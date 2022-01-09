Curley: Sotomayor COVID lie is natural result of media fibs

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments this past week challenging the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate, and a comment from Justice Sonia Sotomayor raised eyebrows across the country.

While discussing young people who have fallen ill from COVID-19, the Justice said, “We have over 100,000 children, which we’ve never had before, in serious condition, many on ventilators.”

Her statement was patently untrue.

Even the left-leaning outlet PolitiFact couldn’t ignore this whopper and rated the statement as false. The website explained, “At the time she made this comment, federal data showed that fewer than 5,000 coronavirus-positive children were in the hospital. In fact, fewer than 83,000 children have been hospitalized for COVID-19 — cumulatively — since August 2020.”

The backlash was quick.

Some users on social media were stunned that a Supreme Court justice could be this grossly misinformed on COVID-19 data. Why would a brilliant liberal spread misinformation? Surely she follows “The Science,” right?

Right-wing critics pounced, seized and weaponized on Sotomayor’s lie.

“It’s good our Wise Latina SCOTUS justice apparently got her legal expertise and degree from MSNBC University,” tweeted popular columnist Stephen Miller.

Turns out that Sotomayor isn’t the only justice who is enrolled at Peacock U: Justice Stephen Breyer appears to be a student as well.

Breyer argued that OSHA’s emergency temporary standard, which requires private employers with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccinations or weekly testing, was necessary.

At one point, he asserted that “750 million new cases” of coronavirus had been reported in the United States on Thursday. This is a stunning claim, especially considering the population in the United States is a little over 332 million.

Can people contract more than one case of COVID-19 at a time? Does Dr. Fauci know about this? Someone call over to the set of Morning Joe and let him know ASAP.

And here I thought our liberal elites were trying to combat disinformation — not shout it from the highest court. Perhaps lying about COVID-19 is like partying without wearing a mask: It’s only a dangerous act when committed by a Republican.

Earlier this week, President Biden appeared at his fake White House set to sit in front of his green screen windows and deliver another debunked claim to the American people.

Reading from his trusty teleprompter the 79-year-old huffed, “This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Where is the Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler when we need him? Millions of people who are fully vaccinated and boosted are getting breakthrough infections of COVID-19. Even the thrice-vaccinated Fauci groupies like Nicole Wallace are realizing that contracting the virus is no longer considered a moral failing.

In November, an epidemiologist named Gunter Kampf wrote about vaccinated individuals and their relevant role in transmission.

“In Massachusetts, USA, a total of 469 new COVID-19 cases were detected during various events in July, 2021, and 346 (74%) of these cases were in people who were fully or partly vaccinated, 274 (79%) of whom were symptomatic,” Kampf explained in the Lancet, a peer-reviewed medical journal.

So why is the Unifier-in-Chief promulgating such a divisive falsehood? Well, the same reason the justices are spewing nonsense. They want us to be afraid of the virus and afraid of each other. And if they have to lie to accomplish that goal, then so be it.

Activists masquerading as journalists ceaselessly promote inaccurate information. Without hesitation, these baseless claims are postulated by Democrats and parroted by Supreme Court justices. The left’s narrative, filled with bogus statistics and apocalyptic predictions, is designed to cultivate panic and scare people into submission. You have a better chance of convincing someone to give up their rights if said person is living in a constant state of hysteria.

America’s paranoia and fear, stoked by the ruling class and their cheerleaders in the media, has opened the door for the petty tyrants’ power grab. It is time the American people stop keeping the panic profiteers in business.

We are paying far too high a price.