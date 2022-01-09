Connect with us

News

Javonte Williams is 8th rookie in Broncos history to rush for at least 900 yards in a season

Published

36 seconds ago

on

Javonte Williams is 8th rookie in Broncos history to rush for at least 900 yards in a season
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Running starts

Here’s a look at the most rushing yards in a season by a rookie in Broncos history since the NFL merger in 1970.

Player Year Att. Yards TDs
Clinton Portis 2002 273 1,508 15
Mike Anderson 2000 297 1,487 15
Olandis Gary 1999 276 1,159 7
Bobby Humphrey 1989 294 1,151 7
Terrell Davis 1995 237 1,117 7
Phillip Lindsay 2018 192 1,037 9
Knowshon Moreno 2009 247 947 7
Javonte Williams 2022 203 903 4
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Shots fired in Montview Park on Saturday, Aurora police say a teen was hit in leg

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Westminster police say officer shot, killed person in exchange of gunfire
google news

Shots were reported fired in an Aurora park on Saturday afternoon and a teenager was later dropped off at a local hospital suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said they believe the teen was shot in the park.

The shots were fired at about 3:20 p.m. in Montview Park, 1901 Chester St., and a possible suspect was seen running westbound, police said.

A teenage male, age 15 or 16, was later taken to an emergency room by two unknown males with a wound that is not life threatening, police said in a 5:42 p.m. Twitter post.

“It is believed he is the victim from the earlier shots fired call in Montview Park,” police said. An investigation is ongoing.

 

google news
Continue Reading

News

Keeler: Broncos Country is done with Vic Fangio, even if Broncos aren’t. “This is the lamest I’ve seen in close to 30 years.”

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Keeler: Broncos Country is done with Vic Fangio, even if Broncos aren’t. “This is the lamest I’ve seen in close to 30 years.”
google news

Bill Thompson — better known as “Wild Bill” to friends old and new — stepped out from the mother of all party buses and scanned the parking spaces to his left. Then the ones to his right. He sighed.

“To be honest with you, this is the lamest I’ve seen in close to 30 years,” Wild Bill said an hour before Chiefs 28, Broncos 24 at Empower Field. “People have given up a lot of empty (parking) spaces, too.”

It wasn’t the patches of Kansas City red that rankled Thompson, a Broncos ticket-holder for 37 years and a tailgating fixture for more than three decades. It was the patches of silence.

From the back row of lot E2, Saturday felt like a loss before the Broncos even kicked off.

“Half of the people that are here every game called and said, ‘I won’t make it today,’” Wild Bill mused.

“And I don’t know if they’ve given up. Or if it was the game being changed from Sunday to Saturday.  My daughter couldn’t make it because she had to work. But it’s very, very sad. You hope there’ll be changes (with the Broncos) after this, in some way. There has to be.”

But what if there aren’t? At least, none of substance?

“I’ll tell you right now, there’d better be,” Thompson countered. “Because if not, then the fan base, they’ll be like this.”

He pointed to the empty parking spaces where grills used to be. And should’ve been.

Broncos Country didn’t speak with their wallets during Week 18 so much as scream. Scream from their couches. The no-show count for the regular-season finale was 14,571. In person, it felt a lot larger than that.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Broncos Report Card: Season ends with 13th consecutive loss to Kansas City

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Broncos Report Card: Season ends with 13th consecutive loss to Kansas City
google news

Offense — C

The Broncos had tied their season-high for rushing yards at 190 when Melvin Gordon took the fourth-quarter handoff from the Kansas City 9-yard line. But then disaster. Melvin Ingram stormed into the backfield unblocked, forced Gordon to fumble and Nick Bolton scored on an 86-yard return touchdown. It ruined an efficient game for the Broncos’ offense, who were 7 of 12 on third down and averaged 6.7 yards per play. Drew Lock rushed for two touchdowns, but passed for only 162 yards on 12-of-24 passing (59 of those yards on two plays). Lock missed receiver Jerry Jeudy on second-and-9 from the Chiefs’ 13 and trailing 28-21. Gordon rushed 12 times for 110 yards.

Defense — C

The Chiefs went 8 of 14 on third down. They ran 74 plays to the Broncos’ 54. They didn’t turn it over. And when they needed to run out the final 4:37 of the clock, they did just that. Even without receiver Tyreek Hill for most of the game (heel injury), Mahomes was 27 of 44 for 270 yards and two touchdowns. He improved to 9-0 against the Broncos and was terrific when plays broke down (scrambles of 11, 11 and 25 yards). Cornerback Michael Ojemudia was a bright spot with three pass break-ups and a team-best 11 tackles in his first start of the year. Defensive end Shelby Harris had the only sack of Mahomes.

Special teams — B

google news
Continue Reading

Trending