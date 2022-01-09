Jerald McNair: Let’s stem the culture of violence. Our children are watching.

Suggest a Correction
I recall the days when having a fistfight didn’t mean your life had to end. In the neighborhood where I grew up, an occasional fight wasn’t uncommon. Sometimes it started because of bantering while playing a sport. These skirmishes often taught us that we could disagree but still remain friends. It was, in some sense, progress. Those moments didn’t result in anyone going to the hospital or becoming lifelong enemies.
The abolitionist Frederick Douglass once said, “If there is no struggle, there is no progress.” He was referring to the hard work, sacrifice and dedication it would take to ensure freedom for African Americans. He was declaring that the road to freedom would be hard but traveling it would be well worth it. Moving our nation from a place that embraced slavery to one that embodied the virtues of freedom, democracy and equality was progress that made us all better.
Unfortunately, the philosophy of struggle seems to have lost its luster. In our politics, we have become so polarized that we are unwilling to put in the necessary work to find common ground. It may be easier to hit the lottery than to get bipartisan legislation passed. Fortunately, the House and the Senate recognize, at least to some degree, the deleterious impact the gridlock is having on our democracy. They are both working on improving their legislative effectiveness. The House-based Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress has issued recommendations for better ways of operating while the Senate is seriously considering filibuster reform.
Just like Congress, it’s time for us, the adults, to rethink how we are communicating and treating each other. When we disagree, it’s not only understandable, but it also should be expected. After all, we have different points of view. Through constructive discourse, we can improve our understanding of each other. Having a disagreement should not make us enemies. How we act and behave during this process is what sets the stage for mutual respect and understanding.
Unfortunately, far too many of us have forgotten the Golden Rule. We see growing evidence of adults misbehaving in public. Such as on airplanes. It’s to the point that flight attendants are now taking self-defense classes to protect themselves from poorly behaved passengers. This past year, the Federal Aviation Administration reports conducting more than 1,000 investigations into reports of unruly passengers.
We also see it on the roads: motorists cutting off others in traffic, driving closely to force others to go faster or using profane gestures. They are all demonstrations of adults setting the wrong example. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a large number of collisions can be attributed to road rage and aggressive driving. Rage also drives homicides.
Is it any wonder that violence and maladaptive behavior have become normalized for our youths? They are watching what we say and do. Now, a fistfight between youths in the neighborhood can lead to bloodshed in the streets or worse.
We read about altercations in schools that lead to retaliatory actions in the streets. This overarching mindset and our culture of intolerance are affecting the hearts and minds of far too many of our youths. They may believe that any form of disagreement means that the other person is their combatant. Common ground isn’t sought when each person is villainized. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly half of teens have experienced some kind of violence in their lives.
It’s our responsibility as adults to change this perspective and provide a more civil environment. Attitude reflects leadership, as the saying goes. So are we providing the right leadership and examples? If we were to ask our children whether we are good role models, what would their responses be?
I have fond memories of the days when political leaders from both parties would sit across the table and debate the issues without resorting to name-calling. And following debate, they would shake hands and have thoughtful words to say about each other. I also relish the time when disagreements between youths did not lead to mob action and bloodshed.
Stemming the culture of violence starts with us. It’s in how we treat our relatives, our neighbors, our cashiers at the local store, our delivery drivers and our restaurant workers. Our children are watching and taking their cues from us.
Let’s start the new year being better examples for the future generation. Our youths want us to do better. We cannot continue to let them down and then ask that they do better.
Jerald McNair is an administrator at School District 151 in South Holland, Illinois. He wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.
To try and curb the omicron variant-fueled COVID spread, Illinois has announced new mass vaccination and booster clinics.
The Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois Emergency Management Agency said they’re establishing new one-day mass vaccination mobile booster clinics to help meet the growing demand for boosters.
These clinics add to 6,511 Community Partner Vaccination events hosted to date with another 816 planned through January 31st. One location was at the SIUE Fitness Center in Edwardsville, Illinois. This vaccine clinic is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 35 circle drive. The vaccines being offered are Adult Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson.
At these mass vaccination booster clinics, all three vaccines will be available for individuals in need of a booster. As with all state mass vaccination clinics, vaccines are available to any Illinois resident, and no appointment, or health insurance will be required.
Another location will take place at Addison Trail High School from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 213 N. Lombard Road in Addison, IL on Sunday, January 9.
On January 16 at Spring Hill Mall a vaccination clinic will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 1072 Spring Hill Mall, West Dundee.
The State of Illinois is more than doubling personnel and adding at least 100 people to regional vaccination sites.
As part of this ongoing initiative, the State of Illinois is partnering with 12 local health department of offer mass vaccination booster clinics throughout the state of Illinois.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Death Star model used in the blockbuster 1977 Star Wars film A New Hope was used as a trashcan in Missouri during the 1990s. A series of very fortunate events helped keep the iconic item out of the dump and restored back to its former glory.
Gus Lopez has been collecting rare Star Wars memorabilia for decades and now writes occasionally for Starwars.com. He says that his story about how the original Death Star was found near the Lake of the Ozarks is his top conversation piece.
Many of the props and models used in the original movie were stored in a facility in 1977. The studio decided that they no longer wanted to pay rent and many of the items were to be thrown away.
Todd Franklin says that he was working at a local TV station near the Lake of the Ozarks after graduating from high school. He was a cameraman on a series about local businesses when they went to the antique shop.
A large gray ball in the store looked familiar to the Star Wars fan. He knew a little about movie production and suspected that it may be the Death Star prop. But, how did it end up in the middle of Missouri?
That night he played the Death Star scenes on his VCR over and over and his suspicions grew. He went back to the antique shop the next day to talk to the store owners.
They told him that they owned a storage facility in California. Some movie studios used it for storage. They told the filmmakers to pick up their items or they would be discarded when they decided to shut the facility down. Luckily the movers saved many of the Star Wars items.
Franklin says that he tried to buy the Death Star but did not have enough money at the time. He says that he called Lucasfilm to confirm that the Death Star model was in Missouri. They told him it was destroyed while making the movie.
The antique store owners then sold the item to the owner of a country and western music show called Star World. It eventually closed in 1993 and Franklin, still convinced that this was the actual movie prop, arranged a meeting to buy the prop.
Lopez says that when Franklin and his friends got there the shop had been liquidated. The Death Star sat in the corner and was being used as a trash can with rubbish inserted through the hole from the missing radar dish. He paid for it and strapped it to the back of a pickup truck to take home.
A look at the details revealed that this was probably the real deal. Thousands of tiny windows were scratched into the paint of the painstaking. They glowed when lit from the inside to reveal a miniature city on the surface of the sphere.
It was amazing. The friends thought it was too much of a piece of film history to sit in a Missouri home. It needed to go back home.
They contacted Lucasfilm again to see if they were interested in the 1977 Death Star. They negotiated on a price but never reached an agreement. The story of the Death Star’s discovery in flyover country became the stuff of legend on websites like the Star Wars Collector’s Archive.
The owner of that website asked Franklin and his friends if they would like to sell it in 1999. Gus Lopez was interested in buying it. He flew to Osage Beach, Missouri to make a deal.
Lopez was living with his wife in a two-bedroom apartment in Seattle. He bought the item in Missouri and had it shipped back. The only problem was that they had nowhere to display it too. They eventually moved into a larger home and now have it proudly on display.
The Death Star went on loan to the EMP Museum in Seattle for five years. It has also gone through an extensive restoration.
Broncos general manager George Paton will begin his first head-coaching search this week after firing Vic Fangio. A list of potential candidates:
Age: 51
Current job: Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator
Coaching experience: First NFL job was as defensive quality control coach and defensive line coach for San Francisco from 2001-04. … When Quinn was defensive line coach for Miami Dolphins in 2005-06, Paton was the team’s director of player personnel. … Defensive line coach for the New York Jets and Seattle before going to the University of Florida to be a defensive coordinator (2011-12). … Returned to Seahawks as defensive coordinator in 2013-14 (Super Bowl title and Super Bowl loss). … As Atlanta’s head coach from 2015-20, went 43-42 (3-2 in the playoffs and an NFC title). … In first season with Dallas.
Analysis: Hiring Quinn, whose defensive background is in a 4-3 front (the Broncos have played a 3-4 for years), would be a comfort move for Paton because of their time in Miami, but Quinn better have a superstar list of offensive assistants who can handle that side of the ball. If anything, Paton should interview Quinn to get his take on the Broncos’ offensive personnel when they beat Dallas in November.
Age: 53
Current job: None. Sat out this year after being fired by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Coaching experience: A long-time backup quarterback, he coached under Andy Reid in Philadelphia (2009-12) and Kansas City (2013-15 as offensive coordinator). … First play-calling post was as Eagles’ head coach from 2016-20. Won Super Bowl over New England after 2017 season. … Went 42-37-1 in regular season and 4-2 in playoffs for Philadelphia.
Analysis: Pederson interviewed with Jacksonville in late December and wants to jump back into the NFL head-coaching circus after taking a year off. Pederson called the plays in Philadelphia and developed Carson Wentz and started Jalen Hurts’ development. The Eagles’ offense finished 16th, third, 18th, 12th and 26th in scoring.
Age: 45
Current job: Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator
Coaching experience: Coached at Hofstra and Cornell before being hired as a quality control coach with Tampa Bay in 2002. … Was on Buccaneers’ staff from 2002-05 and 2007-08, sandwiching a year as Kansas State’s defensive coordinator. … Replaced Jon Gruden as Bucs coach in ’09 and went 17-31 in two years. … Coached under Dan Quinn in Atlanta from 2015-20 and was hired by the Rams before this season.
Analysis: The Rams entered Week 18 ranked 15th in scoring defense and 16th in yards allowed. Having defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey will make any coordinator look good. One plus about Morris is his experience coaching offense and defense, which could attract him to Paton because the offense needs an all-hands-on-deck fixing.
Age: 58
Current job: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator.
Coaching experience: After an eight-year NFL playing career, started coaching path at Morehouse College and Grambling State. … Entered pro ranks with New York Jets, followed by Cleveland, Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia and Arizona. … Went 24-40 as Jets’ head coach from 2015-18. … Helped the Buccaneers win Super Bowl last year.
Analysis: Should anybody who coached the Jets have that held against them? That will be the challenge for Bowles during the interview process (Jacksonville requested permission last month): show teams he learned what to do (and not to do) from his Jets experience and what he has gleaned from Bucs coach Bruce Arians. Bowles’ Tampa Bay defense entered Week 18 ranked 10th in points and 14th in yards.
Age: 58
Current job: Michigan head coach.
Coaching experience: Following a playing career of 177 games (140 starts), served two years as Raiders’ quarterbacks coach (2002-03). … Been a head coach every year since 2004 — University of San Diego (2004-06), Stanford (2007-10), San Francisco (2011-14) and Michigan (2015-present). … Led Stanford to Orange Bowl victory, the 49ers to three NFC title games and Super Bowl loss and Michigan to College Football Playoff this season.
Analysis: A long shot that there would be mutual interest, but all Harbaugh did in San Francisco was win (44-19-1 in the regular season) and he developed quarterbacks Alex Smith and Colin Kaepernick. If Harbaugh is serious about returning to the NFL, he is worth a call.
Age: 60
Current job: None. Retired last January from his post as Minnesota’s offensive coordinator.
Coaching experience: After Broncos playing career, started coaching at Texas A&M (two years) before joining Mike Shanahan with San Francisco (1994) and Broncos (1995-2005). … Houston’s head coach from 2006-13 (61-64 regular season, 2-2 playoffs). … Served one year as Baltimore’s offensive coordinator, two years as Broncos’ head coach (Super Bowl title in 2015) and two years in Minnesota.
Analysis: Time to bring the band back together (again)! Kubiak left his front-office role with the Broncos after Fangio was hired in January 2019. A good guess is that Kubiak’s staff would include his son, Klint, as offensive coordinator. But would he be willing to introduce some new faces to both the offense and defense? We think so … but we don’t think he wants back in. But Paton should make the call.
Age: 42
Current job: Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator.
Coaching experience: Son of long-time NFL and college coach Paul Hackett, Nathaniel followed him into the business. … Entered the NFL with Tampa Bay in 2006 (two years), followed by two years in Buffalo. … Worked three years at Syracuse (2010-12), which was his first play-calling opportunity and followed coach Doug Marrone to Bills (2013-14 as offensive coordinator). … Worked for Jacksonville from 2015-18, taking over as play-caller in November ’16. … Joined Green Bay in ’19.
Analysis: Hackett is expected to attract significant interest even though he doesn’t call the plays in Green Bay. Call it the Aaron Rodgers Effect. Hackett called the plays on the 2017 Jaguars team that reached the AFC title game, but was the scapegoat midway through ’18 (fired). Hackett would bring off-the-charts energy to the Broncos, a background coaching quarterbacks and, yes, you have to say it, he could make the Broncos more attractive to Rodgers.
Age: 33
Current job: Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator.
Coaching experience: Went straight from being Cowboys’ backup quarterback to their quarterbacks coach in 2018 and then offensive coordinator in ’19. … Retained by coach Mike McCarthy in 2020 and continues to call plays. … Reportedly interviewed with Jacksonville on Friday.
Analysis: Moore would check the box if the Broncos go offense and quarterback expertise; the Cowboys entered Week 18 leading the NFL in scoring (29.9 points per game) and second in yards (402.8 per game). It would be important for Moore to hire veteran coordinators on defense and special teams so he can focus on calling the plays.
Age: 37
Current job: Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator.
Coaching experience: The son of long-time NFL coach Bill Callahan, Brian started his career with Broncos in 2010 and worked for the team until 2015. … Quarterbacks coach for Detroit (2016-17) and Raiders (’18) before getting his first coordinator shot with Cincinnati in ’19.
Analysis: If Paton wants to mirror what Cincinnati has done with quarterback Joe Burrow and its receivers, Callahan would be a place to start. The Bengals entered Week 18 having improved from 4-11-1 last year to 10-6 and the AFC North champs this year and rank fifth in points and ninth in yards. Callahan doesn’t have play-calling experience.
Age: 46
Current job: Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator.
Coaching experience: Worked three years in college for William & Mary and Michigan State before coach Nick Saban recommended him to Bill Belichick in New England. … Worked 11 years (2000-06 and 2013-16) with Patriots as defensive assistant, receivers coach and tight ends coach sandwiching stints with the Jets, Cleveland, Miami and Kansas City. … Won national title in 2017 as Alabama’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. … In his fourth year as the Bills’ offensive coordinator.
Analysis: Daboll was on the radar of many teams last year, but opted to stay with Buffalo and quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills are back in the playoffs for the third time in four years and Allen has excelled in Daboll’s scheme. Daboll has been enough places where the Broncos shouldn’t be afraid of his “Patriot Way” experience.
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say