Open Radar Protocol Ripple Has Been Launched by Google at CES 2022

The Pixel 4’s face unlock technology was Google’s first public use of the small radar chips it had been researching for a long time. Amidst headlines and media attention, the technology didn’t acquire broad acceptance. Sales of the Pixel 4 were low, and the Pixel 5 abandoned the processor altogether the following year. Google launched Ripple’s open radar protocol at CES 2022 as an open standard for consumer devices.

Google, on the other hand, continues to develop on the technology. As a result of its recent open-source API standard announcement. Mountain View, a California-based tech company, can make its radar technology more widely available. Ford, Texas Instruments, Blumio, Infineon, and NXP, all makers of blood pressure sensors, are among the firms that have already signed on to the initiative, indicating that Google has done something right this time.

Amazon Interested As Well

Ripple API interfaces have already been developed by experts in silicon, sensor, automotive, and electrical sectors and Google to support radar system development.

Detecting hand motions above a phone and tracking your movements while you sleep without the need of a wearable were two examples of how radar components may be put to use. However, the technology hasn’t been extensively embraced even inside the Google hardware family. It’s not only Google that’s interested in radar. For example, Amazon is investigating the possibility of using radar to help people keep tabs on their sleep habits.