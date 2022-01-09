Celebrities
Mo’ Money: Gucci Mane Surprises Keyshia Ka’oir With $1 Million In Cash For Her Birthday [Video]
Gucci Mane spoils his wife Keyshia Ka’oir with $1 million in cash for her birthday.
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir have always lived the ballerific life and when it comes to gifts, they go all out.
When Keyshia gave birth to their son Ice Davis, Gucci promptly blessed her with a push present of $1 million. Their son Ice has lived up to his name in his short time on earth, always receiving presents filled with ice and creating an amazing jewelry collection for a toddler.
Just weeks ago, Keyshia gifted Gucci a million-dollar Bugatti watch from the famed Jacob and Company collection. The watch is only for the serious ballers, not the fake–if you’re not living it, you won’t be able to buy it. Right after receiving the gift, Keyshia’s birthday has now rolled up on Gucci and he returned the favor in true Gucci fashion.
Keyshia shared videos from her birthday party and in one of the clips, Gucci Mane gifted her $1 million in cash for her special day. The age-old question is, “What do you get someone who has everything?” And we guess the answer now is just cash and a large sum of it, at that.
You can click below to take a look at her lavish party and get a look at Keyshia opening her brand new million-dollar stash.
Celebrities
‘RHOP’ Robyn Dixon Offers Update on Wedding, New House
The Real Housewives of Potomac just wrapped their latest explosive season and now star Robyn Dixon is sitting down and answering all her fan’s questions about her life’s current state and giving us updates on all things from her upcoming wedding, her tight-knit friendship with Gizelle Bryant, and prioritizing what’s important in her life.
Speaking with BET, Robyn detailed the home that she and her husband Juan Dixon built together from the ground up.
“It’s not my dream home, just yet. Honestly, it was just about finding a functional home where I didn’t have to squeeze everything into one space. I’m so excited that I have a nice big storage room,” she said, adding that “it’s the simple things in life! You think you gotta have the hardwood floors and metal railings, I’m like, no, I need a big ole storage room.”
“Right now, I’m tricking out my family room with my awesome interior designer, Ajia Monet of Ablige Interior Design Group. She did my second townhouse, and I cannot wait for the project to be finished. It is going to be so gorgeous! She has such a great eye,” she continued.
Robyn also is super thankful for the brand, Embellished, which she says is thriving and so much fun. She also opened up about what inspired her to launch the brand.
“When I cut my hair really short, it was the first time I quickly learned that short haircuts are really high maintenance…So I found myself looking a hot mess…a lot,” she explained.
“It was really created out of necessity for myself. I just needed something to wear so I could go to the grocery store, but I didn’t really see any hats that didn’t rep a sports team or something. I wanted a cute hat that also protected my hair and smoothed it down while I was wearing it. I wanted to feel like I was wearing a scarf on my head,” the RHOP star said.
“I didn’t think of Embellished as a business at first, but it has been so much fun. It has been such a blessing to see the response and growth. I’m just excited to try to continue to grow it and do more,” she said.
So, how does she manage it all? Being a mother, wife, businesswoman, and reality star, Robyn says having a support system is key.
“A support system is so important. Juan sees me work, and just to hear him say that he’s proud of me, it’s really encouraging!” she stated.
Many fans are still wondering when Robyn and Juan are finally going to tie the knot?!
“We still do not have a date, but honestly, I’ve kind of shifted the type and scope of wedding that I want. I really think that I could plan [something] myself,” she said.
“It’s going to be small in scale to the point where I could plan it in a few weeks,” Robyn explained.
“We just moved into a new house, we’re furnishing the house, and I’m probably going to be sending both of my kids to private school next year,” she continued. “We’re trying to be smart and not really spend a ton of money on what we don’t really need to. When you go through what I’ve been through financially, you don’t ever want to be back there.”
Robyn is even spilling the tea on her bestie and RHOP co-star/co-host of their Reasonably Shady podcast, Gizelle.
“We talk every day!” she said.
“The great thing is neither one of us gets offended when we don’t see each other’s point of view. It’s a great friendship,” she said, adding “Working together on the Reasonably Shady podcast is so fun. It’s really cool because we were already super close, but now we’re working together, seeing each other more often, and collaborating…It’s made our friendship stronger.”
Looks like 2022 is looking bright for Robyn and Co.! Be sure to catch Robyn and Gizelle on the Reasonably Shady podcast available now.
Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
Celebrities
Did Quavo Break Karrueche’s Fast From Men? Previously Paired Duo Spotted On Vacay In Saint Martin
The streets are talking and allegedly Quavo and Karrueche are back on.
Nowadays, if you’re a celebrity you can’t just take casual pictures with other celebrities without the public assuming you two are romantically involved. Someone all too familiar with that is Karrueche Tran.
The Migos member and “Claws” actress who previously dated were spotted spending the first days of the new year on “vacation” in Saint Martin.
In a post with pictures obtained by The Shade Room, the two can be seen standing together in a group. Quavo also went live on Instagram and fans noticed Karrueche in the background, fueling speculation that they are dating again.
Now if you don’t remember Kae recently let it be known that she’s going on a diet and wasn’t dealing with any men all 2022 as they are “distractions” in her life right now. Is our good sis going back on her word?!
She explained in a series of Instagram Story posts, that she doesn’t “hate men” and that she’s not “getting done dirty by some dude” but instead she’s found power in being single.
“I just feel that there’s so much power in being alone, being content with being alone, and not being dependant on a man for validation or to feel good about myself or to feel fulfilled,” Karrueche said.
“I’m really trying to take my whole life to another level,” Karrueche said. “Mentally, physically, my career. Just all of that. So, it’s just a little detox.”
Even she put in her caption, “let’s see how long I last lmao” so maybe just maybe her fast from men is already over.
Rumors of the pair being romantically involved sparked back in 2017 after her breakup with Chris Brown. The duo was spotted together on numerous occasions.
Neither has spoken on the new umors but of course, users online wasted no time to chime in.
One person commented, “Breezy somewhere doing back flips, krumpin in pain in the rain! 😂 ☔️” while another said “He been wanting her. Love to see it.”
Prior to being spotted with Quavo, Karrueche was last linked to Victor Cuz. The two dated for three years and their split was confirmed in February 2021.
“Right now, they are focused on continuing to grow their successful careers,” explained an insider to E! News. “There are no hard feelings. This is just a case of two people moving forward in life separately.”
Only time will tell if all the rumors are true but in the meantime what are your thoughts? Would you be here for this new couple? What’s their nickname #Kaevo? Let us know below!
Celebrities
Supporting Our Sistas: Shayna Isaac AKA “The Child Care MentHER” Went From Teen Mother To Having A Luxury Car Pushing Staff Of Child Care Providers
We LOVE to see it!
If you were looking for a sign to get out and make your dreams happen this is is. Shayna Issac, known as The Childcare MentHerto her clients says her proudest moment happened she realized all of her staff at her own daycare center was pushing luxury vehicles. Now she wants to provide the same mentorship that helped her evolve from teen mom to successful entrepreneur for other women.
What really pushed you to make your dream happen?
Becoming a teenage mother truly pushed me to make my dreams happen because I knew I had no other choice. I remember when I had my daughter. I was laying in the hospital bed and at that time, visiting hours were over, so it was just me and her in the room at the time.
So, I decided that my dreams of moving to Atlanta and going to an HBCU still had to happen! After I graduated high school, I moved here with my daughter. Twenty years later, that is what I am still doing. My daughter is still my motivation. My three sons born after her are still my motivation. My children push me to make my dreams happen because I realize that if my dreams don’t happen, their dreams won’t happen. And that’s NOT an option!
What has been your proudest moment so far?
My proudest moment continues to be when I cut paychecks and have those paychecks deposited into my staff’s accounts. It makes me feel so good inside to know that what I have created is also helping other women feed their families and help them reach their dreams.
I remember one time I pulled up to my childcare center and I felt so proud because all of my staff had nice cars outside. It just made me tear up because I remember there was a time when some of them were walking to work and we were all chipping in to make sure that we could pick them up for work and take them home.
What sets you aside from other agencies/businesses that provide the same service?
What separates me from other businesses that offer my same service is the fact that I really focus on home child care providers as well. That’s simply because my journey started as a home childcare provider. A lot of times home child care providers are forgotten because sometimes we forget that they are business entrepreneurs too. We forget that that’s where many of our journeys began. It did not begin when you first bought your center. It began when that dream was birthed in you.
And a lot of times it was birthed in us when we were at home, building our businesses at that level. I remember that as a home childcare provider, I wanted to go to the next level. I wanted to provide more for my family. I wanted to really grow as an entrepreneur, but I didn’t know where to start.
There weren’t any coaches that really focused on us. So, I wanted to make sure I went back and helped my sisters that were in their home. I started as a home childcare provider, and there were a lot of struggles filled with a lot of ups and downs. Most of the struggles weren’t necessarily just because of the business, but also my personal life and my home life were mixed within life’s ups and downs. What separates my service from others is that I take all of that into account. I take into account the woman herself, how she feels, and what she may be going through. I take into account her home life and what she has to balance to be able to be a great CEO to run her home childcare business smoothly to be able to grow as an entrepreneur and get to the next level. That is what separates me from other businesses in my industry.
What’s the best and worst part of being an entrepreneur?
The best part of being an entrepreneur is that “get it from the mud” experience. It’s nothing like knowing that you made something from nothing…knowing that you took your hands and molded it into something great that your family eats off of and that other families eat off of it, too. I mean, that’s THE BEST part of being an entrepreneur. The worst part of being an entrepreneur is that “get it from the mud” experience because sometimes that experience gets really muddy and is not so great at times. Sometimes that stress of knowing that “if this is gonna happen, it’s up to you” is a bit much. YOU HAVE TO MAKE IT HAPPEN. You get no days off. You get no moments off. So, even when you’re going through things in your own
life–loss of family, relationship issues, broken hearts, your children going through their issues–it doesn’t matter. You have to still get out there and get it because at the end of the day, that’s the only way you eat, and others are depending on you. It is almost like a double-edged sword.
Where can everyone find you?
You can find me on IG @thechildcarementHER
.
Mo’ Money: Gucci Mane Surprises Keyshia Ka’oir With $1 Million In Cash For Her Birthday [Video]
As spending bill stalls, Biden climate goals remain elusive
‘RHOP’ Robyn Dixon Offers Update on Wedding, New House
Your Money: The great resignation: myth or reality?
Did Quavo Break Karrueche’s Fast From Men? Previously Paired Duo Spotted On Vacay In Saint Martin
Playoffs are out of reach, but here’s what is on the line for Dolphins in finale vs. Patriots
Supporting Our Sistas: Shayna Isaac AKA “The Child Care MentHER” Went From Teen Mother To Having A Luxury Car Pushing Staff Of Child Care Providers
Tech Stocks, Bitcoin Log Sharpest Loss in Months After Fed Meeting—Here’s Why
Demi Lovato Reportedly Completes Rehab After Declaring They Are No Longer ‘California Sober’
Looking Glass: For some reason, this cereal is making me very happy
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?