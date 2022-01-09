News
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Everything you need to know about the Week 18 game — plus the latest buzz around coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace
The Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings already were eliminated from playoff contention entering Sunday’s season finale at U.S. Bank Stadium.
But in what potentially could be his last game as Bears coach, Matt Nagy still expects his team to put forth its best effort to end the season on a three-game winning streak.
The Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants after their loss to the Vikings officially knocked them from the playoff race.
“We all play to win the Super Bowl. That’s why we coach, that’s why we play,” Nagy said. “The biggest challenge as a player, as a coach is to make sure that we maintain that obligation to do everything that we’ve been doing … and keep fighting like you would if you had a chance, and that’s what I’m proud of with these guys.
“When there’s adversity that strikes and when things don’t go as well as you want it to go, how do you react? Do you change? Do you treat people differently? Are you a different head coach? Are you a different type of player? Because as they all say, that reveals your true character. In the end, we all look back and say, ‘How did we react during a tough time?’ I think everybody in this building can tell you, ‘We reacted pretty well.’”
Veteran Andy Dalton will start at quarterback after rookie Justin Fields tested positive for COVID-19 during the week. Nagy said Nick Foles would be the backup. Though Fields technically could have tested back into the playing, Nagy indicated the missed practice time Thursday and Friday would be too much to come back from.
Dalton will try to end a challenging season on a high note.
He was the starter to open the season before suffering a knee injury in Week 2. As he was recovering from the injury, the Bears turned to Fields as the permanent starter. Dalton came back to fill in for the then-injured Fields in a Thanksgiving Day win against the Detroit Lions but suffered hand and groin injuries and tested positive for COVID-19 in December.
He returned to beat the Giants last week with Fields out with an ankle injury.
“It’s been up and down,” Dalton said. “There’s a lot that has gone on and a lot of things that were not expected at times, but it’s kind of one of those things that you have to learn and grow from each experience that you have and that’s just kind of where I’m at.”
Latest Bears buzz
The Tribune’s Brad Biggs reported Friday that while Nagy is expected to be fired Sunday or Monday following the season finale, the buzz around the league is the Bears could retain general manager Ryan Pace in some role.
Catch up on the story here.
Injury report
Aside from Fields being on the reserve/COVID-19 list, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks is the only Bears player who was declared out Friday. Hicks has been dealing with an ankle injury and will miss his eighth game this season.
Outside linebacker Robert Quinn (shoulder), nose tackle Eddie Goldman (finger) and cornerback Duke Shelley (heel) were listed as questionable.
The Bears on Saturday elevated wide receiver Dazz Newsome from the practice squad. The 2021 sixth-round pick has played in two games.
For the Vikings, defensive tackle Michael Pierce (illness) is doubtful while Mackensie Alexander (ankle), Kris Boyd (ribs) and Wyatt Davis (illness) are questionable.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before the last kickoff of the season (noon, FOX).
3 keys for the Giants vs. Washington Football Team in season-finale
1. LET LEWERKE PLAY
Jake Fromm is expected to start at quarterback for the Giants, but practice squadder Brian Lewerke deserves to play. He showed fight in the preseason, and it can’t get worse than Mike Glennon and Fromm. Give the Michigan State product Lewerke a chance.
2. KEEP THE FANS’ INTEREST
There probably won’t be many people at the stadium, but for Joe Judge’s sake, the team needs to keep the paying patrons who do pass through the gates in their seats — and away from any medium sodas they might throw in disgust.
3. LOSE THE GAME!
The Giants hold the No. 5 pick in April’s NFL Draft behind two other 4-12 teams: the Texans and Jets. To move up, they’ll need a win from either Houston or the Jets Sunday (not likely) and a Giants loss (likely!). Might as well do their part.
Letters: The government is not a business that we hired to provide services, it’s us.
Of the people, by the people
Every legislative season involving a projected state budget surplus sends off the flurry of various opinions about what to do with the “bloated” reserves. Generally speaking, there are two major opinions, return it to the taxpayers, or keep it for government use. This being an opinion letter, here comes my opinion, so if you want to bail now, here’s your chance.
I just don’t understand the argument to “return the money to the people of Minnesota.” Isn’t that where it is right now? Somebody once said, “A government of the people, by the people, for the people.” Was this person wrong? Have they always been wrong? If not, at what point did our government stop being “of the people, for the people, by the people?”
The idea presented by both liberals and conservatives that the government is some separate entity from the people of this state and this nation for that matter is ludicrous and dangerous. The government is not a business that we hired to provide services, it’s us.
And, how is a major tax refund any different from the government “handouts” that so many of us gripe about? To avoid that, I guess we’d have to go back and determine how much every citizen paid to be sure they aren’t refunded a penny more than they paid in. How far back do we go? Do we refund the last year? Last five years? What if someone didn’t start paying taxes until this year?
Look, I get it, there are some elected folks that I’m not wild about, and there are indeed problems with our government that need shoring up, but it’s the best system we’ve got right now. So, maybe rather than go through that whole mess for a likely small individual government hand-out, we instead use that money that we collectively threw into the pot to improve the collective good.
Come to a caucus meeting or a committee hearing and we can all discuss it. After all, that guy who said, “A government of the people, by the people, for the people,” his portrait hangs above the place where we have these discussions. He must have been on to something. We should listen to him.
Charlie Krueger, South St. Paul
Why won’t Biden move to unite the country?
Watching the Biden Administration try to compare 911 and Pearl Harbor to the Jan 6th Capital riots was so divisive at a time we need to be working together on the serious issues and challenges millions of America are facing today.
I fully support an investigation and prosecuting those responsible but also questioning why capitol security was nowhere near adequate considering the crowd size.
I believe most Americans are fair and want President Biden to succeed for the good of the country, but he keeps deflecting from his own failures like Afghanistan and his promise to end Covid by constantly blaming the President Trump administration.
A good president doesn’t forget the past but doesn’t dwell on it either and moves on to truly unite the country. I’ve lost all confidence that President Biden is capable of doing that.
Walt Huemmer, St Paul
Seeking to unite the country?
Never before in my recollection has a president of the United States attacked a former president one year after the election with such vitriol as I heard on Jan. 6, 2022. “He’s not just a former president: He’s a defeated former president.” Gone are any vestiges of seeking to unite our country.
President Biden repeats the meme of seeking to unite our polarized country and proclaims the truth as though he were the sole possessor of truth. He ignores polls, such as the NPR poll, that show that only 32% of Americans believe that the attack was a planned insurrection, while 28% believe that it was a protest or riot gone out of control, and 17% that it was carried out by opponents of Trump (Antifa and agents of the government). Though a majority doesn’t agree with Biden’s assessment, he talks as though they do, and he wants us to think that he is uniting the majority behind his interpretation of insurrection. Are we to believe he speaks the truth when his vitriol reveals that he is lying to us about seeking unity?
Likewise, Biden ignores the majority of Americans (70%) who favor some form of voter ID, yet he seems to feel that the majority of Americans support eliminating voter ID. Bipartisan commissions have proposed voter ID to prevent voter fraud because voter files contain ineligible, duplicate, fictional, and deceased voters, and they are easily exploited using absentee ballots to commit fraud. Why wouldn’t anyone want to insure the integrity of election and prevent the events of Jan. 6, 2021? Let’s make every legitimate vote count by eliminating potential fraud and restoring confidence in our election process.
Don Roome, Red Wing
Respect the origin of our state’s name
I’m distracted and irritated by the abbreviation of Minnesota as “Sota.”
The other day I saw a display of shirts that said “Sota” with an illustration of the state. I have never heard anyone refer to the state as “Sota” other than the designer of this shirt and a journalist from one of the state news outlets.
The core of the problem is that both of these people chose to discredit the significance and origin of the name of our state. On July 2, 2020, journalist John Harrington wrote an article published in USA Today called “How each state got its name: Half of them from Native American Origins.” Regarding Minnesota he wrote: “The name “Minnesota” comes from the Dakota Sioux word “Mnisota,” the Native American name for the Minnesota River, which means “cloudy water” or “sky-tinted water.”
How is it that in January 2022 leaving out part of the name is “clever”? Where is the inclusivity, recognition and respect in the boutique department of this store? As a Gen X student, I was taught, and so learned, that Columbus sailed to ocean blue and improved everyone’s life thereby paving the way to America. That is embarrassingly incorrect information. Unlearning and re-learning is a worthy process and 2020 was pivotal. It’s time to turn it around so “Sota” can’t be seen.
On one hand, it’s just a shirt. On the other hand, it’s what’s being taught and so learned.
Bonnie Stone, Stillwater
Minnesota’s midterm election races are taking shape. What you need to know.
Minnesota voters later this year could shuffle the power structure at the state Capitol, breaking a Democratic hold on Minnesota’s executive offices.
Ahead of the 2022 midterm election, Republican candidates have lined up to take on two top Democratic-Farmer-Labor officeholders at the Capitol and more are expected to file in coming weeks.
Meanwhile, Democrats in several of those positions have said they’ll again launch bids to hold their seats and are optimistic about their chances to win over voters.
In the months ahead, candidates will have to win over their respective political parties and then primary voters to advance to the general election ballot in November. Here’s a look at the key dates to watch and what’s on the line this year:
WHAT’S ON MN BALLOTS?
Candidates vying for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor will face off this year, along with state Supreme Court judges and local officeholders.
Arguably the most-watched race will be between Gov. Tim Walz, a first-term Democrat, and a broad field of Republican hopefuls aiming to unseat him. GOP challengers have also thrown their hats into the ring to unseat Democratic-Farmer-Labor Attorney General Keith Ellison.
The state’s eight U.S. House seats and all 201 state legislative seats will also be on the ballot this year, but decisions around redrawing the state’s political maps could determine which candidates run, retire or move ahead of Election Day.
Lawmakers and the courts will determine how the state’s political districts change ahead of the next election. They’re still at work on that effort now.
WHO IS RUNNING?
Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan have announced their bid for re-election and have yet to face a challenge from the Democratic Party. But several Republicans have said they’ll seek the GOP nomination to challenge them later this year.
State Sens. Michelle Benson and Paul Gazelka, former Sen. Scott Jensen, Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy, dermatologist Neil Shah and longtime GOP candidate Bob Carney Jr. have all entered the race for the Republican endorsement. Jensen has boosted his public profile since he entered the field first by becoming a national figure in pushing back against COVID-19 restrictions.
Early Republican candidate debates have featured heavy blowback against the Walz administration, and in particular against the governor’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Candidates have also attempted to set themselves apart in terms of how they’d handle violent crime in the state, change Minnesota’s tax codes and advance other GOP priorities.
Another Republican, former 3rd Congressional District hopeful Kendall Qualls, is also widely expected to announce his bid for the Republican endorsement in the coming days.
Attorney General Ellison has yet to face a DFL challenge but has also inspired a swell of Republican opponents, including former adversary Doug Wardlow. Ellison bested Wardlow in 2018 to win his first term in the office after a bruising campaign.
Business lawyer and first-time candidate Jim Schultz, former state lawmakers Dennis Smith and criminal defense attorney Lynne Torgerson have also announced that they’ll seek the party’s endorsement.
Secretary of State Steve Simon, a Democrat, has not yet said if he’ll seek re-election but has drawn one Republican opponent, so far, in Kim Crockett.
Crockett was suspended in 2019 from the conservative think tank Center for the American Experiment after making racist comments about Somali-Americans in St. Cloud, according to the Minneapolis-based Star Tribune. Crockett also has questioned the results of the 2020 election. She has said her campaign will focus on election integrity.
Finally, State Auditor Julie Blaha has announced that she’ll seek re-election this year and has yet to face a challenge from within the DFL or from the GOP.
DATES TO KNOW
- Jan. 31: Minnesota lawmakers return to St. Paul for the 2022 legislative session. The election will be front and center at the Capitol as state lawmakers attempt to make a case for themselves as candidates or against others with floor speeches, news conferences and bill introductions.
- Feb. 1: Precinct caucusing events take place around the state, where local political party members choose the delegates that will represent them and vote to endorse candidates at partisan conventions later in the year.
- May 13 and 14: Minnesota Republican Party Endorsing Convention: GOP delegates will meet to choose their party’s endorsed candidates moving into the primary election.
- May 20-22: Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Endorsing Convention: DFL delegates will choose their party’s endorsed candidates moving into the primary election.
- May 31: Candidate filing deadline.
- Aug. 9: Minnesota primary election.
- Nov. 8: Election Day.
