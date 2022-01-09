Chris Brown welcomes his third child?

Neve Campbell is the proud mother of two sons, one biological and one adopted. Find out all about her amazing kids, Caspian and Raynor, here!

Neve Campbell has carved herself an amazing career in Hollywood as she readies for the premiere of Scream, the fifth installment of the iconic horror series that began in 1996! The 48-year-old actress has been a pop culture mainstay since she started working on the Canadian drama Catwalk. After moving to Los Angeles, she quickly became a household name playing Julia Salinger in the teen drama series Party of Five. 1992’s supernatural film The Craft cemented her as a movie star. Then with the role of Sidney Prescott in Wes Craven’s Scream, she became a bona fide scream queen. More recently, Neve could be seen in the movie Skyscraper and the Netflix drama House of Cards.

The Ontario native has been just as successful in her personal life as well, having been in long term relationship with her partner, actor JJ Feild, since 2011. The pair welcomed their first child together, son Caspian, in 2012. Six years later, they would go on to adopt son Raynor. Find out all about Neve’s amazing boys, below.

Caspian

Nev and JJ announced the birth of their son Caspian in August 2012. As the parents are extremely private, little is known about Caspian. However, the actress did open up about the pregnancy and how they chose the unique name during a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in July 2018.

“When we were pregnant, we didn’t find out whether he was a girl or boy – even though I knew he was a boy, I just knew, it was an instinct – so we thought we’ll bring five boy names and five girl names to the hospital,” she explained. “I was in labor for nine days. I know, I should have gone to the hospital sooner, it was really silly. Anyway, got to the hospital and then, after the nine days, we’d forgotten the list and it was the only name we could remember.”

She also opened up about deciding on Caspian’s name during her appearance on The Talk. “We looked through a lot of books and I liked the idea of a unique name,” Neve shared. “I like having a unique name — it’s [my mom’s] maiden name, Neve — and not a lot of people have it. It’s nice having something special and different and so I wanted something like that for our son,” she added.

Raynor

In June 2018, Nev revealed in a rare Instagram post that she and JJ had adopted another son. “Sheer joy!!!!….So it’s been a secret up until now as JJ and I wanted to wait until it was official but we adopted a beautiful baby boy 5 months ago,” the star gushed. “His name is Raynor and we are madly in love with him.” Raynor’s big brother was just as smitten! “Our 6 year old son Caspian is over the moon and asks every morning ‘Can I hold my baby? Can I feed my baby? Can I play with my baby’. It’s the most incredible thing we’ve experienced,” Never shared.

Around the time the couple welcomed Raynor, Neve appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan to dish about his name. “We couldn’t name him Bob, cause you can’t have Caspian and Bob,” she quipped. “It means warrior of judgement or someone who trusts

good judgment and I like that idea for him.” As the couple are as private with Raynor as they are Caspian, little is known about the toddler, and the family mostly avoids sharing photos of the kids on social media.