Bitcoin

Historical Data Shows February Seems To Be Bullish For Bitcoin (BTC)

Published

1 min ago

on

Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks the Crucial $42.5K Price Range
Bitcoin News
  • Over the last two years, previous death crosses have been nullified by Bitcoin.
  • Bitcoin had a rocky ride during the last two months.

BTC established a pattern on January 8 that conventional chartists are keeping an eye on for its capacity to predict additional losses. A so-called “death cross” was formed when the cryptocurrency’s 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) dipped below its 200-day EMA. Bitcoin had a rocky ride during the last two months, losing more than 40% of its value.

Over the last two years, previous death crosses have been nullified by Bitcoin. When the BTC price fell from approximately $9,000 to below $4,000, a bearish 50-200-day EMA crossover formed in March 2020, but it turned out to be more trailing than predictive. As a result, it had no impact on Bitcoin’s expected to rise to roughly $29,000 by 2020.

Historical Analysis

The @the_verdent Twitter handle also released historical information on monthly Bitcoin returns. As seen by the graphs, January is typically bearish when December and November have been bearish. On the other hand, much of February seems optimistic under these conditions. Take a look at this:

Like the death cross that showed on the Bitcoin daily charts in March 2020, this one occurred in July 2021; however, it was less predictive and more lagging than the earlier one. It didn’t cause a massive selloff because of its occurrence. For the time being, however, BTC’s price was just stable until rising to $69,000 in November 2021.

In March 2020, the US Federal Reserve revealed its lax monetary policies to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic-driven stock market meltdown, which led to a rapid rise in the value of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin

Amid the Bearish Market Momentum, DeFi TVL Falls 8.55% in 4 Days

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Amid the Bearish Market Momentum, DeFi TVL Falls 8.55% in 4 Days
  • Curve Finance now has the biggest TVL of $23 billion.
  • Lido’s TVL dropped 14.03 percent among the top 10 protocols during a week.

In recent days, the value of the crypto market has fallen and is now also visible in total value locked trapped in decentralized finance. From $255.84 billion to $233.95 billion, the TVL in DeFi has fallen 8.55 percent in only four days. Curve Finance now has the biggest TVL of $23 billion, giving it a lead of more than 9.84 percent. Convex Finance, MakerDAO, Aave, WBTC, and Instadapp followed respectively.

Lido’s TVL dropped 14.03 percent among the top 10 protocols during a week. As the price of bitcoin (BTC) dropped, so did the value of the decentralized exchanges, Uniswap and WBTC.

Ethereum on Top

On Saturday, Ethereum held $147.9 billion TVL, the biggest of any blockchain. The TVL of Ethereum now accounts for 58.18 percent of all DeFi TVL. Terra ($16.61 billion), Binance Smart Chain ($15.33 billion), Avalanche ($10.93 billion), Solana ($10.03 billion), and Fantom ($5.67 billion) are the following five most valuable cryptocurrencies, in that order.

Cross-chain bridges 30-day figures reveal today that the TVL has decreased by 10.4 percent. Polygon’s TVL, with $6.1 billion, was the leading cross-chain bridge on Saturday. Next are Avalanche ($5.4 billion), Ronin ($4.9 billion), and Arbitrum ($2.8 billion). There have been a few top-performing smart contract crypto assets in the previous seven days: FUSE, CPH, NOAHP, ONE, ICP, and LINK.

Poa Network (POA), Gather (GTH), Dusk Network (DUSK), Kadena (KDA), Enigma (ENG), and OneLedger (OLT) are the six worst-performing smart contract crypto assets this week.

Bitcoin

Ethereum (ETH) All Set for Highly-Anticipated Update This Year

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Ethereum (ETH) All Set for Highly-Anticipated Update This Year
Altcoin News
  • The slowest participant restricts the system’s processing speed.
  • The new Ethereum blockchain should be quicker and more efficient.

Ethereum has been the only large-scale rival to Bitcoin for a long time. Ethereum, although being more advanced than Bitcoin, still has a number of difficulties that it must solve in order to become the dominant cryptocurrency. That’s precisely what Ethereum’s creators intend to do with Ethereum 2.0, their upcoming update to the underlying blockchain.

Much-awaited Update

The issue with proof-of-work is that it is inefficient by design. Ethereum 2.0 will start by switching its blockchain to a more efficient proof-of-stake algorithm. An algorithm selects the node that records each transaction, with the probability of selection rising with the money held by the node owner. 

This reduces the complexity of the cryptographic operation, resulting in substantial network performance increments. Attacking the network would be prohibitively costly since each node must stake its own cash.

The subsequent updates will also add sharding to increase Ethereum’s efficiency and scalability. In the current blockchain version, every data must be verified by all participating nodes. The slowest participant restricts the system’s processing speed. As a result, transaction costs rise, and throughput falls.

With sharding, Ethereum 2.0 may significantly improve its resource utilization efficiency. The new system does this by assigning data verification duties to groups of nodes, each of which is responsible for just receiving data. This enables the whole blockchain to leverage parallel processing, potentially doubling total capacity. 

In addition to using proof-of-stake, the new Ethereum blockchain should be quicker and more efficient. According to CoinMarketCap, the Ethereum price today is $3,192.91 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $17,256,291,518 USD, down 1.06% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin

Top 7 Companies That Hold Huge Bitcoin Reserves on Their Balance Sheet

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

Top 7 Companies That Hold Huge Bitcoin Reserves on Their Balance Sheet
  • Michael Saylor claimed he was purchasing Bitcoin at $1,000 per second.
  • Galaxy Digital Holdings, a crypto-focused merchant bank, has 16,400 BTC.

Buying shares in public firms that hold Bitcoin may provide exposure to the asset without the burden of organizing self-custody. Let us take a look at the top 7 companies that hold bitcoin.

MicroStrategy

BTC is now the company’s major reserve asset. It has 124,391 BTC in reserve as of December 2021, worth approximately $5.8 billion. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor claimed he was purchasing Bitcoin at $1,000 per second.

Tesla

According to an SEC filing, Tesla has invested “an aggregate $1.50 billion” in Bitcoin; the company’s 42,902 BTC are presently worth $2.04 billion.

Galaxy Digital Holdings

Galaxy Digital Holdings, a crypto-focused merchant bank, has 16,400 BTC, valued at approximately $779 million, according to bitcointreasuries.org.

Voyager Digital LTD

According to bitcointreasuries.org, Voyager Digital has 12,260 BTC, valued at roughly $582 million. Furthermore, in May 2021, the company announced quarterly sales of $60.4 million, up 16x from the previous quarter.

Block, Inc.

Along with Tesla, Block (previously Square) ignited institutional Bitcoin interest with a $50 million investment in October 2020. Since then, the payments business has invested in Bitcoin. Moreover, releasing another $170 million in its Q4 2020 financial report.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.

Marathon Digital, a firm that mines Bitcoin, has 7,649 BTC in its corporate treasury, worth roughly $363 million.

Coinbase Global, Inc.

Coinbase, perhaps the most well-known crypto business on this list, went public on the Nasdaq in April 2021. Furthermore, Coinbase announced in February 2021 that it had $230 million in Bitcoin on its bank sheet; by December 2021, that figure had dropped to $213 million (4,482 BTC).

