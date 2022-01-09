News
Colorado snow totals for Jan. 8, 2022
The following Colorado snow totals have been reported by the National Weather Service for Jan. 8, 2022, as of 4:15 p.m. Saturday:
Crested Butte, CO — 2.5 inches at 9:30 a.m.
Fall Creek, CO — 1.2 inches at 8 a.m.
Mount Crested But, CO — 3 inches at 7 a.m.
Oak Creek, CO — 2.9 inches at 8:15 a.m.
Phippsburg, CO — 3.3 inches at 7 a.m.
Pitkin, CO — 1 inch at 7 a.m.
Steamboat Springs, CO — 1.7 inches at 6 a.m.
News
PHOTOS: Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs in NFL Week 18
RJ Sangosti is a Visual Journalist with The Denver Post. He was named 2013 Photojournalist of the Year in the National Press Photographers Association’s award for large market newspapers. His portfolio included photos of the Aurora theater shooting, a story awarded The Denver Post the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news.
News
WATCH: Broncos’ Drew Lock scrambles 23 yards for second rushing touchdown against Chiefs
Joe Nguyen
Digital sports strategist for The Denver Post. Previously he was the online prep sports editor. Prior to that, he covered Adams County and Aurora in the YourHub section. He also writes about beer, professional wrestling and video games.
News
WATCH: Broncos’ Shelby Harris sacks Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes in NFL Week 18
Joe Nguyen
Digital sports strategist for The Denver Post. Previously he was the online prep sports editor. Prior to that, he covered Adams County and Aurora in the YourHub section. He also writes about beer, professional wrestling and video games.
Colorado snow totals for Jan. 8, 2022
Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Spotted Together For 2nd Time 10 Mos. After Split – Photos
PHOTOS: Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs in NFL Week 18
Kathy Hilton: Sister Kim Was Upset Over Paris’ Wedding Rule
WATCH: Broncos’ Drew Lock scrambles 23 yards for second rushing touchdown against Chiefs
PayPal – The Payment Giant Is Prepping to Launch Its Native Stablecoin
WATCH: Broncos’ Shelby Harris sacks Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes in NFL Week 18
CU Buffs have sense of urgency after disappointing season
WATCH: Broncos’ Courtland Sutton connects with Noah Fant for 16-yard trick play against Chiefs
Chris Brown welcomes his third child?
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?