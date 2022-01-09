Celebrities
Kathy Hilton: Sister Kim Was Upset Over Paris’ Wedding Rule
Kathy Hilton was asked about a series of rumors during a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.
After rejoining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast for filming on season 12 after an alleged salary dispute, Kathy spoke to host Andy Cohen about a recent report, which suggested her sister, Kim Richards, was displeased with the no cell phone rule at Paris Hilton‘s wedding.
“I even left my phone at home,” Kathy told Andy.
According to Kathy, she had to tell Kim, “There are rules,” and it wasn’t just Kim who was apparently upset about the restriction.
“A lot of people were very, very upset,” Kathy admitted. “So we had security [take them].”
Kathy explained that while the carnival event of Paris and Carter Reum‘s November 2021 festivities was less restrictive, their dinner celebration also required phones to be checked.
“[Kim] thought that it was, you know, that she was my sister and that it was, and I had to explain to her that it’s not our house anymore. You know, that Eric Schmidt and Michelle Ritter, it’s their house. So we can’t just like barge in,” Kathy noted.
Also during the episode, Kathy was asked about a report claiming she had not seen Paris’ documentary, This is Paris, in which she opened up about her childhood trauma and the alleged abuse she suffered at her Utah boarding school.
“It was true,” Kathy confirmed. “And they did make me, she said to me, ‘It’s very important to me, mommy, that you, that you watch this.’ And I had the party here for her… when it came out. Outside, we did a big screen.”
Looking back, Kathy said that after watching a lot of the little clips, she felt it was “too much” to handle and wasn’t ready to watch the entire film.
“You can imagine me just [finding] out and I don’t, I’m not one of those people, ‘Oh this is about me,’ cause it’s not about me, but yet it really was so devastating the way I was told,” she explained.
But ultimately, after a trip to Washington, Kathy did sit down with her daughter.
“We held hands for an hour watching this thing. And just the energy that I was feeling from her and how relieved and happy that she was, that I would watch it. But it put me into such a depression,” Kathy admitted.
While Kathy was trying to help Paris after she began skipping school and sneaking out of their New York residence, saying she felt “helpless” against the behavior, she had no idea what her child would face upon entry to boarding school.
SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live airs Mondays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. EST on Radio Andy.
Photo Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA
Chris Brown welcomes his third child?
Chris Brown has reportedly welcomed his third child, a baby girl named Lovely Symphani Brown. The mother is Instagram model Diamond Brown (no relation).
Rumors swirled that Diamond was pregnant with Chris Brown’s third child, but Chris has never confirmed the rumors.
Chris was silent when Diamond announced she had given birth to her first child.
“The princess is here! Lovely Symphani Brown. My sweet babygirl, it’s been a whole day you’ve been in the world and have already shown me the true meaning of life. I promise to love and protect you always. Forever yours, mommy.”
She posted a photo of a newborn with a heart emoji covering the baby’s face.
The newborn’s grandmother, Lilleth, reposted the same image on her social media, along with a caption stating the mother and father didn’t want the child’s face to be shown.
In a follow-up post, Lilleth wrote:
“The name #LovelySymphaniBrown is so beautiful and unique we love that both #ChrisBrown and #DiamondBrown put so much thought into her name it’s beautiful and I just wanted to share with you about Chris Symphonic Love foundation this name is near and dear to him.”
According to reports, Diamond held a baby shower several weeks ago. Fans commented under the photos congratulating Chris on the birth of his third child by three women.
He also shares a 7-year-old daughter, Royalty, with a one-night stand, Nia Guzman, and 2-year-son, Aeko Brown, with Ammika Harris.
Ammika seems bitter and upset at the news that she is now one of three baby mamas.
“She mad and bitter AF,” an Instagram user noted in her comments. “Be careful his second babymama would literally block you just for commenting,” another fan wrote.
Ammika and Chris are reportedly on holiday together in London this weekend. Chris seems smitten with Ammika.
“I love you Meek Meek,” he wrote in a caption for her birthday last year.
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Hold Hands With Kids Wyatt, 7, & Dimitri, 5, As They Enjoy Sunny Weather – Photos
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis enjoyed a casual day out with their kids around Studio City on Jan. 8.
Mila Kunis, 38, and Ashton Kutcher, 43, were spotted out with their two kids: 7-year-old daughter Wyatt, and 5-year-old son Dimitri. Each parent sweetly held hands with one of the little ones — Ashton with Wyatt and Mila with Dimitri — as they made their way across a tree lined street on Friday, Jan. 7 in Studio City, California. The pair could have been attending a birthday party, as Wyatt held onto a black bag adorned with rainbow colored hearts that looked like party favor.
Mila switched up her usual hairstyle to rock two mini buns, giving us serious Princess Leia vibes from Star Wars. The mom-of-two kept the rest of her outfit low key with a knee-length pair of cut-off denim shorts and a black t-shirt that matched her sunglasses and face mask. She finished her outfit with white sneakers, and could also be seen holding a shark covered lunch bag and small poster board or piece of paper.
Ashton matched her vibe with a full-length pair of jeans and a gray shirt, adding a navy blue hat and bright orange face mask. He also opted for sneakers, going for a forest green colored pair. Both kids wore shorts and t-shirts just like their mom, braving the cooler-than-usual weather in the 60 degree range. Wyatt specifically showed off her style with a unicorn printed t-shirt and rainbow shorts, while her little brother went navy blue and black.
Ashton and Mila initially met while shooting That ’70s Show in the 90s, but didn’t begin dating until 2012 — six years after the comedy series ended. The pair married in 2015, and went onto welcome two kids — but Mila has previously admitted it’s not always smooth sailing! The Bad Moms actress hilariously confessed her biggest “parenting fail” to Ellen DeGeneres on Oct. 20, and it definitely brought the laughs.
“There was a little kid in my kids’ preschool that wasn’t very kind and pushed my daughter. My daughter came back, and she was like, ‘Such-and-such little kiddo pushed me,’” she recalled. “And I instinctively said, ‘did you push her back?’ And my daughter’s like, ‘No!’ And I was like, ‘Push her back next time. Push her back and say, no thank you, and you walk away.’”
Neve Campbell Kids: Meet Her Two Sons, Caspian & Raynor
Neve Campbell is the proud mother of two sons, one biological and one adopted. Find out all about her amazing kids, Caspian and Raynor, here!
Neve Campbell has carved herself an amazing career in Hollywood as she readies for the premiere of Scream, the fifth installment of the iconic horror series that began in 1996! The 48-year-old actress has been a pop culture mainstay since she started working on the Canadian drama Catwalk. After moving to Los Angeles, she quickly became a household name playing Julia Salinger in the teen drama series Party of Five. 1992’s supernatural film The Craft cemented her as a movie star. Then with the role of Sidney Prescott in Wes Craven’s Scream, she became a bona fide scream queen. More recently, Neve could be seen in the movie Skyscraper and the Netflix drama House of Cards.
The Ontario native has been just as successful in her personal life as well, having been in long term relationship with her partner, actor JJ Feild, since 2011. The pair welcomed their first child together, son Caspian, in 2012. Six years later, they would go on to adopt son Raynor. Find out all about Neve’s amazing boys, below.
Caspian
Nev and JJ announced the birth of their son Caspian in August 2012. As the parents are extremely private, little is known about Caspian. However, the actress did open up about the pregnancy and how they chose the unique name during a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in July 2018.
“When we were pregnant, we didn’t find out whether he was a girl or boy – even though I knew he was a boy, I just knew, it was an instinct – so we thought we’ll bring five boy names and five girl names to the hospital,” she explained. “I was in labor for nine days. I know, I should have gone to the hospital sooner, it was really silly. Anyway, got to the hospital and then, after the nine days, we’d forgotten the list and it was the only name we could remember.”
She also opened up about deciding on Caspian’s name during her appearance on The Talk. “We looked through a lot of books and I liked the idea of a unique name,” Neve shared. “I like having a unique name — it’s [my mom’s] maiden name, Neve — and not a lot of people have it. It’s nice having something special and different and so I wanted something like that for our son,” she added.
Raynor
In June 2018, Nev revealed in a rare Instagram post that she and JJ had adopted another son. “Sheer joy!!!!….So it’s been a secret up until now as JJ and I wanted to wait until it was official but we adopted a beautiful baby boy 5 months ago,” the star gushed. “His name is Raynor and we are madly in love with him.” Raynor’s big brother was just as smitten! “Our 6 year old son Caspian is over the moon and asks every morning ‘Can I hold my baby? Can I feed my baby? Can I play with my baby’. It’s the most incredible thing we’ve experienced,” Never shared.
Around the time the couple welcomed Raynor, Neve appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan to dish about his name. “We couldn’t name him Bob, cause you can’t have Caspian and Bob,” she quipped. “It means warrior of judgement or someone who trusts
good judgment and I like that idea for him.” As the couple are as private with Raynor as they are Caspian, little is known about the toddler, and the family mostly avoids sharing photos of the kids on social media.
Chris Brown welcomes his third child?
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Hold Hands With Kids Wyatt, 7, & Dimitri, 5, As They Enjoy Sunny Weather – Photos
