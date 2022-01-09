News
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: The King of the Winter Sky, Part 1
The constellations of winter are simply the best. Nowhere else in the night sky will you see as many bright stars and bright constellations packed so closely together. The constellation Orion is the best of the best in my book. I know you’ve seen it, even if you didn’t know what you were looking at. If you randomly ask somebody to name a constellation, chances are they’ll say the Big Dipper or Orion. Technically, the Big Dipper isn’t actually a constellation. It’s just part of the larger constellation Ursa Major or the Big Bear. The Big Dipper outlines the derriere and tail of the bear and is undoubtedly the brightest part of the constellation. Orion, however, is a complete constellation. At first glance, it may remind you of an hourglass, with the neck made up of a short straight line of three bright stars.
According to Greek and Roman mythology, the three stars in a row make up the belt of the hermit hunter, and the hourglass is the outline of Orion’s torso. This time of year my favorite constellation, my celestial buddy, begins the evening in the southeastern sky after evening twilight and forges his way westward through the rest of the night. By around 4 a.m., Orion slips below the western horizon. It’s appropriate that we see Orion during most of these long winter nights because, according to mythology, he was a half-god, half-mortal who slept by day and hunted by night. I’ll have more on the legend of Orion in next week’s Skywatch column.
Orion is also legendary astronomically with its trove of wonderful celestial treasures. It’s the home of many bright stars, star clusters, and nebulae. Orion’s calling card is a perfect line of three stars in a diagonal row that make up the hunter’s belt. Nowhere else in the sky will you find anything like it. The stars are Alnitak, Alnilam, and Mintaka from the lower left to the upper right. What’s amazing is that while these stars look so perfectly lined up, they physically have nothing to do with each other; in fact, they’re nowhere near each other. By an incredible astronomical coincidence, they just happen to be in nearly the same line of sight. Alnitak is at least 800 light-years from Earth and maybe as far away as 1,300 light-years. Alnilam is near 2,000 light-years away, and Mintaka is over 1,200 light-years away from our cold backyards. They are physically different from each other as well. As with most stars we see with the naked eye, all three of the belt stars are in reality multiple star systems. Mintaka is at least five stars in reality, all revolving around each other.
Orion’s brightest star, Rigel, resides on the hunter’s left knee. A bright blue giant star more than 860 light-years away, Rigel is believed to be the largest star in a four-star system. It’s a very young star, possibly only 10 million years old or so, and our sun has been around for about 6 billion years. It’s much larger and more powerful than our home star, almost 70 times the sun’s diameter and possibly more than 100,000 times as luminous.
The second brightest star has one of the best star names in the sky. Betelgeuse, a red supergiant star, is pronounced by most as “beetle juice.” It marks Orion’s armpit. Betelgeuse is an Arabic name that roughly translates to “armpit of the mighty one.” Even with the naked eye, you can see Betelgeuse’s reddish hue. At least 700 million miles in diameter, Betelgeuse is a giant among giants, one of the biggest single things you can see from Earth with the naked eye! The big star is nearing the end of its life. Sometime between now and the next 100,000 years, Betelgeuse will blow up in a tremendous supernova explosion. Here on Earth, more than 500 light-years away, we’ll be almost close enough to get some of the cosmic fallout. Just what we need, something more to worry about!
While Betelgeuse may be dying, there’s also new life in Orion. Look below Orion’s belt for the three fainter stars that outline the hunter’s sword. You can’t help but notice that the middle star in the sword is fuzzy. That’s because it’s not a star, but a nebula, a vast cloud of hydrogen gas and dust being lit up like a fluorescent light by the energy of brand-new stars. The Orion Nebula is 1,400 light-years away from Earth, and at least 25 light-years in diameter, more than 20 times the diameter of our solar system. Within it, before our very eyes, stars are being born. It’s a stellar cosmic womb and nursery. Stars form from hydrogen nebulae throughout our galaxy and billions of other galaxies in our universe. Because of gravity, globules of hydrogen within the nebula begin to collapse, creating extremely high pressure at the centers of the globules. If they’re massive enough, the heat and pressure in the core will fire up a nuclear fusion furnace, and presto, you have a star shining brightly for billions of years. Depending on their size, nebula can produce hundreds and hundreds of stars. The Orion Nebula is so enormous it could create thousands!
Using even a small telescope (maybe one you got for Christmas), you can see four new stars that have formed in the great nebulae of Orion. It’s called the Trapezium since the four stars are arranged in a tiny trapezoid-baseball diamond shape. These stars may be only 300,000 years old and show signs of developing new solar systems. There is a lot going on in that fuzzy little star below Orion’s belt.
There are a lot of other celestial treasures in Orion, like the Horse Head Nebula and the Running Man Nebula. Both require large telescopes and diligence to see, but they are well worth the effort!
Next week I’ll tell you the story of Orion, the magnificent heavenly hunter.
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. If you have any astronomical questions or want him to write about something you see in the night sky, contact him at mikewlynch@comcast.net.
UPCOMING MIKE LYNCH STARWATCH PARTIES:
How to watch Ravens vs. Steelers: Week 18 playoff path, TV, odds and more
Here’s what you need to know about the Week 18 game between the Ravens (8-8) and Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1).
Playoff implications: The Ravens, who enter Sunday with faint playoff odds, need these four results to enter the postseason as the AFC’s No. 7 seed:
- Ravens beat the Steelers (1 p.m. Sunday)
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m.)
- New England Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins (4:25 p.m.)
- Las Vegas Raiders beat the Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m.)
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)
Coverage map:
Stream: Paramount+
Radio: Compass Media Networks (Chris Carrino, Brian Baldinger); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)
Forecast: Rain, high 30s, low 40s
Line: Ravens by 3 ½ (as of Saturday night)
Over-under: 40 ½ points
Pregame reading:
NFL Notes: Does Bill Belichick’s eye for undrafted players make up for poor drafts?
Bill Belichick has taken his share of lumps for the number of draft busts he’s produced recently, particularly those made within the past decade.
It wasn’t the best look to see both N’Keal Harry and Joejuan Williams, the Patriots’ top two picks in the 2019 draft, as healthy scratches last week in favor of two practice squad players (Kristian Wilkerson, D’Angelo Ross), who were undrafted.
It’s no secret. A succession of poor drafts have left the talent cupboard a bit thin. That’s one of the chief reasons Belichick had to spend a fortune during the offseason replenishing and reloading.
After the 2020 season, there was little to no depth at far too many positions, and no reinforcements from past drafts to take over, because many of those players had already been sent packing.
The Hoodie, however, hasn’t struck out completely on evaluating young players. He’s rich in undrafted picks who have either turned into stars or important role players.
The list is pretty impressive. During the past decade alone, Brandon Bolden arrived in 2012. David Andrews and Brandon King were signed in 2015. Jonathan Jones was signed in 2016. J.C. Jackson in 2018. Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski and Jakob Johnson in 2019. Myles Bryant and J.J. Taylor in 2020.
While hitting in the undrafted free agent pool doesn’t necessarily make up for bad drafts — consistently missing on early-round picks is usually devastating to a team — it does take away some of the sting.
Case in point: they blew it big-time with first round pick Harry, but found a diamond in the rough in Meyers the same year.
Jackson, meanwhile, is a Pro Bowl cornerback. In some ways, he made up for 2018 second-round pick Duke Dawson not stepping in at corner. Andrews, who is worthy of being a Pro Bowl center, arrived the same year as fourth-round pick Shaq Mason, so in the final analysis, they scored two long-time starters for the offensive line that year.
Jonathan Jones, meanwhile, has in some ways made up for 2016 second-round pick Cyrus Jones being a bust. He’s been a fixture at slot corner, and this year alone, Jonathan Jones’ absence in the secondary due to a season-ending injury has been noticeable in the big games.
Given how much Belichick values special teams units, King and Olszewski also qualify in the win category for the Patriots.
Of course, if they hit on the top draft picks, as well as the undrafteds, they’d really be cooking. But that’s not how it’s gone down. While this year looks like a home run, with Mac Jones, Christian Barmore and Rhamondre Stevenson seemingly future stars, the Pats have had some serious lulls when it comes to hitting it early with picks, and have paid the price.
That being said, there have been a few silver linings along the way.
“You can focus on the misses,” said Patriots Hall of Famer Rodney Harrison, “but what about the ones you get right?
“The one thing with Bill, he’s not afraid to take a chance on guys. That’s what Bill does, he’ll see something in a particular player that a lot of people don’t see. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. But I like the fact he takes chances on these guys.”
This season marked the 18th straight that at least one undrafted free agent — kicker Quinn Nordin was this year’s entry — has made the Patriots initial 53-man roster coming out of training camp.
Many of these players who weren’t drafted weren’t even invited to the NFL’s Scouting Combine. So it says something about the Patriots being able to identify under-the-radar prospects.
Of course, the Patriots also have their share of players from the usual college super powers, be it Alabama, Michigan or LSU.
Dont’a Hightower leads a healthy Crimson Tide contingent (Damien Harris, Mac Jones, Christian Barmore). Chase Winovich, Josh Uche and Michael Onwenu are the Michigan alums.
The draft rejects, meanwhile, come from big and small schools, be it Andrews from Georgia and Jackson from Maryland, or Meyers from North Carolina State and Olszewski from Bemidji State.
The undrafteds, however, have one thing in common – a sizable chip on their shoulder from not being selected.
“That’s the most important point right there,” said Harrison. “When you get an undrafted free agent, you get a guy who’s hungry, that’s willing to listen and does whatever you need him to do. They’re very coachable because they want to learn, they want to be out there, they want to get those opportunities and they want to prove to all the teams that passed on them that they should have been picked.”
Earlier in the week, Belichick was asked about his prowess identifying the better undrafted players. He said it was more a matter of looking for players who would be the best fits in his system on both sides of the ball.
“You look at the players that are left and try to identify the players that you think would fit the best for you based on each individual’s situation and circumstances, why they’re available, what opportunity you would have for them, and how well you think they would do with that opportunity,” he said. “Obviously, I think character traits are an important part of it: work ethic, competitiveness. Somebody that comes in that position, like a Jon Jones, J.C. Jackson, Jakobi Meyers, guys like that, they know that they’ve got a lot of guys in front of them and are going to have to perform well to be able to beat people out.”
Those character traits have also drawn the Patriots to sign players from other teams who were undrafted. Adrian Phillips, Kendrick Bourne, and Wilkerson were signed by other teams as undrafted players. Both Phillips and Bourne have certainly been impactful players.
In-house, it just comes down to the Patriots doing a good job developing their undrafted players, and in some cases, having a few game changers in the mix.
Before Jackson, Malcolm Butler was another great find at cornerback and perhaps Belichick’s best undrafted catch.
“We give players that opportunity and, hopefully, players that are in that situation and agents that are in that situation recognize that if their player comes in and performs well, that we’re going to give that player a chance and aren’t afraid to put them on the roster, based on the way he performs, not based on draft status, height, or something else,” said Belichick. “Certainly, that willingness for those guys to come in and grind every day, start at the bottom, do the dirty jobs, work their way up, earn the trust, which everybody has to do.
“It doesn’t matter whether they’re a draft choice, not a draft choice, a veteran, whatever,” he went on. “Everybody has to do that, but I think those guys know they’ve got a little further to go. Having that mentality is a big part of it.”
The Patriots aren’t alone at having success with undrafted free agents, and enhancing their roster. Plenty of other NFL teams have also done a good job identifying talent outside of the draft.
Kurt Warner (Rams), Tony Romo (Cowboys), Warren Moon (Titans), Antonio Gates (Chargers), James Harrison (Steelers), Jeff Saturday (Colts) and Justin Tucker (Ravens) all come under the undrafted classification.
ESPN analyst and former Patriot Damien Woody considers it a feather in Belichick’s cap.
“Maybe you whiffed on a second-round pick, but you were still able to identify free agent talent that’s come in, and outplayed the high draft pick. That says something,” said Woody. “I mean to me, the draft is a crapshoot anyway. The fact you’re able to find these free agent guys, kudos to the scouting staff and coaching staff for developing those guys into impact players.”
Wilson flips script
Zach Wilson’s play has picked up considerably from being the mistake-prone, confused rookie the Patriots saw in Weeks 2 and 7.
It’ll be interesting to see how much of a fight Wilson and Jets put up against the Bills, with obvious implications for the Patriots. In recent weeks, there’s no question Wilson has picked it up.
He went toe-to-toe with Tom Brady last week, nearly pulling off the upset.
“For a good portion of that game, (Zach Wilson) was the better quarterback,” said Woody. “I’d say over the last six, seven weeks, he’s flipped it. He’s totally flipped it,” said Woody.”He’s taking care of the football. You’re starting to see why he was drafted No. 2.”
Wilson has made 12 starts this season. In his first five games, he threw nine picks. In his last seven, that number has shrunk to two.
“He’s a good athlete, he’s got a big strong arm, and he’s just making plays. He’s out there throwing dimes, making things happen,” said Woody. “If you’re the Jets, you’re feeling damn good with where he is, and all the assets they have in the draft. They have a bunch of draft picks, and salary cap space, they can flip this thing quick if they do it right.”
The Tua Chronicles
Tua Tagovailoa, who is next up on the Patriots dance card in the season finale, has been good at times, but not especially great at the helm of the Dolphins this season.
On Wednesday, he was asked about possibly being traded in the offseason, or at the very least, having to deal with more trade talks being waged.
“I’m not worried about that,” he said during his weekly session with the media. “If it comes up, it comes up. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”
Tagovailoa’s second season was somewhat of a mixed bag, but he came up incredibly short last week against the Titans in a game the Dolphins needed to have.
“Obviously, it didn’t go the way I wanted it to go,” Tagovailoa said of his second season in the NFL. “It didn’t go the way that our team wanted it to go. It’s tough when you have an opportunity and you don’t capitalize on that opportunity.”
Best-laid plans
During his weekly session with the media Thursday, Russell Wilson tried to squash rumors about possibly playing his last game with the Seahawks.
And yet, he still left the door open ajar for an exit.
“What I’m really super passionate about, obviously my goal is to win more Super Bowls,’’ Wilson said. “And my plan is to win them here. It’s that simple. There’s really nothing else out there other than that.’’
Plans often change. It’s that simple, too. So he left himself an out just in case it ultimately goes in that direction.
Wilson is currently under contract for two more years with the Seahawks on a four-year, $140 million deal he signed in the spring of 2019. At that time, it made him the highest paid player in the league.
He has a no-trade clause, and can essentially pick his spot if the Seahawks opt to trade him.
Wrestling Notebook: Natick proves spring season no fluke
Natick sailed through the spring wrestling season, culminating in a Div. 2 state championship.
The Redhawks have maintained their championship mettle through the early part of this season, but it hasn’t been easy. Like many programs across the state, Natick has been forced to deal with COVID.
“Last spring we didn’t have any bumps in the road and I’m sure being able to wrestle outside helped,” said longtime Natick coach Bob Anniballi. “This year has been a little different in that we’re in a bit of shutdown right now (due to COVID concerns). It’s a challenge, but we’re hoping its just 2-3 weeks then we can go on and complete the season.”
When they’ve been able to get on the mat, Natick has shown it is more than capable of hanging with the big boys. The Redhawks placed fifth at the prestigious George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament, one of the most demanding events in New England. Bennett Sonneborn was third at 195 pounds, while David Seiche (fifth at 182), Louie Linton (fifth at 106), Michael Anniballi (fifth at 152) and Jake Adelmann (seventh at 170) all placed.
“We had a great Lowell tournament, I was very happy with the overall performance,” said Anniballi, whose team captured the Athol Invitational Tournament. “(Sonneborn) lost 3-2 to the eventual champion in the semifinals. He probably weighs around 182, but we bumped him up to 195 because it was better for the team and he was a pleasant surprise.”
In a season where the pandemic has forced many schools to pause their seasons in all sports, having good leadership is even more important than ever. Anniballi considered himself blessed to have three good ones in Adelmann, Seiche and 145-pounder Sammy Papadopoulos.
“All three of them are good students and accomplished wrestlers,” Anniballi said. “Adelmann got banged up a little bit in Lowell, so he’s been like an assistant coach working with the younger kids. We’ve had some kids injured and they’ve been able to help us keep everything together.”
Once Natick gets rolling, the lineup figures to be even better with Liam Musante (120) and Shaun McLaughlin (126) returning from injuries. Anniballi figured he would get contributions from one son, but never figured his youngest son Eddie would be a part of the program, currently competing at the sub-varsity level.
“Eddie wrestled in the youth program and hated it,” Anniballi said with a laugh. “A week before the start of the season he came up to me out of the blue and said he wanted to wrestle. I was shocked, but knock on wood, it’s been pretty good so far.”
Tigers on the prowl
It didn’t take Oliver Ames coach John McKeon long to get a feel for what kind of team he was going to have this winter.
The Tigers opened the season by hosting the annual Devin Ness Tournament. It wasn’t the fact that Oliver Ames finished fourth as much as the way the team approached tournament which brought a smile to McKeon’s face.
“You could see how about each wrestler on the team cares for one another,” said McKeon, whose team is riding along at 8-1. “We didn’t have a full lineup, but the kids wrestled hard and really pulled for one another. It didn’t matter whether it was our best wrestler or a first-year kid, the enthusiasm was awesome and I think it set the tone.”
Oliver Ames scored 182 points in the tournament, trailing just perennial power Bridgewater-Raynham (204), Plymouth South and Duxbury (both at 189). The Tigers had a pair of individual champions in Elyor Ruzmatov (113) and Giovany Juste (170). Deric Lipski (160), Kyle Hardie (138) and Nathan Lipski (132) were second, Anthony Hoffman (145) and Jaden Hinton (285) were third, Robby Dobbin took a fifth at 106, while Grady Morrison (152) and Jake Manthous (182) were sixth, giving the Tigers some valuable points.
“The kids are working hard and they’re buying in,” McKeon said. “We’ve had kids who have been pleasant surprises. They just love the sport and it shows.”
The leaders have been Juste and Deric Lipski, both of whom have lost just once so far. John Dobbin is undefeated at 138, while Ruzmatov is perfect at 113. Hinton’s only loss came in the Devin Ness Tournament and he is 10-1 on the season.
