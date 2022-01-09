Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Introduces Fans To 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s BF During Workout

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Day’s, Alina Kasha has a big secret she is keeping from Caleb Greenwood, and one she thinks, that could ruin their relationship.

In the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Alina hesitantly admitted to cameras that there was a big secret she had been keeping from Caleb, and she was worried that once he found out, things might happen never be the same.

So what is the big secret that Alina has been hiding from Caleb? Apparently, her most recent ex is even more recent than anyone had suspected. Alina admitted that she had actually been living with her ex until quite recently. Alina revealed that she had hidden that fact from Caleb, fearing that he would stop talking to her if he found out the truth. Alina hinted that she might have even been living with her ex, while she and Caleb had been together. Yikes.

Alina and Caleb met online over thirteen years ago through a language learning app. Alina, a Russian native, was looking to learn English, and Caleb, who was planning on visiting Russia, wanted to learn Russian. The two talked but did not meet up, and then thirteen years later, when he began looking for love abroad, Alina had popped up on the dating app Caleb had been using. Convinced it had to be more than coincidence, the two began talking and quickly realized their friendship might be destined for something more.

However, in similar footsteps of fellow 90 Day costars, (also similarly named) Alina Bio and Steven Johnson of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, the couple soon realized the Russian border was closed due to the pandemic. But they, like the other couple, Alina and Steven, Caleb and Alina decided to meet up in the neutral location of Turkey, whose borders were still open to travel. The two settled on Istanbul and arranged a date to meet.

But the couple’s long-awaited first meeting, a moment 13 years in the making, left much to be desired, as an exhausted Caleb appeared less than enthused at having to push Alina’s wheelchair and his luggage through the crowded airport. But after some sleep and some Turkish coffee, by the following morning, Caleb expressed his excitement at seeing Alina, and by that evening, the two experienced their first kiss…and maybe something more.

But over dinner that night, Alina worried to the cameras about her most recent relationship causing a rift between her and Caleb. When Caleb asked Alina about her last relationship and its duration, Alina revealed it was around 6 months long but it was clear that she, and her roommate Elijah who had accompanied her on the trip, knew more than they were telling. Alina admitted to the cameras she had been living with the ex until recently, but she did not specify if they were still dating at the time she lived with him or exactly how long it had been since she moved out.

Alina worried about when to reveal the information to Caleb, although she knew sooner was probably better. But with the couple’s passionate end to the evening, it seemed like that information was just going to have to wait.

Will she finally reveal to Caleb the big secret she has been keeping in this week’s upcoming episode, and will it actually end their relationship? Only time will tell!