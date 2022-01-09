Bitcoin
PayPal – The Payment Giant Is Prepping to Launch Its Native Stablecoin
- PayPal decided to launch its Native Stablecoin in the crypto market.
- The stablecoin is named as the “PayPal Coin” which is backed by the U.S. dollar.
- Payment Giant is taking a deep dive into the crypto space.
PayPal Holdings is an American International fintech company which has been operating as an online payment system since 1998. As PayPal is one of the payment giants in the market, it has decided to mark its presence in the crypto market.
In order to play a significant role, PayPal is exploring new ideas to launch its own stablecoin soon. The payment firm is ready to roll out its native stablecoin, “PayPal Coin” as part of its cryptocurrency push in the marketplace. However, stablecoin are at a value as fiat currencies, the PayPal Coin will be pegged with US dollars.
PayPal into Crypto Space
Earlier in October 2020, the payment giant became a crypto-friendly platform encouraging purchases in cryptocurrencies. And also enabling its U.S users to hold the coins. Thus, at present the PayPal team supports top digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.
Similarly, PayPal has prior experience in crypto markets by inaugurating new features and services to buy and hold the digital assets. As cryptocurrencies are receiving a huge popularity in all business sectors, PayPal very smartly explores and expands its market presence in crypto space.
Moreover, the senior vice president of cryptocurrencies at PayPal community, Jose Fernandez da Ponte shares
“PayPal is ready to launch our own stablecoin. And for further processes to move forward we will work closely with the relevant crypto regulators. Thus, stablecoin would need to support PayPal’s payment use with high security.”
Furthermore, the first person to initiate the idea to launch PayPal’s native stablecoin is Developer Steve Moser. He brought in innovative ideas to be a part of the crypto community. Thus, Moser shares his view with Bloomberg stating the hidden code and images pointing out that the PayPal coin is going to be backed by US dollars.
Thus, not only PayPal is launching its own coin, but also other popular fintech companies are emerging around exploring their native coins. For instance, Meta Platforms Inc., formerly Facebook, has been helping to develop a stablecoin named “Diem ”. And in recent months, Visa Inc also allowed a stablecoin to peg with US dollar for transacting within its network.
Bitcoin
Matt Damon’s Crypto.com AD Criticized Explicitly!
- Matt Damon’s commercial for Crypto.com thrashed by all.
- Many proclaim the project to be a scam.
- Still hatred for crypto persists throughout.
Despite the cryptocurrency being in play for almost two decades since it’s very start, negative criticisms still surround the industry including the Bitcoin (BTC) vividly. The crypto industry has come up a long way though, with numerous successful surpasses.
Slowly, rather than at a fast pace actually in recent years, the crypto industry along with the blockchain technology is evidently engulfing the entire world. Now, it’s such that be it any industry, adopting itself with the blockchain technology is now a vital part for any company from any industry to make its way towards the future.
However, many skeptics still remain against the crypto industry. As an example, a recent advertisement commercial of Crypto.com, by Matt Damon has been put on with extreme criticisms.
A recent commercial advertisement for Crypto.com (CRO), is being bombarded vividly by crypto skeptics all over the world. The commercial stars Matt Damon, doing a random walk, passing by various scenes throughout history.
Firstly, Matt Damon passes by new world discoverers like Christopher Colombus, then a guy peaking all the way to the top of Mount Everest. Furthermore, Matt passes by technology innovators, like the Wright Brothers, astronauts and even a couple making out at a club. All these symbolizes the crypto investors to such people with great determination, views, aims, and even people with normal lives too.
Finally, promoting investing into the cryptocurrency through the exchange, Crypto.com.
The Criticisms
The criticisms started off with one of the most crypto thrashers from the Financial Times, Jemina Kelly. She terms that the advertisement is completely ‘grotesque’. Following Jemina Kelly, the American news website, the Daily Beast states that the commercial is quite embarrassing , as it promotes evident cashings.
Amongst all of them, the worst criticism of all is by the journalist from The Guardian, Carole Cadwalladr’s tweet. She openly stated that Matt Damon coming forward to promote such a ponzi scheme would be the worst and most disgusting thing in the world. All this is quite the fact that the Crypto.com exchange surrounds with a massive negative aura terming the project to be a scam and a ponzi scheme.
Bitcoin
Top 10 Trending Cryptos in Twitter for the Hour!
- Amidst the market crash the talks around altcoins are on the rise.
- Many take to twitter depicting their views vividly.
It’s been the third consecutive day as the market is still down. However, the talks regarding the Bitcoin (BTC) or the other altcoins are never down though. In spite of this, CoinTrendz, an all in all platform with profuse market follow ups for 24/7 has listed out the top ten cryptos on trend with respect to their mentioning’s in Twitter. They are as follows,
1. Bitcoin (BTC)
Bitcoin (BTC) has been mentioned 502 times on Twitter for the past hour. As the king of cryptos, BTC even tops the charts in this too, and it’s obvious. Currently BTC trades at extreme lows of $41,294.71 with the graphs still low at 1.74% down, for the past 24 hours.
2. Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is rather a controversy, with massive surges at the Q4 of 2021, defeating it’s primary rival the Dogecoin (DOGE), SHIB emerged out with complete success at end of 2021. Subsequently, according to the stats, SHIB is all geared up for 2022, with 453 mentions in twitter. Currently SHIB trades at lows of $0.00002856 with the graphs still low at 2.50% down, for the past 24 hours.
3. Ethereum (ETH)
Ethereum (ETH) and BTC remain the top affected cryptos in the current market crash. In spite of this, ETH has been mentioned 205 times on Twitter. Currently ETH trades at lows of $3,131.87 with the graphs still low at 1.97% down, for the past 24 hours.
4. Solana (SOL)
Solana (SOL) looking for the opportunity to kill ETH, has been so far mentioned 187 times on Twitter. Currently SHIB trades at $139.71 with the graphs up at 0.81, for the past 24 hours.
5. Harmony (ONE)
The Harmony (ONE) is the first altcoin which doesn’t come upon the top ten to get high mentions of 118 on Twitter. Currently ONE trades at lows of $0.3007 with the graphs still low at 1.92% down, for the past 24 hours.
6. Chainlink (LINK)
The Chainlink (LINK) has been mentioned so far 75 times on Twitter in the past hour. Currently LINK trades at lows of $24.53 with the graphs extremely low at 8.42% down, for the past 24 hours.
7. Dogecoin (DOGE)
The Dogecoin (DOGE) is quite disappointing though, with being mentioned only 63 times, despite being one of the prominent altcoins among the top ten. Currently DOGE trades at lows of $0.1517 with the graphs still low at 1.96% down, for the past 24 hours.
8. Fantom (FTM)
The Fantom (FTM) has been crashing as low as $2.26, with the graphs plunging low at 17.53% down, for the past 24 hours. However, FTM has been mentioned about 61 times on Twitter in the past hour, surpassing Cardano (ADA).
9. Cardano (ADA)
Despite huge expectations for ADA in 2022, taking the past hour into consideration, ADA has been mentioned only 58 times. Currently ADA trades at lows of $1.18 with the graphs still low at 3.78% down, for the past 24 hours.
10. Velas (VLX)
The Velas (VLX) is one of the most highly anticipated altcoins for the year 2022. Accordingly, it’s been mentioned on Twitter 52 times in the past hour. Currently VLX trades at lows of $12.72% with the graphs still low at 12.72% down, for the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin
Flickto Partners With ADAX Pro To Initiate Public Sale Round
Flickto may best be understood as the decentralized launchpad responsible for providing media financing to Cardano’s blockchain. Simply put, the initiative brings the everyday individual closer to the overall financing process of various media projects in addition to giving them control over which projects would be supported.
In the past, Flickto had successfully launched an IDO (Initial DEX Offering) after much anticipation. Now, after a successful round of fundraising, Flickto has just unveiled a new partnership with ADAX Pro through which it shall be initiating its public sale round this coming Monday on the 10th of January, 2022. The round shall open at midday for those investors who possess 1,000 ADAX, staked within a locked ADAX pool, and these are also referred to as ADAX priority, after round eligible investors. The public round shall open 24 hours later on Tuesday for everyone else at midday GMT, and it shall end on Friday at the same time.
What is ADAX?
ADAX can be defined as an automated liquidity mechanism which allows for non-custodial as well as censorship-resistant transactions inside the Cardano ecosystem. It aims to eliminate the involvement of any centralised intermediaries by permitting token exchanges, offering enough asset liquidity, and reorienting the decentralized finance industry towards Cardano in general. Users of ADAX shall therefore be allowed to perform smart contract-oriented transactions immediately and at a fraction of what it would have cost if the Ethereum network was being utilised instead.
Regarding the aforementioned partnership with Flickto and the public sale round, this is in fact the inaugural public sale and IDO being offered by ADAX and it shall be operated through their respective launchpad. Needless to say, this is a significant milestone reached by both ADAX and Flickto as this will go a long way toward improving the Cardano ecosystem.
IDO details
Regarding the details of the Initial DEX Offering, the price shall remain as $0.009 for the priority round and $0.01 for the main public sale round. Furthermore, the tokens shall also be locked until the 1st of July.
Moreover, not only is this a massive collaboration for Flickto as ADAX has been quite successful in the past and so working with them shall certainly be beneficial, but Flickto’s community could also potentially gain access to their other various services and functionalities in the foreseeable future as well. Additional information can be found via the official website and Twitter channels.
Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. The NewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.
PayPal – The Payment Giant Is Prepping to Launch Its Native Stablecoin
WATCH: Broncos’ Shelby Harris sacks Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes in NFL Week 18
CU Buffs have sense of urgency after disappointing season
WATCH: Broncos’ Courtland Sutton connects with Noah Fant for 16-yard trick play against Chiefs
Chris Brown welcomes his third child?
Obama honors late Senate leader as man “who got things done”
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Hold Hands With Kids Wyatt, 7, & Dimitri, 5, As They Enjoy Sunny Weather – Photos
WATCH: Broncos’ Drew Lock’s 5-yard touchdown run against Chiefs
Matt Damon’s Crypto.com AD Criticized Explicitly!
As omicron causes more breakthrough cases, here’s what you should know
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?