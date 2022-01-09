News
How the Death Star from Star Wars ended up as a Missouri trash can
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Death Star model used in the blockbuster 1977 Star Wars film A New Hope was used as a trashcan in Missouri during the 1990s. A series of very fortunate events helped keep the iconic item out of the dump and restored back to its former glory.
Gus Lopez has been collecting rare Star Wars memorabilia for decades and now writes occasionally for Starwars.com. He says that his story about how the original Death Star was found near the Lake of the Ozarks is his top conversation piece.
Many of the props and models used in the original movie were stored in a facility in 1977. The studio decided that they no longer wanted to pay rent and many of the items were to be thrown away.
Todd Franklin says that he was working at a local TV station near the Lake of the Ozarks after graduating from high school. He was a cameraman on a series about local businesses when they went to the antique shop.
A large gray ball in the store looked familiar to the Star Wars fan. He knew a little about movie production and suspected that it may be the Death Star prop. But, how did it end up in the middle of Missouri?
That night he played the Death Star scenes on his VCR over and over and his suspicions grew. He went back to the antique shop the next day to talk to the store owners.
They told him that they owned a storage facility in California. Some movie studios used it for storage. They told the filmmakers to pick up their items or they would be discarded when they decided to shut the facility down. Luckily the movers saved many of the Star Wars items.
Franklin says that he tried to buy the Death Star but did not have enough money at the time. He says that he called Lucasfilm to confirm that the Death Star model was in Missouri. They told him it was destroyed while making the movie.
The antique store owners then sold the item to the owner of a country and western music show called Star World. It eventually closed in 1993 and Franklin, still convinced that this was the actual movie prop, arranged a meeting to buy the prop.
Lopez says that when Franklin and his friends got there the shop had been liquidated. The Death Star sat in the corner and was being used as a trash can with rubbish inserted through the hole from the missing radar dish. He paid for it and strapped it to the back of a pickup truck to take home.
A look at the details revealed that this was probably the real deal. Thousands of tiny windows were scratched into the paint of the painstaking. They glowed when lit from the inside to reveal a miniature city on the surface of the sphere.
It was amazing. The friends thought it was too much of a piece of film history to sit in a Missouri home. It needed to go back home.
They contacted Lucasfilm again to see if they were interested in the 1977 Death Star. They negotiated on a price but never reached an agreement. The story of the Death Star’s discovery in flyover country became the stuff of legend on websites like the Star Wars Collector’s Archive.
The owner of that website asked Franklin and his friends if they would like to sell it in 1999. Gus Lopez was interested in buying it. He flew to Osage Beach, Missouri to make a deal.
Lopez was living with his wife in a two-bedroom apartment in Seattle. He bought the item in Missouri and had it shipped back. The only problem was that they had nowhere to display it too. They eventually moved into a larger home and now have it proudly on display.
The Death Star went on loan to the EMP Museum in Seattle for five years. It has also gone through an extensive restoration.
Suggest a Correction
News
Who’s next? 10 candidates to replace Vic Fangio as Broncos coach
Broncos general manager George Paton will begin his first head-coaching search this week after firing Vic Fangio. A list of potential candidates:
Familiarity with Paton
Dan Quinn
Age: 51
Current job: Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator
Coaching experience: First NFL job was as defensive quality control coach and defensive line coach for San Francisco from 2001-04. … When Quinn was defensive line coach for Miami Dolphins in 2005-06, Paton was the team’s director of player personnel. … Defensive line coach for the New York Jets and Seattle before going to the University of Florida to be a defensive coordinator (2011-12). … Returned to Seahawks as defensive coordinator in 2013-14 (Super Bowl title and Super Bowl loss). … As Atlanta’s head coach from 2015-20, went 43-42 (3-2 in the playoffs and an NFC title). … In first season with Dallas.
Analysis: Hiring Quinn, whose defensive background is in a 4-3 front (the Broncos have played a 3-4 for years), would be a comfort move for Paton because of their time in Miami, but Quinn better have a superstar list of offensive assistants who can handle that side of the ball. If anything, Paton should interview Quinn to get his take on the Broncos’ offensive personnel when they beat Dallas in November.
If previous experience is a must
Doug Pederson
Age: 53
Current job: None. Sat out this year after being fired by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Coaching experience: A long-time backup quarterback, he coached under Andy Reid in Philadelphia (2009-12) and Kansas City (2013-15 as offensive coordinator). … First play-calling post was as Eagles’ head coach from 2016-20. Won Super Bowl over New England after 2017 season. … Went 42-37-1 in regular season and 4-2 in playoffs for Philadelphia.
Analysis: Pederson interviewed with Jacksonville in late December and wants to jump back into the NFL head-coaching circus after taking a year off. Pederson called the plays in Philadelphia and developed Carson Wentz and started Jalen Hurts’ development. The Eagles’ offense finished 16th, third, 18th, 12th and 26th in scoring.
Raheem Morris
Age: 45
Current job: Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator
Coaching experience: Coached at Hofstra and Cornell before being hired as a quality control coach with Tampa Bay in 2002. … Was on Buccaneers’ staff from 2002-05 and 2007-08, sandwiching a year as Kansas State’s defensive coordinator. … Replaced Jon Gruden as Bucs coach in ’09 and went 17-31 in two years. … Coached under Dan Quinn in Atlanta from 2015-20 and was hired by the Rams before this season.
Analysis: The Rams entered Week 18 ranked 15th in scoring defense and 16th in yards allowed. Having defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey will make any coordinator look good. One plus about Morris is his experience coaching offense and defense, which could attract him to Paton because the offense needs an all-hands-on-deck fixing.
Todd Bowles
Age: 58
Current job: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator.
Coaching experience: After an eight-year NFL playing career, started coaching path at Morehouse College and Grambling State. … Entered pro ranks with New York Jets, followed by Cleveland, Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia and Arizona. … Went 24-40 as Jets’ head coach from 2015-18. … Helped the Buccaneers win Super Bowl last year.
Analysis: Should anybody who coached the Jets have that held against them? That will be the challenge for Bowles during the interview process (Jacksonville requested permission last month): show teams he learned what to do (and not to do) from his Jets experience and what he has gleaned from Bucs coach Bruce Arians. Bowles’ Tampa Bay defense entered Week 18 ranked 10th in points and 14th in yards.
Jim Harbaugh
Age: 58
Current job: Michigan head coach.
Coaching experience: Following a playing career of 177 games (140 starts), served two years as Raiders’ quarterbacks coach (2002-03). … Been a head coach every year since 2004 — University of San Diego (2004-06), Stanford (2007-10), San Francisco (2011-14) and Michigan (2015-present). … Led Stanford to Orange Bowl victory, the 49ers to three NFC title games and Super Bowl loss and Michigan to College Football Playoff this season.
Analysis: A long shot that there would be mutual interest, but all Harbaugh did in San Francisco was win (44-19-1 in the regular season) and he developed quarterbacks Alex Smith and Colin Kaepernick. If Harbaugh is serious about returning to the NFL, he is worth a call.
Call to make sure he says, ‘No’
Gary Kubiak
Age: 60
Current job: None. Retired last January from his post as Minnesota’s offensive coordinator.
Coaching experience: After Broncos playing career, started coaching at Texas A&M (two years) before joining Mike Shanahan with San Francisco (1994) and Broncos (1995-2005). … Houston’s head coach from 2006-13 (61-64 regular season, 2-2 playoffs). … Served one year as Baltimore’s offensive coordinator, two years as Broncos’ head coach (Super Bowl title in 2015) and two years in Minnesota.
Analysis: Time to bring the band back together (again)! Kubiak left his front-office role with the Broncos after Fangio was hired in January 2019. A good guess is that Kubiak’s staff would include his son, Klint, as offensive coordinator. But would he be willing to introduce some new faces to both the offense and defense? We think so … but we don’t think he wants back in. But Paton should make the call.
Coordinators ready for chance
Nathaniel Hackett
Age: 42
Current job: Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator.
Coaching experience: Son of long-time NFL and college coach Paul Hackett, Nathaniel followed him into the business. … Entered the NFL with Tampa Bay in 2006 (two years), followed by two years in Buffalo. … Worked three years at Syracuse (2010-12), which was his first play-calling opportunity and followed coach Doug Marrone to Bills (2013-14 as offensive coordinator). … Worked for Jacksonville from 2015-18, taking over as play-caller in November ’16. … Joined Green Bay in ’19.
Analysis: Hackett is expected to attract significant interest even though he doesn’t call the plays in Green Bay. Call it the Aaron Rodgers Effect. Hackett called the plays on the 2017 Jaguars team that reached the AFC title game, but was the scapegoat midway through ’18 (fired). Hackett would bring off-the-charts energy to the Broncos, a background coaching quarterbacks and, yes, you have to say it, he could make the Broncos more attractive to Rodgers.
Kellen Moore
Age: 33
Current job: Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator.
Coaching experience: Went straight from being Cowboys’ backup quarterback to their quarterbacks coach in 2018 and then offensive coordinator in ’19. … Retained by coach Mike McCarthy in 2020 and continues to call plays. … Reportedly interviewed with Jacksonville on Friday.
Analysis: Moore would check the box if the Broncos go offense and quarterback expertise; the Cowboys entered Week 18 leading the NFL in scoring (29.9 points per game) and second in yards (402.8 per game). It would be important for Moore to hire veteran coordinators on defense and special teams so he can focus on calling the plays.
Brian Callahan
Age: 37
Current job: Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator.
Coaching experience: The son of long-time NFL coach Bill Callahan, Brian started his career with Broncos in 2010 and worked for the team until 2015. … Quarterbacks coach for Detroit (2016-17) and Raiders (’18) before getting his first coordinator shot with Cincinnati in ’19.
Analysis: If Paton wants to mirror what Cincinnati has done with quarterback Joe Burrow and its receivers, Callahan would be a place to start. The Bengals entered Week 18 having improved from 4-11-1 last year to 10-6 and the AFC North champs this year and rank fifth in points and ninth in yards. Callahan doesn’t have play-calling experience.
Brian Daboll
Age: 46
Current job: Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator.
Coaching experience: Worked three years in college for William & Mary and Michigan State before coach Nick Saban recommended him to Bill Belichick in New England. … Worked 11 years (2000-06 and 2013-16) with Patriots as defensive assistant, receivers coach and tight ends coach sandwiching stints with the Jets, Cleveland, Miami and Kansas City. … Won national title in 2017 as Alabama’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. … In his fourth year as the Bills’ offensive coordinator.
Analysis: Daboll was on the radar of many teams last year, but opted to stay with Buffalo and quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills are back in the playoffs for the third time in four years and Allen has excelled in Daboll’s scheme. Daboll has been enough places where the Broncos shouldn’t be afraid of his “Patriot Way” experience.
News
Timeline: A look back at Vic Fangio’s three years as Broncos head coach
A look back at Vic Fangio’s three years as the Broncos’ coach.
2019
Jan. 9: Three days after his Chicago Bears were eliminated from the NFC playoffs and two days after he met with Broncos executives (the fifth of five candidates to interview), Fangio agrees to a four-year contract to replace Vance Joseph. “I just loved Vic’s basic attention to detail and how he goes about it,” general manager John Elway said. “That’s what the basis of football is all about and that’s what he talked about the most.” During his opening news conference, Fangio stresses the importance of details by using the “death by inches,” phrase.
Jan. 11: Former Broncos player, assistant and head coach Gary Kubiak, a senior advisor for the team in 2018, departs the organization when Fangio decides Kubiak won’t be his offensive coordinator. The Broncos ultimately hire San Francisco quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello.
Feb. 13: The Broncos agree to acquire quarterback Joe Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a fourth-round pick, ending starter Case Keenum’s time with the club; he would be traded to Washington.
April 25-27: In Fangio’s first draft with the Broncos, the team trades down from 10th overall and eventually selects tight end Noah Fant, left guard Dalton Risner and quarterback Drew Lock in the first two rounds.
Aug. 1: Hours before the Broncos’ preseason opener against Atlanta, Fangio heads to an Ohio hospital because of a kidney stone. He arrives at the stadium in Canton well ahead of kickoff.
September: Fangio’s Broncos start the season 0-4, including blown home leads to Chicago and Jacksonville.
Oct. 6: Fangio receives a game ball from Elway after his first victory, 20-13 at the Los Angeles Chargers.
Oct. 27: After a 15-13 loss at Indianapolis, Flacco criticizes the decision to not be more aggressive late in the game, when the team had a one-point lead. It will be Flacco’s last game with the Broncos — he was placed on injured reserve days later (neck).
Dec. 1: Lock makes his first NFL appearance and starts in the Broncos’ 23-20 home win over the Chargers. Lock goes 4-1 as the starter and the Broncos finish 7-9.
2020
Jan. 12: Two weeks after the season, Fangio fires Scangarello and immediately targets recently-fired New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur as his replacement. He was hired two days later.
March: In two trades, the Broncos feel they bolster their defense by acquiring cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive end Jurrell Casey from Jacksonville and Tennessee, respectively. Casey would play only three games (biceps tear) and Bouye seven games (injuries and a suspension).
April 23-24: The Broncos, committed to Lock at quarterback, give him targets by drafting receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler with their first two draft picks.
September: Another dismal start for the Broncos, who dig themselves a 0-3 hole. In the season-opening 16-14 loss to Tennessee, Fangio takes blame for not using his timeouts as the Titans drove for the winning field goal. “I had too much thought into what I was going to call next on defense,” he said.
Oct. 1: Having to start Brett Rypien at quarterback because of Lock’s injury and Jeff Driskel’s ineffectiveness, the Broncos win a Thursday night game at the New York Jets, their first victory of the season.
2021
Jan. 3: The Broncos finish the season 5-11 with a 32-31 loss to Las Vegas.
Jan. 4: Elway resigns as general manager and moves into the role of president of football operations.
Jan. 13: The Broncos hire Minnesota Vikings executive George Paton as general manager and sign him to a six-year contract with final say on the 53-man roster. “I feel like this team is sleeping giant,” Paton said.
Mid-March: Paton makes his first big moves with the goal of giving Fangio every opportunity to succeed as head coach and make his defense elite. The Broncos re-sign defensive end Shelby Harris and safety Justin Simmons and sign free-agent cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller.
April 28-29: On the day before the Broncos draft ninth overall, they acquire Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for a seventh-round pick. A night later, Paton’s first pick is Alabama cornerback Pat Surtain II.
Aug. 25: Fangio announces Bridgewater as the winner of the Broncos’ quarterback competition over Lock.
Sept. 12: The Broncos win their first September game under Fangio, 27-13 at the New York Giants. It fuels a 3-0 start.
Oct. 4: A day after Baltimore ran on the final play to extend its record of consecutive 100-yard rushing games (43), Fangio rips Ravens coach John Harbaugh. “Kind of bull (bleep),” Fangio said. “In my 37 years of pro ball, I’ve never seen anything like that. I just know how (the Ravens) operate. That’s their mode of operation — player safety is secondary.”
Oct. 21: The Broncos lose their fourth consecutive game, allowing 182 rushing yards in a 17-14 loss at Cleveland. In the following days, Fangio gets more involved with the struggling offense.
Nov. 1: Paton trades outside linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for 2022 second- and third-round picks.
Nov. 7: Undoubtedly the finest moment of Fangio’s tenure, the Broncos hammer the Dallas Cowboys 30-16 (they led 30-0) and get back over .500 at 5-4. A low moment, though, follows with a 30-13 home loss to Philadelphia the following Sunday.
Dec. 19: The beginning of the end for Fangio. Bridgewater sustains a first-half concussion, Lock commits a second-half red zone fumble and the offense produces one touchdown in a 15-10 loss to Cincinnati that drops the Broncos to 7-7.
Dec. 26: The Broncos rush for a measly 13 yards (third-fewest in franchise history) and fall 17-13 at Las Vegas despite being plus-3 in turnover differential. They are 7-8.
2022
Jan. 2: Down nearly a dozen starters (COVID-19/reserve list), the Broncos provide no resistance in a 34-13 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers that clinches a fifth consecutive losing season and a sixth consecutive year out of the playoffs.
Saturday: The Broncos lead Kansas City 21-17 entering the fourth quarter, but lose 28-24, ending the season with a 7-10 record and two four-game losing streaks.
Sunday: During a morning meeting, Fangio is fired.
News
Vic Fangio fired as Broncos head coach after three losing seasons
A day after the Broncos completed their fifth consecutive losing season, general manager George Paton moved quickly, firing coach Vic Fangio on Sunday morning, a team source confirmed. Fangio informed his coaching staff during a meeting.
Fangio, hired by then-general manager John Elway in January 2019, was 19-30 record in his three years.
Paton will lead a search for the Broncos’ fifth coach in nine seasons.
The uncertainty over the Broncos’ ownership situation will not be a road-block for Paton to conduct the search, make a hire and commit financial resources to filling out the coaching staff.
The Broncos are the third team with a head-coaching opening, joining Jacksonville and Las Vegas.
Key points for how the search can get started:
- For assistant coaches whose teams play next weekend, they are not allowed to visit with the Broncos until after the game; an assistant on a losing wild-card team has no restrictions, but an assistant whose team won can only be interviewed in their club’s city.
- Coaches on teams with first-round playoff byes, such as Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, can be interviewed next weekend, but then not again until the week between the conference championship game and the Super Bowl if their team is still playing.
- Two minority candidates must be interviewed to comply with the league’s “Rooney Rule.”
With the Broncos having hired defensive-minded head coaches — John Fox (2011-14), Vance Joseph (2018-19) and Fangio — with three of the last four hires, the expectation is Paton will prioritize offensive expertise in general and play-calling chops in particular for his new hire.
This is a new spot for Paton, who was hired by the Broncos on Jan. 13, 2021, and inherited Fangio and his coaching staff.
As Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman’s chief advisor from 2007-21, Paton observed two head-coaching searches — the promotion of defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier in ’11 and the hiring of Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer in ’14.
Paton is expected to cast a wide net for candidates. Despite 25 years in the NFL, he doesn’t have many connections to potential candidates save for Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn; they were both with Miami in 2005-06.
If Paton prefers hiring someone who has a background on offense and previous head-coaching experience, Doug Pederson (Philadelphia) and Jim Caldwell (Indianapolis/Detroit) are available to interview immediately because they aren’t attached to a team. Pederson has already interviewed with the Jaguars.
If Paton prefers offensive play-callers/quarterback tutors who are ready for their first head-coaching job, Hackett and Buffalo’s Brian Daboll should top that list.
Finding somebody to solve the Broncos’ offensive crisis is likely to be the main priority. In a division with quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City), Derek Carr (Las Vegas) and Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), the Broncos were no match.
Fangio went 5-13 in AFC West games, including 1-5 in both 2020 and ’21.
Two unfortunate hallmarks of Fangio’s tenure: Losing streaks and offensive incompetence.
The Broncos had five losing streaks of at least three games under Fangio, including starts of 0-4 and 0-3 in 2019-20, a four-game skid this year to erase a 3-0 start and the four-game streak to finish this season.
And the Broncos always had trouble scoring points. Despite near-constant tinkering at the quarterback position — Fangio’s Week 1 starters were Joe Flacco, Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater — and firing offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello after the 2019 season, nothing worked.
In Fangio’s first 48 games, the Broncos failed to score more than 20 points a whopping 29 times (they were 6-23 in those games). This despite selecting tight end Noah Fant and receiver Jerry Jeudy in the first round and Lock, left guard Dalton Risner and receiver KJ Hamler in the second round of the three drafts with Fangio as coach.
Entering the final weekend of games, the Broncos’ 57 touchdown passes and scoring average of 19.1 since the start of ’19 both ranked 28th in the league.
Despite the offensive warts that were noticeable in 2019-20, Paton’s first offseason (’21) in charge was all about giving Fangio every opportunity to lead an elite defense. The Broncos re-signed safety Justin Simmons and defensive end Shelby Harris, added free agent cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller and drafted cornerback Pat Surtain II ninth overall.
Up until Week 17, the Broncos were tied with New England for the league’s best scoring defense, but too often, it was a group that couldn’t create a key turnover, couldn’t get consistent play from some of their high-profile and/or highly-paid players (Darby didn’t have an interception and Fuller was benched after four games) and couldn’t get off the field to give their offense a final chance at Cleveland and at Las Vegas.
Pete Davidson Performs With Friend Jack Harlow In LA After Vacation With Kim Kardashian – Watch
How the Death Star from Star Wars ended up as a Missouri trash can
Who’s next? 10 candidates to replace Vic Fangio as Broncos coach
Popular Analyst Tweets About Polygon Allowing Users to Skip ETH
Cardi B & Cuban Doll Reignite Social Media Skirmish Over Cuban’s Claims About Offset’s Alleged Infidelity
Timeline: A look back at Vic Fangio’s three years as Broncos head coach
Supporting Our Sistas: Shana Isaac AKA “The Child Care MentHER” Went From Teen Mother To Having A Luxury Car Pushing Staff Of Child Care Providers
Vic Fangio fired as Broncos head coach after three losing seasons
The Week in Drag – The season 14 RuPaul’s Drag Race queens have arrived, Alaska takes us back to Y2K, new music from Mama Ru and more
Revisiting the ‘Missouri Miracle’ two decades after Shawn Hornbeck disappeared
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say