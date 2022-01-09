In possible final game with Broncos, Melvin Gordon runs for 110 yards and TD but also has critical fourth-quarter fumble

Melvin Gordon stopped on his way off the field following the Broncos’ 28-24 loss to Kansas City on Saturday and gave his cleats to a young fan.

Admittedly emotional, Gordon — who rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown, but also had a fourth-quarter fumble that reversed the momentum of the game — took in the final moments of what could be his final game as a Bronco. Gordon has expressed his desire to return to Denver’s backfield in 2022 but is now set to become a free agent.

“I was kind of soaking it in, taking (the scene) for what it was,” Gordon said. “”I don’t know (on my future). It’s all up in the air. That will play out eventually.”

Gordon helped pace the Broncos to a season-high 191 rushing yards. He said Denver “wanted it” despite being out of playoff contention and being a heavy underdog.

“We laid it all on the line, even though we knew we weren’t playing for anything,” Gordon said. “It’s some guys’ last time on this team with the Broncos, so my mindset was to just give it everything I’ve got.”

Whether Gordon will be one of those “guys” is yet to be seen. Gordon played on a two-year, $16 million contract in 2020 and ’21, but his market value would likely decrease considering he’ll be 29 when next season starts. There is still a possibility general manager George Paton could re-sign him on a cheaper deal to again complement Javonte Williams, who polished off a solid rookie season with 46 yards rushing Saturday.

Whether Gordon returns or signs elsewhere, quarterback Drew Lock believes Gordon “showed the type of back he can be today” while averaging a season-best 9.2 yards per carry.

“Sure, he’s a big, stout, third-and-one-and-hand-him-the-pill kind of runner,” Lock said. “But he’s also one to bust a big one when you need him.”

Vic Fangio, who may have coached his final game for the Broncos, called Gordon “a tough sucker.”

“Runs hard, great teammate, great person,” Fangio said. “To me, everything about Melvin is top shelf.”

While Gordon put together one of his best games of the year, his fumble late in the game put a sour ending on an otherwise noteworthy day. With Denver ahead 21-20 and at the Kansas City 9-yard line, Lock handed off to Gordon, who was immediately tackled by Kansas City defensive end Melvin Ingram, who was unblocked.

Gordon had no time to react. Fangio dubbed it a “busted” blocking assignment. Ingram ran right between tight ends Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam to force the fumble. Chiefs rookie Nick Bolton recovered the loose ball, shed Lock’s attempted tackle and ran 86 yards for the touchdown that put Kansas City up 28-21.

“The guy I look up to (Ingram) made the play on me,” Gordon said. “It just happened so fast. I don’t think I had full control of the ball yet, and I was trying to spin and get out of the way to not get a loss. He made a great play. I’ve got to be better there (with ball security) but… it was a tough play.”