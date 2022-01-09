Connect with us

In possible final game with Broncos, Melvin Gordon runs for 110 yards and TD but also has critical fourth-quarter fumble

Published

1 min ago

on

In possible final game with Broncos, Melvin Gordon runs for 110 yards and TD but also has critical fourth-quarter fumble
Melvin Gordon stopped on his way off the field following the Broncos’ 28-24 loss to Kansas City on Saturday and gave his cleats to a young fan.

Admittedly emotional, Gordon — who rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown, but also had a fourth-quarter fumble that reversed the momentum of the game — took in the final moments of what could be his final game as a Bronco. Gordon has expressed his desire to return to Denver’s backfield in 2022 but is now set to become a free agent.

“I was kind of soaking it in, taking (the scene) for what it was,” Gordon said. “”I don’t know (on my future). It’s all up in the air. That will play out eventually.”

Gordon helped pace the Broncos to a season-high 191 rushing yards. He said Denver “wanted it” despite being out of playoff contention and being a heavy underdog.

“We laid it all on the line, even though we knew we weren’t playing for anything,” Gordon said. “It’s some guys’ last time on this team with the Broncos, so my mindset was to just give it everything I’ve got.”

Nuggets likely to sign DeMarcus Cousins to 10-day contract but nothing finalized, source says

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Nuggets likely to sign DeMarcus Cousins to 10-day contract but nothing finalized, source says
The Nuggets are likely to sign free-agent center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, but nothing was finalized as of Saturday night, a league source told The Denver Post.

The organization plans to sit down with Cousins within the next 24 hours, the source said, who reiterated there’s mutual interest in a deal.

The Post reported Wednesday that the Nuggets were looking for a backup center to help bolster their second unit.

Pending a promising meeting with Nuggets management, Cousins will fill that void, and coach Michael Malone will reunite with Cousins after coaching him for parts of two seasons in Sacramento.

Earlier this season, Malone voiced his stamp of approval for Cousins.

“I think it’s crazy that DeMarcus is not in the league right now,” Malone said ahead of a road game in October. “That guy is a very, very talented player.”

Cousins was most recently with the Bucks, who waived him earlier this week in order to keep a roster spot open. But in 17 games this season, most off the bench, Cousins was productive with averages of 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in nearly 17 minutes per game.

News

Illinois man reported missing; County police seek public's help in search

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Illinois man reported missing; County police seek public’s help in search
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. – Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 76-year-old Illinois man who went missing.

James R. Lance was last seen wearing grey and navy blue plaid pajama pants, a yellow sweatshirt, and a black and grey tweed hat. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 265 lbs, and has a scar on the right side of his neck.

He drives a 2013 red Ford F-150 Extended Cab with Illinois handicapped Plates reading W-313643. If you know the whereabouts of Lance or his vehicle please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 618-438-4841 or contact local law enforcement.

News

Broncos gassers, notable Week 18 quotes following loss to Kansas City Chiefs

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Broncos gassers, notable Week 18 quotes following loss to Kansas City Chiefs
Gassers and quotable following the Broncos’ 28-24 loss to the Chiefs in Week 18.

Broncos run blocking

After posting consecutive sub-100-yard rushing games for the first time all season, the Broncos run game bounced back with a season-high 191 yards. Melvin Gordon had 110 yards on his own. But the lack of execution on Gordon’s fourth-quarter fumble — Melvin Ingram coming in untouched on a busted blocking assignment to force a fumble and scoop-and-score — was the play of the game.

Broncos secondary

Cornerback Michael Ojemudia played solid in his first start of the year, with two passes defensed and a team-high 11 tackles. Plus, P.J. Locke and Caden Sterns also showed well as reserves. But Ojemudia dropped a potential interception on the Chiefs’ opening TD drive, and Kyle Fuller dropped another one later in the half before K.C. got a field goal.

Vic Fangio

Once again, Fangio’s Broncos were close. There’s no trophies for that. The analytics behind electing to kick a field goal with 4:41 left and down seven are sound, but the Broncos had nothing to lose by going for it — especially with Patrick Mahomes standing on the other sideline.

