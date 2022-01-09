News
Omicron in Minnesota: How the state is responding and what to expect
Minnesota’s coronavirus cases are rising more quickly than ever before, thanks to the highly contagious omicron variant — and it is almost certain to get much worse.
“The numbers are going to get pretty high here. It is going to be a challenging few weeks,” Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday during a visit to a Maplewood alternative care site, staffed by National Guard members, where patients can convalesce and make room at overcrowded hospitals.
Unfortunately, the state of Minnesota’s current outbreak was clouded this week after health officials noted they were dealing with yet another backlog in test reporting. This time, roughly 135,000 coronavirus tests were not correctly uploaded to the state’s database and needed updating, skewing daily outbreak measures.
Nevertheless, Minnesota’s test-positivity rate, which the state reports after a week lag period for data cleanup, has climbed to 15.6 percent. That’s the highest level of the nearly two-year pandemic.
Weekly cases per capita have also jumped and now near 100 infections per 100,000 residents.
“It is quite clear that we are in that rapid acceleration phase,” Jan Malcolm, state health commissioner, said Thursday at the opening of another new coronavirus testing facility. “There is just a lot of COVID out there right now.”
Health officials now believe omicron is the source of nine in 10 new infections — something Malcolm called an “omicron tsunami” on Friday.
WHAT’S DIFFERENT ABOUT OMICRON
The latest variant of concern is believed to spread three to four times more quickly than the delta strain that drove Minnesota’s fourth and longest surge in coronavirus infections. That surge began in the summer of 2021 and never really subsided before omicron took over in December.
Minnesota was one of the first states to identify cases of the new variant, discovering an infection Dec. 1 in a Minneapolis man who recently returned from New York City. By mid-December the omicron strain was believed to be the source of most new infections here and across the nation.
A big reason for omicron’s increased transmissibility is its perceived ability to evade vaccines. Vaccines still provide protection against severe illness and death, but breakthrough cases are on the rise.
Additionally, pediatric hospitalizations have been on the rise nationally during the new omicron wave. Some health officials attribute that both to children’s low rate of vaccination and the tendency of omicron to attack the upper rather than lower respiratory tract, which is narrower in kids.
The new variant is also believed to cause milder infections, especially in people who are fully vaccinated and have had a booster dose. But a trend toward milder illness does not mean omicron isn’t dangerous.
“The hair almost stands up on my neck when I hear people say: ‘Omicron is no delta. It’s mild,’ ” said Dr. Gregory Poland, who founded and leads the Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group. “It is if you are fully vaccinated and boosted. It might be if you are not. But odds are, you are playing Russian roulette, and you may not be that lucky.”
HOW MINNESOTA IS RESPONDING
State and federal health officials continue to urge a multilayered approach to coronavirus mitigation.
That means:
- Regular testing — if exposed to someone with an infection and especially if experiencing symptoms.
- Wearing masks in public places — medical-grade masks are now recommended over cloth.
- Socially distancing in public places or when gathering with other households.
- Quarantining if exposed and isolating if infected according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Getting vaccinated and a booster when eligible.
Right now, some of those things are easier to do than others, because of the growing demand, specifically for vaccines and tests, in light of surging omicron cases. Walz acknowledged those struggles earlier this week.
“The number of tests we are giving is an all-time high,” the governor said Tuesday. “There are going to be some delays. We are making structural changes. … I ask Minnesotans for just a little bit of patience.”
This week, Walz announced three new community testing sites — in Anoka, Cottage Grove and North Branch — that will be operated by the Minnesota National Guard. Altogether there are now more than two dozen community testing sites statewide.
Walz has also promised 1.8 million more at-home tests will be distributed to schools and 150,000 will be distributed in high-risk communities.
Walz and Malcolm touted the state’s wide-ranging testing system. They also acknowledged high demand and wait times and said they hoped any delays would be short-lived.
“We go into this omicron surge in a better position than many,” Malcolm said. “We are working on all fronts to try to maximize the testing capacity that we have.”
ON THE BRINK
In addition to the 200 guardsmen working on testing sites, another 500 are working as medical aides to help address hospital capacity issues. More than a dozen teams are working in long-term care facilities, like the one in Maplewood that Walz visited Tuesday, to move less serious patients out of hospitals to make room for COVID-19 patients and others with more serious maladies.
Hospitals are already at the brink or beyond. The Minnesota Hospital Association pleaded with residents Friday not to go to emergency rooms for coronavirus tests.
“We have run out of words to describe what we are undergoing — a crisis does not even come close. Hospitals are literally full,” a statement from the group said. “We urgently need the public’s help to keep our emergency departments available for medical emergencies.”
While omicron cases have been milder so far, it is so much more infectious that state officials fear already stressed hospitals could be overrun. The end goal for the so-called multilayered mitigation approach is the same: to slow infections to the point where everyone who needs care can get it.
“A smaller percentage of a much larger number is still a lot of hospital beds,” Walz said.
VACCINES ARE KEY
That’s why vaccines and boosters are still so important in the fight against omicron. While they may not completely prevent infection, in most healthy people they will protect against hospitalization and death.
Dr. Poland, of the Mayo’s Vaccine Research Group, says vaccinated people with a booster are 90 percent less likely to be hospitalized and 70 percent less likely to get really sick compared to the unvaccinated.
But people who are fully vaccinated and boosted may still catch omicron. Breakthrough cases account for more than 23 percent of infections since vaccination began.
“You really have to distinguish between infection blocking and disease blocking,” Poland said. “If you have a normal immune system the ability of these vaccines to block disease is almost unprecedented.”
Vaccines are less able to completely prevent infections, he added.
“You are basically converting what could have been a serious or even lethal case into an asymptomatic, milder or, at worse, moderate case,” Poland said. “That’s the value of the vaccine.”
WHAT’S NEXT?
There’s been a lot of speculation, and hope, that omicron’s transmissibility and its inclination to cause less severe disease in many will lead the coronavirus to become endemic — essentially more like the flu or the common cold.
That’s possible, but health officials here and around the globe caution that it is wishful thinking. The problem is that SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, is constantly mutating, and the more people it infects the more chances it has to evolve and change.
“It continues to mutate because we continue to allow it to be highly transmissible and infect lots of people,” Dr. Poland says. “As long as we have this many people unvaccinated, as long as we don’t have masking, this will continue in one iteration or another.”
That doesn’t mean the pandemic will never end. But it suggests that it will take more collective effort to permanently return life to normal.
“I don’t think COVID cares that we are tired. It doesn’t care that we are sick of masks,” Walz said. “It doesn’t care. It simply is infecting folks. We’ve got the tools now, for the most part, to prevent the most serious illness. We have the capacity to turn the corner on this.”
TO GET TESTED, VACCINATED
For information on how to get tested or vaccinated, go to mn.gov/covid19 or call 1-833-431-2053.
News
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Everything you need to know about the Week 18 game — plus the latest buzz around coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace
The Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings already were eliminated from playoff contention entering Sunday’s season finale at U.S. Bank Stadium.
But in what potentially could be his last game as Bears coach, Matt Nagy still expects his team to put forth its best effort to end the season on a three-game winning streak.
The Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants after their loss to the Vikings officially knocked them from the playoff race.
“We all play to win the Super Bowl. That’s why we coach, that’s why we play,” Nagy said. “The biggest challenge as a player, as a coach is to make sure that we maintain that obligation to do everything that we’ve been doing … and keep fighting like you would if you had a chance, and that’s what I’m proud of with these guys.
“When there’s adversity that strikes and when things don’t go as well as you want it to go, how do you react? Do you change? Do you treat people differently? Are you a different head coach? Are you a different type of player? Because as they all say, that reveals your true character. In the end, we all look back and say, ‘How did we react during a tough time?’ I think everybody in this building can tell you, ‘We reacted pretty well.’”
Veteran Andy Dalton will start at quarterback after rookie Justin Fields tested positive for COVID-19 during the week. Nagy said Nick Foles would be the backup. Though Fields technically could have tested back into the playing, Nagy indicated the missed practice time Thursday and Friday would be too much to come back from.
Dalton will try to end a challenging season on a high note.
He was the starter to open the season before suffering a knee injury in Week 2. As he was recovering from the injury, the Bears turned to Fields as the permanent starter. Dalton came back to fill in for the then-injured Fields in a Thanksgiving Day win against the Detroit Lions but suffered hand and groin injuries and tested positive for COVID-19 in December.
He returned to beat the Giants last week with Fields out with an ankle injury.
“It’s been up and down,” Dalton said. “There’s a lot that has gone on and a lot of things that were not expected at times, but it’s kind of one of those things that you have to learn and grow from each experience that you have and that’s just kind of where I’m at.”
Latest Bears buzz
The Tribune’s Brad Biggs reported Friday that while Nagy is expected to be fired Sunday or Monday following the season finale, the buzz around the league is the Bears could retain general manager Ryan Pace in some role.
Catch up on the story here.
Injury report
Aside from Fields being on the reserve/COVID-19 list, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks is the only Bears player who was declared out Friday. Hicks has been dealing with an ankle injury and will miss his eighth game this season.
Outside linebacker Robert Quinn (shoulder), nose tackle Eddie Goldman (finger) and cornerback Duke Shelley (heel) were listed as questionable.
The Bears on Saturday elevated wide receiver Dazz Newsome from the practice squad. The 2021 sixth-round pick has played in two games.
For the Vikings, defensive tackle Michael Pierce (illness) is doubtful while Mackensie Alexander (ankle), Kris Boyd (ribs) and Wyatt Davis (illness) are questionable.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before the last kickoff of the season (noon, FOX).
News
3 keys for the Giants vs. Washington Football Team in season-finale
1. LET LEWERKE PLAY
Jake Fromm is expected to start at quarterback for the Giants, but practice squadder Brian Lewerke deserves to play. He showed fight in the preseason, and it can’t get worse than Mike Glennon and Fromm. Give the Michigan State product Lewerke a chance.
2. KEEP THE FANS’ INTEREST
There probably won’t be many people at the stadium, but for Joe Judge’s sake, the team needs to keep the paying patrons who do pass through the gates in their seats — and away from any medium sodas they might throw in disgust.
3. LOSE THE GAME!
The Giants hold the No. 5 pick in April’s NFL Draft behind two other 4-12 teams: the Texans and Jets. To move up, they’ll need a win from either Houston or the Jets Sunday (not likely) and a Giants loss (likely!). Might as well do their part.
News
Letters: The government is not a business that we hired to provide services, it’s us.
Of the people, by the people
Every legislative season involving a projected state budget surplus sends off the flurry of various opinions about what to do with the “bloated” reserves. Generally speaking, there are two major opinions, return it to the taxpayers, or keep it for government use. This being an opinion letter, here comes my opinion, so if you want to bail now, here’s your chance.
I just don’t understand the argument to “return the money to the people of Minnesota.” Isn’t that where it is right now? Somebody once said, “A government of the people, by the people, for the people.” Was this person wrong? Have they always been wrong? If not, at what point did our government stop being “of the people, for the people, by the people?”
The idea presented by both liberals and conservatives that the government is some separate entity from the people of this state and this nation for that matter is ludicrous and dangerous. The government is not a business that we hired to provide services, it’s us.
And, how is a major tax refund any different from the government “handouts” that so many of us gripe about? To avoid that, I guess we’d have to go back and determine how much every citizen paid to be sure they aren’t refunded a penny more than they paid in. How far back do we go? Do we refund the last year? Last five years? What if someone didn’t start paying taxes until this year?
Look, I get it, there are some elected folks that I’m not wild about, and there are indeed problems with our government that need shoring up, but it’s the best system we’ve got right now. So, maybe rather than go through that whole mess for a likely small individual government hand-out, we instead use that money that we collectively threw into the pot to improve the collective good.
Come to a caucus meeting or a committee hearing and we can all discuss it. After all, that guy who said, “A government of the people, by the people, for the people,” his portrait hangs above the place where we have these discussions. He must have been on to something. We should listen to him.
Charlie Krueger, South St. Paul
Why won’t Biden move to unite the country?
Watching the Biden Administration try to compare 911 and Pearl Harbor to the Jan 6th Capital riots was so divisive at a time we need to be working together on the serious issues and challenges millions of America are facing today.
I fully support an investigation and prosecuting those responsible but also questioning why capitol security was nowhere near adequate considering the crowd size.
I believe most Americans are fair and want President Biden to succeed for the good of the country, but he keeps deflecting from his own failures like Afghanistan and his promise to end Covid by constantly blaming the President Trump administration.
A good president doesn’t forget the past but doesn’t dwell on it either and moves on to truly unite the country. I’ve lost all confidence that President Biden is capable of doing that.
Walt Huemmer, St Paul
Seeking to unite the country?
Never before in my recollection has a president of the United States attacked a former president one year after the election with such vitriol as I heard on Jan. 6, 2022. “He’s not just a former president: He’s a defeated former president.” Gone are any vestiges of seeking to unite our country.
President Biden repeats the meme of seeking to unite our polarized country and proclaims the truth as though he were the sole possessor of truth. He ignores polls, such as the NPR poll, that show that only 32% of Americans believe that the attack was a planned insurrection, while 28% believe that it was a protest or riot gone out of control, and 17% that it was carried out by opponents of Trump (Antifa and agents of the government). Though a majority doesn’t agree with Biden’s assessment, he talks as though they do, and he wants us to think that he is uniting the majority behind his interpretation of insurrection. Are we to believe he speaks the truth when his vitriol reveals that he is lying to us about seeking unity?
Likewise, Biden ignores the majority of Americans (70%) who favor some form of voter ID, yet he seems to feel that the majority of Americans support eliminating voter ID. Bipartisan commissions have proposed voter ID to prevent voter fraud because voter files contain ineligible, duplicate, fictional, and deceased voters, and they are easily exploited using absentee ballots to commit fraud. Why wouldn’t anyone want to insure the integrity of election and prevent the events of Jan. 6, 2021? Let’s make every legitimate vote count by eliminating potential fraud and restoring confidence in our election process.
Don Roome, Red Wing
Respect the origin of our state’s name
I’m distracted and irritated by the abbreviation of Minnesota as “Sota.”
The other day I saw a display of shirts that said “Sota” with an illustration of the state. I have never heard anyone refer to the state as “Sota” other than the designer of this shirt and a journalist from one of the state news outlets.
The core of the problem is that both of these people chose to discredit the significance and origin of the name of our state. On July 2, 2020, journalist John Harrington wrote an article published in USA Today called “How each state got its name: Half of them from Native American Origins.” Regarding Minnesota he wrote: “The name “Minnesota” comes from the Dakota Sioux word “Mnisota,” the Native American name for the Minnesota River, which means “cloudy water” or “sky-tinted water.”
How is it that in January 2022 leaving out part of the name is “clever”? Where is the inclusivity, recognition and respect in the boutique department of this store? As a Gen X student, I was taught, and so learned, that Columbus sailed to ocean blue and improved everyone’s life thereby paving the way to America. That is embarrassingly incorrect information. Unlearning and re-learning is a worthy process and 2020 was pivotal. It’s time to turn it around so “Sota” can’t be seen.
On one hand, it’s just a shirt. On the other hand, it’s what’s being taught and so learned.
Bonnie Stone, Stillwater
Omicron in Minnesota: How the state is responding and what to expect
Bloomberg Intelligence States BTC To Head Towards $100K In 2022
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Everything you need to know about the Week 18 game — plus the latest buzz around coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace
3 keys for the Giants vs. Washington Football Team in season-finale
Letters: The government is not a business that we hired to provide services, it’s us.
Minnesota’s midterm election races are taking shape. What you need to know.
Ask Amy: Partner and dog should roam free
Top 5 NFT Based Blockchain Games of 2022
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: The King of the Winter Sky, Part 1
How to watch Ravens vs. Steelers: Week 18 playoff path, TV, odds and more
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say