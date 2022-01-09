Did Quavo Break Karrueche’s Fast From Men? Previously Paired Duo Spotted On Vacay In Saint Martin

The streets are talking and allegedly Quavo and Karrueche are back on.

Nowadays, if you’re a celebrity you can’t just take casual pictures with other celebrities without the public assuming you two are romantically involved. Someone all too familiar with that is Karrueche Tran.

The Migos member and “Claws” actress who previously dated were spotted spending the first days of the new year on “vacation” in Saint Martin.

In a post with pictures obtained by The Shade Room, the two can be seen standing together in a group. Quavo also went live on Instagram and fans noticed Karrueche in the background, fueling speculation that they are dating again.

Now if you don’t remember Kae recently let it be known that she’s going on a diet and wasn’t dealing with any men all 2022 as they are “distractions” in her life right now. Is our good sis going back on her word?!

She explained in a series of Instagram Story posts, that she doesn’t “hate men” and that she’s not “getting done dirty by some dude” but instead she’s found power in being single.

“I just feel that there’s so much power in being alone, being content with being alone, and not being dependant on a man for validation or to feel good about myself or to feel fulfilled,” Karrueche said.

“I’m really trying to take my whole life to another level,” Karrueche said. “Mentally, physically, my career. Just all of that. So, it’s just a little detox.”

Even she put in her caption, “let’s see how long I last lmao” so maybe just maybe her fast from men is already over.

Rumors of the pair being romantically involved sparked back in 2017 after her breakup with Chris Brown. The duo was spotted together on numerous occasions.

Neither has spoken on the new umors but of course, users online wasted no time to chime in.

One person commented, “Breezy somewhere doing back flips, krumpin in pain in the rain! 😂 ☔️” while another said “He been wanting her. Love to see it.”

Prior to being spotted with Quavo, Karrueche was last linked to Victor Cuz. The two dated for three years and their split was confirmed in February 2021.

“Right now, they are focused on continuing to grow their successful careers,” explained an insider to E! News. “There are no hard feelings. This is just a case of two people moving forward in life separately.”

Only time will tell if all the rumors are true but in the meantime what are your thoughts? Would you be here for this new couple? What’s their nickname #Kaevo? Let us know below!