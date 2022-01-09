Connect with us

Ethereum NFT Limitations Allows Alternative Blockchains to Thrive

Published

1 min ago

on

Ethereum NFT Limitations Allows Alternative Blockchains to Thrive
  • SMB is a collection of 5,000 randomly produced 24×24 pixel monkeys.
  • CryptoPunks NFT avatar sold for $500 million in October.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have never been more popular. OpenSea, Axie, and Rarible are fantastic NFT markets to use while offering an NFT marketplace development service beneficial for organizations entering the Blockchain Ocean.

Decentralized finance, smart contracts, and NFTs are built on Ethereum. Despite its popularity, the platform is under stiff competition. While Ethereum and Solana have supporters, Ethereum is the most popular because it has the most transparent Dapp ecosystem. These opponents have some notable contrasts that cannot be overlooked. Moreover, cryptocurrency, applications, and worldwide payments all reside on Ethereum’s blockchain.

Ether has a restricted transaction rate. It is also quite congested, forcing users to either pay a hefty charge or wait in line, allowing alternative blockchains to thrive. Solana Blockchain handles 3000 transactions per second and can handle 50k-65k transactions per second. Network validators can process transactions quicker, allowing the network to handle over 50000 per second.

CryptoPunk Vs Solana Monkey Business NFT

SMB is a collection of 5,000 24×24 pixel monkeys created at random and preserved on the Solana blockchain. SMB is a grassroots NFT initiative. In October, SMB #1355 sold for $2 million. Furthermore, users with a Solana Monkey Business NFT have access to the MonkeDAO, Solana’s first NFT DAO.

CryptoPunks, an early NFT initiative on the Ethereum blockchain, inspired the NFT standard. The project includes 10,000 pixel-art figures, including human, zombie, ape, and extraterrestrial ‘punks.’ Each ‘punk’ has unique traits and accessories. Moreover, using Ethereum’ flash loans’, a CryptoPunks NFT avatar sold for $500 million in October. Aside from that, the year’s most costly CryptoPunk was #4156 ($10.26 million).

Popular Analyst Tweets About Polygon Allowing Users to Skip ETH

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Ethereum Killer Polygon Races to Hit New ATH Soon
  • The Ethereum layer is a series of smart contracts built on Ethereum.
  • Its rival, Cosmos, employs a WASM-based virtual machine.

Polygon, formerly Matic Network, is a framework for creating blockchain networks. It uses an innovative sidechain method to solve several of Ethereum’s fundamental flaws, including throughput, user experience, and community governance. Unlike Matic Network, which utilizes Plasma to process transactions off-chain before confirming them on the Ethereum main chain. Moreover, Polygon is a complete platform built for building interoperable blockchains.

Developers may use Polygon to create custom blockchain networks. Furthermore, modules let developers design sovereign blockchains with more particular capabilities. Polygon’s architecture consists of four layers: Ethereum, Security, Polygon networks, and execution.

The Ethereum layer is a series of smart contracts built on Ethereum. Moreover, it also handles staking and communication between Ethereum and the Polygon chains. The security layer operates alongside Ethereum and offers “validators as a service” to provide chains with an extra degree of protection. Ethereum and Security are optional.

Polygons EVM

There are two more required levels. In the first layer, Polygon networks are created on top of each other. Furthermore, each one has its own community and is in charge of generating blocks. Moreover, the second layer is Polygon’s Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), executing smart contracts.

For starters, it leverages the Ethereum Virtual Engine, making it more accessible to developers familiar with Ethereum and Solidity; its rival, Cosmos, employs a WASM-based virtual machine.

As per the recent tweet by famous analyst Lark Davis, 85 percent of MATIC’s 130 million user accounts have no activity on the same Ethereum address. Furthermore, Lark elaborated that Polygon allowed users to skip ETH and has onboarded 110 million addresses straight to EVM compatible DeFi, NFTs, and games. 

Top 3 Coins and Months Since Their All-time High (ATH)

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices to Stay Shallow This Christmas
  • The staked ETH is now valued at almost $28 billion.
  • Binance Coin established a descending triangle while testing $445 as support.

Let us look at the top 3 coins and the period since their peak.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Despite recent market volatility, Bloomberg’s senior commodities analyst believes Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will climb in 2022. Mike McGlone argues BTC and ETH have excellent foundations to grow on. In 2022, he expects Bitcoin to hit $100,000 and Ethereum to hit $5,000.

Top 3 Coins and Months Since Their All time High ATH
BTC/USDT: Source: TradingView

Bitcoin, according to McGlone, is in a “consolidating bull market,” and the US Federal Reserve’s new policies will help BTC. Officials at the Federal Reserve have said they would reduce asset purchases and boost interest rates next year to combat inflation. According to CoinMarketCap, bitcoin has been in a horrible downtrend since its all-time high on Nov. 10 last year.

Ethereum (ETH)

Over 8.9 million ETH have been staked. The staked ETH is now valued at almost $28 billion. The entire amount of the ETH 2.0 deposit contract has risen to 8,965,186 ETH, according to statistics from crypto analytics site Glassnode.

1641739342 455 Top 3 Coins and Months Since Their All time High ATH
ETH/USDT: Source: TradingView

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum has now been down for 2 months from its all-time high on Nov. 16 last year.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Liquidity always attracts the price. That’s why, over the last two months, Binance Coin has been challenging the $510 support level, exhausting buyers. Binance Coin established a descending triangle while testing $445 as support; however, the price fell below it.

1641739342 796 Top 3 Coins and Months Since Their All time High ATH
BNB/USDT: Source: TradingView

In October, the sellers were absorbed at $445. In reality, the price reacted strongly and rebounded off the level. It rose to $670 in the days that followed. According to CoinMarketCap, it’s been nearly 8 months since BNB’s all-time high on May 10 of last year.

Bloomberg Intelligence States BTC To Head Towards $100K In 2022

Published

4 hours ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Bloomberg Intelligence States BTC To Head Towards $100K In 2022
Whole crypto market crashed thus most tokens are dipping in price which seems to be the depressing start of the year. Despite the fact of market crackdown the analyst from Bloomberg Intelligence states that BTC and ETH wil head towards $100K and $5k respectively in 2022. The mainstream cryptocurrencies are likely to hit gains achieving new all-time high this year.

The tightened regulations from the Federal Reserve might be the reason for greater inflations in price levels. Besides, the analyst predicted that BTC, ETH, and US-pegged stablecoins will continue to maintain dominance in 2022. Accordingly, a crypto supporter, Dennis Porter have also shared a post in Twitter regarding the dominance of BTC in 2022.

Expectations for Fed rate increases in 2022, thus might promote a “win-win scenario” for Bitcoin over the stock market. Consequently, BTC seems to move upward and would generate more gains while the analyst says that “first born is swiftly migrating toward becoming the world’s digital reserve asset”.

BTC Will Rise Over 50% In 5 Years

As per the analysts, BTC will hit nearly $100K by the end of 2022 while ETH will hit $5K. Moreover, the analyst predicted in December 2021 that BTC and gold would perform well in 2022 hitting $100,000 and $2,000 respectively.

According to Goldman Sachs co-head of global FX and EM strategy Zach Pandl, BTC would rise over 50% of the store of value market share in the next five years. Besides, as a result of gold market share growing, BTC price value will also increase to $100,000. Currently, the trading price of Bitcoin is $41,724 while it is over 11% down for the past week. 

Furthermore, BTC began to fall after the Fed’s December FOMC meeting on Wednesday. The meeting revealed that the regulator was committed to tightening monetary policy in 2022. The market has also shrunk as a result of internet outages in Kazakhstan, which have been accompanied by anti-government rallies.

