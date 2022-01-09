News
Outgoing Damien, 15, likes to play basketball
Damien is a smart and outgoing teenager of Portuguese descent. He likes making others laugh and has a great sense of humor. Damien does well with peers and adults. He enjoys playing basketball and flag football. Damien also likes LEGOs, video games and magic cards. He does well in school with extra support. Damien’s dream is to become a lawyer.
Legally freed for adoption, Damien would do best in a family of any constellation. He would prefer a two-parent household. He would do well as the youngest or only child in the home. He would like a family that would help maintain his connection to his birth mother and paternal aunt. Damien would benefit from caregivers that are patient and supportive.
Who can adopt?
Can you provide the guidance, love and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.
The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.
To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange at 617-964-6273 or go to mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have a permanent place to call home.
Editorial: High court should strike down vax mandates
The U.S. Supreme Court started hearing arguments Friday about President Joe Biden’s efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19 through vaccine mandates. At the heart of this debate is just how much authority federal agencies have to apply such sweeping orders.
Federal courts have rightly called into question this apparent overreach by the Biden administration, with judges around the country halting all iterations of the mandates, whether for certain health care workers, federal contractors or private employers. Last weekend, a judge in Louisiana ruled that Biden can’t force teachers in the Head Start early education program to get the vaccine, saying the order illegally bypassed Congress.
It’s the mandate impacting private businesses with 100 or more employees that is especially egregious, however. The 500 pages of rules issued in early November by the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration require employees at these companies get vaccinated or agree to regular testing. If employers don’t comply, they face hefty fines.
The “emergency temporary standard” rules, which bypassed the typical notice and comment period for rulemaking, as well as Congress, were almost immediately put on hold by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on constitutional grounds.
Then last month, 6th Circuit in a 2-1 ruling allowed the rules to proceed. In her strongly worded dissent, Judge Joan Larsen (a Trump administration appointee who formerly served on the Michigan Supreme Court) wrote the following: “This emergency rule remains a massive expansion of the scope of (the administration’s) authority.”
She also compared OSHA’s far-reaching rules to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction ban, which the Supreme Court overturned last year.
Challengers, including business groups, appealed to the Supreme Court. Attorneys general in more than half the states have fought against the mandates.
On Friday, a lawyer for the National Federation of Independent Business, representing a coalition of business groups, told the court that OSHA did not have the authority to put in place a vaccine and testing regime that would cover two-thirds of all private-sector workers. According to CNN, the lawyer, Scott A. Keller, stressed that the OSHA requirement would impose substantial compliance costs on businesses that will be faced with incurring the cost of testing for millions of employees who refuse to vaccinate. He urged the justices to act by Monday to block the rule before they are set to partially go into effect.
Given the Supreme Court’s decision to hear the case, the Biden administration has slightly delayed enforcement to Jan. 10 from Jan. 4, but this still puts employers in a bind in trying to figure out how to proceed.
The nation is already facing a shortage of COVID tests, despite Biden’s assurances he’d fix the problem. It’s unclear where businesses would acquire the necessary tests to comply with OSHA’s rules.
In a call with governors late last month, Biden said “there is no federal solution” to COVID. The president should take his own words to heart.
Breakthrough cases are becoming more common, and vaccines alone will not stop the spread. A better approach would be to focus on ensuring states have adequate access to testing and the early virus treatments that are coming online.
Such expansive federal mandates go against our system of federalism and our constitutional rights, and are unlikely to significantly slow the virus.
— Detroit News
John Cena is ‘Peacemaker’ again in HBO Max series
After being part of the Suicide Squad, Peacemaker is ready to go off on his own.
Following the 2021 movie about the team of convicts turned crime-fighters, John Cena works again with writer-director James Gunn by reprising the DC Comics character — who intends to instill peace, even if that takes committing mayhem — as the new series “Peacemaker” begins streaming Thursday on HBO Max. A black ops soldier, Christopher Smith (Cena) uses everything at his disposal to try to shape the world the way he’d like it, whatever price anyone else must pay in the process.
“I was not planning to do it at all,” said “Guardians of the Galaxy” filmmaker Gunn of revisiting “Peacemaker” in series form, but he thought differently after he was approached by DC executives. “They were like, ‘Hey, if you could do a TV show on any one of the characters from “The Suicide Squad,” who would you do?’
“I just found something really interesting about Peacemaker, because I loved working with John Cena and I thought that he had a lot of acting gifts and comedy gifts that we weren’t able to fully utilize in the movie. And also because I thought he was just a really cool, interesting character that could be pertinent to today’s world, in terms of his sort of backwards way of looking at things. A lot of the show is about his friendships with these other characters, even though they represent very different parts of America today.”
Robert Patrick (“Scorpion”) is cast as Peacemaker/Christopher’s disapproving father Auggie, with the “Harry Potter” movies’ Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase, a district attorney who moonlights as crime-battler Vigilante. Danielle Brooks (“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”), Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland also are series regulars.
The notably glib Cena built a successful acting career out of his fame as a WWE superstar, and while he deems “Peacemaker” a sensible career step, he also feels it fits his overall approach.
“Living life with a sense of curiosity and a sense of challenge to want to see more, learn more, do more, I think that’s a great way to go about using the gift that we’re given,” Cena said. “That’s only my perspective, but I don’t think that should be just applied towards a career. I think that’s a great way to look at life.”
As for what he believes will sustain the character throughout a series, Gunn said, “Peacemaker has a lot to learn, and it wouldn’t take just one season of TV for him to learn that. But it is that ability to learn that he does have, I believe, that for me makes him a little bit more likable.”
— Zap2It
Goldberg: As political satire, ‘Don’t Look Up’ fails on several fronts
“Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay’s dark comedy released on Netflix just before Christmas, has gotten an enormous amount of attention, despite the fact most film critics tend to agree it doesn’t hold together too well artistically, even as some welcome it for its propagandistic value.
As you’d expect from the creator of “Step Brothers” and “Talladega Nights,” nothing about the film is subtle. A giant comet is barreling toward Earth, and both the media and Washington are incapable of taking the threat seriously. McKay and the story co-creator, David Sirota, have been very clear about what they’re up to. “Clearly,” McKay tells GQ, the movie is an “analogy or an allegory for the climate crisis.”
After the Netflix release, McKay took to Twitter: “Loving all the heated debate about our movie. But if you don’t have at least a small ember of anxiety about the climate collapsing (or the US teetering) I’m not sure Don’t Look Up makes any sense. It’s like a robot viewing a love story. ‘WHy ArE thEir FacEs so cLoSe ToGether?’ ”
That tweet is probably funnier than any line in the movie. But it’s also ironic, given that the reason the film fails as political satire is that McKay is more like that robot than he realizes. There are three flaws to this allegory. He gets the media, politics and the effect of climate change wrong.
McKay told NPR that he joined with Sirota to write the movie because, “We’re both incredibly frustrated with the lack of coverage of the climate crisis. You know, it’s usually the fourth or fifth story. It’s never the right tone, which should be much more urgent.”
Really? Where do these guys get their news? Many news outlets have full-time reporters dedicated to climate change. Just last year ABC News and CNN created full-time climate change news teams. The Washington Post and the New York Times were already there. In April, Time magazine ran another of many cover stories on climate change showing a burning map of the world under the headline, “Climate Is Everything.” In 1989, Time skipped Person of the Year and made “Endangered Earth” the “Planet of the Year.”
Like a robot watching the news, McKay watches the near-daily coverage of climate change and says, “wHeRE IS tHE cLImATE HySTeria!?!”
Then there’s politics. Meryl Streep’s entertaining take on a female President Trump scores some points, but Trump isn’t president. Joe Biden is, and he calls climate change an “existential threat” all the time. And he’s not alone. Sirota wrote speeches for Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2020, and his old boss routinely said that kind of thing, too — as did virtually all the Democratic presidential nominees. And it’s not just rhetoric; we’re spending vast sums of money and reorganizing the missions of many government agencies to deal with climate change.
But here’s the funny thing: Climate change is not an “existential threat” like a planet-killing comet, which let’s just admit would make for great TV. Not even according to the United Nations’ IPCC, whose worst-case scenarios for climate change, as terrible as some are, manifest themselves over a century and would not end all life here.
Finally, it’s worth asking: Is McKay helping? Unlike an incoming comet, climate change requires sustained and sustainable intergenerational consensus. Chastising people who agree with him because they fall short of his peak hysteria and demonizing everyone else seem like exactly the kind of self-indulgence that’s made for satire.
Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch.
