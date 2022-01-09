News
Curley: Sotomayor COVID lie is natural result of media fibs
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments this past week challenging the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate, and a comment from Justice Sonia Sotomayor raised eyebrows across the country.
While discussing young people who have fallen ill from COVID-19, the Justice said, “We have over 100,000 children, which we’ve never had before, in serious condition, many on ventilators.”
Her statement was patently untrue.
Even the left-leaning outlet PolitiFact couldn’t ignore this whopper and rated the statement as false. The website explained, “At the time she made this comment, federal data showed that fewer than 5,000 coronavirus-positive children were in the hospital. In fact, fewer than 83,000 children have been hospitalized for COVID-19 — cumulatively — since August 2020.”
The backlash was quick.
Some users on social media were stunned that a Supreme Court justice could be this grossly misinformed on COVID-19 data. Why would a brilliant liberal spread misinformation? Surely she follows “The Science,” right?
Right-wing critics pounced, seized and weaponized on Sotomayor’s lie.
“It’s good our Wise Latina SCOTUS justice apparently got her legal expertise and degree from MSNBC University,” tweeted popular columnist Stephen Miller.
Turns out that Sotomayor isn’t the only justice who is enrolled at Peacock U: Justice Stephen Breyer appears to be a student as well.
Breyer argued that OSHA’s emergency temporary standard, which requires private employers with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccinations or weekly testing, was necessary.
At one point, he asserted that “750 million new cases” of coronavirus had been reported in the United States on Thursday. This is a stunning claim, especially considering the population in the United States is a little over 332 million.
Can people contract more than one case of COVID-19 at a time? Does Dr. Fauci know about this? Someone call over to the set of Morning Joe and let him know ASAP.
And here I thought our liberal elites were trying to combat disinformation — not shout it from the highest court. Perhaps lying about COVID-19 is like partying without wearing a mask: It’s only a dangerous act when committed by a Republican.
Earlier this week, President Biden appeared at his fake White House set to sit in front of his green screen windows and deliver another debunked claim to the American people.
Reading from his trusty teleprompter the 79-year-old huffed, “This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
Where is the Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler when we need him? Millions of people who are fully vaccinated and boosted are getting breakthrough infections of COVID-19. Even the thrice-vaccinated Fauci groupies like Nicole Wallace are realizing that contracting the virus is no longer considered a moral failing.
In November, an epidemiologist named Gunter Kampf wrote about vaccinated individuals and their relevant role in transmission.
“In Massachusetts, USA, a total of 469 new COVID-19 cases were detected during various events in July, 2021, and 346 (74%) of these cases were in people who were fully or partly vaccinated, 274 (79%) of whom were symptomatic,” Kampf explained in the Lancet, a peer-reviewed medical journal.
So why is the Unifier-in-Chief promulgating such a divisive falsehood? Well, the same reason the justices are spewing nonsense. They want us to be afraid of the virus and afraid of each other. And if they have to lie to accomplish that goal, then so be it.
Activists masquerading as journalists ceaselessly promote inaccurate information. Without hesitation, these baseless claims are postulated by Democrats and parroted by Supreme Court justices. The left’s narrative, filled with bogus statistics and apocalyptic predictions, is designed to cultivate panic and scare people into submission. You have a better chance of convincing someone to give up their rights if said person is living in a constant state of hysteria.
America’s paranoia and fear, stoked by the ruling class and their cheerleaders in the media, has opened the door for the petty tyrants’ power grab. It is time the American people stop keeping the panic profiteers in business.
We are paying far too high a price.
175 ‘MBTA Communities’ will have to start increasing multi-family zoning this year
A year ago, Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law a new multi-family zoning requirement for the 175 communities serviced by or adjacent to MBTA public transportation. Now that the first draft of guidelines are here, advocates are celebrating the change — but warning that most municipalities will have to make changes to be in compliance.
“There’s going to be so much more zoning capacity for new homes in Massachusetts, which we really think is going to help people be able to live in the community of their choice,” said Eric Shupin of the Citizens’ Housing and Planning Association.
The new draft guidelines, released just before the end of the year, specify that an MBTA community must have “at least one zoning district of reasonable size in which multi-family housing is permitted as of right,” the policy states.
Timothy Reardon of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council estimated that only about a dozen communities, many of them in the dense inner ring near Boston, were already in compliance with these guidelines. He estimated that these zoning changes are the “appropriate scale to meet the next 10 to 15 years of demand,” he said, though he added that he’s already heard from some community leaders that they’re concerned constituents won’t be on board.
Specifically, the proposed policy stipulates that these zones have a minimum gross density of 15 units per acre, are no more than a half mile from an MBTA station in most cases, do not have age restrictions, and are suitable for families with children in the number and size of bedrooms, for example.
The zoning requirements would vary by the type of MBTA service available in that community. Communities with rapid transit need to have a minimum of 25% multi-family units as a percentage of total housing stock, while Commuter Rail communities need 15% multi-family units.
Boston would be exempt from this requirement, but next-door neighbor Cambridge would need to have 13,477 multi-family units out of 53,907 total, according to an online calculator from the state. Scituate, a less-urban community with Commuter Rail, would need 1,239 out of 8,260 total units.
Under the draft guidelines, communities must submit by the end of the year either a request to certify their existing infrastructure, or an “action plan” to get into compliance over the next few years.
“Just because the zoning might be in place, doesn’t mean that there’s going to be homes built there tomorrow, or that even homes will be built there at all,” Shupin, of CHAPA, said. “This only allows that zoning piece so it allows the opportunity for that.”
Stacy Thompson of the LivableStreets Alliance said the draft guidelines on the whole appear to do good, but she took issue with the fact that the plan doesn’t require a certain percentage of the units be affordable.
“(Baker’s) preference has clearly been focusing more on (increasing) housing stock and this belief that supply and demand will fix the affordability issue, which basically every housing expert across the country disagrees with,” she said.
Patriots elevate 3 practice-squad defenders over WR Kristian Wilkerson for Dolphins game
Patriots practice-squad wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson scored two touchdowns last week versus Jacksonville.
Despite that breakout performance, he won’t get a chance at an encore.
Wilkerson was not elevated to the game-day roster Saturday, when the Pats instead added defensive backs D’Angelo Ross and Sean Davis and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale. Ross and Ekuale have been mainstays the past few weeks, while Davis will be active for the first time since Dec. 6. The decision to add Ross and Davis is directly linked to a lack of secondary depth, with safety Kyle Dugger out due to a hand injury and Myles Bryant remaining on COVID-19 reserve.
Wilkerson’s exclusion is likely a game-plan decision with Miami boasting one of the NFL’s best cornerback tandems in the NFL. Veteran starter Nelson Agholor also returned this week from a concussion and has been cleared to play, meaning Wilkerson would have been no higher than the team’s No. 4 receiver Sunday. Assuming the Patriots plan to attack the Dolphins over the middle, via tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and slot receiver Jakobi Meyers, the need for another perimeter wideout was lesser than it was a week ago when Wilkerson starred.
Sunday’s kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. from Hard Rock Stadium.
Howie Carr: Charlie Baker’s Trump Derangement Syndrome reaches all-time lows
Gov. Charlie Baker needs an intervention from his friends — if he still has any — to get him to deal with his full-blown case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).
In case you missed it (and his amen chorus in the Boston media tried to make sure you did), the failed politician known as “Charlie Parker” went utterly off the rails this week lying about the man he blames for ending his squalid political career.
On Thursday, on the first anniversary of a trespassing spree in the District of Columbia, Tall Deval fired out this incendiary press release:
“The despicable attempt on the part of former President Trump and his allies to undo what generations of Americans fought and died for, the right to free and fair elections, will stain this nation’s history forever.”
For the record, the death toll in DC was exactly one — a Trump-supporting member of a protected class (a woman) gunned down in cold blood by a police officer.
In other words, 75 fewer Americans died that day than in Charlie Parker’s Holyoke Soldiers Home due to his hack-infested administration’s mis-, mal- and nonfeasance.
Here’s a different comparative statistic.
To repeat, on Jan. 6 one person was killed — say her name, Ashli Babbitt! — which is six fewer than the number of Americans who perished in New Hampshire in 2019, when a foreign career criminal slammed into them while allegedly driving intoxicated.
That alien drifter shouldn’t have been driving. But Charlie Parker’s hacks at the Registry of Motor Vehicles couldn’t be bothered to pull his Massachusetts driver’s license, because, according to a report commissioned by the governor himself, his minions had been too busy trying to track down the source of an odiferous flatulence cloud in the RMV’s Quincy offices.
Holyoke Soldiers Home? The Registry fart patrol? Together, the death toll is 83, and Charlie says nothing to see here folks, move along.
But wait, his virtue-signaling Jan. 6 message got much worse. After his fib about Capitol Police officers dying that day, the governor threw out this whopper:
“One of those officers who lost his life that day was William Evans, a North Adams native who tragically leaves a beautiful family.”
Actually, Evans didn’t die until more than two months later. He was murdered not by a Trump supporter, but by a black Nation of Islam follower consumed by Democrat anti-police hate speech. Somebody, in other words, like those “mostly peaceful” protesters in Boston who fired 12 rounds at cops on Tremont Street in May 2020, after looting and burning a wide swath of the Back Bay from the Common all the way to Mass. Ave., causing millions of dollars in property damage.
Charlie Parker shrugged off that grotesque spree of violence because … wokeness. But now, in his utter political irrelevance, he tries to blame a murder by one of his fellow wokesters on … Donald Trump.
As former Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan used to say, everyone’s entitled to their own set of opinions, but not to their own set of facts.
Invariably, Charlie’s defamation of President Trump was just passed on with a shrug by the Boston media, minus any kind of fact-checking. National Panhandler Radio and Channel 5 re-posted the scurrilous falsehood, unchallenged.
A crack scribe from the 413 area code slobbered: “On the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Gov. Charlie Baker mourns the loss of North Adams native William Evans.”
His Democrat stenographers with press passes will alibi that, well, he probably didn’t even see the release. It was written by one of his liegemen, desperate at the thought of now having to return to the hospitality industry where he or she was toiling for tips before getting a slot in the hackerama.
But doesn’t Charlie always tout his biz-school micro-management style? He’s a hands-on kind of CEO. Just ask that fisherman from New Bedford and his two sons, right?
How does Charlie while away the hours now that he’s a lame duck, if he doesn’t even bother to proof-read the horrible prevarications going out under his name?
Does he muse over the ever-increasing list of refunds his now-defunct campaign is handing out — on Dec. 16, $500 to Samuel Cabot of Beverly Farms, on Dec. 23, $500 to “Lawrence Lucchino 4 Yawkey Way.”
(And by the way, where are the non-negotiable demands for Charlie’s removal from office just for that triggering micro-aggression of using the word “Yawkey,” which has been decreed to be unutterable in PC precincts? Its appearance on Charlie’s OCPF filing is a … stain, to coin a phrase, on his record.)
On Nov. 29, according to his public campaign records, he paid $46,109 to the Tarrance Group in Virginia for “survey research.” Must have been quite the poll, because 48 hours later “the most popular governor in America” was pulling the plug on his doomed reelection campaign.
Now he sits in the Corner Office, fuming, studying that poll and the refund list.
Meanwhile the woman who should be the leading contender for his job, Maura Healey, dithers and wrings her hands and can’t even make a decision about whether to run, almost as if she’s … worried about something.
What’s the frequency, Maura? Is there something out there we don’t know about? Are you getting cold feet? Why?
But Maura’s indecision is none of Charlie Parker’s concern. He’s got his own problems.
His TDS hit rock bottom last week, and it’s time he began the rocky road to recovery.
