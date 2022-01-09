News
Man dies Saturday morning in fatal crash northbound I-55
ST. LOUIS – A man died Saturday morning in a car crash on northbound Interstate 55.
The crash happened around 10:24 a.m. on northbound I-55 at Arsenal. Two other people in the same vehicle were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
The highway was closed for a period of time and has since reopened.
Accident Reconstruction was requested to investigate.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
LIVE: Former Sen. Harry Reid remembered at memorial in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevadans bid farewell to former U.S. Senator Harry Reid Saturday during a memorial at The Smith Center for Performing Arts in Las Vegas. President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama are among the dignitaries who were in attendance. Biden is one of the speakers and Obama gave the eulogy.
Reid, who was 82, lost his four-year battle with pancreatic cancer on Dec. 28, closing the final chapter on an incredible life journey that took him from his humble beginnings in Searchlight, Nevada to becoming the U.S. Senate majority leader, one of the country’s most powerful political positions.
Reid’s Impact
He became the Senate Majority Leader in 2007, during the presidency of Republican George W. Bush, and held the position, through much of Democrat Barack Obama’s presidency, until 2015 when the Republicans took over the Senate. He retired in 2017.
Obama always credited Reid with encouraging him to run for president. Upon learning of his death, he shared a letter he had recently written to Reid which talked about him not only being a “great leader” but also a good friend.
“As different as we are, I think we both saw something of ourselves in each other – a couple of outsiders who had defied the odds and knew how to take a punch and cared about the little guy. And you know what, we made for a pretty good team.”
— Former President Barack Obama
Reid, a Democrat, was Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress. He was known to be a tough dealmaker during his more than four decades of public service.
Senate Minority Speaker Mitch McConnell, a Republican, remembered Reid’s “legendary toughness, bluntness, and tenacity.”
Reid’s successor, Sen. Charles Schumer, said Reid “was tough-as-nails strong, but caring and compassionate, and always went out of his way quietly to help people who needed help.”
Schumer will speak at Reid’s memorial and so will Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who called him “one of the most impactful leaders of the Senate in history.”
Reid helped pass major legislation such as the Affordable Care Act to overhaul the health insurance market and the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to stimulate the economy during the Great Recession. He also halted a proposed nuclear waste repository at Yucca Mountain, brought the DREAM Act to a vote, and is credited with keeping some massive local construction projects alive during the Great Recession, including the expansion of what is now known as the Harry Reid International Airport.
The name of the airport was officially changed a few weeks before Reid’s death. Although he didn’t attend the renaming ceremony, he said in a statement, “it’s the greatest of honors to have my name on this airport.”
Political Start
After getting a law degree, Reid started his public service career as the Henderson city attorney. At age 28, He was elected to the Nevada Assembly and at age 30 became the youngest lieutenant governor in Nevada history as Gov. Mike O’Callaghan’s running mate in 1970. O’Callaghan, who had been his high school boxing coach, encouraged him to get into politics and became a lifelong mentor to him.
In 1982, Reid was elected to the U.S. House and then was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1986 where he served until 2017.
Personal Life
Reid was married to his high school sweetheart Landra Gould for 62 years. The two eloped and went on to have five children, four sons, and one daughter.
“He was a devoted family man and deeply loyal friend,” she said in a statement following his death.
Reid, who was raised agnostic, and his wife Landra, who was born to Jewish immigrant parents, converted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints while in college.
Mobile lab in Alton holds pop-up COVID-19 testing site
ALTON, Il. – As COVID cases continue rising to record levels, the St. Louis County Health Department will soon open another COVID testing site Monday.
In the meantime, a locally owned lab in Alton Illinois is providing a mobile COVID testing site.
The My Blooming Health Lab is holding a pop-up COVID-19 testing site in Alton from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 909 East Broadway.
It’s owned by a registered nurse, and initially provided blood testing services to homebound clients, who are generally disabled or elderly. It since has expanded, and now has a physical office and walk-in lab in overland to provide free and low-cost blood testing and DNA testing.
Now, it offers COVID testing Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. as cases continue to rise in our area.
St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said a new site, set to open Monday, is in response to the very high demand for COVID tests. St. Louis County is still offering free COVID tests for some time at its three permanent health centers.
Over the past three weeks, the county has averaged about 2,000 tests a week. The new site will allow the county to do another 1,000 tests every week.
St. Louis City is also increasing its testing capacity. The city health department director said new partnerships will make 1,000 to 2,000 additional tests available every day starting next week.
Missouri Historical Society temporarily closes all 3 locations due to COVID
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Historical Society announced temporary closures of the Missouri History Museum, Soldiers Memorial Military Museum, and the MHS Library & Research Center until Feb. 1.
The closures are due to an increase in COVID cases and the spread of the Omicron variant, according to a press release. All scheduled on-site programs are canceled.
The Missouri History Museum’s 8th annual MLK Community Celebration will be offered via Zoom. For information, visit the organization’s website.
Additionally, remote research assistance from the MHS Library & Research Center is available. Researchers can email library@mohistory.org for help or fill out the online contact form.
“While we certainly had hoped the days of a temporary public closure were behind us, the recent surge in cases has created staffing issues which compromise our ability to offer the highest quality visitor experience,” said Dr. Francis Levine, president of the Missouri Historical Society.
“With our current staffing challenges and the highest surge in cases expected in the next 2-3 weeks, we feel a temporary closure is in the best interest of the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, and visitors.”
