Jaylen Brown’s first triple-double keys 99-75 Celtics win over Knicks

If the Celtics and Knicks stared into their respective mirrors, they’d still see each other.

Both are mediocre, hovering on the edge or just outside of qualification for a berth in the dreaded play-in tournament. And though, as Ime Udoka noted Saturday night, all it takes right now is a modest winning streak to move up, both teams have taken more backward than forward steps since they first met on opening night.

They are, fittingly, now 2-2 against each other following the Celtics’ 99-75 win at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown overcame a turnover-prone start to the New Year with his first career triple-double, with 22 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists.

After blowing a 25-point lead during Thursday night’s loss in New York, the Celtics also held on, pushing a lead to 23 points early in the fourth and not looking back.

And for Brown, that desire to move on counted two-fold. He had fallen into a turnover-prone rut, particularly during Jayson Tatum’s four-game COVID-related absence, and had turned the ball over 28 times during the six games leading up to Saturday night’s win.

Though he turned the ball over three times Saturday night, the mistakes were sparse compared to his ability to connect with teammates. Though his playmaking is a work in progress, he’s been putting in the requisite effort to get better, according to his coach.

“We’ve been spending a ton of time on individual film sessions, and it really started when we couldn’t get the practice time on the court,” Udoka said. “Guys got their individual work in, but we really dug into that aspect of the individual sessions, more than the team sessions, and he’s been great as far as wanting to learn and grow, and really get better in that area.

“Some of the games you could see him overthinking it at times, when to pass and when to shoot, and he’s starting to figure out that rhythm of simplicity and making the easy pass and trusting your teammates and not playing to the crowd — all of the things we preached all year. But it’s a balance when you’re a natural scorer, and you’re trying to shift your focus to how teams are defending you.”

Recognition is the key, according to Brown.

“Seeing how teams are guarding. Recognizing that, being aware and then the game becomes simple,” Brown said of the result of watching video. “Playing basketball with more purpose I think is the intent. Sometimes, you just gotta recognize how teams are playing you and then take advantage of whatever that read is and seeing the game just a little bit more in advance.

“Nothing revolutionary. The game is, you can always get better, but the game is more simple than sometimes I can make it or we as a team can make it. We just gotta continue to play, learn, grow, play with purpose and we’ll be alright.”

And sometimes the result is a career night like this one.

“It feels great. It feels fantastic. Like I said, I’ve been spending a lot of time watching the game, watching our team play (and thinking about) different ways I can be better and make my teammates better,” said Brown. “Coaching staff has been in the film room with me, watching things, talking, debating, etc. So to see some of that hard work come to fruition is fantastic. Still got a lot of basketball ahead, so just want to keep looking forward to the challenge and keep making plays.”

Though Brown admits to overthinking situations, especially when the ball was more in his hands during Tatum’s absence, he also believes that he’s grown from the experience.

“At times, playing in a new position or being more of a playmaker, you want to do everything right,” he said. “You want to be exactly what people want you to be when they live up to expectations. But there’s some growth that goes into it, you know what I mean. Just being able to have that experience in a couple games where I got to really play with the ball in my hands, be forced to make reads and decisions — it’s been great. So, it’s all a growth process. Experience has been a great teacher. As I continue to move forward in my career, I’m always looking for ways to get better and simplifying the game. But the game challenges you in different ways. So, just being ready for that.”