Celebrities
Josh Duhamel, 49, Engaged To Audra Mari, 28, After Romantic Birthday Proposal — Photos
Fergie sweetly congratulated her ex-husband in the comments with plenty of green heart emojis shortly after the big announcement.
Josh Duhamel, 49, is engaged to girlfriend (now fiancée) Audra Mari! The When In Rome actor revealed the news with a sweet post-proposal photo on his Instagram account, posted Saturday, Jan. 8. Josh and the former Miss World America were beaming as they stood on a beach at sunset, with Josh holding up a piece of paper that read, “Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me?”
“It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!” Josh wrote in the caption for his 2.2 million followers. It turns out Josh popped the question on her 28th birthday, making the moment that much more romantic! The move comes after two years of dating: the couple were initially linked in Oct. 2019, keeping their romance fairly low profile throughout the pandemic.
Josh’s ex-wife Fergie, 46, posted a sweet and supportive message on the photo! “Congrats!!!” the former Black Eyed Peas singer commented, along with six green heart emojis.
Fergie, née Stacy Ann Ferguson, initially met Josh in 2004 when she and the Black Eyed Peas guest starred on his popular television show Las Vegas. The couple married in 2009, and went on to welcome one child together: son Axl Jack, now 8. Josh and Fergie sadly announced their split in Sept. 2017.
“With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” they said in a statement at the time. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.” Josh and Fergie’s divorce was finalized in 2019 after a decade of marriage.
This will mark the second marriage for Josh and first for Audra, who notably dated Property Brother Jonathan Scott from 2013 to 2015. Congratulations to Josh and Audra on the happy news!
Celebrities
Pete Davidson Performs With Friend Jack Harlow In LA After Vacation With Kim Kardashian – Watch
The ‘SNL’ star was called up on stage by Jack Harlow for an impromptu rap performance that had the crowd going wild. Catch the amazing duet here!
Pete Davidson wasn’t done with his holiday vacation just yet! After jetting off to the Bahamas with his new squeeze Kim Kardashian, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star was back in the U.S. to hit up the west coast for a fun evening out in Los Angeles on January 7. Pete was seen at rapper Jack Harlow’s show at the Novo and fans of both the entertainers got an incredible surprise. After Jack spotted Pete, he called the comedian on stage where they performed an amazing duet of Jack‘s song “SUVs (Black on Black).”
Jack Harlow and Pete Davidson together is my fever dream come true.. pic.twitter.com/lShi4DCSSC
— 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 (@caroIinahoney) January 8, 2022
In a video shared by an attendee (above), Pete handles the mic like a pro as he effortlessly keeps up with Jack. And the crowd went wild! As fans might remember, this isn’t the first time the pair have performed together. During his appearance as musical guest on SNL last year, Jack and Pete sang a parody of Eminem’s “Without Me” for a sketch about NFTs.
While Pete appeared to be enjoying his outing in LA, the memories of his romantic trip with Kim must sure be lingering. They definitely are for Kim, as the mother of four took to her own Instagram on January 6 to share a throwback pic fromthe getaway where she is soaking up the sun in a teeny two-piece. “Sweet sweet fantasy baby,” Kim captioned the gorgeous photo. Despite Pete not being in the post, the pair definitely seemed happy to be travelling together, as they were photographed boarding a private plane to the island on Jan. 4. and when they landed, photographers caught them with huge smiles on their faces ready to enjoy a little solar therapy.
The romantic trip was the first time we know the cute couple to have taken an extended trip together since they were first linked back in October. After hitting it off when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live, the pair have almost been inseparable, with Pete celebrating Kris Jenner’s birthday in Palm Springs and Kim going to Pete’s hometown of Staten Island for a dinner date.
Celebrities
Cardi B & Cuban Doll Reignite Social Media Skirmish Over Cuban’s Claims About Offset’s Alleged Infidelity
Cardi B and Cuban Doll are going at it once again, years after they first publicized their problems with one another.
It all started (well, this time around) on Saturday, January 8, when a fan account shared that Cuban Doll posted a photo of Nicki Minaj on her Instagram stories, hinting that the rapper was the inspiration for her leopard print outfit in a music video she has coming out.
That’s when fans decided to bring up her famous “WAP” video, in which she also wears a leopard print outfit, speculating that Cuban Doll actually took inspiration for the upcoming music video from the Bronx native.
Eventually, Cardi caught wind of the posts after another fan account replied with an old video of her showing love to Cuban. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper replied in a tweet that has since been deleted, saying that people don’t have a reason to hate her beside jumping on a bandwagon.
“Ask me why they hate me … THEY DON’T HAVE A REASON, JUST BANDWAGONING,” she wrote. “It’s Cool tho, everyone that ever hated never succeeded.”
After this, Cuban started sending a bunch of subliminal tweets Cardi’s way, which have also since been deleted. In the posts, she denied being inspired by Cardi, causing her fans to pull up old Instagram Stories where Cuban Doll was listening to Cardi’s music.
Before they were deleted, Cardi screenshot a few of Cuban’s initial tweets, two of which that read, “I pray a man don’t marry me just to cheat on me … that’s next level OD DISRESPECT,” and “I could never be inspired by someone who I don’t listen to . Simple stop trying to force that on me.”
Of course, Cardi’s replies to these deleted tweets have also been deleted, but at the time, she wrote:
“You started this whole s**t wit those two NOW DELETED tweets being shady about the inspiration and then my husband. Now that I respond I’m wrong?”
That’s when Cuban fired back by saying she and Cardi haven’t been on the same page since Offset was allegedly trying to sleep with Cuban in 2018. Cardi responded by tweeting a video from 2019, in which Cuban is telling a TMZ reporter that she didn’t know Offset or had ever spoken to him at that time.
According to Cuban, though, there’s a reason she acted like she didn’t know Offset at the time. She says she was paid off to clear Offset’s name in the 2018 cheating scandal where Summer Bunni claimed the Migos rapper wanted to have a threesome with her and Cuban.
“Girl you know I was paid to clear his name,” Cuban wrote with four crying laughing emojis.
Celebrities
Supporting Our Sistas: Shana Isaac AKA “The Child Care MentHER” Went From Teen Mother To Having A Luxury Car Pushing Staff Of Child Care Providers
We LOVE to see it!
If you were looking for a sign to get out and make your dreams happen this is is. Shana Issac, known as The Childcare MentHer to her clients, says her proudest moment happened she realized all of her staff at her own daycare center was pushing luxury vehicles. Now she wants to provide the same mentorship that helped her evolve from teen mom to successful entrepreneur for other women.
What pushed you to make your dream happen?
Becoming a teenage mother truly pushed me to make my dreams happen because I knew I had no other choice. I remember when I had my daughter. I was laying in the hospital bed and at that time, visiting hours were over, so it was just me and her in the room at the time.
So, I decided that my dreams of moving to Atlanta and going to an HBCU still had to happen! After I graduated high school, I moved here with my daughter. Twenty years later, that is what I am still doing. My daughter is still my motivation. My three sons born after her are still my motivation. My children push me to make my dreams happen because I realize that if my dreams don’t happen, their dreams won’t happen. And that’s NOT an option!
What has been your proudest moment so far?
My proudest moment continues to be when I cut paychecks and have those paychecks deposited into my staff’s accounts. It makes me feel so good inside to know that what I have created is also helping other women feed their families and help them reach their dreams.
I remember one time I pulled up to my childcare center and I felt so proud because all of my staff had luxury cars outside. It just made me tear up because I remember there was a time when some of them were walking to work and we were all chipping in to make sure that we could pick them up for work and take them home.
What do you think sets you aside from other agencies/businesses who provide the same service?
What separates me from other businesses that offer my same service is the fact that I really focus on home child care providers as well. That’s simply because my journey started as a home childcare provider. A lot of times home child care providers are forgotten because sometimes we forget that they are business entrepreneurs too. We forget that that’s where many of our journeys began. It did not begin when you first bought your center. It began when that dream was birthed in you.
And a lot of times it was birthed in us when we were at home, building our businesses at that level. I remember that as a home childcare provider, I wanted to go to the next level. I wanted to provide more for my family. I wanted to really grow as an entrepreneur, but I didn’t know where to start.
There weren’t any coaches that really focused on us. So, I wanted to make sure I went back and helped my sisters that were in their home. I started as a home childcare provider, and there were a lot of struggles filled with a lot of ups and downs. Most of the struggles weren’t necessarily just because of the business, but also my personal life and my home life were mixed within life’s ups and downs. What separates my service from others is that I take all of that into account. I take into account the woman herself, how she feels, and what she may be going through. I take into account her home life and what she has to balance to be able to be a great CEO to run her home childcare business smoothly to be able to grow as an entrepreneur and get to the next level. That is what separates me from other businesses in my industry.
What’s the best and worst part of being an entrepreneur?
The best part of being an entrepreneur is that “get it from the mud” experience. It’s nothing like knowing that you made something from nothing…knowing that you took your hands and molded it into something great that your family eats off of and that other families eat off of it, too. I mean, that’s THE BEST part of being an entrepreneur. The worst part of being an entrepreneur is that “get it from the mud” experience because sometimes that experience gets really muddy and is not so great at times. Sometimes that stress of knowing that “if this is gonna happen, it’s up to you” is a bit much. YOU HAVE TO MAKE IT HAPPEN. You get no days off. You get no moments off. So, even when you’re going through things in your own
life–loss of family, relationship issues, broken hearts, your children going through their issues–it doesn’t matter. You have to still get out there and get it because at the end of the day, that’s the only way you eat, and others are depending on you. It is almost like a double-edged sword.
Where can everyone find you?
You can find me on IG @thechildcarementHER
.
Josh Duhamel, 49, Engaged To Audra Mari, 28, After Romantic Birthday Proposal — Photos
Jerald McNair: Let’s stem the culture of violence. Our children are watching.
Illinois opens new mass vaccination and booster clinics
Pete Davidson Performs With Friend Jack Harlow In LA After Vacation With Kim Kardashian – Watch
How the Death Star from Star Wars ended up as a Missouri trash can
Who’s next? 10 candidates to replace Vic Fangio as Broncos coach
Popular Analyst Tweets About Polygon Allowing Users to Skip ETH
Cardi B & Cuban Doll Reignite Social Media Skirmish Over Cuban’s Claims About Offset’s Alleged Infidelity
Timeline: A look back at Vic Fangio’s three years as Broncos head coach
Supporting Our Sistas: Shana Isaac AKA “The Child Care MentHER” Went From Teen Mother To Having A Luxury Car Pushing Staff Of Child Care Providers
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say