Connect with us

News

Keeler: Broncos Country is done with Vic Fangio, even if Broncos aren’t. “This is the lamest I’ve seen in close to 30 years.”

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Keeler: Broncos Country is done with Vic Fangio, even if Broncos aren’t. “This is the lamest I’ve seen in close to 30 years.”
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Bill Thompson — better known as “Wild Bill” to friends old and new — stepped out from the mother of all party buses and scanned the parking spaces to his left. Then the ones to his right. He sighed.

“To be honest with you, this is the lamest I’ve seen in close to 30 years,” Wild Bill said an hour before Chiefs 28, Broncos 24 at Empower Field. “People have given up a lot of empty (parking) spaces, too.”

It wasn’t the patches of Kansas City red that rankled Thompson, a Broncos ticket-holder for 37 years and a tailgating fixture for more than three decades. It was the patches of silence.

From the back row of lot E2, Saturday felt like a loss before the Broncos even kicked off.

“Half of the people that are here every game called and said, ‘I won’t make it today,’” Wild Bill mused.

“And I don’t know if they’ve given up. Or if it was the game being changed from Sunday to Saturday.  My daughter couldn’t make it because she had to work. But it’s very, very sad. You hope there’ll be changes (with the Broncos) after this, in some way. There has to be.”

But what if there aren’t? At least, none of substance?

“I’ll tell you right now, there’d better be,” Thompson countered. “Because if not, then the fan base, they’ll be like this.”

He pointed to the empty parking spaces where grills used to be. And should’ve been.

Broncos Country didn’t speak with their wallets during Week 18 so much as scream. Scream from their couches. The no-show count for the regular-season finale was 14,571. In person, it felt a lot larger than that.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Broncos Report Card: Season ends with 13th consecutive loss to Kansas City

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Broncos Report Card: Season ends with 13th consecutive loss to Kansas City
google news

Offense — C

The Broncos had tied their season-high for rushing yards at 190 when Melvin Gordon took the fourth-quarter handoff from the Kansas City 9-yard line. But then disaster. Melvin Ingram stormed into the backfield unblocked, forced Gordon to fumble and Nick Bolton scored on an 86-yard return touchdown. It ruined an efficient game for the Broncos’ offense, who were 7 of 12 on third down and averaged 6.7 yards per play. Drew Lock rushed for two touchdowns, but passed for only 162 yards on 12-of-24 passing (59 of those yards on two plays). Lock missed receiver Jerry Jeudy on second-and-9 from the Chiefs’ 13 and trailing 28-21. Gordon rushed 12 times for 110 yards.

Defense — C

The Chiefs went 8 of 14 on third down. They ran 74 plays to the Broncos’ 54. They didn’t turn it over. And when they needed to run out the final 4:37 of the clock, they did just that. Even without receiver Tyreek Hill for most of the game (heel injury), Mahomes was 27 of 44 for 270 yards and two touchdowns. He improved to 9-0 against the Broncos and was terrific when plays broke down (scrambles of 11, 11 and 25 yards). Cornerback Michael Ojemudia was a bright spot with three pass break-ups and a team-best 11 tackles in his first start of the year. Defensive end Shelby Harris had the only sack of Mahomes.

Special teams — B

google news
Continue Reading

News

PHOTOS: National Western Stock Show returns with livestock auctions, horse shows and rodeos

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

PHOTOS: National Western Stock Show returns with livestock auctions, horse shows and rodeos
google news

A Denver Post staff photojournalist for more than 20 years, Andy Cross grew up in Denver and studied photojournalism at both the Colorado Institute of Art and the Metropolitan State College of Denver. In addition to covering daily assignments and photo projects, he has covered major Colorado news and sporting events, including the Columbine and Aurora mass shootings, forest fires, flooding, the 2008 Democratic National Convention, two Super Bowls and the World Series.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Broncos up-down drill: Highs and lows for Denver against the Kansas City Chiefs

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Broncos up-down drill: Highs and lows for Denver against the Kansas City Chiefs
google news

Up: Remembering Reeves. Former Broncos coach Dan Reeves received the moment of silence that was warranted following his passing a week ago at the age of 77. RIP, coach.

Down: Red and blue. Two colors that were prevalent in the upper deck of Empower Field on Sunday: navy blue (14,571 no shows) and K.C. Chiefs red. There may be no better indication of Vic Fangio’s job status.

Up: Drew Un-Locked. Was that Drew Lock or Tim Tebow out there in the first half? The numbers through the Broncos’ first three drives: two completions for 17 yards and two rushes for 28 yards and two TDs.

Down: A little effort? A forgettable season for Jerry Jeudy began with a forgettable effort on the opening drive. We don’t ask for much. Just that our receivers lay out for long passes at their finger tips.

Down: Kelce uncovered. A thumbs up to the Chiefs’ play design: tight end Travis Kelce feigning a block, then releasing to run free across the middle for a 3-yard TD. A thumbs down to Denver for falling for it.

Up: Special teams gaffes. For once, it was the opponent’s special teams that shot itself in the foot. Between Zayne Anderson’s roughing-the-punter flag, and Harrison Butker’s 32-yard, falling-on-his behind shank on a kickoff, K.C.’s special teams gets an assist for Denver’s first scoring drive.

Down: DB’s hands. Broncos cornerbacks Michael Ojemudia and Kyle Fuller both dropped gift-wrapped interceptions on K.C.’s first two scoring drives. Tough plays? Sure. But those are ones winning teams make.

Up: Juice is loose. Early drop aside, Ojemudia put together some solid tape in his first start of the season with three critical pass breakups and sure-handed, double-digit tackles. Sounds like a third year is in order.

Down: Touching Mahomes. Bradley Chubb’s glancing blow of Patrick Mahomes’ helmet early in the second quarter was incidental at best and definitely not roughing the passer. The NFL has yet to make touching Mahomes illegal … we think.

Down: Where’s the mutton? For the second straight year, Broncos fans were denied a mutton-busting halftime show at Empower Field. Good news for PETA. Bad news for everyone else.

Up: Sutton throwing. Is it a good or bad thing that the Broncos’ most accurate pass of the first quarter came from wide receiver Courtland Sutton (16 yards to Noah Fant) on a trick play?

Down: Sutton catching. It’s almost assuredly a bad thing that Sutton hasn’t been one of the team’s better pass-catchers since signing his four-year extension. On Sunday, another drop killed the Broncos’ two-minute drive at the end of the first half.

Up: Shelby swinging. After a slow start to the season, defensive end Shelby Harris finished with a bang. His sack on third-and-long in the first half put him at 3 1/2 sacks over the last four weeks.

Down: Open for business. The difference between a field goal and touchdown? Missed tackles from Fuller and safety P.J. Locke on a swing pass to running back Jerick McKinnon (with Bryce Callahan steamrolled at the goal line).

google news
Continue Reading

Trending