Kiszla: It's time for Broncos to say thanks and goodbye to Vic Fangio, then hire Doug Pederson as coach

Published

40 seconds ago

on

Kiszla: It’s time for Broncos to say thanks and goodbye to Vic Fangio, then hire Doug Pederson as coach
Goodbye, Uncle Vic.

For the Broncos to move forward, Vic Fangio can’t go with them. To end this team’s misery, it needs a new quarterback and a new coach.

Prying Aaron Rodgers out of Green Bay or Russell Wilson from Seattle can’t happen this week or even next month. So, for today, firing Fangio will have to be enough.

But before telling Fangio goodbye, is it OK for general manager George Paton to give Uncle Vic heartfelt thanks?

“Is it what we want? Is it good enough? No,” Fangio said Saturday after the Broncos lost to Kansas City for the 13th straight time.

In the end, Fangio uttered the three words that best describe his tenure in Denver: Not. Good. Enough.

Will this misery against the Chiefs ever end? “They’ve been dominating the AFC West for a long time. And we’re sick of it,” Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles said. “I promise y’all, man, it’s gonna change.”

In the final game of another humbling season, the Broncos fought like there was nothing left to lose, but ultimately succumbed to the Chiefs out of habit, 28-24, in Empower Field at Mile High, where nearly 15,000 no-shows voted that Uncle Vic must go.

“Until Denver resolves the ownership situation and has real leadership, does it really matter?”  Broncos fan Jeff Stegeman said. “Hearing they’re interested in bringing (Cowboys defensive coordinator) Dan Quinn in. Another defensive-minded coach in a league that emphasizes offense?  He’s noted mostly for the debacle by the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. He’d be a lateral move.”

Put me down as an advocate for hiring former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson. He knows first-hand what it takes to be a successful quarterback in the NFL, from backing up Brett Favre as a player to winning the Super Bowl on a night when Nick Foles threw for 373 yards, defeating Tom Brady and the Patriots, 41-33.

Head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on Seahawks during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 5, 2020 in Philadelphia.

Uncle Vic has to go. But kindly allow me to add: Doing what’s fair to Fango is not the same thing as doing the right thing for the Broncos.

It was John Elway that messed everything up after leading Denver to the glory of Super Bowl 50. Fangio is merely the fall guy for a flawed roster. His defense, which surrendered a stingy 18.9 points per game, is solid enough to be a legitimate championship contender.

But the Broncos finished with a losing record for the fifth year in a row because the plan to win by boring foes to death with ball control and Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback was flawed from the jump.

