Letters: The government is not a business that we hired to provide services, it’s us.
Of the people, by the people
Every legislative season involving a projected state budget surplus sends off the flurry of various opinions about what to do with the “bloated” reserves. Generally speaking, there are two major opinions, return it to the taxpayers, or keep it for government use. This being an opinion letter, here comes my opinion, so if you want to bail now, here’s your chance.
I just don’t understand the argument to “return the money to the people of Minnesota.” Isn’t that where it is right now? Somebody once said, “A government of the people, by the people, for the people.” Was this person wrong? Have they always been wrong? If not, at what point did our government stop being “of the people, for the people, by the people?”
The idea presented by both liberals and conservatives that the government is some separate entity from the people of this state and this nation for that matter is ludicrous and dangerous. The government is not a business that we hired to provide services, it’s us.
And, how is a major tax refund any different from the government “handouts” that so many of us gripe about? To avoid that, I guess we’d have to go back and determine how much every citizen paid to be sure they aren’t refunded a penny more than they paid in. How far back do we go? Do we refund the last year? Last five years? What if someone didn’t start paying taxes until this year?
Look, I get it, there are some elected folks that I’m not wild about, and there are indeed problems with our government that need shoring up, but it’s the best system we’ve got right now. So, maybe rather than go through that whole mess for a likely small individual government hand-out, we instead use that money that we collectively threw into the pot to improve the collective good.
Come to a caucus meeting or a committee hearing and we can all discuss it. After all, that guy who said, “A government of the people, by the people, for the people,” his portrait hangs above the place where we have these discussions. He must have been on to something. We should listen to him.
Charlie Krueger, South St. Paul
Why won’t Biden move to unite the country?
Watching the Biden Administration try to compare 911 and Pearl Harbor to the Jan 6th Capital riots was so divisive at a time we need to be working together on the serious issues and challenges millions of America are facing today.
I fully support an investigation and prosecuting those responsible but also questioning why capitol security was nowhere near adequate considering the crowd size.
I believe most Americans are fair and want President Biden to succeed for the good of the country, but he keeps deflecting from his own failures like Afghanistan and his promise to end Covid by constantly blaming the President Trump administration.
A good president doesn’t forget the past but doesn’t dwell on it either and moves on to truly unite the country. I’ve lost all confidence that President Biden is capable of doing that.
Walt Huemmer, St Paul
Seeking to unite the country?
Never before in my recollection has a president of the United States attacked a former president one year after the election with such vitriol as I heard on Jan. 6, 2022. “He’s not just a former president: He’s a defeated former president.” Gone are any vestiges of seeking to unite our country.
President Biden repeats the meme of seeking to unite our polarized country and proclaims the truth as though he were the sole possessor of truth. He ignores polls, such as the NPR poll, that show that only 32% of Americans believe that the attack was a planned insurrection, while 28% believe that it was a protest or riot gone out of control, and 17% that it was carried out by opponents of Trump (Antifa and agents of the government). Though a majority doesn’t agree with Biden’s assessment, he talks as though they do, and he wants us to think that he is uniting the majority behind his interpretation of insurrection. Are we to believe he speaks the truth when his vitriol reveals that he is lying to us about seeking unity?
Likewise, Biden ignores the majority of Americans (70%) who favor some form of voter ID, yet he seems to feel that the majority of Americans support eliminating voter ID. Bipartisan commissions have proposed voter ID to prevent voter fraud because voter files contain ineligible, duplicate, fictional, and deceased voters, and they are easily exploited using absentee ballots to commit fraud. Why wouldn’t anyone want to insure the integrity of election and prevent the events of Jan. 6, 2021? Let’s make every legitimate vote count by eliminating potential fraud and restoring confidence in our election process.
Don Roome, Red Wing
Respect the origin of our state’s name
I’m distracted and irritated by the abbreviation of Minnesota as “Sota.”
The other day I saw a display of shirts that said “Sota” with an illustration of the state. I have never heard anyone refer to the state as “Sota” other than the designer of this shirt and a journalist from one of the state news outlets.
The core of the problem is that both of these people chose to discredit the significance and origin of the name of our state. On July 2, 2020, journalist John Harrington wrote an article published in USA Today called “How each state got its name: Half of them from Native American Origins.” Regarding Minnesota he wrote: “The name “Minnesota” comes from the Dakota Sioux word “Mnisota,” the Native American name for the Minnesota River, which means “cloudy water” or “sky-tinted water.”
How is it that in January 2022 leaving out part of the name is “clever”? Where is the inclusivity, recognition and respect in the boutique department of this store? As a Gen X student, I was taught, and so learned, that Columbus sailed to ocean blue and improved everyone’s life thereby paving the way to America. That is embarrassingly incorrect information. Unlearning and re-learning is a worthy process and 2020 was pivotal. It’s time to turn it around so “Sota” can’t be seen.
On one hand, it’s just a shirt. On the other hand, it’s what’s being taught and so learned.
Bonnie Stone, Stillwater
Minnesota’s midterm election races are taking shape. What you need to know.
Minnesota voters later this year could shuffle the power structure at the state Capitol, breaking a Democratic hold on Minnesota’s executive offices.
Ahead of the 2022 midterm election, Republican candidates have lined up to take on two top Democratic-Farmer-Labor officeholders at the Capitol and more are expected to file in coming weeks.
Meanwhile, Democrats in several of those positions have said they’ll again launch bids to hold their seats and are optimistic about their chances to win over voters.
In the months ahead, candidates will have to win over their respective political parties and then primary voters to advance to the general election ballot in November. Here’s a look at the key dates to watch and what’s on the line this year:
WHAT’S ON MN BALLOTS?
Candidates vying for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor will face off this year, along with state Supreme Court judges and local officeholders.
Arguably the most-watched race will be between Gov. Tim Walz, a first-term Democrat, and a broad field of Republican hopefuls aiming to unseat him. GOP challengers have also thrown their hats into the ring to unseat Democratic-Farmer-Labor Attorney General Keith Ellison.
The state’s eight U.S. House seats and all 201 state legislative seats will also be on the ballot this year, but decisions around redrawing the state’s political maps could determine which candidates run, retire or move ahead of Election Day.
Lawmakers and the courts will determine how the state’s political districts change ahead of the next election. They’re still at work on that effort now.
WHO IS RUNNING?
Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan have announced their bid for re-election and have yet to face a challenge from the Democratic Party. But several Republicans have said they’ll seek the GOP nomination to challenge them later this year.
State Sens. Michelle Benson and Paul Gazelka, former Sen. Scott Jensen, Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy, dermatologist Neil Shah and longtime GOP candidate Bob Carney Jr. have all entered the race for the Republican endorsement. Jensen has boosted his public profile since he entered the field first by becoming a national figure in pushing back against COVID-19 restrictions.
Early Republican candidate debates have featured heavy blowback against the Walz administration, and in particular against the governor’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Candidates have also attempted to set themselves apart in terms of how they’d handle violent crime in the state, change Minnesota’s tax codes and advance other GOP priorities.
Another Republican, former 3rd Congressional District hopeful Kendall Qualls, is also widely expected to announce his bid for the Republican endorsement in the coming days.
Attorney General Ellison has yet to face a DFL challenge but has also inspired a swell of Republican opponents, including former adversary Doug Wardlow. Ellison bested Wardlow in 2018 to win his first term in the office after a bruising campaign.
Business lawyer and first-time candidate Jim Schultz, former state lawmakers Dennis Smith and criminal defense attorney Lynne Torgerson have also announced that they’ll seek the party’s endorsement.
Secretary of State Steve Simon, a Democrat, has not yet said if he’ll seek re-election but has drawn one Republican opponent, so far, in Kim Crockett.
Crockett was suspended in 2019 from the conservative think tank Center for the American Experiment after making racist comments about Somali-Americans in St. Cloud, according to the Minneapolis-based Star Tribune. Crockett also has questioned the results of the 2020 election. She has said her campaign will focus on election integrity.
Finally, State Auditor Julie Blaha has announced that she’ll seek re-election this year and has yet to face a challenge from within the DFL or from the GOP.
DATES TO KNOW
- Jan. 31: Minnesota lawmakers return to St. Paul for the 2022 legislative session. The election will be front and center at the Capitol as state lawmakers attempt to make a case for themselves as candidates or against others with floor speeches, news conferences and bill introductions.
- Feb. 1: Precinct caucusing events take place around the state, where local political party members choose the delegates that will represent them and vote to endorse candidates at partisan conventions later in the year.
- May 13 and 14: Minnesota Republican Party Endorsing Convention: GOP delegates will meet to choose their party’s endorsed candidates moving into the primary election.
- May 20-22: Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Endorsing Convention: DFL delegates will choose their party’s endorsed candidates moving into the primary election.
- May 31: Candidate filing deadline.
- Aug. 9: Minnesota primary election.
- Nov. 8: Election Day.
Ask Amy: Partner and dog should roam free
Dear Amy: I have never had a dog as a pet (but I have had cats and horses).
I am uncomfortable about some things regarding my boyfriend’s German Shepherd.
Some examples: We stopped at a rest stop on the interstate and he let his dog out of the vehicle to run around loose while he used the restroom, although there is a leash law at the rest stop and a designated area for dogs.
When we were camping, he let his dog run loose without supervision, and it urinated on the mat our friends had placed in front of their motorhome.
His dog greets me by jumping on me. I feel that this behavior is too rough, especially when sometimes the dog’s toenails scratch me and break the skin.
When I try to walk, the dog stays right in front of me, touching me. My boyfriend says that the dog will move along with me as I move, but it makes me feel off-balance and I worry I will trip.
I’ve voiced my concerns to my boyfriend, but he doesn’t see a problem. He says that dogs will be dogs, and that he likes dogs better than people.
I look forward to your advice.
— Canine Questions
Dear Questions: You say you have some experience with animals, and yet I maintain that any human being with a shred of human-sense (regardless of animal experience) would realize that a loose dog can get hit by a car, can attack another human or animal, can be taken, injured, or simply choose to leave with a better-suited and more responsible family.
Every scenario you present exemplifies a complete lack of regard for you — your comfort and your safety — as well as for the dog, which is obviously undisciplined and at risk.
You have been handed an extremely clear lens through which to view this man.
If you ignore what you see, your life will quite literally go to the dogs.
My immediate advice is that you should set both man and dog loose to wander along the interstate rest stop of life.
Dear Amy: Our adult daughter and her partner have been together since college. They live together in another city.
There has been some talk of marriage over the years.
Several months ago, they video-called us to let us know that he no longer identifies as male, but as gender non-binary. He has adopted the pronouns they/them/their.
They are not to be referred to as a “man” or her boyfriend.
When/if she and they marry, they will not be her husband, but a gender-neutral term.
My wife and I have concerns, but are ultimately tolerant of their choice.
However, she and I have been using the English language for a collective 100-plus years and are having a hard time making this linguistic transition.
Our daughter (not them) gently corrects us, and there seems to be an indeterminate grace period for us to get it right consistently.
On a recent visit, I was corrected, and yet made the same mistake within a minute.
I don’t think I’ll ever get the hang of this language-bending.
I found myself (normally chatty and jokey) shutting down and saying less out of concern I’ll use the wrong pronoun again.
I am trying but feel burdened by constant awareness of one person’s gender identity and having to choose my words so carefully.
— Struggling with Them
Dear Struggling: You both love your daughter, and she loves all of you. Always start with that.
You will adjust.
One way to do this is to use the person’s chosen name, versus referring to them by a pronoun, certainly if they are present, i.e.: “Chas, what’s your take on that?”
You have known this person for a long time. That person is still there — carrying the same memories and shared experiences from before this transition. So, make an effort to see them for who they are, and as more than just a source of some awkwardness or confusion for you.
Keep your sense of humor, don’t become defensive, let them know that you’re a work-in-progress, and that you’re hoping for their continued patience while you adjust.
Dear Amy: “Dazed and Confused” was extremely distressed by the sudden reappearance of a long-ago ex.
I totally identified with her. I had an ex reappear, toy with my emotions, and then abruptly leave — just as he had done years before.
What a waste.
— Burned Twice
Dear Burned: I assume that at this point you’re relieved he took a powder.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: The King of the Winter Sky, Part 1
The constellations of winter are simply the best. Nowhere else in the night sky will you see as many bright stars and bright constellations packed so closely together. The constellation Orion is the best of the best in my book. I know you’ve seen it, even if you didn’t know what you were looking at. If you randomly ask somebody to name a constellation, chances are they’ll say the Big Dipper or Orion. Technically, the Big Dipper isn’t actually a constellation. It’s just part of the larger constellation Ursa Major or the Big Bear. The Big Dipper outlines the derriere and tail of the bear and is undoubtedly the brightest part of the constellation. Orion, however, is a complete constellation. At first glance, it may remind you of an hourglass, with the neck made up of a short straight line of three bright stars.
According to Greek and Roman mythology, the three stars in a row make up the belt of the hermit hunter, and the hourglass is the outline of Orion’s torso. This time of year my favorite constellation, my celestial buddy, begins the evening in the southeastern sky after evening twilight and forges his way westward through the rest of the night. By around 4 a.m., Orion slips below the western horizon. It’s appropriate that we see Orion during most of these long winter nights because, according to mythology, he was a half-god, half-mortal who slept by day and hunted by night. I’ll have more on the legend of Orion in next week’s Skywatch column.
Orion is also legendary astronomically with its trove of wonderful celestial treasures. It’s the home of many bright stars, star clusters, and nebulae. Orion’s calling card is a perfect line of three stars in a diagonal row that make up the hunter’s belt. Nowhere else in the sky will you find anything like it. The stars are Alnitak, Alnilam, and Mintaka from the lower left to the upper right. What’s amazing is that while these stars look so perfectly lined up, they physically have nothing to do with each other; in fact, they’re nowhere near each other. By an incredible astronomical coincidence, they just happen to be in nearly the same line of sight. Alnitak is at least 800 light-years from Earth and maybe as far away as 1,300 light-years. Alnilam is near 2,000 light-years away, and Mintaka is over 1,200 light-years away from our cold backyards. They are physically different from each other as well. As with most stars we see with the naked eye, all three of the belt stars are in reality multiple star systems. Mintaka is at least five stars in reality, all revolving around each other.
Orion’s brightest star, Rigel, resides on the hunter’s left knee. A bright blue giant star more than 860 light-years away, Rigel is believed to be the largest star in a four-star system. It’s a very young star, possibly only 10 million years old or so, and our sun has been around for about 6 billion years. It’s much larger and more powerful than our home star, almost 70 times the sun’s diameter and possibly more than 100,000 times as luminous.
The second brightest star has one of the best star names in the sky. Betelgeuse, a red supergiant star, is pronounced by most as “beetle juice.” It marks Orion’s armpit. Betelgeuse is an Arabic name that roughly translates to “armpit of the mighty one.” Even with the naked eye, you can see Betelgeuse’s reddish hue. At least 700 million miles in diameter, Betelgeuse is a giant among giants, one of the biggest single things you can see from Earth with the naked eye! The big star is nearing the end of its life. Sometime between now and the next 100,000 years, Betelgeuse will blow up in a tremendous supernova explosion. Here on Earth, more than 500 light-years away, we’ll be almost close enough to get some of the cosmic fallout. Just what we need, something more to worry about!
While Betelgeuse may be dying, there’s also new life in Orion. Look below Orion’s belt for the three fainter stars that outline the hunter’s sword. You can’t help but notice that the middle star in the sword is fuzzy. That’s because it’s not a star, but a nebula, a vast cloud of hydrogen gas and dust being lit up like a fluorescent light by the energy of brand-new stars. The Orion Nebula is 1,400 light-years away from Earth, and at least 25 light-years in diameter, more than 20 times the diameter of our solar system. Within it, before our very eyes, stars are being born. It’s a stellar cosmic womb and nursery. Stars form from hydrogen nebulae throughout our galaxy and billions of other galaxies in our universe. Because of gravity, globules of hydrogen within the nebula begin to collapse, creating extremely high pressure at the centers of the globules. If they’re massive enough, the heat and pressure in the core will fire up a nuclear fusion furnace, and presto, you have a star shining brightly for billions of years. Depending on their size, nebula can produce hundreds and hundreds of stars. The Orion Nebula is so enormous it could create thousands!
Using even a small telescope (maybe one you got for Christmas), you can see four new stars that have formed in the great nebulae of Orion. It’s called the Trapezium since the four stars are arranged in a tiny trapezoid-baseball diamond shape. These stars may be only 300,000 years old and show signs of developing new solar systems. There is a lot going on in that fuzzy little star below Orion’s belt.
There are a lot of other celestial treasures in Orion, like the Horse Head Nebula and the Running Man Nebula. Both require large telescopes and diligence to see, but they are well worth the effort!
Next week I’ll tell you the story of Orion, the magnificent heavenly hunter.
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. If you have any astronomical questions or want him to write about something you see in the night sky, contact him at mikewlynch@comcast.net.
