Colorado snow totals for Jan. 8, 2022

The following Colorado snow totals have been reported by the National Weather Service for Jan. 8, 2022, as of 4:15 p.m. Saturday:

Crested Butte, CO — 2.5 inches at 9:30 a.m.

Fall Creek, CO — 1.2 inches at 8 a.m.

Mount Crested But, CO — 3 inches at 7 a.m.

Oak Creek, CO — 2.9 inches at 8:15 a.m.

Phippsburg, CO — 3.3 inches at 7 a.m.

Pitkin, CO — 1 inch at 7 a.m.

Steamboat Springs, CO — 1.7 inches at 6 a.m.