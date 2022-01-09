Illinois man reported missing; County police seek public’s help in search

Suggest a Correction
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. – Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 76-year-old Illinois man who went missing.
James R. Lance was last seen wearing grey and navy blue plaid pajama pants, a yellow sweatshirt, and a black and grey tweed hat. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 265 lbs, and has a scar on the right side of his neck.
He drives a 2013 red Ford F-150 Extended Cab with Illinois handicapped Plates reading W-313643. If you know the whereabouts of Lance or his vehicle please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 618-438-4841 or contact local law enforcement.
Gassers and quotable following the Broncos’ 28-24 loss to the Chiefs in Week 18.
After posting consecutive sub-100-yard rushing games for the first time all season, the Broncos run game bounced back with a season-high 191 yards. Melvin Gordon had 110 yards on his own. But the lack of execution on Gordon’s fourth-quarter fumble — Melvin Ingram coming in untouched on a busted blocking assignment to force a fumble and scoop-and-score — was the play of the game.
Cornerback Michael Ojemudia played solid in his first start of the year, with two passes defensed and a team-high 11 tackles. Plus, P.J. Locke and Caden Sterns also showed well as reserves. But Ojemudia dropped a potential interception on the Chiefs’ opening TD drive, and Kyle Fuller dropped another one later in the half before K.C. got a field goal.
Once again, Fangio’s Broncos were close. There’s no trophies for that. The analytics behind electing to kick a field goal with 4:41 left and down seven are sound, but the Broncos had nothing to lose by going for it — especially with Patrick Mahomes standing on the other sideline.
Vic Fangio on the narrow loss after coming in as double-digit underdogs: “We had a chance to win that game. But not winning it is the bottom line, and we didn’t get it done.”
Drew Lock on the loss to his hometown team: “I thought we had ’em.”
Garett Bolles on a fifth straight losing season: “It sucks. I’m tired of losing. I think everyone’s tired of losing.”
Bolles on a 13th straight loss to the Chiefs: “The’ve been dominating the AFC West for a long time, and we’re sick of it… I promise you all — it’s going to be a lot different next year.”
Bradley Chubb on room for optimism going forward: “We’ve got this whole offseason to build… I feel confident that this streak (of missing the playoffs for six straight years) will end soon.”
Chubb on his season (zero sacks in seven games): “This year was my worst season as a pro… It was trying on me mentally and physically. I’m nowhere near where I want to be.”
Justin Simmons on his apology to Broncos fans: “I know the last few years have been tough to watch, with us not winning and not being in the postseason… My goal is to get us back to what this organization is used to.”
Simmons on Broncos’ inability to close out wins this season: “That’s the story of our season this year — just finding ways to finish games… We’ve fallen short.”cq comment=”” ]
Here’s a look at the most rushing yards in a season by a rookie in Broncos history since the NFL merger in 1970.
|Player
|Year
|Att.
|Yards
|TDs
|
|Clinton Portis
|2002
|273
|1,508
|15
|Mike Anderson
|2000
|297
|1,487
|15
|Olandis Gary
|1999
|276
|1,159
|7
|Bobby Humphrey
|1989
|294
|1,151
|7
|Terrell Davis
|1995
|237
|1,117
|7
|Phillip Lindsay
|2018
|192
|1,037
|9
|Knowshon Moreno
|2009
|247
|947
|7
|Javonte Williams
|2022
|203
|903
|4
Shots were reported fired in an Aurora park on Saturday afternoon and a teenager was later dropped off at a local hospital suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said they believe the teen was shot in the park.
#APDAlert: We are investigating a report of shots fired at Montview Park 1901 Chester St. Crime scene has been located but no victim. Large police presence in the area. Possible suspect (no description) last seen running to the west at around 3:20p.m. pic.twitter.com/y7L25o5JTR
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 8, 2022
The shots were fired at about 3:20 p.m. in Montview Park, 1901 Chester St., and a possible suspect was seen running westbound, police said.
A teenage male, age 15 or 16, was later taken to an emergency room by two unknown males with a wound that is not life threatening, police said in a 5:42 p.m. Twitter post.
“It is believed he is the victim from the earlier shots fired call in Montview Park,” police said. An investigation is ongoing.
