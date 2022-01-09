Neve Campbell Kids: Meet Her Two Sons, Caspian & Raynor

Neve Campbell is the proud mother of two sons, one biological and one adopted. Find out all about her amazing kids, Caspian and Raynor, here!
Neve Campbell has carved herself an amazing career in Hollywood as she readies for the premiere of Scream, the fifth installment of the iconic horror series that began in 1996! The 48-year-old actress has been a pop culture mainstay since she started working on the Canadian drama Catwalk. After moving to Los Angeles, she quickly became a household name playing Julia Salinger in the teen drama series Party of Five. 1992’s supernatural film The Craft cemented her as a movie star. Then with the role of Sidney Prescott in Wes Craven’sScream, she became a bona fide scream queen. More recently, Neve could be seen in the movie Skyscraper and the Netflix drama House of Cards.
The Ontario native has been just as successful in her personal life as well, having been in long term relationship with her partner, actor JJ Feild, since 2011. The pair welcomed their first child together, son Caspian, in 2012. Six years later, they would go on to adopt son Raynor. Find out all about Neve’s amazing boys, below.
Caspian
Nev and JJ announced the birth of their son Caspian in August 2012. As the parents are extremely private, little is known about Caspian. However, the actress did open up about the pregnancy and how they chose the unique name during a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in July 2018.
“When we were pregnant, we didn’t find out whether he was a girl or boy – even though I knew he was a boy, I just knew, it was an instinct – so we thought we’ll bring five boy names and five girl names to the hospital,” she explained. “I was in labor for nine days. I know, I should have gone to the hospital sooner, it was really silly. Anyway, got to the hospital and then, after the nine days, we’d forgotten the list and it was the only name we could remember.”
She also opened up about deciding on Caspian’s name during her appearance on The Talk. “We looked through a lot of books and I liked the idea of a unique name,” Neve shared. “I like having a unique name — it’s [my mom’s] maiden name, Neve — and not a lot of people have it. It’s nice having something special and different and so I wanted something like that for our son,” she added.
Raynor
In June 2018, Nev revealed in a rare Instagram post that she and JJ had adopted another son. “Sheer joy!!!!….So it’s been a secret up until now as JJ and I wanted to wait until it was official but we adopted a beautiful baby boy 5 months ago,” the star gushed. “His name is Raynor and we are madly in love with him.” Raynor’s big brother was just as smitten! “Our 6 year old son Caspian is over the moon and asks every morning ‘Can I hold my baby? Can I feed my baby? Can I play with my baby’. It’s the most incredible thing we’ve experienced,” Never shared.
Around the time the couple welcomed Raynor, Neve appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan to dish about his name. “We couldn’t name him Bob, cause you can’t have Caspian and Bob,” she quipped. “It means warrior of judgement or someone who trusts good judgment and I like that idea for him.” As the couple are as private with Raynor as they are Caspian, little is known about the toddler, and the family mostly avoids sharing photos of the kids on social media.
Kim Kardashian bundled up in a Louis Vuitton vest as tribute, while North was sassy in a sporty inspired look that included a LV purse.
Kim Kardashian, 41, and her oldest daughter North, 8, twinned in black when they attended the late Virgil Abloh‘s memorial last month. The SKIMS founder gave her 277 million Instagram followers a closer look at their stylish ensembles in an Instagram post shared on Saturday, Jan. 8. The two could be seen walking side by side on a hot pink carpet into the event, which was held in Miami, Florida on Dec. 6.
Kim bundled up in the Monogram Boyhood Puffer Leather Gilet vest embossed with a 3D version of the iconic Louis Vuitton logo, acting as the perfect tribute for Virgil led the brand’s menswear. She threw the vest overtop a black bodysuit and wide legged black jeans, finishing her outfit with pointy gray booties and sunglasses.
North also honored Virgil, who was a close friend of her father Kanye West, rocking a men’s LV bag with an orange chain strap from the designer’s 2019 collection. She channeled her dad’s fashion sense with an oversized pair of shorts, as well as a shirt and shorts from Virgil’s Ruby inspired collaboration with Pyrex Vision.
Kim opted to keep her caption simple with just a slew of emojis, choosing cyclones, a heart, diamond, key, music albums, unicorns, rainbows, microphones, and more to seemingly capture the essence of Virgil’s creative brilliance. She ended the slideshow with a photo of a poignant quote from the Off-White designer that read, “there’s nothing more precious than time.”
Virgil sadly passed away on Nov. 28 at just 41-years-old after a private two-year battle with cancer. He had a longstanding working relationship Kanye dating back to 2009 when they initially met at a Chicago print shop, and subsequently interned together in Rome with luxury label Fendi. The friendship ultimately led to Virgil acting as creative director for Watch The Throne. Beyond leaving behind many close friends, the Chicago native was also a husband to Shannon Abloh, and father to children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh.
Raquel Leviss opened up about her split from James Kennedy on a recent episode of Scheana Shay‘s podcast.
Weeks after the former couple confirmed the end of their five-year relationship while filming the Vanderpump Rules season nine reunion, Raquel explained what led her to call it quits with the DJ and opened up about why she was concerned for her safety amid their surprise breakup.
“There wasn’t one thing exactly. It was like an accumulation of things,” Raquel told Scheana on the January 7 episode of Scheananigans.
According to Raquel, a Thanksgiving Day feud between James and her father led her to reconsider their future.
“James has always felt like my parents haven’t embraced him into the family the way that he wanted to be accepted. [And] my dad said some rude comment to him about him not wearing the hiking shoes he bought him when James asked for my dad’s blessing,” Raquel revealed. “He took it very personally. He took it as a knock to his ego and reacted in a way that my sister says was not acceptable, and I agreed.”
Raquel said James became “very angry and defensive” and ultimately, they were forced to return to their hotel.
“I found myself making excuses for him and that’s not who I am. It was getting to the point where my family and him were not meshing well and the future of Thanksgiving and Christmases and holidays was looking like it was either going to be James or my family,” Raquel admitted. “Especially if we had a baby, I feel like James would make my parents out as the not good grandparents… just foreseeing this future and what it was all coming down to, I was like, ‘I don’t want that.’ It was kind of at Thanksgiving where I realized this relationship isn’t one I want to be in anymore.”
Although Raquel was done at that point, she waited to actually call it quits with her longtime partner, who she became engaged to in May 2021.
“Because James does have a history of acting out and being angry, my mom and I were both concerned that he wasn’t going to have a good reaction when I told him so I wasn’t planning on saying anything until he went out of town,” she explained.
So, rather than end their romance right away, Raquel went through with a pre-planned trip to Disneyland.
“I felt like I had to put on an act… just to make sure I was safe,” Raquel shared, looking back.
As the Pump Rules reunion day approached, Raquel learned of not one, but two splits close to her.
“When I heard that [Randall Emmett] and [Lala Kent] broke up, I was surprised but then also a little relieved for her and then I felt this feeling, not of jealous, but of envy knowing that she’s going to be okay,” Raquel recalled. “[Then] fast-forward two days after the breakup of Randall and Lala, my friend Becca calls me and she’s like, ‘Raquel, Brian and I just broke up.’ They were married for 15 years and she went abroad to Portugal and had this amazing experience with her friend and she had a near-death experience on the flight back… And things did not change and he wasn’t embracing her the way she wanted to be embraced. She was like, ‘I don’t want to be in this relationship anymore.’ And then when I came out from the room, James looks at me and was like, ‘Why do I feel like we’re next?’”
Although Raquel assured James that they were “going to be just fine,” things reached a breaking point as they watched back episodes in preparation for the reunion taping.
“It was the scene when Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz were having their breakup and James laughed and he’s like, ‘Why couldn’t I have a funny storyline?’ And I was like, ’Seriously? You could have if you wanted to.’ And he was like, ‘What the hell does that mean?’ I was like, ‘Oh just kidding. I didn’t mean anything.’ And he’s like, ’No, tell me what you mean by that.’ ‘Well, you have control over your actions and you decided that you were going to make whatever storyline about, not that it was about me, but it wasn’t supporting me emotionally the way that I needed to be supported,’” Raquel stated.
“So I explained that to him and he was like, ‘Oh I didn’t know you felt that way.’ And then the conversation just kept going. It was like word vomit. I was like, ’This is what I’ve been feeling and I can’t keep it in any longer because I feel like I’m not being an honest person and I’m lying to you and I don’t feel comfortable with this,’” Raquel continued. “So I told him, truly my heart isn’t in it anymore. I don’t appreciate the way that you treat other people. It’s not how I treat other people. And a piece of me dies inside me every time you mistreat somebody.”
While James attempted to get himself another chance, Raquel was unwilling.
“He was like ‘Okay. I see it in your eyes. It’s over.’ And he was calm. He was listening to me. I was preparing for the worst and it was the best possible outcome I guess that it could have been. Because he really did listen to me and was understanding of where I was coming from,” Raquel revealed. “He respected my decision. He was like, ‘Okay if your heart isn’t in it anymore then I understand. We need to go our separate ways.’”
Ahead of the reunion taping, Raquel said she initially planned to keep her split to herself. However, because she was feeling anxious about what could slip out of her mouth, and potentially paint James in a bad light, she ended up making the decision to reveal the breakup to their castmates.
“The last thing I want to do is blindside somebody. We weren’t even sure if we were going to address it at the reunion because we were like, ‘Maybe it’s better to pretend everything is fine.’ But once we pulled up in the car, we were like, ‘We need to tell [Bill Langworthy]. We need to tell production what’s going on. So Bill told [Andy Cohen]. Andy told [Lisa Vanderpump],” she shared.
Nowadays, Raquel is “surrounded by people that love [her]” — and also keeping in touch with James.
“We’re still speaking occasionally. We’re still friendly with one another. We still follow each other on Instagram. [And] we ‘like’ each other’s post,” she confirmed. “My goal is… to maintain a friendship because he was my best friend for so long and it’s really difficult to cut that off and pretend it never happened because it did happen. We spent so much time together and he was the love of my life at one point but more than that he was my best friend.”
“We shared everything together. We’re going to try our best to be friends,” she added.
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.