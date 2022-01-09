News
Epic hockey at Ball Arena: Avalanche, Maple Leafs treat crowd of 17,334 to spectacular showing
It was only an NHL regular-season game. But anyone who watched the Avalanche rally to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 in overtime inside Ball Arena on Saturday might agree that it was as good as it gets.
“I thought it was awesome,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said of the back-and-forth affair between the NHL’s winningest teams since Nov. 11. “Joe (Sakic) even said, ‘If you’re just coming to watch our team or those two teams for the first time, or hockey in general, and you watch that game here, you’re going to be hooked to come back.”
The best players from both teams had a great night, including top-line centers Nathan MacKinnon and Auston Matthews, who combined for 20 shots. MacKinnon had a game-high 12 for the Avs. His right winger, Mikko Rantanen, had four assists, and his left winger, Gabe Landeskog, had a goal and two points.
The Avs’ top-pair defensemen, Cale Makar and Devon Toews, each scored a goal — including Toews’ OT winner.
“The crowd was really into it,” said Matthews, who scored twice in the first period — his fourth and fifth goals against the Avs in two games — to give the Leafs a 3-0 lead.
The Leafs (22-8-3) lost for the first time in 18 games this season when leading after two periods.
“It was a good game, the crowd was really loud. It was fun out there,” Leafs goalie Jack Campbell said.
Colorado (21-8-2) will take Sunday off before hosting the expansion Seattle Kraken for the first time on Monday.
Five takeaways from the big win over Toronto.
Dominance at home. The Avs won their 11th consecutive game at Ball Arena, setting a new club record and tying the Florida Panthers for the longest home winning streak this season. Colorado is 12-0-1 in its last 13 games at Ball Arena and 29-2-2 over its last 33 since last season.
Perhaps the positive vibe at home helped the Avs overcome a three-goal deficit for the first time since Feb. 20, 2018, when they also won 5-4 in overtime at Vancouver after trailing 4-1.
Payback. Toronto handed Colorado its worst loss of the season on Dec. 1, winning 8-3 in a game Matthews had a hat trick.
“We talked about it before the game, that what happened in Toronto, and how we wanted to get a little payback,” Rantanen said. “We didn’t start the right way but I think the three goals (against) gave us even more anger to come back and show that’s it’s not over and we’re not losing that easy because of our last game in the regular season against these guys. They’re a really good team, but so are we, and I think we showed it in the last two (periods).”
Back-end scoring. Broken record, maybe, but the offense that is coming from Avalanche defensemen is certainly a key in the team’s success. With goals from Makar and Toews, Colorado now has a league-high 35 goals and 107 points from blueliners.
Toews reached 100 career points with his goal. He was plus-2 and is now tied with the NHL lead in plus-minus at plus-24.
Makar leads all NHL defensemen with 15 goals and he’s on pace to break Sandis Ozolinsh’s record of 23 goals by a defenseman in 1996-97.
Great Nate. MacKinnon extended his points streak to 13 games, the league’s longest active streak, and his fifth career points streak of 13-plus games. He has 24 points (four goals) during his latest stretch and his 1.62 points-per-game average is first among all NHL skaters.
MacKinnon’s 12 shots tied his career-high.
Four-game tear. Avs left wing and team captain Gabe Landeskog has eight points (five goals) in the four games he has played since returning from injury. He has points in each of his last 14 games, including the last 10 before his injury.
Footnote. Colorado’s .710 winning percentage is tops in the Western Conference and fourth in the league behind Carolina (.758), Florida (.729) and Toronto (.712).
News
Medicaid, Medicare won’t pay Denver-area elder care provider for new clients after finding staffing issues, other problems
Front Range residents looking for support to avoid going into a nursing home will have one fewer option in the short term, after Medicare and Medicaid found a Denver-based organization to have insufficient staff among other problems and refused to pay the company to care for new clients.
The state and the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services stopped paying for publicly insured people to get new services from InnovAge after an audit found the company wasn’t providing clients with all care that’s required under the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE.
PACE is for people 55 and older who would qualify for the level of care provided in a nursing home, but who also could safely stay at home if they have enough support. Organizations like InnovAge have to coordinate medical, dental and eye care, as well as services like transportation to appointments, respite for caregivers and home health care.
The roughly 3,500 InnovAge clients enrolled in the program before Dec. 23 will continue to receive services covered by Medicare and Medicaid, but those seeking support now in the Denver area and other parts of the Front Range will have to look for options other than PACE, said Marc Williams, spokesman for the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Finance.
The best place to start looking for long-term care support is your county’s single-entry point agency, he said. For most of the Denver area, that’s Rocky Mountain Human Services.
In a statement, InnovAge said it was working with state and federal regulators to “quickly and thoroughly” address the problems cited, while still caring for current clients. In highly regulated industries like elder care, audits are a normal part of business and a chance to improve, it said.
“We are using the feedback we have received to proactively make improvements to better serve participants,” the statement said. “Our primary concern is always the health and safety of our participants in every market we serve.”
InnovAge is the only PACE provider for Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Denver, Jefferson, Larimer and Pueblo counties. It also serves part of Weld County.
Each PACE provider is authorized to serve certain zip codes, so people who live in InnovAge’s territory don’t have the option to choose a different organization, unless they move, Williams said.
“That’s really not an option for many of these folks,” he said.
According to letters from federal and state health authorities, an audit found InnovAge had insufficient staffing, didn’t schedule all health care that clients needed, didn’t follow up when specialists recommended new services and didn’t share all relevant information with the team that coordinates supports for clients.
“On the surface, (the findings) may not seem to be that big a deal, but they can exacerbate into bigger problems,” Williams said.
The letters didn’t specify if clients were harmed. Williams said the full audit findings weren’t released because they contained identifiable information about specific patients.
A state inspection, dated July 2020, showed one PACE member didn’t get regular wound care for an unhealed injury to a toe, which contributed to the wound’s growth. The records show that problem as corrected by September 2020, though, and it’s not clear if those findings played a part in the decision to stop paying for new clients.
To get back in with Medicare and Medicaid, InnovAge will have to submit a correction plan and undergo another audit. T
hey’ll also have to submit financial information regularly, to prove the organization is stable. That’s not something that the state Department of Health Care Policy and Finance always requires of providers trying to regain Medicaid payments, but InnovAge’s stock price has dropped significantly since March, Williams said.
“The department wants confirmation from InnovAge that they have the financial resources to serve their Colorado members,” he said.
Subscribe to bi-weekly newsletter to get health news sent straight to your inbox.
News
What does it take to recover from a Colorado disaster? These people have experience — and have some tips
Courtney Walsh knows the question is coming.
She’s gotten it over and over again since October 2020, when the CalWood fire ripped through the foothills outside Boulder, its flames turning her family’s home into a pile of smoking ruins and charred bricks.
Everyone inevitably asks, “Are you going to rebuild?”
“I hate that word — ‘rebuild,’ ” says Walsh, 40, who’s still torn nearly 15 months later. Her family is living in a rental house, trying to figure out what comes next — and whether they want to return to the same place. “There’s no such thing as rebuilding something. You can’t rebuild something that’s already gone.”
More than 1,000 new families in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County are now in the same position after late December’s devastating Marshall fire wiped out their homes.
The Denver Post spoke in recent days with people like Walsh who know what it’s like to lose everything, forced to start anew. They said traumatic goodbyes to their homes, including the family heirlooms, keepsakes and baby photos contained within them, during disasters ranging from the 2012 Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs to the 2013 Colorado floods to 2020’s historic wildfires.
Walsh and several others detailed the myriad obstacles that came their way after those seismic events: insurance nightmares, wholescale life disruptions and mental health struggles, not to mention the difficult conversations with people who didn’t quite understand what they were going through.
When images of flames leaping between houses once again filled Coloradans’ TV screens on Dec. 30, “I couldn’t stop watching it,” said C.J. Moore, 75, who was flooded with memories of losing her own house in the Waldo Canyon fire nearly a decade ago.
At the time, it stood as the state’s most destructive wildfire, destroying 347 homes and killing two people in a collection of suburban neighborhoods after a days-old forest fire charged down the hillside, giving residents little time to get out. A year later, the nearby Black Forest fire eclipsed its destruction. It stood as the worst until the Marshall fire, which according to Boulder County’s latest assessment destroyed 1,084 homes and damaged another 149, a total residential loss estimated at $513.2 million. Dozens of businesses also were affected.
Moore rebuilt her house, as did most of her neighbors. Today, the Mountain Shadows neighborhoods exhibit few signs of the utter devastation that befell them.
She had a message Wednesday for the new fire’s still-shocked survivors: “Our hearts are with them. And they can make it through this — we did.”
Beginning of a long ordeal
But the Marshall fire survivors should steel themselves for a long, arduous, frustrating ordeal, say members of Colorado’s fellowship of disaster victims.
“It makes you more resilient,” Walsh said of her experience. “It makes you grateful for what you have. But it changes you.”
The immediate challenge facing the displaced is to initiate the insurance claim process, as many Marshall victims have done in recent days. It’s something that takes months — and in some cases longer. Often, past survivors say they leaned on others for help navigating the tricky insurance claim process, whether informally or through an official assistance office set up by local officials to aid them, similar to a new one that’s opened for Marshall fire victims in Lafayette.
Kristin Hulinsky has been living in Lakewood with her daughter ever since the East Troublesome fire engulfed the Winding River Ranch in Grand Lake, where she lived and worked as the office manager.
Fifteen months later, Hulinsky and the ranch’s owner, Travis Busse, have seen barely any insurance money for their 240-acre, multimillion-dollar property, which used to host weddings and veterans’ retreats. Some buildings weren’t insured, the two found out, while others were double-insured by different companies.
As they battle with the insurance company, Busse has turned his ranch into a dumping site for other Grand County residents who need somewhere to haul metal and concrete as they rebuild their own homes. The ranch may not host another celebratory event for a couple years.
“It’s heartbreaking to start from scratch, with no help,” Hulinsky said. The ranch owner hired a private adjuster to help with their claim, but it could take a year or two for everything to shake out in the courts. “I feel slapped in the face — it makes me not trust insurance companies at all. It’s ugly.”
Insurance woes are par for the course for families trying to resume a semblance of normalcy after natural disasters — even for those with a simpler claim for a single home. While some past victims, including Moore, recalled smooth experiences, others remembered difficulty after difficulty.
The common refrain: Be ready to be your own fierce advocate, ask a lot of questions, and push for the full coverage you’re entitled to. Some didn’t realize at first that their policies covered immediate costs, including hotel rooms, meals and basic supplies. Under state law, an insurance advance is due to a victim when a primary residence was lost.
“The insurance company will probably seem like they’re trying to railroad over the top of you,” suggested Tom Henderson, chair of the Burg Simpson law firm’s bad-faith insurance division, “but if you show you’re Johnny-on-the-spot, memorializing everything with email confirmation, the squeaky wheel gets the oil.”
Financial crunches during recovery
Gregory Simon, an associate professor of geography and environmental sciences at the University of Colorado Denver, has tracked several fire recoveries. It’s an interest rooted in his own family’s weathering of the Oakland firestorm of 1991, when he was a teenager and many homes on their block burned down, though theirs was spared. He wrote a 2016 book, “Flame and Fortune in the American West.”
Many victims end up being made financially whole by their insurance, Simon said, but it takes time and persistence. And delays are possible when it comes to safely removing and disposing of the piles of toxic debris left behind by the fire, he said.
“The households that have (robust savings) will probably be OK,” Simon said, “but it’s the people who don’t have a savings account of sufficient amount that will be finding this to be more difficult. They most likely will be compensated later, but it’ll be really difficult.”
So far, more than $25 million in donations have been collected to help fill the gap, and a federal declaration has unlocked some disaster assistance aid.
Still, there’s a big risk in Colorado, where home values have risen quickly: Some families in past disasters were underinsured or hadn’t updated their policies. And in the case of floods, some victims lacked the right coverage.
It took Dan Shannon and his wife, Stephanie, four to six months to get the insurance process in motion after the East Troublesome fire consumed their log-cabin home outside Grand Lake in October 2020. They acknowledge that they won’t receive quite what the house was worth — even if their coverage is better than that of some of their neighbors, who bought homes years ago.
“I almost got a college degree in insurance from this,” said Shannon, 42, a firefighter, with a chuckle.
It’s a daunting process: The insurance company asks fire victims to detail, item by item, every possession that was in the home. That means every fork, T-shirt, pair of socks, antique or heirloom. Not everyone has documentary photos or videos to aid them.
“The whole thing is overwhelming,” said Shannon, adding that he’s already been through five adjustors.
A nonprofit called United Policyholders is among groups assisting at the new Lafayette assistance center, 1755 S. Public Road.
Mental health should be priority, too
Financial affairs are crucial to sort through, but Coloradans who’ve weathered other disasters say practicing self-care and talking to someone after such a traumatizing event are also critical.
After the CalWood fire, Walsh had her children talk to school counselors. Her son, then 7, also went to play therapy, which helps children process their emotions and deal with unresolved trauma through play-time.
Walsh started going to yoga more, focusing on meditation and eating right.
“When I lost everything, you realize your health is the only thing you actually own in this world,” she said.
Hulinsky took to heart a friend’s advice by scheduling her cries. She waited until her daughter went to sleep, then ventured to the closet to shed her tears.
“You almost look forward to those moments when you know you can cry and grieve,” she said. “Take that moment, wipe your tears and then put your big girl pants on.”
These emotions don’t go away overnight. Donna Boone says she can barely watch the news these days since the heart-wrenching images bring her back to 2013, when historic floods swept through her Lyons mobile home park, wiping it clean.
She still thinks about the items she didn’t save that day — especially her father’s barber license, the one piece she had to remember him after he died.
“It’s a long process,” Boone said this week from her mobile home park in Loveland. Lyons never rebuilt its two mobile home parks that washed away in the flood. “It takes years for people to recover. Long after it’s out of the news, people are still struggling to get everything put together to get through it.”
An immediate outpouring of support comes in the days immediately after the tragedy, disaster victims say, as government officials mobilize along with the business and nonprofit communities. But sometimes that focus wanes.
After the Waldo Canyon fire, Moore and her neighbors leaned on each other repeatedly, she said, whether for help or just a hug when they visited to dig through ashes. Another resident, Carol Lyn Lucas, said she helped organize a support group that met regularly during the recovery period, called Wonderful Waldo Women.
Simon, the CU Denver professor, said the fire victims who have social networks they can rely on tend to be more resilient. He raised a worry about the new Boulder County victims, given that Denver’s suburbs attract new arrivals.
“In many respects, it’s the recent transplants to Denver who are the most at risk and whom we should be paying attention to,” he said. “Because they don’t have that kind of social capital built up,” at least not locally.
Walsh says that after the well-wishes die down, people still need support — and encouraging words.
“It’s helpful when people touch base and say, ‘we’re checking on you,’” Walsh said. And instead of asking people if they’re going to rebuild, she suggested, simply ask how they’re doing, how they’re coping.
“It’s a higher level of humanity,” she said.
Rebuilding at last — but where?
Building a new home is a hard-won step that puts recovery within sight, past survivors say. When that happens can vary widely. After the Waldo Canyon fire, the first building permit was pulled in 29 days, said Eddie Hurt, who led the Mountain Shadows Community Association during the recovery period.
But it took as long as five years to rebuild, he said.
Clearing the debris was a Herculean effort, he and other residents recalled, one made easier by a task force called Colorado Springs Together, convened by the city’s mayor, that was able to speed up the demolition process by cutting red tape. The same group mobilized public and private resources to help residents in many other ways, too. And then for years, dozens of builders were at work on the neighborhoods’ winding streets, including some where nearly every house had burned.
“Ten years later, our neighborhood’s been not only rebuilt but it’s been restored,” Hurt said, adding: “You drive through our neighborhood today, and if you don’t look up at the mountainside, you wouldn’t know there was a fire. I like the neighborhood better — I think the people who stayed have deeper relationships. A lot of the people who moved in tended to be younger families, with kids who brought some new energy.”
He estimated that roughly three in four families stayed, far more than community leaders had expected based on fires elsewhere. The new homes were built with more fire-resistant materials, sometimes due to rewritten covenants.
In 2014, two years after the fire, The Gazette newspaper reported that the new homes built so far were nearly 14% larger, on average, than the ones they replaced. In some cases, streets of tract homes built off the same templates were replaced by hodgepodges of custom homes.
“I was back in my new house in 15 months,” said Moore, a widow who had managed to grab her husband’s ashes when she fled the fire. “I knew I was going to rebuild the same house. I did not want to move. I love my neighborhood. Several of us were military families who had retired, and we took care of each other.”
Others decided it was time for a change, including Lucas and her husband, Jim, who spent 22 years in their house until it was incinerated in an afternoon. Both nearing retirement age, they built a ranch-style house several miles away, one with a view of Pikes Peak.
Regardless of where it was, they said building a house from scratch, using the insurance payout, offered a chance to design it to fit their needs.
Thinking about the Marshall fire’s victims, Lucas, now 68 and still a real-estate agent, said: “Everybody just needs to get through this tough time, nose to the grindstone. I mean, I cried and cried and cried, every day, and I don’t cry easily. I was broken open. And then one day, it just was over — and the crying stopped.”
She said the couple has built new memories in their new home in the years since.
“I wish I could say to those people, you’re going to be fine — I know it seems like now you don’t have anything, but you will get through this,” Lucas said. “You will not just survive. You will thrive again.”
Tips for starting a disaster insurance claim
Tom Henderson, head of the Burg Simpson law firm’s bad-faith insurance division, detailed five key steps wildfire victims should take to initiate and solidify a claim for a destroyed home:
- Immediately contact your insurer to open a claim.
- As soon as possible, take pictures and videos of your property.
- Ask your insurance for a complete copy of your policy, not just your most recent declarations page.
- Ask your insurance company for an advance, which helps you get temporary housing, buy clothes or a laptop to resume work. In fact, state law requires one in the case of a total loss of a primary home.
- Ask the insurance company what documents or information they need and how long to expect before action is taken on the claim.
News
Post Premium: Top stories for the week of Jan. 3-Jan. 9
Courtney Walsh knows the question is coming.
She’s gotten it over and over again since October 2020, when the CalWood fire ripped through the foothills outside Boulder, its flames turning her family’s home into a pile of smoking ruins and charred bricks.
Everyone inevitably asks, “Are you going to rebuild?”
“I hate that word — ‘rebuild,’ ” says Walsh, 40, who’s still torn nearly 15 months later. Her family is living in a rental house, trying to figure out what comes next — and whether they want to return to the same place. “There’s no such thing as rebuilding something. You can’t rebuild something that’s already gone.”
More than 1,000 new families in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County are now in the same position after late December’s devastating Marshall fire wiped out their homes.
The Denver Post spoke in recent days with people like Walsh who know what it’s like to lose everything, forced to start anew. They said traumatic goodbyes to their homes, including the family heirlooms, keepsakes and baby photos contained within them, during disasters ranging from the 2012 Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs to the 2013 Colorado floods to 2020’s historic wildfires.
— Full story via Sam Tabachnik and Jon Murray, The Denver Post
See more great photos like this on The Denver Post’s Instagram account.
Epic hockey at Ball Arena: Avalanche, Maple Leafs treat crowd of 17,334 to spectacular showing
Medicaid, Medicare won’t pay Denver-area elder care provider for new clients after finding staffing issues, other problems
What does it take to recover from a Colorado disaster? These people have experience — and have some tips
Post Premium: Top stories for the week of Jan. 3-Jan. 9
The historic heart of Superior, ravaged by Marshall fire, isn’t giving up easily: “Original Town is the only thing I know”
Beaver Creek to open brand new McCoy Park terrain Monday
Nuggets Journal: On 10-year anniversary of open-heart surgery, Jeff Green doesn’t forget
CU Buffs football will have more of Karl Dorrell’s personal stamp in 2022. But after 4-8, is that a good thing?
Why former Washington QB commit Jackson Stratton landed at Colorado State: “We call him ‘Sunshine’”
3 keys to a Jets upset win over the Buffalo Bills
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say