’d be in a much better position now and we still have the opportunity to do that,” said Udoka. “So you’ve seen a team, I think, Toronto or somebody’s gone a few game winning streak in there, they go from 12th or 13th to eighth or whatever. And so it’s flipped that quickly and it’s that tight. So more so than that, it’s just rectifying the things we can and improving in those areas rather than looking at standings this early.”
The Fournier issue
Evan Fournier’s 41-point, 10-3-pointer performance against his former team on Thursday gave Udoka an endless source of frustration, especially while watching his players — and especially Dennis Schroder — go under screens while chasing the Knicks wing. Fournier was a late scratch Saturday with a thigh contusion.
“We weren’t as physical as we should have been from the start. Let him be too comfortable, losing track of him, not being connected, not being physical in his pick-and-rolls,” said Udoka. “And quite frankly, not following the game plan on him, which is to chase him over and not go under and several times we got caught, whether it was off-ball or on-ball, pick-and-rolls going under, and when somebody is making that many obviously you have to find him on the court, in transition, and in other areas, and so we lost him quite a few times.
“And then once he was in a rhythm, you’re hitting at that point, and even when you are contesting or closing the distance, you’re in such a hot streak that he made a few tough ones late. But first play of the game was a prime example of us losing track of him, getting him going. And overall, he’s been great against us this year more so than anybody. And so we know him, he knows us and we have to obviously defend him much better because he’s really gotten it going in these three games against us.”
Full strength
Though Udoka was able to start the group of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Robert Williams for only the 10th time this season because of injuries and COVID protocol, even chemistry with this group doesn’t simply reappear.
“Having guys back Is a part of, you know, a piece of the puzzle, but still have to finish the game with who’s in there,” he said. “And, to some extent, regardless who’s been in or not, we’ve had the same struggle, and you’ve seen that the last few games. And so more so than what’s available, it’s find the right lineup in that game, who finishes for offense and defensive reasons. And overall, the message is the same regardless of who we have and we have to get better in those areas.”
News
Pharmacists face pandemic burnout, too
Everyone knows that doctors and nurses are burned out from COVID-19, facing staffing shortages, full emergency rooms and COVID exposures — but one group of health care workers has been overlooked and face its own set of COVID-related difficulties: pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.
“Most pharmacists who’ve been in the field for a while, have been telling students ‘just stop, don’t go to pharmacy school, do something else, anything else,’” one clinical pharmacist in Boston said. “I’m hoping that the people who are going into pharmacy school are doing it because they truly have a passion for it and will fight for it and want to do nothing else with their lives.”
This pharmacist, who asked to remain anonymous for job security, said she’s faced challenges unique to the COVID era, including staffing shortages due to COVID outages and people leaving the industry. She’s even been asked to come into work while caring for her COVID-positive child, she said.
Mike Reppucci, who has owned Cambridge’s Inman Pharmacy since 1984, had three of seven pharmacists out this past week due to COVID and one on parental leave. He had to pick up 30 extra hours to fill the gaps, and other staffers have worked 10 to 20 hours extra. He even enlisted his son — an EMT who’s certified to do so — to administer COVID vaccines.
“It’s making everybody tired,” he said.
Another pharmacist, a recent graduate who works at a specialty pharmacy west of Boston, said she’s so tired at the end of the work day that she “can barely walk” after her shift. “I feel overworked and exhausted,” she said. “I’m in the call center, I’m in the lab. I’m just floating wherever I can, doing work that used to be done by like three different people.”
She added that the rapidly changing news around the pandemic has affected demand for certain drugs, especially ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug proved to be ineffective at treating COVID-19, but misinformation circulated last year, touting its benefits in fighting COVID-19.
The owner of the pharmacy she works at “loved selling ivermectin” when demand spiked last summer to “dozens of batches a day,” to the chagrin of his staff. “It’s been kind of a point of contention,” she said.
When state regulators cracked down on the distribution of the drug for COVID-19, as indicated by its dose, customers who previously filled ivermectin prescriptions there were “pissed” at her, she said. She added that doctors have even called and made up parasitic infections to get patients the drug.
Doctors and patients also get frustrated with pharmacists when supply chain issues prevent them from filling prescriptions, sometimes for a month or more.
The Boston-based clinical pharmacist said she sometimes has to call 20 hospitals to get her hands on a vial of a needed drug, which may still not be enough.
“Some doctors are more understanding than others about the shortages or what we can and can’t do, others are more like ‘No, I don’t care. This is what I need. You need to get it no matter what,’” she said.
As the faces and perceived gatekeepers of medications, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians can often bear the brunt of anger from patients, nurses and doctors, sometimes even facing “verbal and sometimes even physical abuse,” said Monica Mahoney, a clinical pharmacy specialist of Infectious Diseases at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, speaking broadly about the state of the industry.
Pharmacists have also been responsible for keeping up with the changing regulations and emergency use authorizations for COVID-related therapies, including vaccines, and, of course, administering vaccines.
“You’re expected to fill prescriptions, counsel patients and give all these vaccines in less time with the same workforce or possibly less workforce if you had attrition as well, and also be responsible for keeping up with new doses for each vaccine,” Mahoney said of the conditions.
Of course, all of this is not only adversely affecting the pharmacists, but the patients as well.
“They have much longer wait times and they don’t always get the ideal treatment that they would if we had all the resources available to us and we had everything we want,” the Boston pharmacist said. “They end up getting an alternative treatment or like second- or third-line, whatever we can get our hands on.”
All these added stressors can lead to more errors — 3% for each additional prescription filled per hour, per one University of Arizona study– and longer patient hospitalizations.
Although the Boston-based pharmacist said her bosses have tried to lighten the stress by giving employees access to mindfulness apps and having pizza parties (the inspiration for the pharmacist-social-media hashtag #PizzaIsNotWorking), she says it’s not doing the job.
“It hasn’t been anything in terms of like, ‘Here’s a pay raise for everyone because you’ve been working so hard. Here’s a bonus,’” she said. “What they’re giving us is not enough.”
News
Boston police task force members worry that oversight office could stagnate
Police reform task force members are fretting that the city’s new Boston Police oversight office is in danger of stagnating, with key seats still unfilled and an uncertain balance of power that could turn it into “just another bureaucratic office.”
“The staffing of the department and the focus of the department are not in step with the intent that it was put forth,” said longtime local activist Jamarhl Crawford, who served on the Boston Police Reform Task Force.
Crawford was one of 11 people chosen by then-Mayor Martin Walsh to serve on a task force to come up with police reforms after the widespread protests of that year based around race and policing. The mayor and council adopted the body’s recommendations, which included the creation of the OPAT — an independent office with subpoena power that houses a Civilian Review Board and Internal Affairs Oversight Panel — that’s now causing several of the members worry it isn’t meeting the vision they laid out.
Right now, the city says, four of the five seats on IAOP and three of the nine seats on the CRB are filled. Mayor Michelle Wu’s office said she plans on making appointments “in the coming weeks.”
“If those seats are not filled, then the office is ineffective and is not meeting its articulated charge,” NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan, another board member, said.
She — as echoed by other members this week — said that’s because for the task force both of those, more so than the executive director spot or other administrative staffing posts, are the important part of the reform, choosing who to investigate and what to do about it. The CRB has a broad mandate and generally is supposed to handle outside complaints against the department, while the IAOP, which is a bit more in the weeds, oversees internal-affairs investigations.
“That administrative division is directed by and provides support to the boards,” Sullivan said. “Part of the issue is that OPAT administration itself is being confused with the reform.”
Sullivan lamented that letting the administrative side lead the way would render OPAT “just another bureaucratic office.”
Crawford said the same, adding that for OPAT Executive Director Stephanie Everett, “The challenge for her is understanding that they are the support system” for the two boards.
The city didn’t make Everett available for comment for this story. During Wu’s press conference this week announcing the search committee for the next police commissioner, Everett did respond to questions about her office, saying “OPAT is up and running.”
She directed people to the city website and an end-of-year report, saying that hiring is ongoing, there’s an intake form online for police complaints and that she expects to have more news “in the next couple weeks.”
The five-page end-of-year report — wrapping up what’s essentially been six months since the annual budget first funded the office, and the month before that when Everett was brought on as a senior adviser to begin to look at some ongoing issues with the department — mentions the CRB just three times and IAOP four.
“It is our goal in subsequent reports to offer a more in-depth report that will include information unavailable at the publishing of this report such as findings related to disparate treatment, discipline or termination of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) officers; a summary and results of reviews of grant selection and implementation; citizen complaint determinations, and the results of reviews of completed Internal Affairs investigations,” Everett wrote.
Joe Feaster, chair of the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts and another board member, said he knows government often moves at a “glacial pace,” but said with the announcement of the commissioner search panel this week, “a natural adjunct to that could have been be those two boards, particularly the CRB.”
A few other members of the task force either declined to comment or didn’t respond to requests. Former U.S. Attorney Wayne Budd, the task force chair, didn’t comment, but in an email pointed toward Sullivan and Crawford as people who speak well to the issues.
Feaster and Crawford said they wanted more information out of OPAT, both for the public and the task force members.
“The office is called the Office of Police Accountability and Transparency,” Crawford said. “We would hope that there would be a certain level of accountability and transparently with that office, too.”
News
Curley: Sotomayor COVID lie is natural result of media fibs
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments this past week challenging the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate, and a comment from Justice Sonia Sotomayor raised eyebrows across the country.
While discussing young people who have fallen ill from COVID-19, the Justice said, “We have over 100,000 children, which we’ve never had before, in serious condition, many on ventilators.”
Her statement was patently untrue.
Even the left-leaning outlet PolitiFact couldn’t ignore this whopper and rated the statement as false. The website explained, “At the time she made this comment, federal data showed that fewer than 5,000 coronavirus-positive children were in the hospital. In fact, fewer than 83,000 children have been hospitalized for COVID-19 — cumulatively — since August 2020.”
The backlash was quick.
Some users on social media were stunned that a Supreme Court justice could be this grossly misinformed on COVID-19 data. Why would a brilliant liberal spread misinformation? Surely she follows “The Science,” right?
Right-wing critics pounced, seized and weaponized on Sotomayor’s lie.
“It’s good our Wise Latina SCOTUS justice apparently got her legal expertise and degree from MSNBC University,” tweeted popular columnist Stephen Miller.
Turns out that Sotomayor isn’t the only justice who is enrolled at Peacock U: Justice Stephen Breyer appears to be a student as well.
Breyer argued that OSHA’s emergency temporary standard, which requires private employers with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccinations or weekly testing, was necessary.
At one point, he asserted that “750 million new cases” of coronavirus had been reported in the United States on Thursday. This is a stunning claim, especially considering the population in the United States is a little over 332 million.
Can people contract more than one case of COVID-19 at a time? Does Dr. Fauci know about this? Someone call over to the set of Morning Joe and let him know ASAP.
And here I thought our liberal elites were trying to combat disinformation — not shout it from the highest court. Perhaps lying about COVID-19 is like partying without wearing a mask: It’s only a dangerous act when committed by a Republican.
Earlier this week, President Biden appeared at his fake White House set to sit in front of his green screen windows and deliver another debunked claim to the American people.
Reading from his trusty teleprompter the 79-year-old huffed, “This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
Where is the Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler when we need him? Millions of people who are fully vaccinated and boosted are getting breakthrough infections of COVID-19. Even the thrice-vaccinated Fauci groupies like Nicole Wallace are realizing that contracting the virus is no longer considered a moral failing.
In November, an epidemiologist named Gunter Kampf wrote about vaccinated individuals and their relevant role in transmission.
“In Massachusetts, USA, a total of 469 new COVID-19 cases were detected during various events in July, 2021, and 346 (74%) of these cases were in people who were fully or partly vaccinated, 274 (79%) of whom were symptomatic,” Kampf explained in the Lancet, a peer-reviewed medical journal.
So why is the Unifier-in-Chief promulgating such a divisive falsehood? Well, the same reason the justices are spewing nonsense. They want us to be afraid of the virus and afraid of each other. And if they have to lie to accomplish that goal, then so be it.
Activists masquerading as journalists ceaselessly promote inaccurate information. Without hesitation, these baseless claims are postulated by Democrats and parroted by Supreme Court justices. The left’s narrative, filled with bogus statistics and apocalyptic predictions, is designed to cultivate panic and scare people into submission. You have a better chance of convincing someone to give up their rights if said person is living in a constant state of hysteria.
America’s paranoia and fear, stoked by the ruling class and their cheerleaders in the media, has opened the door for the petty tyrants’ power grab. It is time the American people stop keeping the panic profiteers in business.
We are paying far too high a price.
Celtics Notebook: Standings reveal an early bad trend
Pharmacists face pandemic burnout, too
Financial Scam Victims Easy Target as Japan Lowers Legal Adulthood Age
Boston police task force members worry that oversight office could stagnate
Curley: Sotomayor COVID lie is natural result of media fibs
175 ‘MBTA Communities’ will have to start increasing multi-family zoning this year
Patriots elevate 3 practice-squad defenders over WR Kristian Wilkerson for Dolphins game
Howie Carr: Charlie Baker’s Trump Derangement Syndrome reaches all-time lows
Arlington boys hockey team on a roll in 6-0 win over Winchester
Men’s hockey: Gophers’ five-goal rally sweeps away Michigan State
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say