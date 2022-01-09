News
Jaylen Brown’s first triple-double keys 99-75 Celtics win over Knicks
If the Celtics and Knicks stared into their respective mirrors, they’d still see each other.
Both are mediocre, hovering on the edge or just outside of qualification for a berth in the dreaded play-in tournament. And though, as Ime Udoka noted Saturday night, all it takes right now is a modest winning streak to move up, both teams have taken more backward than forward steps since they first met on opening night.
They are, fittingly, now 2-2 against each other following the Celtics’ 99-75 win at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown overcame a turnover-prone start to the New Year with his first career triple-double, with 22 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists.
After blowing a 25-point lead during Thursday night’s loss in New York, the Celtics also held on, pushing a lead to 23 points early in the fourth and not looking back.
And for Brown, that desire to move on counted two-fold. He had fallen into a turnover-prone rut, particularly during Jayson Tatum’s four-game COVID-related absence, and had turned the ball over 28 times during the six games leading up to Saturday night’s win.
Though he turned the ball over three times Saturday night, the mistakes were sparse compared to his ability to connect with teammates. Though his playmaking is a work in progress, he’s been putting in the requisite effort to get better, according to his coach.
“We’ve been spending a ton of time on individual film sessions, and it really started when we couldn’t get the practice time on the court,” Udoka said. “Guys got their individual work in, but we really dug into that aspect of the individual sessions, more than the team sessions, and he’s been great as far as wanting to learn and grow, and really get better in that area.
“Some of the games you could see him overthinking it at times, when to pass and when to shoot, and he’s starting to figure out that rhythm of simplicity and making the easy pass and trusting your teammates and not playing to the crowd — all of the things we preached all year. But it’s a balance when you’re a natural scorer, and you’re trying to shift your focus to how teams are defending you.”
Recognition is the key, according to Brown.
“Seeing how teams are guarding. Recognizing that, being aware and then the game becomes simple,” Brown said of the result of watching video. “Playing basketball with more purpose I think is the intent. Sometimes, you just gotta recognize how teams are playing you and then take advantage of whatever that read is and seeing the game just a little bit more in advance.
“Nothing revolutionary. The game is, you can always get better, but the game is more simple than sometimes I can make it or we as a team can make it. We just gotta continue to play, learn, grow, play with purpose and we’ll be alright.”
And sometimes the result is a career night like this one.
“It feels great. It feels fantastic. Like I said, I’ve been spending a lot of time watching the game, watching our team play (and thinking about) different ways I can be better and make my teammates better,” said Brown. “Coaching staff has been in the film room with me, watching things, talking, debating, etc. So to see some of that hard work come to fruition is fantastic. Still got a lot of basketball ahead, so just want to keep looking forward to the challenge and keep making plays.”
Though Brown admits to overthinking situations, especially when the ball was more in his hands during Tatum’s absence, he also believes that he’s grown from the experience.
“At times, playing in a new position or being more of a playmaker, you want to do everything right,” he said. “You want to be exactly what people want you to be when they live up to expectations. But there’s some growth that goes into it, you know what I mean. Just being able to have that experience in a couple games where I got to really play with the ball in my hands, be forced to make reads and decisions — it’s been great. So, it’s all a growth process. Experience has been a great teacher. As I continue to move forward in my career, I’m always looking for ways to get better and simplifying the game. But the game challenges you in different ways. So, just being ready for that.”
Bruins score big win over Lightning, 5-2
Secondary scoring was the highlight feature of the Bruins’ three-game winning streak coming out of the extended Christmas break. But against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion and NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, the B’s needed some of their big boys to show up.
Did they ever.
David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand each scored a pair of goals and the B’s, who had jumped out to a 4-0 lead through two periods, hung on for a 5-2 win at Amalie Arena, their best win of the season.
The B’s have now won four of five games coming out of the break.
Marchand took a clear-eyed view of the victory. At key moments, the Bolts were all thumbs. But the B’s sparkplug did not minimize what the win signified, either. This team, its lines changed to balance the firepower, just might be hitting its stride.
“I think it shows that, there were some question marks early in the year about the teams we were beating and the teams we weren’t beating .Obviously, Tampa’s one of the top teams in the league. It feels good,” said Marchand. “I don’t think they played their best game tonight. We’ve played them plenty of times in the past and we know when they’re on and when they’re not. So we have to take it with a grain of salt. But it’s definitely something we can continue to build on. We’ve been a lot better recently. Ever since the Christmas break, we’ve been playing real good hockey and we’ve been in every game. It’s another step in the right direction. We have some makeup games to catch up to some other teams and we have to keep winning. Ultimately, as long as we get the points, we’ll continue to put ourselves in good position. But this is a good win for our group and another game we can continue to build on.”
The B’s took a 2-0 first-period lead on a pair of Pastrnak goals. The first one, which came just 1:11 into the game, came off a fortunate bounce. Pastrnak gained the offensive blue line and it appeared he was either just trying to dump it into the corner or get it on net for a rebound. But his shot from just inside the blue line clipped Andrej Sustr’s skate and beat Andrei Vasilevskiy.
“I got a lucky bounce and a good way to start the game,” said Pastrnak during his between-periods interview with NESN.
The second goal took some more hard work and skill. The B’s second line forced a turnover in the offensive zone and Taylor Hall ripped a one-timer from above the left circle with Pastrnak cutting in front. Vasilevskiy made the save, but the rebound dropped right in front of Pastrnak. He kicked it on to his stick blade and he has able to bury it into the empty net at 6:10, for his 11th goal of the season.
The Lightning, who had the lone power play of the first, outshot the B’s, 13-7, but Linus Ullmark had a solid opening 20 minutes.
The one negative of the first period was that the B’s lost Nick Foligno. The veteran was driving to the net and he got tangled up with Tampa defenseman Cal Foote. His left knee twisted awkwardly and he needed help to get off the ice. He did not return and coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game he won’t play in Washington on Monday and then will be re-evaluated. Jake DeBrusk, still in COVID protocol, could meet the team in DC if he gets cleared.
But good things kept happening for the B’s once the second period started as they extended their lead to 3-0 just 26 seconds in. The Patrice Bergeron line kept winning loose pucks and eventually got it back to Mike Reilly at the left point. Reilly’s shot was deflected, but Marchand was able to get his blade on the bouncing puck to deflect it past Vasilevskiy.
The B’s got into some hot water midway through the period when Marchand was called for a ticky-tack hooking penalty and then Bergeron was called for high-sticking when Victor Hedman lifted the B’s captain’s stick and hit himself in the face with it, producing a 47-second 5-on-3. But the B’s were able to kill it all off. The best chance Tampa had was on the two-man advantage when Nikita Kucherov had a great backdoor chance but he popped it up over the net.
Crisis averted, the B’s then pushed it to 4-0. Oskar Steen, continuing to impress in his call-up, used his tree-stump legs to outmuscle Foote to win a puck in the middle of the ice and made a backhand pass to an open Anton Blidh, who beat Vasilevskiy with a short-side wrister.
Ullmark continued to make the saves he needed to get the game into the third with a four-goal bulge. The Bolts didn’t have to wait long to let the Bruins know they couldn’t relax just yet. Just 24 seconds into the third, Erik Cernak made a nice backhand pass to Ondrej Palat for a backdoor goal to make it 4-1.
The B’s kept the Bolts at arm’s length for a while, but then Brayden Point got the Lightning back to within two goals with 8:40 left in the third.
But there was no panic in the B’s game, even when Tampa got another power play with five minutes left.
“It felt like we had everything under control,” said Ullmark (27 saves). “We know that they’re a good team and they’re going to make a push. Unfortunately, I thought I could have had that second one and made it too exciting. … But other than that, we played a real good game, a 60-minute game.”
After that final kill (Tampa was 0-for-4 on the PP), Marchand sealed it with an empty-netter with 2:49 left in the game.
Celtics Notebook: Standings reveal an early bad trend
Had the season ended following the Celtics’ loss in New York on Thursday — and prior to Saturday’s chance at redemption — the C’s would have finished one spot out of the playoffs, including the last play-in tournament position.
Ime Udoka said it’s too early for players to turn their attention to something as peripheral as the conference standings. Indeed, with four games separating the teams clumped between the sixth and 11th seeds, Udoka believes it wouldn’t take much for the Celtics to improve their status.
“I think people see it and coaches probably pay more attention than players at times, but no it wouldn’t,” he said of whether the standings can serve as motivation this early in the season.
“We’re not even at the halfway point yet, and the inconsistency that we’ve had, you can go on a three-, four-game run and you’re right back in seventh or eighth place, and I think it’s that tight after the first four or five,” he said. “So the motivation is to improve more so than looking at standings this early. And if we take care of business and do what we can do, what we have been doing at times, that will take care of itself.
“I mean, we’d be in a much better position now and we still have the opportunity to do that,” said Udoka. “So you’ve seen a team, I think, Toronto or somebody’s gone a few game winning streak in there, they go from 12th or 13th to eighth or whatever. And so it’s flipped that quickly and it’s that tight. So more so than that, it’s just rectifying the things we can and improving in those areas rather than looking at standings this early.”
The Fournier issue
Evan Fournier’s 41-point, 10-3-pointer performance against his former team on Thursday gave Udoka an endless source of frustration, especially while watching his players — and especially Dennis Schroder — go under screens while chasing the Knicks wing. Fournier was a late scratch Saturday with a thigh contusion.
“We weren’t as physical as we should have been from the start. Let him be too comfortable, losing track of him, not being connected, not being physical in his pick-and-rolls,” said Udoka. “And quite frankly, not following the game plan on him, which is to chase him over and not go under and several times we got caught, whether it was off-ball or on-ball, pick-and-rolls going under, and when somebody is making that many obviously you have to find him on the court, in transition, and in other areas, and so we lost him quite a few times.
“And then once he was in a rhythm, you’re hitting at that point, and even when you are contesting or closing the distance, you’re in such a hot streak that he made a few tough ones late. But first play of the game was a prime example of us losing track of him, getting him going. And overall, he’s been great against us this year more so than anybody. And so we know him, he knows us and we have to obviously defend him much better because he’s really gotten it going in these three games against us.”
Full strength
Though Udoka was able to start the group of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Robert Williams for only the 10th time this season because of injuries and COVID protocol, even chemistry with this group doesn’t simply reappear.
“Having guys back Is a part of, you know, a piece of the puzzle, but still have to finish the game with who’s in there,” he said. “And, to some extent, regardless who’s been in or not, we’ve had the same struggle, and you’ve seen that the last few games. And so more so than what’s available, it’s find the right lineup in that game, who finishes for offense and defensive reasons. And overall, the message is the same regardless of who we have and we have to get better in those areas.”
Pharmacists face pandemic burnout, too
Everyone knows that doctors and nurses are burned out from COVID-19, facing staffing shortages, full emergency rooms and COVID exposures — but one group of health care workers has been overlooked and face its own set of COVID-related difficulties: pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.
“Most pharmacists who’ve been in the field for a while, have been telling students ‘just stop, don’t go to pharmacy school, do something else, anything else,’” one clinical pharmacist in Boston said. “I’m hoping that the people who are going into pharmacy school are doing it because they truly have a passion for it and will fight for it and want to do nothing else with their lives.”
This pharmacist, who asked to remain anonymous for job security, said she’s faced challenges unique to the COVID era, including staffing shortages due to COVID outages and people leaving the industry. She’s even been asked to come into work while caring for her COVID-positive child, she said.
Mike Reppucci, who has owned Cambridge’s Inman Pharmacy since 1984, had three of seven pharmacists out this past week due to COVID and one on parental leave. He had to pick up 30 extra hours to fill the gaps, and other staffers have worked 10 to 20 hours extra. He even enlisted his son — an EMT who’s certified to do so — to administer COVID vaccines.
“It’s making everybody tired,” he said.
Another pharmacist, a recent graduate who works at a specialty pharmacy west of Boston, said she’s so tired at the end of the work day that she “can barely walk” after her shift. “I feel overworked and exhausted,” she said. “I’m in the call center, I’m in the lab. I’m just floating wherever I can, doing work that used to be done by like three different people.”
She added that the rapidly changing news around the pandemic has affected demand for certain drugs, especially ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug proved to be ineffective at treating COVID-19, but misinformation circulated last year, touting its benefits in fighting COVID-19.
The owner of the pharmacy she works at “loved selling ivermectin” when demand spiked last summer to “dozens of batches a day,” to the chagrin of his staff. “It’s been kind of a point of contention,” she said.
When state regulators cracked down on the distribution of the drug for COVID-19, as indicated by its dose, customers who previously filled ivermectin prescriptions there were “pissed” at her, she said. She added that doctors have even called and made up parasitic infections to get patients the drug.
Doctors and patients also get frustrated with pharmacists when supply chain issues prevent them from filling prescriptions, sometimes for a month or more.
The Boston-based clinical pharmacist said she sometimes has to call 20 hospitals to get her hands on a vial of a needed drug, which may still not be enough.
“Some doctors are more understanding than others about the shortages or what we can and can’t do, others are more like ‘No, I don’t care. This is what I need. You need to get it no matter what,’” she said.
As the faces and perceived gatekeepers of medications, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians can often bear the brunt of anger from patients, nurses and doctors, sometimes even facing “verbal and sometimes even physical abuse,” said Monica Mahoney, a clinical pharmacy specialist of Infectious Diseases at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, speaking broadly about the state of the industry.
Pharmacists have also been responsible for keeping up with the changing regulations and emergency use authorizations for COVID-related therapies, including vaccines, and, of course, administering vaccines.
“You’re expected to fill prescriptions, counsel patients and give all these vaccines in less time with the same workforce or possibly less workforce if you had attrition as well, and also be responsible for keeping up with new doses for each vaccine,” Mahoney said of the conditions.
Of course, all of this is not only adversely affecting the pharmacists, but the patients as well.
“They have much longer wait times and they don’t always get the ideal treatment that they would if we had all the resources available to us and we had everything we want,” the Boston pharmacist said. “They end up getting an alternative treatment or like second- or third-line, whatever we can get our hands on.”
All these added stressors can lead to more errors — 3% for each additional prescription filled per hour, per one University of Arizona study– and longer patient hospitalizations.
Although the Boston-based pharmacist said her bosses have tried to lighten the stress by giving employees access to mindfulness apps and having pizza parties (the inspiration for the pharmacist-social-media hashtag #PizzaIsNotWorking), she says it’s not doing the job.
“It hasn’t been anything in terms of like, ‘Here’s a pay raise for everyone because you’ve been working so hard. Here’s a bonus,’” she said. “What they’re giving us is not enough.”
