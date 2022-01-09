Nuggets likely to sign DeMarcus Cousins to 10-day contract but nothing finalized, source says

Suggest a Correction
The Nuggets are likely to sign free-agent center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, but nothing was finalized as of Saturday night, a league source told The Denver Post.
The organization plans to sit down with Cousins within the next 24 hours, the source said, who reiterated there’s mutual interest in a deal.
The Post reported Wednesday that the Nuggets were looking for a backup center to help bolster their second unit.
Pending a promising meeting with Nuggets management, Cousins will fill that void, and coach Michael Malone will reunite with Cousins after coaching him for parts of two seasons in Sacramento.
Earlier this season, Malone voiced his stamp of approval for Cousins.
“I think it’s crazy that DeMarcus is not in the league right now,” Malone said ahead of a road game in October. “That guy is a very, very talented player.”
Cousins was most recently with the Bucks, who waived him earlier this week in order to keep a roster spot open. But in 17 games this season, most off the bench, Cousins was productive with averages of 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in nearly 17 minutes per game.
Gassers and quotable following the Broncos’ 28-24 loss to the Chiefs in Week 18.
After posting consecutive sub-100-yard rushing games for the first time all season, the Broncos run game bounced back with a season-high 191 yards. Melvin Gordon had 110 yards on his own. But the lack of execution on Gordon’s fourth-quarter fumble — Melvin Ingram coming in untouched on a busted blocking assignment to force a fumble and scoop-and-score — was the play of the game.
Cornerback Michael Ojemudia played solid in his first start of the year, with two passes defensed and a team-high 11 tackles. Plus, P.J. Locke and Caden Sterns also showed well as reserves. But Ojemudia dropped a potential interception on the Chiefs’ opening TD drive, and Kyle Fuller dropped another one later in the half before K.C. got a field goal.
Once again, Fangio’s Broncos were close. There’s no trophies for that. The analytics behind electing to kick a field goal with 4:41 left and down seven are sound, but the Broncos had nothing to lose by going for it — especially with Patrick Mahomes standing on the other sideline.
Vic Fangio on the narrow loss after coming in as double-digit underdogs: “We had a chance to win that game. But not winning it is the bottom line, and we didn’t get it done.”
Drew Lock on the loss to his hometown team: “I thought we had ’em.”
Garett Bolles on a fifth straight losing season: “It sucks. I’m tired of losing. I think everyone’s tired of losing.”
Bolles on a 13th straight loss to the Chiefs: “The’ve been dominating the AFC West for a long time, and we’re sick of it… I promise you all — it’s going to be a lot different next year.”
Bradley Chubb on room for optimism going forward: “We’ve got this whole offseason to build… I feel confident that this streak (of missing the playoffs for six straight years) will end soon.”
Chubb on his season (zero sacks in seven games): “This year was my worst season as a pro… It was trying on me mentally and physically. I’m nowhere near where I want to be.”
Justin Simmons on his apology to Broncos fans: “I know the last few years have been tough to watch, with us not winning and not being in the postseason… My goal is to get us back to what this organization is used to.”
Simmons on Broncos’ inability to close out wins this season: “That’s the story of our season this year — just finding ways to finish games… We’ve fallen short.”cq comment=”” ]
Here’s a look at the most rushing yards in a season by a rookie in Broncos history since the NFL merger in 1970.
|Player
|Year
|Att.
|Yards
|TDs
|
|Clinton Portis
|2002
|273
|1,508
|15
|Mike Anderson
|2000
|297
|1,487
|15
|Olandis Gary
|1999
|276
|1,159
|7
|Bobby Humphrey
|1989
|294
|1,151
|7
|Terrell Davis
|1995
|237
|1,117
|7
|Phillip Lindsay
|2018
|192
|1,037
|9
|Knowshon Moreno
|2009
|247
|947
|7
|Javonte Williams
|2022
|203
|903
|4
