Keeler: Broncos Country is done with Vic Fangio, even if Broncos aren’t. “This is the lamest I’ve seen in close to 30 years.”
Bill Thompson — better known as “Wild Bill” to friends old and new — stepped out from the mother of all party buses and scanned the parking spaces to his left. Then the ones to his right. He sighed.
“To be honest with you, this is the lamest I’ve seen in close to 30 years,” Wild Bill said an hour before Chiefs 28, Broncos 24 at Empower Field. “People have given up a lot of empty (parking) spaces, too.”
It wasn’t the patches of Kansas City red that rankled Thompson, a Broncos ticket-holder for 37 years and a tailgating fixture for more than three decades. It was the patches of silence.
From the back row of lot E2, Saturday felt like a loss before the Broncos even kicked off.
“Half of the people that are here every game called and said, ‘I won’t make it today,’” Wild Bill mused.
“And I don’t know if they’ve given up. Or if it was the game being changed from Sunday to Saturday. My daughter couldn’t make it because she had to work. But it’s very, very sad. You hope there’ll be changes (with the Broncos) after this, in some way. There has to be.”
But what if there aren’t? At least, none of substance?
“I’ll tell you right now, there’d better be,” Thompson countered. “Because if not, then the fan base, they’ll be like this.”
He pointed to the empty parking spaces where grills used to be. And should’ve been.
Broncos Country didn’t speak with their wallets during Week 18 so much as scream. Scream from their couches. The no-show count for the regular-season finale was 14,571. In person, it felt a lot larger than that.
Is this had been ancient Rome, and third-year Broncos coach Vic Fangio was a fallen gladiator, most of the locals, when asked for pollice verso, would’ve responded with a thumbs-down gesture to the sky.
Not all of them, mind you.
“Hey, I really love him,” Scott Shaffer said of the Broncos’ coach before the game. “I want Vic Fangio to stay.“
Shaffer, full disclosure, is a massive Chiefs fan who grew up an hour south of Wichita. Thirteen consecutive Kansas City wins? Bring back Vic!
“I think he’s been great for the Chiefs,” Shaffer laughed. “Not so much for the Broncos. No, he’s been great for the Chiefs. I hope they keep them around. Signed to an extension. Long-term deal.
“If he gets fired, I will cry. Chiefs Nation will mourn. We will be so sad.”
Which kind of says it all.
And not in a good way.
“Honestly, I just think (Fangio’s) play calls are really bad,” said Lisa Rodriguez, a Broncos fan from Denver who celebrated her birthday Saturday at Empower Field.
“And oh, my (gosh), his challenge record, the number of times he’s thrown the red flag and has lost his challenge. No, I’m ready for a new head coach. And hopefully someone to steer us in the right direction next year.”
Rodriguez brought with her a small, orange, hand-made sign with the words IT’S MY BIRTHDAY on it.
Guess which present was No. 1 on her list?
“First and foremost, I’d love to win,” she chuckled. “And then second, of course, I think we need a new coaching staff.”
It’s a lot to ask these days.
“I know,” she said. “But I’ve gotta stay hopeful. I’m really hoping we get a good coaching staff in and get some better quarterbacks. Even if it’s not for my birthday, then maybe for the (2022) season that’s coming. Honestly, they really need to get to it.”
They really do. Surely, they heard the boos raining down over the final two minutes after the Chiefs escaped once again. Surely, they won’t keep playing chicken with a fan base that’s sick and tired of being taken for granted.
Surely, they won’t use Saturday’s plucky effort, Drew Lock’s two rushing touchdowns, No. 3’s fist-pumping swagger, as justification to run it all back.
“They have to (change), and I think they will,” Wild Bill said. “And I think they will. I think they know.
“But I’m just saying that they’d better because … let’s put it this way: If they care about the fan base.”
They say they do.
Actions. Actions, not words.
And the actions of the next 48 hours are going to say everything.
“I mean, all you think is, ‘If Pat Bowlen knew this …’” Thompson said, voice trailing off.
He surveyed the lot again, doing a head count of absent friends, Broncos lifers who’d already surrendered.
“Unbelievable. But that’s part of the problem.”
Broncos Report Card: Season ends with 13th consecutive loss to Kansas City
Offense — C
The Broncos had tied their season-high for rushing yards at 190 when Melvin Gordon took the fourth-quarter handoff from the Kansas City 9-yard line. But then disaster. Melvin Ingram stormed into the backfield unblocked, forced Gordon to fumble and Nick Bolton scored on an 86-yard return touchdown. It ruined an efficient game for the Broncos’ offense, who were 7 of 12 on third down and averaged 6.7 yards per play. Drew Lock rushed for two touchdowns, but passed for only 162 yards on 12-of-24 passing (59 of those yards on two plays). Lock missed receiver Jerry Jeudy on second-and-9 from the Chiefs’ 13 and trailing 28-21. Gordon rushed 12 times for 110 yards.
Defense — C
The Chiefs went 8 of 14 on third down. They ran 74 plays to the Broncos’ 54. They didn’t turn it over. And when they needed to run out the final 4:37 of the clock, they did just that. Even without receiver Tyreek Hill for most of the game (heel injury), Mahomes was 27 of 44 for 270 yards and two touchdowns. He improved to 9-0 against the Broncos and was terrific when plays broke down (scrambles of 11, 11 and 25 yards). Cornerback Michael Ojemudia was a bright spot with three pass break-ups and a team-best 11 tackles in his first start of the year. Defensive end Shelby Harris had the only sack of Mahomes.
Special teams — B
Not much going on with the Broncos’ special teams, which is a good thing. Punter Sam Martin drew a roughing-the-punter penalty to extend the Broncos’ second drive, which Lock capped with a five-yard touchdown run. Martin had a poor 36-yard punt in the second half that allowed Kansas City to start at its own 43, but it did not capitalize. Kicker Brandon McManus had touchbacks on all of five of his kickoffs and made a 31-yard field goal. The return game had no attempts (five touchbacks on kickoffs and two on punts). It was notable that Diontae Spencer was inactive, replaced by Mike Boone (kicks) and Kendall Hinton (punts).
Coaching — D
Vic, Vic, Vic. Granted, the analytics probably told Fangio to kick the field goal on fourth-and-9 from the Chiefs’ 13 and trailing by 7, but he had to know Kansas City wouldn’t give the football back, right? Just like in losses to Cleveland and Las Vegas this year, the defense couldn’t make a final stop to give their offense a chance. Fangio, his secondary missing three starters, relied on a four-man rush that produced only one sack. Fangio dropped to 0-8 against the Chiefs and 5-13 in the division. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur dialed up an early trick play (Courtland Sutton 16-yard pass) and the Broncos had 28 rushes compared with 24 passes.
Broncos up-down drill: Highs and lows for Denver against the Kansas City Chiefs
Up: Remembering Reeves. Former Broncos coach Dan Reeves received the moment of silence that was warranted following his passing a week ago at the age of 77. RIP, coach.
Down: Red and blue. Two colors that were prevalent in the upper deck of Empower Field on Sunday: navy blue (14,571 no shows) and K.C. Chiefs red. There may be no better indication of Vic Fangio’s job status.
Up: Drew Un-Locked. Was that Drew Lock or Tim Tebow out there in the first half? The numbers through the Broncos’ first three drives: two completions for 17 yards and two rushes for 28 yards and two TDs.
Down: A little effort? A forgettable season for Jerry Jeudy began with a forgettable effort on the opening drive. We don’t ask for much. Just that our receivers lay out for long passes at their finger tips.
Down: Kelce uncovered. A thumbs up to the Chiefs’ play design: tight end Travis Kelce feigning a block, then releasing to run free across the middle for a 3-yard TD. A thumbs down to Denver for falling for it.
Up: Special teams gaffes. For once, it was the opponent’s special teams that shot itself in the foot. Between Zayne Anderson’s roughing-the-punter flag, and Harrison Butker’s 32-yard, falling-on-his behind shank on a kickoff, K.C.’s special teams gets an assist for Denver’s first scoring drive.
Down: DB’s hands. Broncos cornerbacks Michael Ojemudia and Kyle Fuller both dropped gift-wrapped interceptions on K.C.’s first two scoring drives. Tough plays? Sure. But those are ones winning teams make.
Up: Juice is loose. Early drop aside, Ojemudia put together some solid tape in his first start of the season with three critical pass breakups and sure-handed, double-digit tackles. Sounds like a third year is in order.
Down: Touching Mahomes. Bradley Chubb’s glancing blow of Patrick Mahomes’ helmet early in the second quarter was incidental at best and definitely not roughing the passer. The NFL has yet to make touching Mahomes illegal … we think.
Down: Where’s the mutton? For the second straight year, Broncos fans were denied a mutton-busting halftime show at Empower Field. Good news for PETA. Bad news for everyone else.
Up: Sutton throwing. Is it a good or bad thing that the Broncos’ most accurate pass of the first quarter came from wide receiver Courtland Sutton (16 yards to Noah Fant) on a trick play?
Down: Sutton catching. It’s almost assuredly a bad thing that Sutton hasn’t been one of the team’s better pass-catchers since signing his four-year extension. On Sunday, another drop killed the Broncos’ two-minute drive at the end of the first half.
Up: Shelby swinging. After a slow start to the season, defensive end Shelby Harris finished with a bang. His sack on third-and-long in the first half put him at 3 1/2 sacks over the last four weeks.
Down: Open for business. The difference between a field goal and touchdown? Missed tackles from Fuller and safety P.J. Locke on a swing pass to running back Jerick McKinnon (with Bryce Callahan steamrolled at the goal line).
Up: Third-and-strong. We don’t get running back Melvin Gordon’s 47-yard TD in the third quarter if Lock doesn’t make an exquisite throw between two defensive backs on third-and-13 to Tim Patrick (gain of 31).
Down: Grounds crew. It’s not an easy job keeping Empower Field in playable condition, especially in early January. Judging by all the slipping going on Saturday, it was extra difficult this week.
Up: Gordon’s closing statement. With free agency looming this offseason, Gordon made a strong pitch for another contract with a 110-yard tour de force … right up until that game-changing fumble. Feels like we’ve been here before, doesn’t it?
Down: Conservative Vic. After spending all season going for it on fourth down, Fangio clams up down a touchdown on fourth-and-9 with less than five minutes to go? Sounds like a fitting end to the Fangio Era.
