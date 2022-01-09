Celebrities
Gia Giudice Rocks Bikini Style Mini Dress As She Celebrates 21st Birthday With Mom Teresa – Photo
Party time! The ‘RHONJ’ daughter slayed in a barely-there birthday ensemble for her 21st, as mom Teresa stunned in a plunging wrap dress.
Look who is all grown up! Gia Giudice stole the spotlight for her 21st birthday, as she posed with her mom Teresa Giudice for a sizzling snap. Taking to her Instagram on January 8, the 49-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared the photo of the mother/daughter pair in honor of her girl’s big day! “To my brilliant and beautiful daughter on her 21st birthday. You are a rare and wonderful soul who makes the world a better place,” Teresa wrote. “Continue to be strong and never stop being YOU!! I am so proud and amazed of the woman you have become. Happy birthday baby.”
In the snap, Gia flaunted her flawless figure in a barely-there black ensemble. The bikini-like top, which showcased her toned tummy, had diamond fringe, as the mini skirt cut high on her thigh. She paired the stylish look with a pair of strappy heels while she kept her trademark blonde tresses long and loose. Meanwhile, Teresa stunned in a velvety blue wrap mini dress that held a plunging neckline. Not to be outdone by her gorgeous daughter, Teresa stomped around in neon green thigh-high boots. She too kept her locks long and loose as they cascaded over her shoulders.
While she enjoyed the mother/daughter bonding time, Gia was no doubt happy to have recently reunited with her father Joe Giudice. In November, Gia shared a photo album of the joyous occasion that happened in the Bahamas, where Joe moved to from Italy for a job opportunity. She captioned the adorable snap of herself with her arms around Joe, “weekend recap. love u dad.”
Joe returned to his native Italy in October 2019 after a judge ordered that he be deported following his 3-year jail sentence for fraud. Just a few months after he returned to Italy, Joe and Teresa announced they were splitting in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage. Along with Gia, the exes are co-parenting champs to daughters Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12,
Kate Middleton Stuns In Elegant & Regal 40th Birthday Portraits — Photos
Kate Middleton’s milestone 40th birthday falls on Jan. 9! Just a day ahead of the big day, the Duchess of Cambridge looked more beautiful than ever in three stunning portraits.
Kate Middleton is just hours away from celebrating her milestone 40th birthday on Jan. 9. In advance of the momentous occasion, Kensington Palace released a trio of stunning new portraits taken by London’s Kew Gardens photographer Paolo Roversi. Kate looked more beautiful and regal than ever for the timeless images that will be housed as part of the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery.
In the first photo, which is in black-and-white, Kate wore a stunning off-the-shoulder white chiffon gown. She looked off to the side as her loosely curled hair blew slightly back, showing off her classic drop earrings with both pearls and diamonds. Her iconic sapphire engagement ring, made famous by her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, was prominently displayed on her left hand.
The next photo, published by PEOPLE, moved to color, capturing the rich color of her red satin gown. The one-shoulder, asymmetrical number featured a dramatic puffed sleeve and pockets, reminiscent of 1980s fashion. She added diamond earrings to the stunning ensemble, with her brown hair tousled into a relaxed curl and brushed to the side.
For the third image, Paolo captured the Duchess of Cambridge’s warm smile with an up-close portrait. Kate looked like she barely aged a day from her 20s in the youthful black-and-white image, which appeared to feature her wearing minimal makeup. She once again sported a white dress, this time going with a more bohemian themed piece adorned with a flower appliqué design.
Beyond being on display at London’s national gallery — which is set to re-open in 2023 — the three images are also set to be displayed in Berkshire, St. Andrews and Anglesey which are all places that Kate has a close connection to. Notably, she attended the University of St. Andrews in the early 2000s where she met her husband Prince William. Before that, Kate spent much of her childhood in Bucklebury, which her parents Carole and Michael Middleton still call home. And finally, Anglesey is where Kate and William moved after getting married back in 2011 as William trained in the Royal Air Force (they later moved back to London’s Kensington Palace in 2013).
Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Spotted Together For 2nd Time 10 Mos. After Split – Photos
The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ alum and her rapper ex sparked reconciliation rumors once again as they appeared to get close during a night out in West Hollywood.
Giving it another go? Ashley Benson and G-Eazy created quite the stir as they were spotted out together for the second time in two weeks following their split 10 months ago. The Pretty Little Liars alum and her rapper ex, both 32, enjoyed a cozy night out in West Hollywood on January 7. Ashley donned a stylish black overcoat with a crisscross patterned shirt underneath for the date night, while G-Easy kept it cool in a grey hoodie and brown leather jacket.
The sighting comes after the pair were seen grabbing some lunch in the tony neighborhood of Los Feliz in Los Angeles the day after Christmas, according to reports. The news may come as no surprise to fans, as Ashley was also snapped in April getting into the “Lights and Camera” hitmaker’s black Ferrari in Pasadena, California, per the Daily Mail. The former couple can’t seem to keep it in the “former” category with all these public outings!
Back in February of 2021, Ashley and G-Easy reportedly called it off after being hot and heavy for almost 9 months. Eagle-eyed followers noticed at the time that the pair, who first sparked romance rumors in May 2020, unfollowed each other on Instagram. Although there was speculation the breakup came out of nowhere, a source close to Ashley told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that there was a reasonable answer to why the pair called it quits.
“Ashley broke up with G-Eazy because their relationship got to a point where they were arguing more often than not, and the romance had just lost its spark,” the source explained. “They fell for each other quickly in the beginning.” The insider went on to say that Ashley’s friends thought their relationship was an “odd pairing” after her two-year relationship with girlfriend Cara Delevingne. It also came down to the couple having “different views of the future.” “Ashley knew that it would be very hard for him to settle down so she decided to separate,” the source added..
Kathy Hilton: Sister Kim Was Upset Over Paris’ Wedding Rule
Kathy Hilton was asked about a series of rumors during a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.
After rejoining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast for filming on season 12 after an alleged salary dispute, Kathy spoke to host Andy Cohen about a recent report, which suggested her sister, Kim Richards, was displeased with the no cell phone rule at Paris Hilton‘s wedding.
“I even left my phone at home,” Kathy told Andy.
According to Kathy, she had to tell Kim, “There are rules,” and it wasn’t just Kim who was apparently upset about the restriction.
“A lot of people were very, very upset,” Kathy admitted. “So we had security [take them].”
Kathy explained that while the carnival event of Paris and Carter Reum‘s November 2021 festivities was less restrictive, their dinner celebration also required phones to be checked.
“[Kim] thought that it was, you know, that she was my sister and that it was, and I had to explain to her that it’s not our house anymore. You know, that Eric Schmidt and Michelle Ritter, it’s their house. So we can’t just like barge in,” Kathy noted.
Also during the episode, Kathy was asked about a report claiming she had not seen Paris’ documentary, This is Paris, in which she opened up about her childhood trauma and the alleged abuse she suffered at her Utah boarding school.
“It was true,” Kathy confirmed. “And they did make me, she said to me, ‘It’s very important to me, mommy, that you, that you watch this.’ And I had the party here for her… when it came out. Outside, we did a big screen.”
Looking back, Kathy said that after watching a lot of the little clips, she felt it was “too much” to handle and wasn’t ready to watch the entire film.
“You can imagine me just [finding] out and I don’t, I’m not one of those people, ‘Oh this is about me,’ cause it’s not about me, but yet it really was so devastating the way I was told,” she explained.
But ultimately, after a trip to Washington, Kathy did sit down with her daughter.
“We held hands for an hour watching this thing. And just the energy that I was feeling from her and how relieved and happy that she was, that I would watch it. But it put me into such a depression,” Kathy admitted.
While Kathy was trying to help Paris after she began skipping school and sneaking out of their New York residence, saying she felt “helpless” against the behavior, she had no idea what her child would face upon entry to boarding school.
SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live airs Mondays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. EST on Radio Andy.
Photo Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA
