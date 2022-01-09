News
Moore: When union bosses care more about D.C. Dems than union jobs
Why don’t the union bosses in America represent their union members anymore? Could it be because the union leadership has become more beholden to the Democratic politicians in Washington than the rank-and-file workers who pay the dues?
We saw an example of this betrayal of the workers not long ago when the United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters brass endorsed Joe Biden for president — even though Biden openly opposed all fossil fuels and wanted to end the building of pipelines.
Talk about selling the rope to the hangman. The union bosses acted surprised that Biden’s first act as president was to kill several thousand union jobs by killing the Keystone XL pipeline. And in recent months, the Biden officials have been on a crusade to shutdown Midwest pipelines that carry natural gas to the midwestern states.
More recently, we witnessed one of the dumbest union leadership campaigns in American history. They endorsed the Build Back Better bill, which is stuffed with $550 billion of subsidies for green energy projects and energy mandates explicitly designed to kill America’s coal production. Wipe coal and coal miners right out of existence.
Then, UMWA President Cecil Roberts wrote an extraordinary letter to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), admonishing him for opposing the bill. “We are disappointed that the bill will not pass,” Roberts said. “We urge Senator Manchin to revisit his opposition to this legislation and work with his colleagues to pass something that will help keep coal miners working.” Manchin was standing up for the coal miners in his state. Why wouldn’t the union do the same?
I’ve been to Charleston, W.Va., and talked to many of the coal miners. They hate the Biden bill and know that their jobs are in jeopardy. They remember that Hillary Clinton came to West Virginia in 2016 and told the coal miners that under her plan, these workers could build wind panels instead. They laughed at her arrogance and fantasy.
The UMWA wants more funding for victims of black lung and other benefits for laid-off coal miners. That’s fine. But if Build Back Better passes, there won’t be any miners left working in states like West Virginia, and the UMWA will be defunct.
What’s next, the Steelworkers union coming out against steel production?
Even the United Auto Workers union is putting at risk tens of thousands of union jobs by backing Biden’s risky plan to divert production of gasoline-powered cars toward electric vehicles. More than 90% of the car sales in the U.S. are still traditional cars. If they are not made in the U.S., they will be made in Japan, Korea and Germany. How does that create union jobs?
The union bosses haven’t caught on to the reality that the green movement they are partnering up with is essentially supporting an agenda that will deindustrialize America. There is no way that we can have a $22 trillion economy that makes everything from steel to cars to pipelines to buildings and airplanes and technology and corn and cotton without affordable energy. My question for the union bosses is: How do we create jobs in America if our energy comes from wind turbines and solar panels … made in China?
Stephen Moore is a syndicated columnist.
How to get your New Year’s resolutions to stick
Every year I make one or more New Year’s resolutions that I have every intention of starting on Jan. 1. But I find myself losing momentum quickly into the new year when the holiday merriment starts to fade. Do you have tips for achieving resolutions and goals?
It is the time of year again when people make New Year’s resolutions, many of which are health-related. Losing weight, eating healthier, exercising and quitting smoking are popular choices. Losing weight often leads the list, but it also is the most difficult to accomplish.
New Year’s resolutions are easy to make, but not so easy to achieve. To make the resolution into an actual solution, you need to spend time preparing and planning. There is no magic button for keeping a resolution.
The first step toward success is developing a structured health plan. Your health plan should include where you’re headed and why you want to get there. Be realistic about what challenges you may face along the way and define how you plan to work through the challenges.
The second step is to visualize your goals. Think about what a healthy future might look like to you. Convert those thoughts into a short, clear statement: your health vision.
While there are many ways to write a health vision, one popular format is: “I want to _(blank)_, so I __(blank)__.” Examples may be: “I want to lose weight, so I have more energy to enjoy life.” Or, “I want to have better balance between my work and personal life, so I have more quality time for myself and for my family.”
After you create a health vision, the third step is to set SMART goals. SMART is an acronym that is all about achieving identified goals to produce a feeling of accomplishment and much-needed motivation to fuel your health journey.
SMART means:
• Specific — What am I going to do? You need to have a specific plan in place to start. Take the time to design and research.
• Measurable — How will I track my progress? You may say, “I would like to lose some weight.” But it would be better if you said, “I want to lose 50 pounds in four months.”
• Achievable — What steps will I take to make this happen? Set a realistic goal. With the right weight-loss program, 50 pounds may be realistic. Ask the program you’re considering what the average weight loss among participants is after one year. Depending on the program and its weight loss approach, you may need to set a smaller, more attainable goal.
• Relevant — Is this important enough to me to want to do it? Think positively. Behavior only changes from the positive. Remember there are programs to help you accomplish your goal.
• Time-framed — When will I do this? Set a specific target date. There is nothing magical about Jan. 1 as a start date. It is better to pick a date when you have a plan in place.
Your SMART goals should consist of long-term and short-term goals. Establish your long-term goal first. An example of a long-term goal is: “I will walk briskly for 30 minutes each day at least five days a week.”
However, if you haven’t been exercising on a regular basis, there often is a need for intermediary, short-term goals. For example: “I will walk 15 minutes during my lunch hour at least three days each week for the next month.” After reaching your short-term goal, extend your efforts gradually, until you ultimately accomplish your long-term goal.
Finally, accept challenges, and don’t give up. Nearly everyone will face challenges during their health journey. Perhaps it’s a busy family life, work, school, medical issues or peer pressure to continue bad habits. It’s important to identify potential challenges and envision strategies to address them as part of an effective health plan.
Here are a few tips for success:
• Confront your temptations. You will need to change your environment to help with your weight goals. Get rid of food that won’t help you realize your goal — this should be part of your planning.
• Tell your friends. Changing your habits for good may affect your inner circle of friends. Let them know what you’re trying to do and enlist their support in helping you achieve your goal.
• Remember the reward. Make a list of the reasons you want to lose weight. When you lack reasons to change, it is easy to fall back into old habits.
• Be prepared for a setback. Give yourself another chance. Most people slip up at some point. The people who are successful are the ones who get back on track. Look at how many days you still have left in the calendar year and see what you can accomplish before the year is up. Don’t give up.
• Commit yourself. You can’t take lifestyle changes lightly. Consider keeping a health journal to record your activities and achievements, adding to your motivation and accountability. Make your health a priority.
Embracing a healthy lifestyle is an ongoing, dynamic process. Use the new year as an opportunity to start the journey to living a healthier life.
— Tribune News Service.
Ease worries about pets getting COVID
With the massive outbreak of omicron cases, is it time to be more vigilant with our dogs or other pets? My husband and I are in day five of quarantine after testing positive with mild clinical signs, despite being vaccinated. We have both coughed some but had no fever or any other signs. Our dog is around us at home all the time and has not exhibited any signs of illness. He is a small mixed breed dog who is 11 years old. If he were to get ill, how would we know what to do and if he actually had omicron? We have been careful to take him outside wearing masks and avoided interacting with others besides Zoom calls. Apparently, pets do not get COVID, and if they do, only exhibit mild clinical signs but I am not sure what those are. Looking forward to getting outside tomorrow following guidelines that always seem to be changing.
I’m sorry to hear that you both came down with COVID, despite being vaccinated, but glad that you’re recovering well and that your dog is healthy. There have been very few cited cases of pets having COVID. While coronaviruses have been around in dogs for years, as well as in other species, they are different than what we have experienced with the pandemic. You are correct in that dogs and pets do not get COVID or spread it. I do believe though that if you were to cough into your hand and pet your dog without hand washing and then another person was to quickly pet your dog that there might be some transmissibility. That’s conjecture on my part but seems logical. There is so much misinformation and changing information, even by the government, that we are all in a quandary.
There have been vaccines given to zoo animals at high risk, there is a test for COVID in pets, but it has had limited use, but should your dog get sick, the wisest course would be to see your veterinarian and let them evaluate and pursue whatever options they deem appropriate. The clinical signs can include fever, cough, lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea and just about everything you can think of associated with many random illnesses. All said, I do not think it is a time to be more vigilant with our dogs or pet about COVID but it is as important now, as ever, to take all proper precautions, maintain good hygiene practices, observe social distancing and care for ourselves and our pets.
Enjoy the fresh air tomorrow and I hope that your dog stays well and all of this resolves in the near future.
Dr. John de Jong owns and operates the Boston Mobile Veterinary Clinic. He can be reached at 781-899-9994.
Dial up the cozy at local hotels complete with in-room fireplaces
We’ve hit the frostiest season in New England. And while it’s easy to dream of lounging on a beach, there’s another spot that’s just as satisfying when it’s cold and gray: cozying up to a crackling fire.
Fortunately, there are some great toasty escapes that are not too far from home.
While working fireplaces in hotels aren’t always the norm, they are out there. And the places that feature them tend to go big on the cozy, with reading nooks, warming winter cocktails and delicious food on site.
Consider these:
Chatham Inn, 359 Main St. Chatham: What’s better than a winter beach walk? I’d say a winter beach walk that’s part of your stay at Chatham Inn (chathaminn.com).
Located in the center of quaint downtown Chatham, the inn is a solid choice year-round. But in the quieter winter season, it’s absolutely magical.
The Relais & Chateaux property boasts fireplaces in almost all the rooms, an outstanding dining experience, amazing breakfasts (Salmon Croque Madame, anyone?) and common areas that are warm and inviting.
The town is quiet in the winter, but not shut down. While some businesses do take a break, there’s always plenty of shopping and browsing to do.
Head up Main Street and hang a right to Chatham Lighthouse Beach where you’ll see a historic lighthouse, a beautiful view of the bay and the open ocean beyond and often a group of seals playing in the winter sun.
At night you can find the locals hunkering down for cocktails and chowder at The Chatham Squire (487 Main St.), the long-time old-school Cape classic hangout. Or, head to a posh Chef’s Table dinner at Cuvee, right in the Chatham Inn.
The Lenox Hotel, 61 Exeter St., Boston: Rooms with old-school wood burning fireplaces, right in the heart of Boston?
A winter stay at the Lenox Hotel (lenoxhotel.com) feels like a warm winter visit to that grand home of your well-off but welcoming friend.
The Lenox’s Executive Fireplace rooms are among the few hotel rooms in Boston with working wood-burning fireplaces.
No worries if you aren’t a master fire builder (it is an art!), your bellman will come up and build or stoke your fire any time you need.
The hotel’s Fireplace Experience Package includes hot chocolate made with locally sourced hot fudge from COOP’s Microcreamery in Boston and S’Mores Chocolate Patties made by Seacoast Sweets of Pawtucket, R.I, for an indulgent fireside treat.
And the rest of the Lenox is magical in winter as well. The fireplaced lobby sitting area is a perfect spot to sip a cocktail (order the Winter Fizz made with gin and cinnamon or the Mexican Monk featuring the Lenox’s own rooftop honey).
Their three on-site restaurants have you spoiled for choice. Solas Irish pub features a perfectly poured Guinness, but also serves comfort food favorites like the Guinness French onion soup, shepherd’s pie or chicken curry.
The Lenox is centrally located so you can walk to the Frog Pond for a skate, through the Public Gardens to see Boston in its winter beauty, or head out for some winter shopping on Newbury Street (less crowded on cold days).
As soon as your toes get chilled, you can walk back, ask your bellman to get that fire going, sip that drink and gaze outside. If it snows, it’s even better.
