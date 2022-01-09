News
Get career skills – not credit card bills – at an unpaid internship
Every summer, students flood offices as unpaid interns, soaking up knowledge and seeking positive references as they take lunch orders and organize storage closets. But this reliance on unpaid work leaves behind students who can’t afford to work for free. Between temporarily relocating to another city, buying and maintaining office-appropriate attire and paying for everyday costs, it can cost thousands of dollars to add a few lines to your resume.
Carlos Mark Vera, co-founder and executive director of Pay Our Interns, a nonprofit fighting to end unpaid internships across the country in all sectors, is still paying off the credit card debt he amassed when interning at the White House seven years ago.
If an unpaid internship would help you gain experience, here are some ways to soften the financial burden and limit how much you put on your credit card to get by.
Know your rights
The U.S. Department of Labor has guidelines on what constitutes a legal unpaid internship — your work can’t displace that of a paid employee, for example. If you suspect your internship is in violation, you can file a complaint to the Department of Labor or your state labor agency. You may be entitled to back pay.
Seek scholarships and specialty programs
Many universities offer scholarships specifically for unpaid internships, depending on your school and major. You need to apply and funding isn’t guaranteed, but the effort can pay off.
You can also find paid opportunities through specialty programs created by nonprofits and professional organizations. For example, Black and Latino aspiring financial planners can apply through the BLX Internship Program to be placed in a paid internship at a fee-only financial planning firm.
Fund unpaid work with paid work
“I would combine an internship with other side gigs or part-time jobs,” said Mark Reyes, a certified financial planner at Albert, a financial wellness app. “Depending on the internship time commitment, you may be able to balance more than one job at once.” However, he cautions that this can quickly lead to burnout.
School plus two jobs is a lot to handle. To ease the burden, you can work for pay during the school year and save that money to cover the cost of a summer internship. Or limit unpaid work to a part-time schedule so you can also have time for paid work.
Embrace remote opportunities
The pandemic transformed many office jobs into fully remote positions, and that’s a benefit for interns who can’t afford to spend a summer in an expensive major city. With a remote internship, you’ll avoid paying for relocation, commuting costs and work clothes. Plus, having remote work experience on your resume will strengthen your candidacy for a virtual position in the future.
Use student loans instead of credit cards
You can use funds from your student loan for living expenses if you’re doing an unpaid internship for college credit. It’s still debt, but student loans charge lower interest rates than credit cards.
This article was written by NerdWallet and was originally published by The Associated Press.
Dear Abby: Mom and brother’s ex have bond based on booze
Dear Abby: My brother dated an alcoholic for years. “Jenny’s” drinking progressively worsened to the point we could no longer have a conversation with her. She was a sloppy, emotional drunk and lied about her drinking to my brother. He finally became unhappy and recently broke off the relationship. His adult children, our dad, my husband and I are supporting him and encouraging him toward more healthy relationships. We are proud of him for making this move.
The challenge is our mom, who is a daily drinker. She misses her drinking buddy and continues to hang out with Jenny. My brother has told Mom it makes it harder for him to make a clean break, but she continues to meet regularly with Jenny.
I told Mom I have chosen not to contact Jenny because it hurts my brother. Mom responded that she will continue to see her, and that they don’t talk about my brother (not true), so she can’t understand the problem. Are we unfair for preferring a clean break for everyone?
— Going Forward in the West
Dear Going Forward: You are not unfair, but this isn’t your decision. It is your brother’s and your mother’s. Of course she doesn’t want to give up her drinking buddy! You stated that she drinks every day. One of the warning signs of alcoholism is when someone’s drinking disrupts relationships. Your mother’s drinking is now negatively affecting her relationship with her husband, her son and you.
Because it appears she’s unwilling to give up her drinking and gossip sessions with Jenny, it might be helpful for the rest of you to attend some Al-Anon meetings and learn to cope with this. You will find meetings are available online and almost everywhere if you visit al-anon.org/info.
Dear Abby: My mother, who died recently, wasn’t subtle about favoring my younger sister. My sister, “June,” is grief-stricken and talks about our mother positively — a lot. Our mother was cruel to me at times, and June knows it, but she continues to talk glowingly about her. I want to say to her, “She may have been an angel to YOU, but she was a (expletive) to me my entire life,” but, of course, I don’t. I would just like to forget all about her.
When June does this, I usually remain silent. I want to be supportive, but at the same time, I think my feelings are important and should be respected. What should I do?
— Grieving Less in Wisconsin
Dear Grieving Less: When your sister starts up about what a wonderful mother your abuser was, remind her, as tactfully as you can, that you didn’t benefit from the same treatment. Then express that, while you sympathize with her loss, you no longer wish to discuss your mother with her. If she needs to vent about her sadness and loss, she should do it with other relatives or close friends or join a grief support group as many people do. After that, if she raises the subject again — as she may — shift the topic to something else.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
Jaylen Brown’s first triple-double keys 99-75 Celtics win over Knicks
If the Celtics and Knicks stared into their respective mirrors, they’d still see each other.
Both are mediocre, hovering on the edge or just outside of qualification for a berth in the dreaded play-in tournament. And though, as Ime Udoka noted Saturday night, all it takes right now is a modest winning streak to move up, both teams have taken more backward than forward steps since they first met on opening night.
They are, fittingly, now 2-2 against each other following the Celtics’ 99-75 win at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown overcame a turnover-prone start to the New Year with his first career triple-double, with 22 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists.
After blowing a 25-point lead during Thursday night’s loss in New York, the Celtics also held on, pushing a lead to 23 points early in the fourth and not looking back.
And for Brown, that desire to move on counted two-fold. He had fallen into a turnover-prone rut, particularly during Jayson Tatum’s four-game COVID-related absence, and had turned the ball over 28 times during the six games leading up to Saturday night’s win.
Though he turned the ball over three times Saturday night, the mistakes were sparse compared to his ability to connect with teammates. Though his playmaking is a work in progress, he’s been putting in the requisite effort to get better, according to his coach.
“We’ve been spending a ton of time on individual film sessions, and it really started when we couldn’t get the practice time on the court,” Udoka said. “Guys got their individual work in, but we really dug into that aspect of the individual sessions, more than the team sessions, and he’s been great as far as wanting to learn and grow, and really get better in that area.
“Some of the games you could see him overthinking it at times, when to pass and when to shoot, and he’s starting to figure out that rhythm of simplicity and making the easy pass and trusting your teammates and not playing to the crowd — all of the things we preached all year. But it’s a balance when you’re a natural scorer, and you’re trying to shift your focus to how teams are defending you.”
Recognition is the key, according to Brown.
“Seeing how teams are guarding. Recognizing that, being aware and then the game becomes simple,” Brown said of the result of watching video. “Playing basketball with more purpose I think is the intent. Sometimes, you just gotta recognize how teams are playing you and then take advantage of whatever that read is and seeing the game just a little bit more in advance.
“Nothing revolutionary. The game is, you can always get better, but the game is more simple than sometimes I can make it or we as a team can make it. We just gotta continue to play, learn, grow, play with purpose and we’ll be alright.”
And sometimes the result is a career night like this one.
“It feels great. It feels fantastic. Like I said, I’ve been spending a lot of time watching the game, watching our team play (and thinking about) different ways I can be better and make my teammates better,” said Brown. “Coaching staff has been in the film room with me, watching things, talking, debating, etc. So to see some of that hard work come to fruition is fantastic. Still got a lot of basketball ahead, so just want to keep looking forward to the challenge and keep making plays.”
Though Brown admits to overthinking situations, especially when the ball was more in his hands during Tatum’s absence, he also believes that he’s grown from the experience.
“At times, playing in a new position or being more of a playmaker, you want to do everything right,” he said. “You want to be exactly what people want you to be when they live up to expectations. But there’s some growth that goes into it, you know what I mean. Just being able to have that experience in a couple games where I got to really play with the ball in my hands, be forced to make reads and decisions — it’s been great. So, it’s all a growth process. Experience has been a great teacher. As I continue to move forward in my career, I’m always looking for ways to get better and simplifying the game. But the game challenges you in different ways. So, just being ready for that.”
Bruins score big win over Lightning, 5-2
Secondary scoring was the highlight feature of the Bruins’ three-game winning streak coming out of the extended Christmas break. But against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion and NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, the B’s needed some of their big boys to show up.
Did they ever.
David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand each scored a pair of goals and the B’s, who had jumped out to a 4-0 lead through two periods, hung on for a 5-2 win at Amalie Arena, their best win of the season.
The B’s have now won four of five games coming out of the break.
Marchand took a clear-eyed view of the victory. At key moments, the Bolts were all thumbs. But the B’s sparkplug did not minimize what the win signified, either. This team, its lines changed to balance the firepower, just might be hitting its stride.
“I think it shows that, there were some question marks early in the year about the teams we were beating and the teams we weren’t beating .Obviously, Tampa’s one of the top teams in the league. It feels good,” said Marchand. “I don’t think they played their best game tonight. We’ve played them plenty of times in the past and we know when they’re on and when they’re not. So we have to take it with a grain of salt. But it’s definitely something we can continue to build on. We’ve been a lot better recently. Ever since the Christmas break, we’ve been playing real good hockey and we’ve been in every game. It’s another step in the right direction. We have some makeup games to catch up to some other teams and we have to keep winning. Ultimately, as long as we get the points, we’ll continue to put ourselves in good position. But this is a good win for our group and another game we can continue to build on.”
The B’s took a 2-0 first-period lead on a pair of Pastrnak goals. The first one, which came just 1:11 into the game, came off a fortunate bounce. Pastrnak gained the offensive blue line and it appeared he was either just trying to dump it into the corner or get it on net for a rebound. But his shot from just inside the blue line clipped Andrej Sustr’s skate and beat Andrei Vasilevskiy.
“I got a lucky bounce and a good way to start the game,” said Pastrnak during his between-periods interview with NESN.
The second goal took some more hard work and skill. The B’s second line forced a turnover in the offensive zone and Taylor Hall ripped a one-timer from above the left circle with Pastrnak cutting in front. Vasilevskiy made the save, but the rebound dropped right in front of Pastrnak. He kicked it on to his stick blade and he has able to bury it into the empty net at 6:10, for his 11th goal of the season.
The Lightning, who had the lone power play of the first, outshot the B’s, 13-7, but Linus Ullmark had a solid opening 20 minutes.
The one negative of the first period was that the B’s lost Nick Foligno. The veteran was driving to the net and he got tangled up with Tampa defenseman Cal Foote. His left knee twisted awkwardly and he needed help to get off the ice. He did not return and coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game he won’t play in Washington on Monday and then will be re-evaluated. Jake DeBrusk, still in COVID protocol, could meet the team in DC if he gets cleared.
But good things kept happening for the B’s once the second period started as they extended their lead to 3-0 just 26 seconds in. The Patrice Bergeron line kept winning loose pucks and eventually got it back to Mike Reilly at the left point. Reilly’s shot was deflected, but Marchand was able to get his blade on the bouncing puck to deflect it past Vasilevskiy.
The B’s got into some hot water midway through the period when Marchand was called for a ticky-tack hooking penalty and then Bergeron was called for high-sticking when Victor Hedman lifted the B’s captain’s stick and hit himself in the face with it, producing a 47-second 5-on-3. But the B’s were able to kill it all off. The best chance Tampa had was on the two-man advantage when Nikita Kucherov had a great backdoor chance but he popped it up over the net.
Crisis averted, the B’s then pushed it to 4-0. Oskar Steen, continuing to impress in his call-up, used his tree-stump legs to outmuscle Foote to win a puck in the middle of the ice and made a backhand pass to an open Anton Blidh, who beat Vasilevskiy with a short-side wrister.
Ullmark continued to make the saves he needed to get the game into the third with a four-goal bulge. The Bolts didn’t have to wait long to let the Bruins know they couldn’t relax just yet. Just 24 seconds into the third, Erik Cernak made a nice backhand pass to Ondrej Palat for a backdoor goal to make it 4-1.
The B’s kept the Bolts at arm’s length for a while, but then Brayden Point got the Lightning back to within two goals with 8:40 left in the third.
But there was no panic in the B’s game, even when Tampa got another power play with five minutes left.
“It felt like we had everything under control,” said Ullmark (27 saves). “We know that they’re a good team and they’re going to make a push. Unfortunately, I thought I could have had that second one and made it too exciting. … But other than that, we played a real good game, a 60-minute game.”
After that final kill (Tampa was 0-for-4 on the PP), Marchand sealed it with an empty-netter with 2:49 left in the game.
