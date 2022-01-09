Celebrities
“I Think I’ve Found The Love Of My Life”: Kash Doll Gives Birth To First Child With Tracy T
Finally, some good news from January 6!
Congratulations are in order for Kash Doll! The Detroit rapper shared on her Instagram that she just gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Tracy T on Thursday night. Check out the heartfelt announcement and super cute first picture she shared of baby Kashton Prophet Richardson!
“Call me crazy but i think i found the love of my life,” she wrote in a post on Saturday. (I’ve never felt this way before y’all somebody finally have me wrapped around his finger) Kashton Prophet Richardson has stole my heart ❤️”
The BMF star made sure to point out his brown ears, hinting that he’ll probably take after her beautiful skin tone. Based on that Versace baby blanket, he inherited Kash Doll’s taste for fashion and luxury.
The announcement also tagged her newborn son, who is now Instagram official with a new account dedicated to his adorable adventures as @babykashrich.
“Thinking should i get braids? 🤔 lol I’m just playing”
Add a sense of humor and social media savvy to the list of things little Kashton also gets from his mama. At just three days old, he already has over 33,000 IG followers.
Tracy T posted a video on Instagram stories of him bonding with his newborn son and bragging that they’re already twinning with the same curly hair.
Kash and Tracy make such a cute couple and they are even cuter as proud parents! They were glowing in their baby shower pictures together back in November.
“Kash was made with love… i kno y’all haven’t seen me do this but it just happened IDK.. so I’m just going w/ the flow and it’s flowing i must say… he been there every step of the way and i wouldn’t have went on this journey w/no one else… (that’s y i haven’t) but anyway y’all think he’s gonna look like me?”
Congratulations to Kash Doll and Tracy T!
Tragedy Hits Brazil, Claiming Seven Lives & Three Missing After Massive Canyon Wall Collapsed
Pleasure and fun turned into a disaster for tourist enjoying a boat ride on Furnas lake in Capitolio, Minas Gerais state.
At least seven people have died and three others are missing after a huge slab of rock fell from a cliff face onto tourist boats on a lake in Brazil.
Edgard Estevo, commander of the Minas Gerais State Fire Department, said at a news conference that in addition to the dead as many as 20 people might be missing and officials were seeking to identify them, per NBC News.
A further 32 people were injured, nine of them seriously. Videos posted on social media showed a cluster of small boats near the cliff face when the rock suddenly smashed into the water, landing on two of the vessels. Onlookers could be heard screaming as other boats close to the scene sped off to escape. Unfortunately, two boats were hit directly by the rocks but 24 people rescued from them are alive and have head and facial injuries and broken bones.
Furnas Lake, known as the “Sea of Minas”, is a popular tourist attraction in the area around 418km (260 miles) north of Sao Paulo. The town can see around 5,000 visitors on a weekend, and up to 30,000 on holidays.
Minas Gerais has experienced heavy rain over the past two weeks, which state officials believe may have loosened the rock, per NBC News.
The Brazilian navy has confirmed it will investigate the cause of the accident. Sending well wishes and a speedy recovery to all affected by this tragedy.
Josh Duhamel, 49, Engaged To Audra Mari, 28, After Romantic Birthday Proposal — Photos
Fergie sweetly congratulated her ex-husband in the comments with plenty of green heart emojis shortly after the big announcement.
Josh Duhamel, 49, is engaged to girlfriend (now fiancée) Audra Mari! The When In Rome actor revealed the news with a sweet post-proposal photo on his Instagram account, posted Saturday, Jan. 8. Josh and the former Miss World America were beaming as they stood on a beach at sunset, with Josh holding up a piece of paper that read, “Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me?”
“It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!” Josh wrote in the caption for his 2.2 million followers. It turns out Josh popped the question on her 28th birthday, making the moment that much more romantic! The move comes after two years of dating: the couple were initially linked in Oct. 2019, keeping their romance fairly low profile throughout the pandemic.
Josh’s ex-wife Fergie, 46, posted a sweet and supportive message on the photo! “Congrats!!!” the former Black Eyed Peas singer commented, along with six green heart emojis.
Fergie, née Stacy Ann Ferguson, initially met Josh in 2004 when she and the Black Eyed Peas guest starred on his popular television show Las Vegas. The couple married in 2009, and went on to welcome one child together: son Axl Jack, now 8. Josh and Fergie sadly announced their split in Sept. 2017.
“With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” they said in a statement at the time. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.” Josh and Fergie’s divorce was finalized in 2019 after a decade of marriage.
This will mark the second marriage for Josh and first for Audra, who notably dated Property Brother Jonathan Scott from 2013 to 2015. Congratulations to Josh and Audra on the happy news!
Pete Davidson Performs With Friend Jack Harlow In LA After Vacation With Kim Kardashian – Watch
The ‘SNL’ star was called up on stage by Jack Harlow for an impromptu rap performance that had the crowd going wild. Catch the amazing duet here!
Pete Davidson wasn’t done with his holiday vacation just yet! After jetting off to the Bahamas with his new squeeze Kim Kardashian, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star was back in the U.S. to hit up the west coast for a fun evening out in Los Angeles on January 7. Pete was seen at rapper Jack Harlow’s show at the Novo and fans of both the entertainers got an incredible surprise. After Jack spotted Pete, he called the comedian on stage where they performed an amazing duet of Jack‘s song “SUVs (Black on Black).”
Jack Harlow and Pete Davidson together is my fever dream come true.. pic.twitter.com/lShi4DCSSC
— 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 (@caroIinahoney) January 8, 2022
In a video shared by an attendee (above), Pete handles the mic like a pro as he effortlessly keeps up with Jack. And the crowd went wild! As fans might remember, this isn’t the first time the pair have performed together. During his appearance as musical guest on SNL last year, Jack and Pete sang a parody of Eminem’s “Without Me” for a sketch about NFTs.
While Pete appeared to be enjoying his outing in LA, the memories of his romantic trip with Kim must sure be lingering. They definitely are for Kim, as the mother of four took to her own Instagram on January 6 to share a throwback pic fromthe getaway where she is soaking up the sun in a teeny two-piece. “Sweet sweet fantasy baby,” Kim captioned the gorgeous photo. Despite Pete not being in the post, the pair definitely seemed happy to be travelling together, as they were photographed boarding a private plane to the island on Jan. 4. and when they landed, photographers caught them with huge smiles on their faces ready to enjoy a little solar therapy.
The romantic trip was the first time we know the cute couple to have taken an extended trip together since they were first linked back in October. After hitting it off when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live, the pair have almost been inseparable, with Pete celebrating Kris Jenner’s birthday in Palm Springs and Kim going to Pete’s hometown of Staten Island for a dinner date.
