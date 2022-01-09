News
Men’s hockey: Gophers’ five-goal rally sweeps away Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. — It took a furious comeback on the road, but perhaps the Minnesota Gophers’ issues with inconsistency went away when the calendar flipped to 2022.
Trailing by a pair with a little more than a period to play, the Gophers mounted a determined comeback, scoring five unanswered goals and winning 6-3 at Michigan State on Saturday for their first sweep since late October.
Despite the deficit on the scoreboard early, the Gophers’ offense was relentless, putting a season-high 60 shots on Spartans goalie Pierce Charleson in the win. The Spartans had leads of 2-0 and 3-1 that melted away, as the Gophers scored four times in a five-minute stretch late in the second period and early in the third.
“We’ve seen it coming, and we kind of knew it could come,” said Gophers coach Bob Motzko of the offensive contributions from all four lines. “It’s still early in the second half and we’re still building confidence in our lineup.”
For the second night in a row, the Gophers got a pair of goals from Ben Meyers, who has now scored nine times in 11 career games versus the Spartans.
The win snapped a string of five consecutive series that the Gophers had split. Just as important, the six conference points they earned on the weekend moves them into first place in the Big Ten. They stand at 12-8-0 overall and 8-4-0 in the conference with a non-conference home series versus Alaska next weekend.
The Spartans (11-10-1, 5-7-0) got the opener when Gophers goalie Jack LaFontaine got caught behind the net trying to play the puck, allowing Erik Middendorf to score what was in essence an empty net goal. On Michigan State’s first power play of the night, they doubled the lead just 11 seconds after Gophers defenseman Matt Staudacher went to the penalty box, scoring off a rebound for a two-goal lead.
Special teams for the Gophers finally answered late in the first when Chaz Lucius scored his second goal of the weekend after a cross-ice pass from Matthew Knies which Perbix deflected.
“This was a good test for us,” said Knies, who had two assists in the win. “This kind of just shows the resiliency in our group. We battled hard, we battled all 60 minutes, we playeda full game and it was from every line too.”
The offensive onslaught ramped up in the second period, and still the Gophers found themselves down 3-1 until less than two minutes remained in the middle frame. They pulled back within a goal when Meyers tipped a Knies shot past Charleson. Just seconds later, the Gophers caught a break, when a shot by Rhett Pitlick went wide of the Spartans net, hit Aaron Huglen’s skate, then bounced off a Michigan State player and into the net for a 3-3 tie after 40 minutes.
“We started playing as a team early in the second period, and we just knew something was going to spark,” said Perbix. “We didn’t score right away in the second, but as the period kept going on and on we kept getting more and more chances and we knew one of them would go in.”
News
Wild benefit from Capitals own goal, earn 3-2 shootout win
With seemingly everything going against the Wild as of late, they were bound to catch a break at some point.
Not only have they been unable to gain any traction with the league constantly postponing games, they entered a tough matchup with the Washington Capitals down nearly half of their lineup regulars due to injuries.
After taking so much from the Wild over the past month, the hockey gods mercifully decided to give something back on Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center.
With the Wild trailing by a pair of goals midway through the game, and preparing to kill a penalty after Ryan Hartman got whistled for tripping, they got some incredible puck luck when the Capitals inadvertently fired a puck into their own net.
“We needed that goal at that time,” coach Dean Evason said. “We were reeling a little bit.”
As the puck trickled toward the empty net — remember, the Capitals were on a delayed penalty, they pulled goaltender Zach Fucale for an extra attacker — the crowd erupted into a deafening roar just as the puck crossed the goal line. All of a sudden the Wild were right back into the game heading into the final 20 minutes of regulation.
That proved to be exactly what the Wild needed as they forced overtime in the final minute of regulation, then prevailed with a dramatic 3-2 win in a shootout. Kevin Fiala converted in the shootout with a nonchalant flick before Freddy Gaudreau ended the game with a snipe.
“I think everyone in there did a helluva job,” Mats Zuccarello said. “Just a good win against a really good team.”
It was a very strong game for Kaapo Kahkonen, who finished with 29 saves in total, and kept the game scoreless in the first period with a terrific effort between the pipes
That set the stage for the second period where the Capitals went up 1-0 after a redirection from winger Connor McMichael in front.
While the Wild still had some life at that point, Kevin Fiala took a holding penalty, then a couple of tripping penalties to gift the Capitals a few chances on the power play. Naturally, the Capitals cashed in once with center Evgeny Kuznetsov unleashing a perfectly placed shot to make it 2-0.
The score could’ve been worse had Kahkonen not made a beautiful save to thwart center Lars Eller in close a few minutes later.
That kept the Wild in the game long enough for them to benefit from the Capitals own goal. The sequence featured the Capitals trying to set up some offense on a delayed power play, only to have winger Carl Hagelin fire the puck into his own net.
That helped the Wild cut the deficit 2-1 with Marcus Foligno getting credit for the goal since he was the last opposing player to touch the puck. Asked postgame about being awarded the goal, Foligno joked, “Yeah. That was a helluva snipe.”
“That was a lucky one for us to get back in the game like that,” Fiala added. “We appreciated that goal for sure.”
As hard as the Wild pushed in the third period, it looked like they might run out of gas down the stretch. Until a big shot from Mats Zuccarello tied the game at 2-2 with 34.7 seconds left.
“We were making plays and doing a pretty good job in our zone,” said Foligno, who screened the goaltender on Zuccarello’s goal. “It was just a matter of time.”
Neither team scored in overtime before the Wild ultimately came out on top in the shootout.
Now the Wild have roughly a week off with a game against the Anaheim Ducks coming up on Friday night at Xcel Energy Center. That might be enough time to get some players healthy and back into the lineup.
“We worked hard enough to make that break,” Evason said in reference to the Wild benefiting from the Capitals own goal. “I think our group battled. We have gone through some adversity and we have come through here. Now hopefully we get some bodies back?”
News
High school roundup: South St. Paul rallies past Austin to stay undefeated in boys basketball
South St. Paul maintained its undefeated season, coming from behind to beat Austin 64-61 at the Rochester Hoops Challenge on Saturday.
Senior Devin Newsome scored 23 points, including an and-one to help secure the victory, and added 11 rebounds and five assists. Alonzo Dodd scored 12 for the Packers (11-0).
Buai Dopp led Austin (4-6) with 13 points. Jack Lang scored 12.
Cretin-Derham Hall 81, North St. Paul 71: Tre Holloman scored 29 to power Cretin-Derham Hall (3-5) to a victory over North St. Paul (1-7). Donavhan Cain added 16, and Charlie Plum tallied 14 for the Raiders.
North St. Paul’s Jevon Jackson matched Holloman for a game-high 29 points. Casanova Edwards and Nino Johnson scored 12 each.
Other scores: Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City defeats Washington 98-72; Rosemount defeats Northfield 68-51; Shakopee defeats Eden Prairie 83-64.
Girls basketball
Como Park 74, Austin 69: Ronnie Porter’s 24 points propelled Como Park to a five-point victory over Austin at the Rochester Hoops Challenge. Jada James added 17 points for the Cougars.
The game stayed close throughout, with Como Park taking a one-point lead into the second half. Como Park struggled to stop Hope Dudycha, who scored a game-high 26.
Other scores: Stillwater defeats Woodbury 67-15; Rochester John Marshall defeats Lakeville North 56-48; Foley defeats Central 75-41; Simley defeats New Life Academy 46-24.
Boys hockey
St. Thomas Academy 3, Mahtomedi 1: A pair of goals in the final four minutes pushed the Cadets past Mahtomedi.
St. Thomas Academy (8-5-0) scored three unanswered goals, including goals by Zach Howard and Tommy Cronin in the game’s waning moments. Howard’s power-play goal proved to be the game-winner before Cronin added an insurance goal two minutes later. Carter Haycraft scored the lone goal for Mahtomedi (6-6-1).
Rosemount 2, Eastview 0: Jake Peterson broke a scoreless tie two minutes into the third period and Owen Hendrikson added another less than two minutes later to secure the Rosemount (6-5-0) victory.
Wall Pasch saved 24 shots in the shutout over Eastview (8-3-0). Both the Irish goals were on the power play.
Other scores: Certin-Derham Hall defeats Roseville 11-0; Forest Lake defeats East Ridge 5-2; Tartan defeats Two Rivers 3-0; Simley defeats Johnson 7-1.
Girls hockey
Apple Valley 6, Farmington 2: A three-goal third period catapulted the home victory for the Eagles over Farmington (6-9-0).
Tied 2-2 in the closing minutes of the second period, Faith Dougan scored her second goal of the game to give the Eagles the lead into the final period. Then, a 61-second stretch midway through the third period quickly secured the win for Apple Valley (8-7-1) as it poured in three goals to take a 6-2 lead.
Other scores: East Ridge defeats Irondale 9-0; Lakeville South defeats Eagan 6-0; South St. Paul defeats Chisago Lakes 7-1; Burnsville defeats Lakeville North 7-2.
News
Illinois woman desperate to find dog stolen with van in South St. Paul
South St. Paul police are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen van that had a Boxer dog kenneled in the back.
The owner, Michelle Baker of Rock Island, Ill. is devastated by the loss and is offering a “large cash reward” for anyone with information leading to his recovery. “I just want my dog back,” she said through tears. “It still isn’t real.”
Baker was in town with the dog, a two-and-a-half-year-old Boxer named Jasper, for a dog show. She said her van was parked in front of Envision Hotel on 701 Concord St. She ran inside to get a cup of coffee before getting back on the road.
She said she walked into the lobby and saw a man sitting inside. She watched the man get up and go out the door, get into her van and drive away.
The van is a silver 2013 Chrysler Town & Country with Illinois plates AH26052.
Police say these types of car thefts usually result in the car being dumped somewhere.
“We are asking you to take a look outside and up and down your block. If you spot this van or have any information surrounding its location, or that of the pup that was inside, please call 911 immediately.”
Baker asked for her own phone number to be posted as well. She can be reached at 563-940-6244.
Men’s hockey: Gophers’ five-goal rally sweeps away Michigan State
Wild benefit from Capitals own goal, earn 3-2 shootout win
High school roundup: South St. Paul rallies past Austin to stay undefeated in boys basketball
Illinois woman desperate to find dog stolen with van in South St. Paul
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: 5 things to watch for
Wild blue line presses on without Jared Spurgeon, Jonas Brodin, Alex Goligoski
Women’s hockey: Gophers run away from St. Thomas in programs’ first meeting
David Brooks: Why Democrats are so bad at defending democracy
Alec Baldwin says it’s ‘a lie’ that he’s not helping shooting probe
Man charged with buying gun for Kyle Rittenhouse takes plea deal
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News3 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say