Get career skills – not credit card bills – at an unpaid internship

Secondary scoring was the highlight feature of the Bruins’ three-game winning streak coming out of the extended Christmas break. But against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion and NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, the B’s needed some of their big boys to show up.

Did they ever.

David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand each scored a pair of goals and the B’s, who had jumped out to a 4-0 lead through two periods, hung on for a 5-2 win at Amalie Arena, their best win of the season.

The B’s have now won four of five games coming out of the break.

Marchand took a clear-eyed view of the victory. At key moments, the Bolts were all thumbs. But the B’s sparkplug did not minimize what the win signified, either. This team, its lines changed to balance the firepower, just might be hitting its stride.

“I think it shows that, there were some question marks early in the year about the teams we were beating and the teams we weren’t beating .Obviously, Tampa’s one of the top teams in the league. It feels good,” said Marchand. “I don’t think they played their best game tonight. We’ve played them plenty of times in the past and we know when they’re on and when they’re not. So we have to take it with a grain of salt. But it’s definitely something we can continue to build on. We’ve been a lot better recently. Ever since the Christmas break, we’ve been playing real good hockey and we’ve been in every game. It’s another step in the right direction. We have some makeup games to catch up to some other teams and we have to keep winning. Ultimately, as long as we get the points, we’ll continue to put ourselves in good position. But this is a good win for our group and another game we can continue to build on.”

The B’s took a 2-0 first-period lead on a pair of Pastrnak goals. The first one, which came just 1:11 into the game, came off a fortunate bounce. Pastrnak gained the offensive blue line and it appeared he was either just trying to dump it into the corner or get it on net for a rebound. But his shot from just inside the blue line clipped Andrej Sustr’s skate and beat Andrei Vasilevskiy.

“I got a lucky bounce and a good way to start the game,” said Pastrnak during his between-periods interview with NESN.

The second goal took some more hard work and skill. The B’s second line forced a turnover in the offensive zone and Taylor Hall ripped a one-timer from above the left circle with Pastrnak cutting in front. Vasilevskiy made the save, but the rebound dropped right in front of Pastrnak. He kicked it on to his stick blade and he has able to bury it into the empty net at 6:10, for his 11th goal of the season.

The Lightning, who had the lone power play of the first, outshot the B’s, 13-7, but Linus Ullmark had a solid opening 20 minutes.

The one negative of the first period was that the B’s lost Nick Foligno. The veteran was driving to the net and he got tangled up with Tampa defenseman Cal Foote. His left knee twisted awkwardly and he needed help to get off the ice. He did not return and coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game he won’t play in Washington on Monday and then will be re-evaluated. Jake DeBrusk, still in COVID protocol, could meet the team in DC if he gets cleared.

But good things kept happening for the B’s once the second period started as they extended their lead to 3-0 just 26 seconds in. The Patrice Bergeron line kept winning loose pucks and eventually got it back to Mike Reilly at the left point. Reilly’s shot was deflected, but Marchand was able to get his blade on the bouncing puck to deflect it past Vasilevskiy.

The B’s got into some hot water midway through the period when Marchand was called for a ticky-tack hooking penalty and then Bergeron was called for high-sticking when Victor Hedman lifted the B’s captain’s stick and hit himself in the face with it, producing a 47-second 5-on-3. But the B’s were able to kill it all off. The best chance Tampa had was on the two-man advantage when Nikita Kucherov had a great backdoor chance but he popped it up over the net.

Crisis averted, the B’s then pushed it to 4-0. Oskar Steen, continuing to impress in his call-up, used his tree-stump legs to outmuscle Foote to win a puck in the middle of the ice and made a backhand pass to an open Anton Blidh, who beat Vasilevskiy with a short-side wrister.

Ullmark continued to make the saves he needed to get the game into the third with a four-goal bulge. The Bolts didn’t have to wait long to let the Bruins know they couldn’t relax just yet. Just 24 seconds into the third, Erik Cernak made a nice backhand pass to Ondrej Palat for a backdoor goal to make it 4-1.

The B’s kept the Bolts at arm’s length for a while, but then Brayden Point got the Lightning back to within two goals with 8:40 left in the third.

But there was no panic in the B’s game, even when Tampa got another power play with five minutes left.

“It felt like we had everything under control,” said Ullmark (27 saves). “We know that they’re a good team and they’re going to make a push. Unfortunately, I thought I could have had that second one and made it too exciting. … But other than that, we played a real good game, a 60-minute game.”

After that final kill (Tampa was 0-for-4 on the PP), Marchand sealed it with an empty-netter with 2:49 left in the game.