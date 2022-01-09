News
Illinois woman desperate to find dog stolen with van in South St. Paul
South St. Paul police are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen van that had a Boxer dog kenneled in the back.
The owner, Michelle Baker of Rock Island, Ill. is devastated by the loss and is offering a “large cash reward” for anyone with information leading to his recovery. “I just want my dog back,” she said through tears. “It still isn’t real.”
Baker was in town with the dog, a two-and-a-half-year-old Boxer named Jasper, for a dog show. She said her van was parked in front of Envision Hotel on 701 Concord St. She ran inside to get a cup of coffee before getting back on the road.
She said she walked into the lobby and saw a man sitting inside. She watched the man get up and go out the door, get into her van and drive away.
The van is a silver 2013 Chrysler Town & Country with Illinois plates AH26052.
Police say these types of car thefts usually result in the car being dumped somewhere.
“We are asking you to take a look outside and up and down your block. If you spot this van or have any information surrounding its location, or that of the pup that was inside, please call 911 immediately.”
Baker asked for her own phone number to be posted as well. She can be reached at 563-940-6244.
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: 5 things to watch for
The Chicago Bears will close their season Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, facing the Minnesota Vikings in a game that has no playoff implications. The Bears are hoping to finish the year on a three-game winning streak but head into the weekend as 5½-point underdogs against a Vikings team that beat them 17-9 three weeks ago. With kickoff of Sunday’s game nearing, here’s a snapshot look at the matchup.
Chicago Bears (6-10) at Minnesota Vikings (7-9)
- Kickoff: Noon Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
- TV and radio: FOX-32, WBBM-AM 780, WCFS-FM 105.9, WRTO-AM 1200 (Spanish).
- The line: Vikings by 5½. Over/under: 44½.
- Sign up now to get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first
1. Pressing question
Is this the end of the road for Bears coach Matt Nagy?
Probably. It’s hard to find anyone in the league who isn’t expecting Nagy to be fired after Sunday’s game. Which likely leaves Nagy to follow the paths of his two predecessors, John Fox and Marc Trestman, who each ended their tenures as Bears coach in Minneapolis.
Nagy is 34-30 during the regular season during his time in Chicago and lost both his playoff games. After a five-game losing streak in October and November dropped the Bears to 3-7 this season, it seemed to be a foregone conclusion that Nagy’s days with the organization were numbered.
Still, whether Nagy has done more reflecting and lamenting privately, he has publicly steered around discussing his coaching fate and instead has pushed to keep the focus on each week’s preparation for the next game.
On Friday, after leading what many believe will be his last full practice as Bears coach, Nagy again expressed pride in the way his players have continued to grind and invest in their preparation even with the team out of playoff contention since mid-December.
“When things don’t go as well as you want them to go, how do you react?” Nagy said. “Do you change? Do you treat people differently? Are you a different head coach? Are you a different type of player? Because as they say, that reveals your true character.
“In the end, we can all look back and say, ‘How did we react during a tough time?’ And I think everybody in this building can tell you, ‘We reacted pretty well.’ ”
For Nagy, that counts for something. And the Bears have an opportunity to finish their season on a three-game winning streak.
2. Player in the spotlight
Andy Dalton admitted Friday that one thought bounces around his head quite often.
What would have happened if I hadn’t gotten hurt?
Who knows how the Bears season might have been different had Dalton not suffered a bone bruise in his left knee in the second quarter of the second game? That injury altered the big-picture quarterback plans the Bears had coming into the season, ultimately shifting rookie Justin Fields into the starting role for 10 of the next 12 games. The Bears went 2-8 in the games Fields started. And while Fields gained valuable experience during a season in which the Bears probably weren’t going to be championship contenders to begin with, Dalton can’t be blamed for wondering whether he could have lifted this team beyond the expectations of so many outsiders.
Had it not been for that unfortunate injury …
“I think about that all the time,” Dalton said. “It’s unfortunate how the whole injury happened (with me) not really getting touched. Things shifted from that point forward. So I do think about that. But I do understand that everything happens for a reason and I trust in God’s plan over mine. I may not understand why it happened or when it happened and all that. But I know I can trust that there’s good that has come from it. And there has been a lot of growth for me as a person and as a player since.”
Dalton, who signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Bears in March, will get one final start Sunday, pushed back into action after Fields tested positive for COVID-19 in the middle of the week. The Bears are 3-2 in games Dalton has started.
At the end of what he called “an up and down” season, Dalton would love to put some positive finishing touches on things by lifting the offense against a strong Vikings defense.
For whatever it’s worth, Dalton took the razor to his beard this week.
“New year, new look,” he said. “Starting fresh.”
3. Keep an eye on …
Jaylon Johnson versus Justin Jefferson.
Three weeks ago, Johnson was really looking forward to a matchup against the Vikings star receiver, dialing in on his preparation and eager to do his part to help contain Jefferson. Then, a day before the game, Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 and couldn’t play.
“I missed (that game) a lot,” Johnson said Thursday, “considering the preparation I put in that week — going through watching film, practicing, seeing certain things. Having that taken away from me at the last minute was pretty hurtful. I wanted that matchup. That was something I’d been looking forward to.”
Sunday presents another opportunity. Jefferson is second in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,509. He has 103 catches, too, including nine touchdowns.
Jefferson hauled in an early 12-yard touchdown catch from Kirk Cousins at Soldier Field in Week 15 but was otherwise held in check by a Bears defense that was missing all five of its usual starters in the secondary. He finished with four catches for 47 yards.
Johnson wants his crack at Jefferson, looking to finish a strong second season on a high note.
“This week is no different,” he said. “Just going out preparing the right way. Watching film. My preparation will take care of itself.”
Johnson said he is looking forward to decompressing after Sunday and going through a thorough self-evaluation process of his 2021 season. What is undeniable is that he remains uber-confident in his skill set, has developed confidence in his preparation routine and has channeled both those things into becoming a respected leader on defense.
“I want to be better, so I want those around me to be better,” Johnson said. “I want to bring guys along the best way I can, even have guys push me to be the best version of myself. I’m big on everybody being on the same page and pushing each other to be better.”
4. Odds and ends
With their secondary depleted so significantly three weeks ago, the Bears still somehow managed to hold the Vikings to just 61 net passing yards, the lowest output of the Mike Zimmer era. A week later, the Bears defense held the Seattle Seahawks scoreless in the fourth quarter to help spark a rally for a 25-24 win. Then, in Week 17, the Bears put together arguably their most complete defensive effort of the season in a 29-3 blowout of the New York Giants.
Yes, the degree of difficulty of that performance must be considered. But the Bears still recorded four sacks and a safety, forced four turnovers, held the Giants to 155 total yards and 13 first downs on 12 possessions and didn’t allow a single explosive play.
“It was just a total group effort,” coordinator Sean Desai said. “A lot of energy and juice from the sideline and from the players on the field. And really just great execution of the plan and the techniques and the details of what we were trying to get done. When we do that, we can be pretty special. And that was a special performance.”
Desai was asked to interpret the strong finishing stretch by his unit and what it has told him.
“It just tells us the character of our guys and the character of our coaches that we have over here,” he said. “Our mentality on defense has always been a 1-0 approach. We’re not changing that.”
Added outside linebacker Robert Quinn: “We’re finally playing up to our standards. We’ve been inconsistent on the year. And we put ourselves in a terrible position. But as a man, as people with pride, we have to finish strong and give ourselves something positive going into next year.”
5. Injury updates
Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks is the only Bears player who was declared out Friday on the official injury report for the finale. Hicks has been battling an ankle injury since November, and Sunday will mark the eighth game he has missed this season and the 20th over the last three seasons.
Robert Quinn (shoulder), Eddie Goldman (finger) and Duke Shelley (heel) were listed as questionable, but all three practiced in full Friday and figure to play.
The Bears on Saturday elevated wide receiver Dazz Newsome from the practice squad. The 2021 sixth-round pick has played in two games.
For the Vikings, defensive tackle Michael Pierce (illness) is doubtful while Mackensie Alexander (ankle), Kris Boyd (ribs) and Wyatt Davis (illness) are questionable.
Predictions
Brad Biggs (13-3)
The Vikings fell out of the playoff race with a dispirited 37-10 road loss to the Green Bay Packers last week. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and Bears counterpart Matt Nagy are likely entering their final game before receiving pink slips. The Vikings are destined to finish in second place in the NFC North even if the Bears win and both teams finish with 7-10 records. So there’s really nothing at stake at US Bank Stadium. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who returns after missing last week on the reserve/COVID-19 list, has had rough times against the Bears but has been steady against them in Minnesota. Figure that will give the Vikings a slight edge as the Bears bid to end the season with a three-game winning streak.
Vikings 20, Bears 17
Colleen Kane (14-2)
The last time the Bears and Vikings met — a 17-9 Vikings win in Week 15 — the Bears were missing 14 players with COVID-19. Justin Fields played injured. And the Bears made several costly mistakes. Now the teams meet in a game without playoff implications. The Bears have been resigned to that fate for weeks and still won the last two games behind Nick Foles and Andy Dalton. So I’m going to guess the Bears and Matt Nagy have the motivation for one more win left in them.
Bears 20, Vikings 17
Dan Wiederer (15-1)
Neither team will be playing in the postseason. Both teams could be facing significant changes to their coaching staffs and front offices once the game ends. The level of frustration surrounding each organization is similar. Still, the Vikings remain just a smidge better overall. And so this is how it will end.
Vikings 26, Bears 24
Wild blue line presses on without Jared Spurgeon, Jonas Brodin, Alex Goligoski
In hindsight, it’s fitting that veteran defenseman Alex Goligoski talked to reporters after Saturday’s morning skate.
With captain Jared Spurgeon still out with a lower-body injury and star defenseman Jonas Brodin suddenly out with what sounds like a pretty serious upper-body injury, Goligoski was asked how hard it’s been for the Wild to stay positive when players are literally dropping like flies.
“I don’t think it’s hard to stay positive,” Goligoski said. “It’s next man up. You can’t dwell on what’s going wrong or who’s not in the lineup. No one’s going to feel sorry for us. The team over there is gonna try to take advantage of that.”
Naturally, Goligoski entered COVID protocol a few hours later, meaning he was not available for Saturday’s game against the Washington Capitals.
So it goes for the Wild. They can’t catch a break as of late.
This ridiculous stretch of bad luck started last month with injuries to Spurgeon and top center Joel Eriksson Ek (upper body), and continued this month with injuries to Brodin, superstar winger Kirill Kaprizov (upper body), No. 1 goaltender Cam Talbot (lower body) and depth winger Nick Bjugstad (upper body). Add in the fact that Goligoski recently joined wingers Jordan Greenway and Brandon Duhaime in COVID protocol, and the Wild have to be getting frustrated, right?
“There’s nothing to get frustrated about because we can’t do anything about it,” coach Dean Evason retorted. “If a guy’s hurt, he’s hurt. We have talked about it a lot as far that every team’s gone through it. We are going through it. We have to find a way to play our game regardless of who’s in our lineup.”
That might be easier said than done considering the Wild lineup features a handful of players that were playing in the minors as recent as last week.
The glaring holes are most prevalent on the blue line as Matt Dumba is hands down the longest-tenured defenseman left standing at the moment. He’s joined by veteran defensemen Jon Merrill, Dmitry Kulikov, and Jordie Benn, depth pieces that signed this offseason. To fill out the rest of the blue line, the Wild turned to young prospect Calen Addison and journeyman defenseman Dakota Mermis for the game against the Capitals.
“I’m always going to try to play my game and do what I do out there and make plays and move my feet,” Addison said. “I don’t think things really change depending on different situations or games or whatever. I’m always going to come in with the same mindset.”
NO SUSPENSION
After laying a dangerous hit that injured Kaprizov, Boston Bruins winger Trent Frederic was not disciplined by the league.
That bothered the Wild immensely as they are left to pick up the pieces.
“We anticipated the league would take action against a hit like that, and it didn’t,” Evason said. “We are disappointed absolutely. I would hope a lot of people that watched it were disappointed. You don’t want to see somebody get suspended and lose their livelihood. But that has to get out of our game and it did not get taken care of how we were hoping.”
As for Kaprizov, Evason did not provide an update, only saying that he wouldn’t play in Saturday’s game.
ERIKSSON EK SKATES
If there was any good news to come out of Saturday’s morning skate it’s that Eriksson Ek was out there. It’s the first time he’s skated with his teammates since suffering his upper-body injury during a Dec. 20 contest against the Dallas Stars.
“He’s ahead of schedule,” Evason said. “It’s not a surprise to us that he’s already practicing with the team. A great sign that he is.”
That said, Eriksson Ek was not available for Saturday’s game. He is expected to practice with the Wild this week.
Women’s hockey: Gophers run away from St. Thomas in programs’ first meeting
The women’s hockey teams from Minnesota and St. Thomas played for the first time on Saturday as the Tommies this season make the giant leap from the Division III MIAC to the best conference in Division I, the WCHA.
The Gophers welcomed their newest, closest rival with 58 shots on goal.
“It was fun,” St. Thomas goaltender Alexa Dobchuck said.
Most, if not all, goaltenders wouldn’t think so, but 2021-22 has been a fun season for St. Thomas, which is riding the wave of a unique opportunity and savoring incremental improvement.
Dobchuk stopped 50 shots in Minnesota’s 8-0 victory at Ridder Arena, the first game of a home-and-home series that continues at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Thomas Ice Arena. Maybe.
Both teams were without key players Saturday after COVID testing. The Gophers pulled two off the ice during warmups and played much of Saturday’s game with four on the blue line.
“We’ll see where it all goes,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said.
Both teams are awaiting testing results Sunday morning.
“Things are changing by the hour,” said Marty Sertich, one of two assistants running the Tommies program while Joel Johnston coaches the U.S. Olympic team. “We certainly plan on playing tomorrow.”
The fifth-ranked Gophers (15-5-1, 10-4-1 WCHA) are eager to keep the momentum they’ve been riding since recovering from a 1-3 start. Saturday was their first game since a 2-1 victory over No. 8 Minnesota Duluth on Dec. 11. COVID issues derailed the Gophers’ 2020-21 season with player absences and scheduling issues. At the end, Minnesota was shut out of the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2006-07.
That’s unlikely to be the case this season. Minnesota already has victories over the Bulldogs, top-ranked Wisconsin and third-ranked Colgate. The Gophers on Saturday jumped out a 4-0 first-period lead on goals by Madeline Wethington, Savannah Norcross, Abigail Boreen and Peyton Hemp and kept the pressure on all night.
“It felt good,” said Abigail Boreen, who scored two goals. “We got back into practice last Saturday, and we got right to it. In the second half, we’ve got to get down to business.”
Norcross finished with two goals, and Wethington added two assists. Ella Huber and Amy Potomak also scored goals for the Gophers, and Maggie Nicholson had three assists.
Still, the Tommies felt OK afterward. They were down 4-0 after two periods and felt good about being better on Sunday. They’re 4-14-1, 2-12-1 in WCHA, but they’re enjoying the ride and optimistic about the future.
“The second period, we were going. We were going,” said Tommies sophomore Breija Parent, who was playing her first game since transferring from Minnesota Duluth. “And we have so much more to bring. Each period we got better, and if we play how we can, I think it could be a different game. I think we’ll learn from today and improve a lot.”
Dobchuk, a junior from Eden Prairie, stopped just about every kind of shot there is – slap shots, wristers, breakaways, deflections and three of one-on-nones. Midway through the first period, Minnesota had a slim lead in shots on goal, 7-6, but by game’s end, it was 58-16 Gophers.
“We’ve had a month break and … had captain’s practices because the coaches couldn’t be on the ice,” Dobchuk said. “Everyone bought in and worked hard, and I think that’s kind of what our team is all about.
“Yeah, everyone has a mixed range of backgrounds, but we’re going to work hard, we’re going to show up every day, and we’re going to do that extra little bit, and if you fumble the puck, we’re going to be all over it. I think that’s kind of what we can expect going into the rest of the season.”
This weekend marks the end of a gauntlet of 10 games against the royalty of women’s hockey, the best teams in the nation’s best conference: No. 1 Wisconsin, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 5 Minnesota and No. 8 Minnesota Duluth. The Tommies are 0-9 against those four teams, outscored 54-5, but there have been wins in there, too – in the standings and elsewhere.
“Obviously, we didn’t know what to expect at the beginning of the year. But from Day 1 it’s been a really special group with an incredible work ethic and attitude, no matter what,” Sertich said. “We’ve had so many little victories along the way, and I’m not talking about wins and losses – although we’ve had a few wins, where were awesome. But the gratitude for being a part of this program and this adventure has been such a fun thing to be a part of, and it’s led by these players.”
