Matt Damon's Crypto.com AD Criticized Explicitly!

Published

2 mins ago

on

  • Matt Damon’s commercial for Crypto.com thrashed by all.
  • Many proclaim the project to be a scam.
  • Still hatred for crypto persists throughout.

Despite the cryptocurrency being in play for almost two decades since it’s very start, negative criticisms still surround the industry including the Bitcoin (BTC) vividly. The crypto industry has come up a long way though, with numerous successful surpasses. 

Slowly, rather than at a fast pace actually in recent years, the crypto industry along with the blockchain technology is evidently engulfing the entire world. Now, it’s such that be it any industry, adopting itself with the blockchain technology is now a vital part for any company from any industry to make its way towards the future.

 However, many skeptics still remain against the crypto industry. As an example, a recent advertisement commercial of Crypto.com, by Matt Damon has been put on with extreme criticisms.

A recent commercial advertisement for Crypto.com (CRO), is being bombarded vividly by crypto skeptics all over the world. The commercial stars Matt Damon, doing a random walk, passing by various scenes throughout history.

 Firstly, Matt Damon passes by new world discoverers like Christopher Colombus, then a guy peaking all the way to the top of Mount Everest. Furthermore, Matt passes by technology innovators, like the Wright Brothers, astronauts and even a couple making out at a club. All these symbolizes the crypto investors to such people with great determination, views, aims, and even people with normal lives too. 

Finally, promoting investing into the cryptocurrency through the exchange, Crypto.com.

The Criticisms 

The criticisms started off with one of the most crypto thrashers from the Financial Times, Jemina Kelly. She terms that the advertisement is completely ‘grotesque’. Following Jemina Kelly, the American news website, the Daily Beast states that the commercial is quite embarrassing , as it promotes evident cashings. 

Amongst all of them, the worst criticism of all is by the journalist from The Guardian, Carole Cadwalladr’s tweet. She openly stated that Matt Damon coming forward to promote such a ponzi scheme would be the worst and most disgusting thing in the world. All this is quite the fact that the Crypto.com exchange surrounds with a massive negative aura terming the project to be a scam and a ponzi scheme. 

Top 10 Trending Cryptos in Twitter for the Hour!

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

  • Amidst the market crash the talks around altcoins are on the rise.
  • Many take to twitter depicting their views vividly.

It’s been the third consecutive day as the market is still down. However, the talks regarding the Bitcoin (BTC) or the other altcoins are never down though. In spite of this, CoinTrendz, an all in all platform with profuse market follow ups for 24/7 has listed out the top ten cryptos on trend with respect to their mentioning’s in Twitter. They are as follows,

1. Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) has been mentioned 502 times on Twitter for the past hour. As the king of cryptos, BTC even tops the charts in this too, and it’s obvious. Currently BTC trades at extreme lows of $41,294.71 with the graphs still low at 1.74% down, for the past 24 hours.

2. Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is rather a controversy, with massive surges at the Q4 of 2021, defeating it’s primary rival the Dogecoin (DOGE), SHIB emerged out with complete success at end of 2021. Subsequently, according to the stats, SHIB is all geared up for 2022, with 453 mentions in twitter. Currently SHIB trades at lows of $0.00002856 with the graphs still low at 2.50% down, for the past 24 hours.

3. Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) and BTC remain the top affected cryptos in the current market crash. In spite of this, ETH has been mentioned 205 times on Twitter. Currently ETH trades at lows of $3,131.87 with the graphs still low at 1.97% down, for the past 24 hours.

4. Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) looking for the opportunity to kill ETH, has been so far mentioned 187 times on Twitter. Currently SHIB trades at $139.71 with the graphs up at 0.81, for the past 24 hours.

5. Harmony (ONE)

The Harmony (ONE) is the first altcoin which doesn’t come upon the top ten to get high mentions of 118 on Twitter. Currently ONE trades at lows of $0.3007 with the graphs still low at 1.92% down, for the past 24 hours.

The Chainlink (LINK) has been mentioned so far 75 times on Twitter in the past hour. Currently LINK trades at lows of $24.53 with the graphs extremely low at 8.42% down, for the past 24 hours.

7. Dogecoin (DOGE)

The Dogecoin (DOGE) is quite disappointing though, with being mentioned only 63 times, despite being one of the prominent altcoins among the top ten.  Currently DOGE trades at lows of $0.1517 with the graphs still low at 1.96% down, for the past 24 hours.

8. Fantom (FTM)

The Fantom (FTM) has been crashing as low as $2.26, with the graphs plunging low at 17.53% down, for the past 24 hours. However, FTM has been mentioned about 61 times on Twitter in the past hour, surpassing Cardano (ADA).

9. Cardano (ADA)

Despite huge expectations for ADA in 2022, taking the past hour into consideration, ADA has been mentioned only 58 times. Currently ADA trades at lows of $1.18 with the graphs still low at 3.78% down, for the past 24 hours.

10. Velas (VLX)

The Velas (VLX) is one of the most highly anticipated altcoins for the year 2022. Accordingly, it’s been mentioned on Twitter 52 times in the past hour. Currently VLX trades at lows of $12.72% with the graphs still low at 12.72% down, for the past 24 hours.

Flickto Partners With ADAX Pro To Initiate Public Sale Round

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Flickto may best be understood as the decentralized launchpad responsible for providing media financing to Cardano’s blockchain. Simply put, the initiative brings the everyday individual closer to the overall financing process of various media projects in addition to giving them control over which projects would be supported. 

In the past, Flickto had successfully launched an IDO (Initial DEX Offering) after much anticipation. Now, after a successful round of fundraising, Flickto has just unveiled a new partnership with ADAX Pro through which it shall be initiating its public sale round this coming Monday on the 10th of January, 2022. The round shall open at midday for those investors who possess 1,000 ADAX, staked within a locked ADAX pool, and these are also referred to as ADAX priority, after round eligible investors. The public round shall open 24 hours later on Tuesday for everyone else at midday GMT, and it shall end on Friday at the same time.

What is ADAX?

ADAX can be defined as an automated liquidity mechanism which allows for non-custodial as well as censorship-resistant transactions inside the Cardano ecosystem. It aims to eliminate the involvement of any centralised intermediaries by permitting token exchanges, offering enough asset liquidity, and reorienting the decentralized finance industry towards Cardano in general. Users of ADAX shall therefore be allowed to perform smart contract-oriented transactions immediately and at a fraction of what it would have cost if the Ethereum network was being utilised instead.

Regarding the aforementioned partnership with Flickto and the public sale round, this is in fact the inaugural public sale and IDO being offered by ADAX and it shall be operated through their respective launchpad. Needless to say, this is a significant milestone reached by both ADAX and Flickto as this will go a long way toward improving the Cardano ecosystem.

IDO details

Regarding the details of the Initial DEX Offering, the price shall remain as $0.009 for the priority round and $0.01 for the main public sale round. Furthermore, the tokens shall also be locked until the 1st of July.

Moreover, not only is this a massive collaboration for Flickto as ADAX has been quite successful in the past and so working with them shall certainly be beneficial, but Flickto’s community could also potentially gain access to their other various services and functionalities in the foreseeable future as well. Additional information can be found via the official website and Twitter channels.

Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. The NewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.

Historical Data Shows February Seems To Be Bullish For Bitcoin (BTC)

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks the Crucial $42.5K Price Range
Bitcoin News
  • Over the last two years, previous death crosses have been nullified by Bitcoin.
  • Bitcoin had a rocky ride during the last two months.

BTC established a pattern on January 8 that conventional chartists are keeping an eye on for its capacity to predict additional losses. A so-called “death cross” was formed when the cryptocurrency’s 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) dipped below its 200-day EMA. Bitcoin had a rocky ride during the last two months, losing more than 40% of its value.

Over the last two years, previous death crosses have been nullified by Bitcoin. When the BTC price fell from approximately $9,000 to below $4,000, a bearish 50-200-day EMA crossover formed in March 2020, but it turned out to be more trailing than predictive. As a result, it had no impact on Bitcoin’s expected to rise to roughly $29,000 by 2020.

Historical Analysis

The @the_verdent Twitter handle also released historical information on monthly Bitcoin returns. As seen by the graphs, January is typically bearish when December and November have been bearish. On the other hand, much of February seems optimistic under these conditions. Take a look at this:

Like the death cross that showed on the Bitcoin daily charts in March 2020, this one occurred in July 2021; however, it was less predictive and more lagging than the earlier one. It didn’t cause a massive selloff because of its occurrence. For the time being, however, BTC’s price was just stable until rising to $69,000 in November 2021.

In March 2020, the US Federal Reserve revealed its lax monetary policies to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic-driven stock market meltdown, which led to a rapid rise in the value of Bitcoin.

