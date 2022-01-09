Connect with us

Flickto Partners With ADAX Pro To Initiate Public Sale Round

42 seconds ago

Flickto Partners With ADAX Pro To Initiate Public Sale Round
Flickto may best be understood as the decentralized launchpad responsible for providing media financing to Cardano’s blockchain. Simply put, the initiative brings the everyday individual closer to the overall financing process of various media projects in addition to giving them control over which projects would be supported. 

In the past, Flickto had successfully launched an IDO (Initial DEX Offering) after much anticipation. Now, after a successful round of fundraising, Flickto has just unveiled a new partnership with ADAX Pro through which it shall be initiating its public sale round this coming Monday on the 10th of January, 2022. The round shall open at midday for those investors who possess 1,000 ADAX, staked within a locked ADAX pool, and these are also referred to as ADAX priority, after round eligible investors. The public round shall open 24 hours later on Tuesday for everyone else at midday GMT, and it shall end on Friday at the same time.

What is ADAX?

ADAX can be defined as an automated liquidity mechanism which allows for non-custodial as well as censorship-resistant transactions inside the Cardano ecosystem. It aims to eliminate the involvement of any centralised intermediaries by permitting token exchanges, offering enough asset liquidity, and reorienting the decentralized finance industry towards Cardano in general. Users of ADAX shall therefore be allowed to perform smart contract-oriented transactions immediately and at a fraction of what it would have cost if the Ethereum network was being utilised instead.

Regarding the aforementioned partnership with Flickto and the public sale round, this is in fact the inaugural public sale and IDO being offered by ADAX and it shall be operated through their respective launchpad. Needless to say, this is a significant milestone reached by both ADAX and Flickto as this will go a long way toward improving the Cardano ecosystem.

IDO details

Regarding the details of the Initial DEX Offering, the price shall remain as $0.009 for the priority round and $0.01 for the main public sale round. Furthermore, the tokens shall also be locked until the 1st of July.

Moreover, not only is this a massive collaboration for Flickto as ADAX has been quite successful in the past and so working with them shall certainly be beneficial, but Flickto’s community could also potentially gain access to their other various services and functionalities in the foreseeable future as well. Additional information can be found via the official website and Twitter channels.

Bitcoin

Historical Data Shows February Seems To Be Bullish For Bitcoin (BTC)

12 mins ago

January 9, 2022

Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks the Crucial $42.5K Price Range
Bitcoin News
  • Over the last two years, previous death crosses have been nullified by Bitcoin.
  • Bitcoin had a rocky ride during the last two months.

BTC established a pattern on January 8 that conventional chartists are keeping an eye on for its capacity to predict additional losses. A so-called “death cross” was formed when the cryptocurrency’s 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) dipped below its 200-day EMA. Bitcoin had a rocky ride during the last two months, losing more than 40% of its value.

Over the last two years, previous death crosses have been nullified by Bitcoin. When the BTC price fell from approximately $9,000 to below $4,000, a bearish 50-200-day EMA crossover formed in March 2020, but it turned out to be more trailing than predictive. As a result, it had no impact on Bitcoin’s expected to rise to roughly $29,000 by 2020.

Historical Analysis

The @the_verdent Twitter handle also released historical information on monthly Bitcoin returns. As seen by the graphs, January is typically bearish when December and November have been bearish. On the other hand, much of February seems optimistic under these conditions. Take a look at this:

Like the death cross that showed on the Bitcoin daily charts in March 2020, this one occurred in July 2021; however, it was less predictive and more lagging than the earlier one. It didn’t cause a massive selloff because of its occurrence. For the time being, however, BTC’s price was just stable until rising to $69,000 in November 2021.

In March 2020, the US Federal Reserve revealed its lax monetary policies to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic-driven stock market meltdown, which led to a rapid rise in the value of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin

Amid the Bearish Market Momentum, DeFi TVL Falls 8.55% in 4 Days

1 hour ago

January 8, 2022

Amid the Bearish Market Momentum, DeFi TVL Falls 8.55% in 4 Days
  • Curve Finance now has the biggest TVL of $23 billion.
  • Lido’s TVL dropped 14.03 percent among the top 10 protocols during a week.

In recent days, the value of the crypto market has fallen and is now also visible in total value locked trapped in decentralized finance. From $255.84 billion to $233.95 billion, the TVL in DeFi has fallen 8.55 percent in only four days. Curve Finance now has the biggest TVL of $23 billion, giving it a lead of more than 9.84 percent. Convex Finance, MakerDAO, Aave, WBTC, and Instadapp followed respectively.

Lido’s TVL dropped 14.03 percent among the top 10 protocols during a week. As the price of bitcoin (BTC) dropped, so did the value of the decentralized exchanges, Uniswap and WBTC.

Ethereum on Top

On Saturday, Ethereum held $147.9 billion TVL, the biggest of any blockchain. The TVL of Ethereum now accounts for 58.18 percent of all DeFi TVL. Terra ($16.61 billion), Binance Smart Chain ($15.33 billion), Avalanche ($10.93 billion), Solana ($10.03 billion), and Fantom ($5.67 billion) are the following five most valuable cryptocurrencies, in that order.

Cross-chain bridges 30-day figures reveal today that the TVL has decreased by 10.4 percent. Polygon’s TVL, with $6.1 billion, was the leading cross-chain bridge on Saturday. Next are Avalanche ($5.4 billion), Ronin ($4.9 billion), and Arbitrum ($2.8 billion). There have been a few top-performing smart contract crypto assets in the previous seven days: FUSE, CPH, NOAHP, ONE, ICP, and LINK.

Poa Network (POA), Gather (GTH), Dusk Network (DUSK), Kadena (KDA), Enigma (ENG), and OneLedger (OLT) are the six worst-performing smart contract crypto assets this week.

Bitcoin

Ethereum (ETH) All Set for Highly-Anticipated Update This Year

2 hours ago

January 8, 2022

Best 3 Smart Contract Cryptocurrencies to Invest in December 2021
Altcoin News
  • The slowest participant restricts the system’s processing speed.
  • The new Ethereum blockchain should be quicker and more efficient.

Ethereum has been the only large-scale rival to Bitcoin for a long time. Ethereum, although being more advanced than Bitcoin, still has a number of difficulties that it must solve in order to become the dominant cryptocurrency. That’s precisely what Ethereum’s creators intend to do with Ethereum 2.0, their upcoming update to the underlying blockchain.

Much-awaited Update

The issue with proof-of-work is that it is inefficient by design. Ethereum 2.0 will start by switching its blockchain to a more efficient proof-of-stake algorithm. An algorithm selects the node that records each transaction, with the probability of selection rising with the money held by the node owner. 

This reduces the complexity of the cryptographic operation, resulting in substantial network performance increments. Attacking the network would be prohibitively costly since each node must stake its own cash.

The subsequent updates will also add sharding to increase Ethereum’s efficiency and scalability. In the current blockchain version, every data must be verified by all participating nodes. The slowest participant restricts the system’s processing speed. As a result, transaction costs rise, and throughput falls.

With sharding, Ethereum 2.0 may significantly improve its resource utilization efficiency. The new system does this by assigning data verification duties to groups of nodes, each of which is responsible for just receiving data. This enables the whole blockchain to leverage parallel processing, potentially doubling total capacity. 

In addition to using proof-of-stake, the new Ethereum blockchain should be quicker and more efficient. According to CoinMarketCap, the Ethereum price today is $3,192.91 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $17,256,291,518 USD, down 1.06% in the last 24 hours.

