Ease worries about pets getting COVID
With the massive outbreak of omicron cases, is it time to be more vigilant with our dogs or other pets? My husband and I are in day five of quarantine after testing positive with mild clinical signs, despite being vaccinated. We have both coughed some but had no fever or any other signs. Our dog is around us at home all the time and has not exhibited any signs of illness. He is a small mixed breed dog who is 11 years old. If he were to get ill, how would we know what to do and if he actually had omicron? We have been careful to take him outside wearing masks and avoided interacting with others besides Zoom calls. Apparently, pets do not get COVID, and if they do, only exhibit mild clinical signs but I am not sure what those are. Looking forward to getting outside tomorrow following guidelines that always seem to be changing.
I’m sorry to hear that you both came down with COVID, despite being vaccinated, but glad that you’re recovering well and that your dog is healthy. There have been very few cited cases of pets having COVID. While coronaviruses have been around in dogs for years, as well as in other species, they are different than what we have experienced with the pandemic. You are correct in that dogs and pets do not get COVID or spread it. I do believe though that if you were to cough into your hand and pet your dog without hand washing and then another person was to quickly pet your dog that there might be some transmissibility. That’s conjecture on my part but seems logical. There is so much misinformation and changing information, even by the government, that we are all in a quandary.
There have been vaccines given to zoo animals at high risk, there is a test for COVID in pets, but it has had limited use, but should your dog get sick, the wisest course would be to see your veterinarian and let them evaluate and pursue whatever options they deem appropriate. The clinical signs can include fever, cough, lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea and just about everything you can think of associated with many random illnesses. All said, I do not think it is a time to be more vigilant with our dogs or pet about COVID but it is as important now, as ever, to take all proper precautions, maintain good hygiene practices, observe social distancing and care for ourselves and our pets.
Enjoy the fresh air tomorrow and I hope that your dog stays well and all of this resolves in the near future.
Dr. John de Jong owns and operates the Boston Mobile Veterinary Clinic. He can be reached at 781-899-9994.
Dial up the cozy at local hotels complete with in-room fireplaces
We’ve hit the frostiest season in New England. And while it’s easy to dream of lounging on a beach, there’s another spot that’s just as satisfying when it’s cold and gray: cozying up to a crackling fire.
Fortunately, there are some great toasty escapes that are not too far from home.
While working fireplaces in hotels aren’t always the norm, they are out there. And the places that feature them tend to go big on the cozy, with reading nooks, warming winter cocktails and delicious food on site.
Consider these:
Chatham Inn, 359 Main St. Chatham: What’s better than a winter beach walk? I’d say a winter beach walk that’s part of your stay at Chatham Inn (chathaminn.com).
Located in the center of quaint downtown Chatham, the inn is a solid choice year-round. But in the quieter winter season, it’s absolutely magical.
The Relais & Chateaux property boasts fireplaces in almost all the rooms, an outstanding dining experience, amazing breakfasts (Salmon Croque Madame, anyone?) and common areas that are warm and inviting.
The town is quiet in the winter, but not shut down. While some businesses do take a break, there’s always plenty of shopping and browsing to do.
Head up Main Street and hang a right to Chatham Lighthouse Beach where you’ll see a historic lighthouse, a beautiful view of the bay and the open ocean beyond and often a group of seals playing in the winter sun.
At night you can find the locals hunkering down for cocktails and chowder at The Chatham Squire (487 Main St.), the long-time old-school Cape classic hangout. Or, head to a posh Chef’s Table dinner at Cuvee, right in the Chatham Inn.
The Lenox Hotel, 61 Exeter St., Boston: Rooms with old-school wood burning fireplaces, right in the heart of Boston?
A winter stay at the Lenox Hotel (lenoxhotel.com) feels like a warm winter visit to that grand home of your well-off but welcoming friend.
The Lenox’s Executive Fireplace rooms are among the few hotel rooms in Boston with working wood-burning fireplaces.
No worries if you aren’t a master fire builder (it is an art!), your bellman will come up and build or stoke your fire any time you need.
The hotel’s Fireplace Experience Package includes hot chocolate made with locally sourced hot fudge from COOP’s Microcreamery in Boston and S’Mores Chocolate Patties made by Seacoast Sweets of Pawtucket, R.I, for an indulgent fireside treat.
And the rest of the Lenox is magical in winter as well. The fireplaced lobby sitting area is a perfect spot to sip a cocktail (order the Winter Fizz made with gin and cinnamon or the Mexican Monk featuring the Lenox’s own rooftop honey).
Their three on-site restaurants have you spoiled for choice. Solas Irish pub features a perfectly poured Guinness, but also serves comfort food favorites like the Guinness French onion soup, shepherd’s pie or chicken curry.
The Lenox is centrally located so you can walk to the Frog Pond for a skate, through the Public Gardens to see Boston in its winter beauty, or head out for some winter shopping on Newbury Street (less crowded on cold days).
As soon as your toes get chilled, you can walk back, ask your bellman to get that fire going, sip that drink and gaze outside. If it snows, it’s even better.
When a co-parent just won’t cooperate
It’s a new year and I’d really like to put my best foot forward with my co-parent. This Christmas, my holiday backed up to her weekend and we had to return my son to her the day after Christmas just to sleep, only to return to my home in the morning. To eliminate all the back-and-forth, I proposed he stay with me and that we lengthen the time with her when he returned, but she wouldn’t even consider it. It was an automatic no. It always is. What’s good ex-etiquette?
I find many co-parents are so used to saying no that they don’t even listen to the rationale when a change is proposed. “No!” comes out of their mouth and that’s it. And you can bet if that happens, that parent has not weighed what is best for the child. They are either concerned about things like revenge or fear that the child might like the other parent’s home more, or who has more time, not what’s easier on the child.
Here’s the thing to remember: It’s not your time with your child. It’s not the other parent’s time. It’s the child’s time with both of you. Your child is only one little person who is trying to split his life between the two people he loves. You can make his life easier or make it more difficult. There is no other time when it is more important to “Put the child first” (Good ex-etiquette for parent rule No. 1) than when you negotiate with your child’s other parent.
In the co-parenting classes I teach, since so many co-parents are inclined to say no first, we practice saying yes. In the Yes Exercise, someone requests a change. Before a parent answers, they are instructed to ask themselves, “Is this for me or for my child?” And then we explore the answer. If it’s a legitimate “no,” why? That way the parent making the request can hear the parent’s rationale to saying no. (Most of the time, the reason is never explained.) Often the requirement to stop and think about it is enough to allow the parent to say yes.
The more you say yes, the more inclined your co-parent is to say yes. You start to realize, “I bet Justin would love to go to a football game. We have no plans this weekend. Of course it’s OK if he goes with his dad.” That’s putting the child first. “No, it’s my time” is not.
In closing, you know how discouraging it is to have every request for a change denied. Set precedent. Make sure when a request is made of you, you don’t say no just because. That’s good ex-etiquette.
Dr. Jann Blackstone is the author of “Ex-etiquette for Parents: Good Behavior After Divorce or Separation,” and the founder of Bonus Families, bonusfamilies.com. This column was provided by Tribune News Service.
Outgoing Damien, 15, likes to play basketball
Damien is a smart and outgoing teenager of Portuguese descent. He likes making others laugh and has a great sense of humor. Damien does well with peers and adults. He enjoys playing basketball and flag football. Damien also likes LEGOs, video games and magic cards. He does well in school with extra support. Damien’s dream is to become a lawyer.
Legally freed for adoption, Damien would do best in a family of any constellation. He would prefer a two-parent household. He would do well as the youngest or only child in the home. He would like a family that would help maintain his connection to his birth mother and paternal aunt. Damien would benefit from caregivers that are patient and supportive.
Who can adopt?
Can you provide the guidance, love and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.
The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.
To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange at 617-964-6273 or go to mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have a permanent place to call home.
