News
Goldberg: As political satire, ‘Don’t Look Up’ fails on several fronts
“Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay’s dark comedy released on Netflix just before Christmas, has gotten an enormous amount of attention, despite the fact most film critics tend to agree it doesn’t hold together too well artistically, even as some welcome it for its propagandistic value.
As you’d expect from the creator of “Step Brothers” and “Talladega Nights,” nothing about the film is subtle. A giant comet is barreling toward Earth, and both the media and Washington are incapable of taking the threat seriously. McKay and the story co-creator, David Sirota, have been very clear about what they’re up to. “Clearly,” McKay tells GQ, the movie is an “analogy or an allegory for the climate crisis.”
After the Netflix release, McKay took to Twitter: “Loving all the heated debate about our movie. But if you don’t have at least a small ember of anxiety about the climate collapsing (or the US teetering) I’m not sure Don’t Look Up makes any sense. It’s like a robot viewing a love story. ‘WHy ArE thEir FacEs so cLoSe ToGether?’ ”
That tweet is probably funnier than any line in the movie. But it’s also ironic, given that the reason the film fails as political satire is that McKay is more like that robot than he realizes. There are three flaws to this allegory. He gets the media, politics and the effect of climate change wrong.
McKay told NPR that he joined with Sirota to write the movie because, “We’re both incredibly frustrated with the lack of coverage of the climate crisis. You know, it’s usually the fourth or fifth story. It’s never the right tone, which should be much more urgent.”
Really? Where do these guys get their news? Many news outlets have full-time reporters dedicated to climate change. Just last year ABC News and CNN created full-time climate change news teams. The Washington Post and the New York Times were already there. In April, Time magazine ran another of many cover stories on climate change showing a burning map of the world under the headline, “Climate Is Everything.” In 1989, Time skipped Person of the Year and made “Endangered Earth” the “Planet of the Year.”
Like a robot watching the news, McKay watches the near-daily coverage of climate change and says, “wHeRE IS tHE cLImATE HySTeria!?!”
Then there’s politics. Meryl Streep’s entertaining take on a female President Trump scores some points, but Trump isn’t president. Joe Biden is, and he calls climate change an “existential threat” all the time. And he’s not alone. Sirota wrote speeches for Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2020, and his old boss routinely said that kind of thing, too — as did virtually all the Democratic presidential nominees. And it’s not just rhetoric; we’re spending vast sums of money and reorganizing the missions of many government agencies to deal with climate change.
But here’s the funny thing: Climate change is not an “existential threat” like a planet-killing comet, which let’s just admit would make for great TV. Not even according to the United Nations’ IPCC, whose worst-case scenarios for climate change, as terrible as some are, manifest themselves over a century and would not end all life here.
Finally, it’s worth asking: Is McKay helping? Unlike an incoming comet, climate change requires sustained and sustainable intergenerational consensus. Chastising people who agree with him because they fall short of his peak hysteria and demonizing everyone else seem like exactly the kind of self-indulgence that’s made for satire.
Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch.
News
Jenevein: The best plan for the 2022 Winter Olympics? Delay the games
The Olympics stand at the pinnacle of international sports, embodying the pure drama of athletic competition at the highest levels attainable. Yet politics, domestic and international, have frequently intruded on the games — sometimes catastrophically, as in the 1972 Olympic Village terror attack on Israeli athletes that left 11 dead.
No one enjoys contemplating catastrophe. But the possibility of something dreadful unfolding at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing is alarmingly high — even higher than the pandemic-related risks that led to the postponement of the 2020 Olympics in Japan. Prudence dictates a similar postponement of the Beijing Olympics.
Start with the lack of expert confidence in Chinese data on COVID-19 as winter exacerbates the circulation of viral pathogens. Even had Beijing authorities been fully candid about COVID all along, the risk level would be highly uncertain.
Consider China’s approach to addressing COVID. Beijing tramples on freedom of movement and expression in ways that make mask and vaccine mandates seem trivial by comparison. In October, authorities quarantined 10,000 tourists in Inner Mongolia because cases flared there, offering them free entry to three tourist attractions in return for their troubles.
No Olympics attendees can expect the communist regime to respect and protect their freedoms, even if Beijing offered guarantees in advance. That regime disregarded international treaty obligations over Hong Kong when politically expedient. Mere words on paper mean nothing to them. Paradoxically, the U.S. decision to impose a diplomatic boycott of the games may also increase risks, especially for U.S. athletes.
The broader geopolitical environment also counsels prudent postponement. Russian saber-rattling against NATO now involves a direct threat of a wider military action in Ukraine — and could entail escalation of conflict elsewhere as well. Beijing’s strategists have surely considered using Russian bellicosity as an opportunity to secure “peace” regionally. The enormous complication for U.S. and allied forces to act in European and Pacific theaters simultaneously could make forceful “reunification” with Taiwan very attractive to Beijing.
Many military, political and financial forecasters have estimated a higher likelihood of the communist regime taking Taiwan by force after the Olympics come to a close. Beijing listens to these prognosticators as well — and therefore understands that the advantage of surprise could favor coercive consolidation during the Olympics — when the PRC could have available for hostage-taking thousands of elite athletes, their coaches and members of the media, making them unwitting guarantors of a global acceptance of Beijing’s occupation of Taiwan.
China’s perception of its own military strength favors near-term military action on Taiwan. Beijing recently demonstrated potentially devastating hypersonic weapon capabilities. The Chinese navy has more submarine and surface ships than the U.S. Navy. Its soldiers outnumber those in all U.S. military forces. It is placing hundreds of nuclear-capable missile silos in its western provinces. And it developed space capabilities to destroy U.S. satellites supporting critical military and financial systems.
The United States is responding to these moves with a new sense of urgency. Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley said the hypersonic missile test resembled a “Sputnik moment.” Still, the United States needs time to catch up.
If China is preparing for military action on Taiwan under cover of the Olympics, delaying the Olympics would disrupt such planning. It would also give the United States an opportunity to strengthen its deterrent posture on Taiwan. Beijing might even cool its rhetoric and seek to open more constructive conversations — something powerful figures in its tech sector, for example, would likely welcome.
The world delayed the 2020 Summer Olympics, in a democratic nation like Japan, for COVID reasons alone. The risks of holding the Winter Games in a secretive and authoritarian nation like China — where an increasingly bellicose regime flaunts international law at will — are far greater.
Patrick Jenevein is CEO of Pointe Bello LLC, an advisory firm.
News
Get career skills – not credit card bills – at an unpaid internship
Every summer, students flood offices as unpaid interns, soaking up knowledge and seeking positive references as they take lunch orders and organize storage closets. But this reliance on unpaid work leaves behind students who can’t afford to work for free. Between temporarily relocating to another city, buying and maintaining office-appropriate attire and paying for everyday costs, it can cost thousands of dollars to add a few lines to your resume.
Carlos Mark Vera, co-founder and executive director of Pay Our Interns, a nonprofit fighting to end unpaid internships across the country in all sectors, is still paying off the credit card debt he amassed when interning at the White House seven years ago.
If an unpaid internship would help you gain experience, here are some ways to soften the financial burden and limit how much you put on your credit card to get by.
Know your rights
The U.S. Department of Labor has guidelines on what constitutes a legal unpaid internship — your work can’t displace that of a paid employee, for example. If you suspect your internship is in violation, you can file a complaint to the Department of Labor or your state labor agency. You may be entitled to back pay.
Seek scholarships and specialty programs
Many universities offer scholarships specifically for unpaid internships, depending on your school and major. You need to apply and funding isn’t guaranteed, but the effort can pay off.
You can also find paid opportunities through specialty programs created by nonprofits and professional organizations. For example, Black and Latino aspiring financial planners can apply through the BLX Internship Program to be placed in a paid internship at a fee-only financial planning firm.
Fund unpaid work with paid work
“I would combine an internship with other side gigs or part-time jobs,” said Mark Reyes, a certified financial planner at Albert, a financial wellness app. “Depending on the internship time commitment, you may be able to balance more than one job at once.” However, he cautions that this can quickly lead to burnout.
School plus two jobs is a lot to handle. To ease the burden, you can work for pay during the school year and save that money to cover the cost of a summer internship. Or limit unpaid work to a part-time schedule so you can also have time for paid work.
Embrace remote opportunities
The pandemic transformed many office jobs into fully remote positions, and that’s a benefit for interns who can’t afford to spend a summer in an expensive major city. With a remote internship, you’ll avoid paying for relocation, commuting costs and work clothes. Plus, having remote work experience on your resume will strengthen your candidacy for a virtual position in the future.
Use student loans instead of credit cards
You can use funds from your student loan for living expenses if you’re doing an unpaid internship for college credit. It’s still debt, but student loans charge lower interest rates than credit cards.
This article was written by NerdWallet and was originally published by The Associated Press.
News
Dear Abby: Mom and brother’s ex have bond based on booze
Dear Abby: My brother dated an alcoholic for years. “Jenny’s” drinking progressively worsened to the point we could no longer have a conversation with her. She was a sloppy, emotional drunk and lied about her drinking to my brother. He finally became unhappy and recently broke off the relationship. His adult children, our dad, my husband and I are supporting him and encouraging him toward more healthy relationships. We are proud of him for making this move.
The challenge is our mom, who is a daily drinker. She misses her drinking buddy and continues to hang out with Jenny. My brother has told Mom it makes it harder for him to make a clean break, but she continues to meet regularly with Jenny.
I told Mom I have chosen not to contact Jenny because it hurts my brother. Mom responded that she will continue to see her, and that they don’t talk about my brother (not true), so she can’t understand the problem. Are we unfair for preferring a clean break for everyone?
— Going Forward in the West
Dear Going Forward: You are not unfair, but this isn’t your decision. It is your brother’s and your mother’s. Of course she doesn’t want to give up her drinking buddy! You stated that she drinks every day. One of the warning signs of alcoholism is when someone’s drinking disrupts relationships. Your mother’s drinking is now negatively affecting her relationship with her husband, her son and you.
Because it appears she’s unwilling to give up her drinking and gossip sessions with Jenny, it might be helpful for the rest of you to attend some Al-Anon meetings and learn to cope with this. You will find meetings are available online and almost everywhere if you visit al-anon.org/info.
Dear Abby: My mother, who died recently, wasn’t subtle about favoring my younger sister. My sister, “June,” is grief-stricken and talks about our mother positively — a lot. Our mother was cruel to me at times, and June knows it, but she continues to talk glowingly about her. I want to say to her, “She may have been an angel to YOU, but she was a (expletive) to me my entire life,” but, of course, I don’t. I would just like to forget all about her.
When June does this, I usually remain silent. I want to be supportive, but at the same time, I think my feelings are important and should be respected. What should I do?
— Grieving Less in Wisconsin
Dear Grieving Less: When your sister starts up about what a wonderful mother your abuser was, remind her, as tactfully as you can, that you didn’t benefit from the same treatment. Then express that, while you sympathize with her loss, you no longer wish to discuss your mother with her. If she needs to vent about her sadness and loss, she should do it with other relatives or close friends or join a grief support group as many people do. After that, if she raises the subject again — as she may — shift the topic to something else.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
Goldberg: As political satire, ‘Don’t Look Up’ fails on several fronts
Jenevein: The best plan for the 2022 Winter Olympics? Delay the games
Crypto Market Continues the Downward Trend This Weekend
Get career skills – not credit card bills – at an unpaid internship
Dear Abby: Mom and brother’s ex have bond based on booze
Jaylen Brown’s first triple-double keys 99-75 Celtics win over Knicks
Bruins score big win over Lightning, 5-2
Celtics Notebook: Standings reveal an early bad trend
Pharmacists face pandemic burnout, too
Financial Scam Victims Easy Target as Japan Lowers Legal Adulthood Age
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say