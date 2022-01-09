Letters: The government is not a business that we hired to provide services, it’s us.

Of the people, by the people

Every legislative season involving a projected state budget surplus sends off the flurry of various opinions about what to do with the “bloated” reserves. Generally speaking, there are two major opinions, return it to the taxpayers, or keep it for government use. This being an opinion letter, here comes my opinion, so if you want to bail now, here’s your chance.

I just don’t understand the argument to “return the money to the people of Minnesota.” Isn’t that where it is right now? Somebody once said, “A government of the people, by the people, for the people.” Was this person wrong? Have they always been wrong? If not, at what point did our government stop being “of the people, for the people, by the people?”

The idea presented by both liberals and conservatives that the government is some separate entity from the people of this state and this nation for that matter is ludicrous and dangerous. The government is not a business that we hired to provide services, it’s us.

And, how is a major tax refund any different from the government “handouts” that so many of us gripe about? To avoid that, I guess we’d have to go back and determine how much every citizen paid to be sure they aren’t refunded a penny more than they paid in. How far back do we go? Do we refund the last year? Last five years? What if someone didn’t start paying taxes until this year?

Look, I get it, there are some elected folks that I’m not wild about, and there are indeed problems with our government that need shoring up, but it’s the best system we’ve got right now. So, maybe rather than go through that whole mess for a likely small individual government hand-out, we instead use that money that we collectively threw into the pot to improve the collective good.

Come to a caucus meeting or a committee hearing and we can all discuss it. After all, that guy who said, “A government of the people, by the people, for the people,” his portrait hangs above the place where we have these discussions. He must have been on to something. We should listen to him.

Charlie Krueger, South St. Paul

Why won’t Biden move to unite the country?

Watching the Biden Administration try to compare 911 and Pearl Harbor to the Jan 6th Capital riots was so divisive at a time we need to be working together on the serious issues and challenges millions of America are facing today.

I fully support an investigation and prosecuting those responsible but also questioning why capitol security was nowhere near adequate considering the crowd size.

I believe most Americans are fair and want President Biden to succeed for the good of the country, but he keeps deflecting from his own failures like Afghanistan and his promise to end Covid by constantly blaming the President Trump administration.

A good president doesn’t forget the past but doesn’t dwell on it either and moves on to truly unite the country. I’ve lost all confidence that President Biden is capable of doing that.

Walt Huemmer, St Paul

Seeking to unite the country?

Never before in my recollection has a president of the United States attacked a former president one year after the election with such vitriol as I heard on Jan. 6, 2022. “He’s not just a former president: He’s a defeated former president.” Gone are any vestiges of seeking to unite our country.

President Biden repeats the meme of seeking to unite our polarized country and proclaims the truth as though he were the sole possessor of truth. He ignores polls, such as the NPR poll, that show that only 32% of Americans believe that the attack was a planned insurrection, while 28% believe that it was a protest or riot gone out of control, and 17% that it was carried out by opponents of Trump (Antifa and agents of the government). Though a majority doesn’t agree with Biden’s assessment, he talks as though they do, and he wants us to think that he is uniting the majority behind his interpretation of insurrection. Are we to believe he speaks the truth when his vitriol reveals that he is lying to us about seeking unity?

Likewise, Biden ignores the majority of Americans (70%) who favor some form of voter ID, yet he seems to feel that the majority of Americans support eliminating voter ID. Bipartisan commissions have proposed voter ID to prevent voter fraud because voter files contain ineligible, duplicate, fictional, and deceased voters, and they are easily exploited using absentee ballots to commit fraud. Why wouldn’t anyone want to insure the integrity of election and prevent the events of Jan. 6, 2021? Let’s make every legitimate vote count by eliminating potential fraud and restoring confidence in our election process.

Don Roome, Red Wing

Respect the origin of our state’s name

I’m distracted and irritated by the abbreviation of Minnesota as “Sota.”

The other day I saw a display of shirts that said “Sota” with an illustration of the state. I have never heard anyone refer to the state as “Sota” other than the designer of this shirt and a journalist from one of the state news outlets.

The core of the problem is that both of these people chose to discredit the significance and origin of the name of our state. On July 2, 2020, journalist John Harrington wrote an article published in USA Today called “How each state got its name: Half of them from Native American Origins.” Regarding Minnesota he wrote: “The name “Minnesota” comes from the Dakota Sioux word “Mnisota,” the Native American name for the Minnesota River, which means “cloudy water” or “sky-tinted water.”

How is it that in January 2022 leaving out part of the name is “clever”? Where is the inclusivity, recognition and respect in the boutique department of this store? As a Gen X student, I was taught, and so learned, that Columbus sailed to ocean blue and improved everyone’s life thereby paving the way to America. That is embarrassingly incorrect information. Unlearning and re-learning is a worthy process and 2020 was pivotal. It’s time to turn it around so “Sota” can’t be seen.

On one hand, it’s just a shirt. On the other hand, it’s what’s being taught and so learned.

Bonnie Stone, Stillwater