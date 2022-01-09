Connect with us

Colorado snow totals for Jan. 8, 2022

Colorado snow totals for Jan. 8, 2022
The following Colorado snow totals have been reported by the National Weather Service for Jan. 8, 2022, as of 4:15 p.m. Saturday:

Crested Butte, CO — 2.5 inches at 9:30 a.m.

