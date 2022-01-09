News
Minneapolis victim city’s first homicide of 2022
Detectives with the Minneapolis Police Department are investigating the year’s first homicide.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 4200 block of 11th Avenue South on Saturday night in South Minneapolis and found a man with gunshot wounds undergoing CPR in the street and a vehicle nearby that had crashed into parked cars, according to a police department news release.
Officers took over CPR efforts until an ambulance was able to take the man to the Hennepin County Medical Center where he later died, authorities said.
No further details about the ongoing investigation were available Sunday morning.
Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum
As the raging omicron variant of COVID-19 infects workers across the nation, millions of those whose jobs don’t provide paid sick days are having to choose between their health and their paycheck.
While many companies instituted more robust sick leave policies at the beginning of the pandemic, some of those have since been scaled back with the rollout of the vaccines, even though omicron has managed to evade the shots. Meanwhile, the current labor shortage is adding to the pressure of workers having to decide whether to show up to their job sick if they can’t afford to stay home.
“It’s a vicious cycle,” said Daniel Schneider, professor of public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. “As staffing gets depleted because people are out sick, that means that those that are on the job have more to do and are even more reluctant to call in sick when they in turn get sick.”
Low-income hourly workers are especially vulnerable. Nearly 80% of all private sector workers get at least one paid sick day, according to a national compensation survey of employee benefits conducted in March by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But only 33% of workers whose wages are at the bottom 10% get paid sick leave, compared with 95% in the top 10%.
A survey this past fall of roughly 6,600 hourly low-wage workers conducted by Harvard’s Shift Project, which focuses on inequality, found that 65% of those workers who reported being sick in the last month said they went to work anyway. That’s lower than the 85% who showed up to work sick before the pandemic, but much higher than it should be in the middle of a public health crisis. Schneider says it could get worse because of omicron and the labor shortage.
What’s more, Schneider noted that the share of workers with paid sick leave before the pandemic barely budged during the pandemic — 50% versus 51% respectively. He further noted many of the working poor surveyed don’t even have $400 in emergency funds, and families will now be even more financially strapped with the expiration of the child tax credit, which had put a few hundred dollars in families’ pockets every month.
The Associated Press interviewed one worker who started a new job with the state of New Mexico last month and started experiencing COVID-like symptoms earlier in the week. The worker, who asked not to be named because it might jeopardize their employment, took a day off to get tested and two more days to wait for the results.
A supervisor called and told the worker they would qualify for paid sick days only if the COVID test turns out to be positive. If the test is negative, the worker will have to take the days without pay, since they haven’t accrued enough time for sick leave.
“I thought I was doing the right thing by protecting my co-workers,” said the worker, who is still awaiting the results and estimates it will cost $160 per day of work missed if they test negative. “Now I wish I just would’ve gone to work and not said anything.”
A Trader Joe’s worker in California, who also asked not to be named because they didn’t want to risk their job, said the company lets workers accrue paid time off that they can use for vacations or sick days. But once that time is used up, employees often feel like they can’t afford to take unpaid days.
“I think many people now come to work sick or with what they call ‘allergies’ because they feel they have no other choice,” the worker said.
Trader Joe’s offered hazard pay until last spring, and even paid time off if workers had COVID-related symptoms. But the worker said those benefits have ended. The company also no longer requires customers to wear masks in all of its stores.
Other companies are similarly curtailing sick time that they offered earlier in the pandemic. Kroger, the country’s biggest traditional grocery chain, is ending some benefits for unvaccinated workers in an attempt to compel more of them to get the jab as COVID-19 cases rise again. Unvaccinated workers will no longer be eligible to receive up to two weeks paid emergency leave if they become infected — a policy that was put into place last year when vaccines were unavailable.
Meanwhile, Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, is slashing pandemic-related paid leave in half — from two weeks to one — after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced isolation requirements for people who don’t have symptoms after they test positive.
Workers have received some relief from a growing number of states. In the last decade, 14 states and the District of Columbia have passed laws or ballot measures requiring employers to provide paid sick leave, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
On the federal front, however, the movement has stalled. Congress passed a law in the spring of 2020 requiring most employers to provide paid sick leave for employees with COVID-related illnesses. But the requirement expired on Dec. 31 of that same year. Congress later extended tax credits for employers who voluntarily provide paid sick leave, but the extension lapsed at the end of September, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
In November, the U.S. House passed a version of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan that would require employers to provide 20 days of paid leave for employees who are sick or caring for a family member. But the fate of that bill is uncertain in the Senate.
“We can’t do a patchwork sort of thing. It has to be holistic. It has to be meaningful,” said Josephine Kalipeni, executive director at Family Values @ Work, a national network of 27 state and local coalitions helping to advocate for such policies as paid sick days.
The U.S. is one of only 11 countries worldwide without any federal mandate for paid sick leave, according to a 2020 study by the World Policy Analysis Center at the University of California, Los Angeles.
On the flipside are small business owners like Dawn Crawley, CEO of House Cleaning Heroes, who can’t afford to pay workers when they are out sick. But Crawley is trying to help in other ways. She recently drove one cleaner who didn’t have a car to a nearby testing site. She later bought the cleaner some medicine, orange juice and oranges.
“If they are out, I try to give them money but at the same time my company has got to survive,” Crawley said. ″If the company goes under, no one has work.”
Even when paid sick leave is available, workers aren’t always made aware of it.
Ingrid Vilorio, who works at a Jack in the Box restaurant in Castro Valley, California, started feeling sick last March and soon tested positive for COVID. Vilorio alerted a supervisor, who didn’t tell her she was eligible for paid sick leave — as well as supplemental COVID leave — under California law.
Vilorio said her doctor told her to take 15 days off, but she decided to take just 10 because she had bills to pay. Months later, a co-worker told Vilorio she was owed sick pay for the time she was off. Working through Fight for $15, a group that works to unionize fast food workers, Vilorio and her colleagues reported the restaurant to the county health department. Shortly after that, she was given back pay.
But Vilorio, who speaks Spanish, said through a translator that problems persist. Workers are still getting sick, she said, and are often afraid to speak up.
“Without our health, we can’t work,” she said. “We’re told that we’re front line workers, but we’re not treated like it.”
D’Innocenzio reported from New York and Durbin reported from Detroit.
A new cycle of firing — and hiring — has started in the NFL. Here’s the latest news, starting with the Denver Broncos firing coach Vic Fangio.
As the NFL begins a new cycle of firing and hiring this month, we’re tracking all of the latest moves.
Sunday
The Denver Broncos have fired head coach Vic Fangio after three seasons.
The scoop: Fangio didn’t record a winning season in his three in Denver. He finished 19-30 in his first stint as an NFL head coach, including 7-10 this season. Fangio, 63, was a defensive coordinator in the NFL for 19 seasons, including four in Chicago, before he joined the Broncos in 2019.
Fangio’s defense this season ranked in the top 10 in yards and points allowed. But the Broncos offense didn’t produce well enough under Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, the latest in a revolving door of quarterbacks in Denver recent years.
Read more of our coverage ahead of Black Monday
Sunday Bulletin Board: For Bill Shakespeare, ‘To pass or not to pass, that was the question . . .’
Fun Facts to Know and Tell
Including: What’s in a name? (x2)
ZOO LOU of St. Paul writes: “Subject: William Shakespeare and the ‘Game of the Century.’
“While scouring through the dusty, cobweb-covered nether regions of an old bookshelf, I came across an unexpected gem: ‘1936 Supplement to Intercollegiate Football, 1869-1935.’ This thin tome is a true treasure-trove of statistics and highlights of the 1935 season. I especially liked the classic pictures of the nation’s top players in dramatic poses with looks of grit and determination.
“Bernie Bierman’s Golden Gophers were 8-0 that year, led by All-American tackle Ed Widseth. At 6-1, 220 pounds, Widseth was the heaviest player among his fellow All-Americans. But ‘Big Ed’ would be a real lightweight compared to many of today’s behemoth linemen, like the U of M’s Daniel Faalele, who goes 6-9, 380 pounds!
“Several local players were recognized for their individual performances. Vernon McGee of St. John’s had TD runs of 67 and 55 yards against Hamline, and returned an interception 95 yards to paydirt against Macalester. Minnesota’s Rudy Gmitro and Andy Uram had TD runs of 80 and 55 yards, respectively, in a win over Wisconsin, and Uram bolted 72 yards to the end zone during the defeat of Michigan.
“What really caught my attention, however, was the story about the ‘Game of the Century’: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State, which drew 82,000 fans to Ohio Stadium. The writer had a rather unusual way of describing the action, and the hero had the same name as one of history’s most revered men: ‘With one minute to play, Irish halfback William Shakespeare “speeds” a 30-yard pass to Wayne Millner to beat the mighty Buckeyes 18-13.
“‘It was a beard-lifting finish to the vastly ballyhooed battle of the Middle Western gridiron giants.’ The Ohio State fans ‘were numb with surprise and disappointment when the yellow football flew from William Shakespeare’s fist in the late afternoon and landed in Millner’s paws.’
“It’s interesting to note that Shakespeare, whose family claimed to be direct descendants of the beloved playwright himself, also faced another famous namesake, Northwestern end Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, in three games, ‘not to trade verses, but to play all the football they know.’
“Considering his ancestry, it’s fitting that Shakespeare, nicknamed the ‘Bard of South Bend’ and the ‘Merchant of Menace,’ should be part of the biggest ‘play’ in one of the greatest games of all time. If the elder William had been there, he might have been inspired to rewrite his most memorable soliloquy:
“To pass or not to pass,
“that is the question, young William.
“Pray, do not hesitate
“For ’tis nobler to launch the leather spheroid
“true and hard into the arms of thy teammate,
“thereby gaining eternal fame and praise
“while the slings and arrows of outrageous
“fortune pierce the hearts of the Buckeye faithful.’
“As the late John Madden might have said: ‘Boom! Bang! Doink!’ And that’s the way it was during the ‘beard-lifting’ season of 1935.’ ”
Everyone’s a copy editor!
VERTICALLY CHALLENGED: “Subject: Oops.
“I had one of those news article/banners on my phone. I guess it was about White House Christmas traditions or something and the National Christmas tree.
“I started to check it out, but the caption under this picture had me doing a double-take! I saved this pic but then couldn’t get back to article after it disappeared, so missed the rest of it . . . but if the rest was this ‘informative,’ guess I wasn’t missing anything save a few laughs.”
The verbing of America
LOLA: “While I was watching the Vikings on Sunday [December 26, 2021], one of the announcers was talking about something in football terms. The other announcer said: ‘Let me laymanize that for you.’”
The highfalutin displeasures@@
Returning to Bulletin Board, after an almost interminable absence, is THE MIGHTY WICKARD, “hailing from . . . Blaine . . . way up here . . . just a little higher please . . . ahhh . . . that’s the spot”: “OK, they boot people from Facebook and Twitter for supposedly incorrect information.
“Which begs for this question: HOW can people post YouTube videos telling me how ‘simple’ and ‘easy’ it is for a fat guy to work on something under the dash in a Ford Fusion?
“The videos lie. LIE, I tell you!
“I had to strip down and lather up in bacon grease to get at the stupid defroster-fan motor — and even then had to dislocate my shoulders to fit into that cramped torture-chamber area in a fashion similar to how a snake opens its mouth. Without the bacon grease (more accurately called ‘MIGHTY WICKARD’s Pig Fat Dippin Sauce™’ – put that on my headstone), it would have required the Jaws of Life to extract me from under the dash — and you can trust me that the Jaws of Life, likely injuring itself straining at the daunting task, wouldn’t have been none too happy about the situation, either.
“I’m suspecting video of me trying to get out of there would go viral overnight. At least for my premium members.
“’Simple and easy access,’ eh? All these people should be banned for life for fake news.”
Life as we know it
HINDSIGHT: “Subject: It takes a village.
“At a school activity a few years ago, I ran into Pat, a neighbor. She lived a few miles down the road. We were chatting, and she remarked: ‘You know, I’m partially responsible for your daughter becoming a lawyer.’ She went on: ‘I was the relief driver on your kids’ bus route. If Ray, your regular driver, was sick, I drove the route. Since I took her to school and she learned things on those days that made her able to become an attorney, I’d like to share some of the responsibility and credit for that.’
“You’re right, Pat. I never thought of that. Sure, you can take credit for your part in that project. Thanks for your help.
“None of us are totally self-made. We all had help along the way that shaped our lives. It does take a village to raise a child. Hey, bus drivers, think how many children you’ve helped every day. Thanks for being part of our village.”
Our birds, ourselves
From AL B of Hartland: “After the tornado had passed, crows were vocal. Perhaps they’d found surviving the brutal December storm caws for celebration.
“I’m sure they had reason for the noise, as crows didn’t make it to where they are today by being stupid.”
The Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon
BABE of Burnsville: “Been meaning to write to B.B. since July. Where does the time go? Can B.B. explain? [Bulletin Board says: It goes into the past!]
“Anyway, back then I had a Baader-Meinhof which no one but other B.B. readers might find interesting:
“One night I was reading a thriller, written in the 1960s, which had included a visit to Camp David. As I now know, it is in an area within view of the Catoctin Mountains and near Catoctin Furnace. I thought at the time that I’d never heard of the Catoctin Mountains, nor did I know what the ‘Furnace’ referred to.
“Well, mystery solved & Baader-Meinhof happened the next day, when in the newspaper there was an article about the work that had been done on the remains found in a slave cemetery at Catoctin Furnace. Catoctin Furnace was an iron forge in Frederick County, Maryland, that operated in the late 1700s and well into the 1800s. Enslaved Africans worked there until the 1830s, but then the work was taken over by European immigrants.
“Now I want to make a visit to Maryland to learn more.”
Live and learn
THE ASTRONOMER of Nininger: “Subject: Basswood is Linden.
“When I was a young boy, my father used to take my brother and me to visit a farm near Lindenwood, Illinois. Brother Stan and I never thought much about Lindenwood, other than it was a place where we had a lot of fun. We went hunting and fishing nearby. And, on Halloween, we were able to ‘Trick or Treat’ the whole town. You couldn’t do that in Chicago, where we lived.
“Many years later, long after I grew up and left home, I wondered about that name, Lindenwood. Where did it come from, and what did it mean? But those questions moved to the back burner of my mind.
“When I raised horses, I found out about Basswood. Ranchers often made their grain feeders from it, because horses could eat copious rations of grain without getting slivers in their mouths. Horses sort of slobber when they eat grain and use their teeth and tongues together, almost foaming, to get every morsel of grain – oats, and corn, and barley as well. I lined our grain feeders with Basswood.
“I didn’t make the connection of Basswood to Lindenwood until Bob, a poet friend of mine, penned the words that made it clear: ‘Basswood is Linden.’ Bob wrote not just in metaphors, but he brought ideas to life. He asked me questions about my horses and how Basswood was used with them. Basswood is also known as the American Linden and is a popular wood used by wood carvers.
“When I hear that poem, I am transported back to the days of my youth: ‘. . . for Basswood is Linden.’
“Who knew?”
BULLETIN BOARD SAYS: “Basswood is Linden” reminded us of . . . something that we couldn’t place till after several moments of our version of deep thought. Finally it came to us (POTENTIAL SPOILER ALERT!): “Soylent Green is people!”
Live and learn (responsorial)
Including: Then & Now
JOHN IN HIGHLAND: “Subject: Green Slime.
“A recent BB post that included a video clip of the movie ‘Soylent Green’ brought back a memory of my time in the Army.
“It was in 1969 that a group of us were called by Uncle Sam. We reported to the downtown St. Paul Armory, where we received a handshake from Mayor Tom Byrne, were bussed to the Minneapolis train station, and set out on a 36-hour train trip to Seattle. From there we were bussed down to Fort Lewis.
“The fort sits in a beautiful area full of tall pine trees close to the Pacific Ocean. Upon arrival, we first went to the ‘Reception Station,’ a group of barracks at North Fort Lewis on Puget Sound. This was where we received shots, got our first military haircuts and took a series of aptitude tests. This was also where we heard for the first and not last time: ‘Trainees, you will be well-schooled, highly motivated in the fundamentals of basic combat training. And gentlemen, you WILL be motivated!’ We went to a supply station where we were issued our uniforms: Class A’s and army-green fatigues. We boxed up all of our civilian clothes and sent them home.
“After all of the preparatory work, we were informed that we would next be going down to the main fort for the rest of basic training. When the bus went through the gates of the fort, we drove past the main post theater. There in the front was a huge placard announcing: ‘Coming soon, Green Slime!’ After being yelled at for weeks by everyone of higher rank than us (which was everyone, because we were Private E-1’s), we took the slight personally, thinking that it was aimed at us. It was not until years later that I found that there truly had been a movie titled ‘The Green Slime.’
“By the way, the movie ‘Soylent Green’ was made in 1973, but it was projected to take effect in 2022! Should we be scared?”
BULLETIN BOARD SAYS: Yes. Of many things!
Band Name of the Day: The Beard Lifters — or: The Poets of Football
