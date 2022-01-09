Connect with us

News

Nuggets Journal: On 10-year anniversary of open-heart surgery, Jeff Green doesn’t forget

Published

1 min ago

on

Nuggets Journal: On 10-year anniversary of open-heart surgery, Jeff Green doesn’t forget
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Jeff Green’s memory stretches as long as his well-traveled career.

He remembers the general managers and league executives who told him he wouldn’t stick in the league after he underwent successful open-heart surgery in 2012. As Green celebrates the 10-year anniversary on Sunday of his five-hour surgery to repair an aortic aneurysm, he’s thankful for a whole lot, including those who doubted him.

“A lot of GMs, a lot of teams told me I wouldn’t even make it past five (years),” Green told The Denver Post. “To be here (at) 10, I’m just blessed, man. I’m thankful … and I’m glad they told me that.”

Green likely owes his life to a routine physical with the Boston Celtics. It was there that doctors noticed and flagged the condition and soon consulted renowned cardiac surgeon Dr. Lars Svensson of the Cleveland Clinic. Surgery, which included stopping Green’s heart for an hour, happened on Jan. 9, 2012.

The 9-inch scar, stretching from the bottom of his neck to the top of his abdomen, has become a source of pride for Green.

“I see the scar every day,” said Green, a constant reminder of how close he was to losing everything.

Green’s wife used to commemorate his “second birthday” with red velvet cake, though he’s dropped the tradition the past few years. With this being No. 10, Green didn’t rule out getting a slice Sunday. The Nuggets will be on the road in Oklahoma City, coincidentally the same organization he began his career with.

In truth, just being on the floor is a gift for Green.

Small things, even the game itself, took on new meaning for Green in the wake of his surgery.

“Time, being around people, my teammates, my family. You don’t take those things for granted,” he said.

It’s why you’ll rarely see Green, even at 35, not smiling when he’s with teammates. He might be long in the tooth, but he’s still quick with a joke. And he’s more than used to getting ribbed for his age, a compliment if there ever was one since he still jumps higher than most of his teammates.

Ironically, Green doesn’t think most of his teammates know about his history. The majority of them weren’t in the NBA in 2012, and that’s yet another source of pride.

“That’s a testament of the hard work,” he said. “They watch me play. They don’t see what I’ve been through.”

Green said that once Svensson told him he’d be able to play again, he never doubted his staying power.

“I knew it,” Green said.

He just needed the assurance that it was feasible, and the rest was on Green and his hunger.

“In the job that we do, a lot of people look for us for motivation, for inspiration, so it’s my duty to go out there each night, off days, work hard and enjoy the process of it,” Green said. “It’s my job to make sure I’m in shape, that I’m prepared to play, because it could be somebody in the stands that might be going through what I went through.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

CU Buffs football will have more of Karl Dorrell’s personal stamp in 2022. But after 4-8, is that a good thing?

Published

13 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Kiszla: CU Buffs must embrace madness of college football or get out of the game
google news

BOULDER — Karl Dorrell, as you’d imagine, did not take it well.

Not his first-ever eight-loss season as a college football coach. Not his first-ever losing season in conference play. Not an offense that was historically inept. Not the headlines.

And certainly not his first-ever squad, after six bowl berths in six seasons at UCLA and with CU, that didn’t wind up reaching the postseason.

“I’m not happy about it,” the Buffs football coach said during a media luncheon this past Thursday.

“And that’s the tough part of this business. It’s a business that it’s about being productive and winning games, and, you know, being competitive.”

The 2021 Buffs, en route to 4-8, were competitive early (Texas A&M) and late (Oregon State, Washington, Utah). But CU was mostly a mess in the middle, failing to score at least 15 points in half of its games. The scoring clip was so anemic that Dorrell fired offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue in the middle of the season and let go of popular offensive coordinator and Buffs alum Darrin Chiaverini shortly after it ended.

“I want to make the necessary changes to keep us out of this unhappy feeling so that we’re successful in the future,” Dorrell explained. “So it’s important that we continue to move the needle from a coaching perspective.”

Dorrell hasn’t just moved the needle. He’s shoved that thing into the La Plata Mountains.

If there’s a theme for Dorrell’s third winter at the helm, it’s this: change.

Half of Dorrell’s full-time staff could be completely new by the start of spring ball. And, thanks to the transfer portal, as much as 15-17% of his roster could be donning CU gold and black for the first time this fall.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Why former Washington QB commit Jackson Stratton landed at Colorado State: “We call him ‘Sunshine’”

Published

24 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Dolphins’ Brandon Jones to miss second straight game; Jaelan Phillips active vs. Giants
google news

Jackson Stratton spent seven months committed to play football for the University of Washington when the Huskies pulled the rug from under his scholarship offer.

The star La Jolla (San Diego) High School quarterback scrambled to pick a new school. His options were limited with just one week left until the early signing period in December as the majority of programs were already locked in.

“It was definitely surprising. It came out of nowhere,” Stratton said. “At the time, it was pretty rough because I didn’t know what I was going to do. … But it all worked out. It’s perfect.”

Colorado State head football coach Jay Norvell certainly agrees. The Huskies’ loss is the Rams’ gain.

Stratton will enroll early at CSU later this month as the surprise quarterback gem from Norvell’s first signing class with a big arm and an impressive California flow of blonde hair.

“We call him ‘Sunshine,’” Norvell said, referencing the long-haired California-raised quarterback from the movie “Remember the Titans.” “We love this guy.”

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound quarterback’s recruitment was hampered by a limited junior season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Stratton still finished his four-year prep career with 4,469 yards passing and 52 touchdowns. He brought La Jolla to its first state championship appearance in school history as a sophomore. Then Stratton went 5-0 in a COVID-shortened junior season.

“He absolutely lit things up,” La Jolla coach Tyler Roach said. “Some just incredible numbers he put up against some good competition. That’s when his recruiting really got going.”

Norvell gave Stratton his first FBS scholarship offer to play at Nevada. Washington entered his recruitment conversation one month later. Stratton committed to the program under head coach Jimmy Lake and offensive coordinator John Donovan. Then UW’s athletic leadership team fired Lake near the end of the 2021 season and hired Kalen DeBoer of Fresno State — who ultimately declined to honor Stratton’s prior scholarship offer.

But Norvell stuck with Stratton.

“We recruited him early and had a great relationship with him and his family,” Norvell said. “It’s just time and circumstances that we were able to get him here. … A big, tall kid with a big arm. A real competitor.”

CSU has lacked consistency at quarterback over four consecutive seasons without a bowl appearance. Todd Centeio, a two-year starter under former head coach Steve Addazio, transferred to FCS James Madison in the offseason. It all sets up for an intriguing quarterback battle this spring with Norvell intent on bringing the Air-Raid offense to Fort Collins.

“How could you not be excited? He’s talking about throwing the ball and letting it go,” Stratton said. “That’s perfect for me.”

google news
Continue Reading

News

3 keys to a Jets upset win over the Buffalo Bills

Published

35 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

3 keys to a Jets upset win over the Buffalo Bills
google news

1. PRESSURE JOSH ALLEN

When Josh Allen is pressured, he turns into a pumpkin. Under pressure, he completes just 44% of his passes (with seven INTs) and has a passer rating of 57. If you don’t pressure him, well, good luck (28 TDs vs. 8 picks, a 70% completion percentage and a passer rating of 103). It’s not something this Gang Green team does well (third worst in the NFL with pressure on just 22% of drop backs), but that’s the task on Sunday.

2. RUN THE ROCK

The Jets are facing the best pass defense in the NFL as the Bills are holding opponents to 172 passing yards per game. So if Jets offensive Mike LaFleur gets pass happy, the NFL needs to drug test him. Rely on the run game that’s produced 423 yards in the last two games. The Jets get lead rusher Michael Carter back from the concussion protocol, too. So no excuses.

3. STOP THE RUN

The last time the Jets played the Bills, they allowed 139 yards on the ground and lost 45-17. The Jets have no shot of pulling off the upset if they can’t stop the run. That’ll allow the Bills to pick their poison and keep the Jets defense off balance. Last week, the Jets almost pulled off the upset against the Bucs in part because they held Tampa to 62 yards on the ground.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending