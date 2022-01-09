Connect with us

Pete Davidson Performs With Friend Jack Harlow In LA After Vacation With Kim Kardashian – Watch

Published

44 seconds ago

on

Pete Davidson
The ‘SNL’ star was called up on stage by Jack Harlow for an impromptu rap performance that had the crowd going wild. Catch the amazing duet here!

Pete Davidson wasn’t done with his holiday vacation just yet! After jetting off to the Bahamas with his new squeeze Kim Kardashian, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star was back in the U.S. to hit up the west coast for a fun evening out in Los Angeles on January 7. Pete was seen at rapper Jack Harlow’s show at the Novo and fans of both the entertainers got an incredible surprise. After Jack spotted Pete, he called the comedian on stage where they performed an amazing duet of Jack‘s song “SUVs (Black on Black).”

In a video shared by an attendee (above), Pete handles the mic like a pro as he effortlessly keeps up with Jack. And the crowd went wild! As fans might remember, this isn’t the first time the pair have performed together. During his appearance as musical guest on SNL last year, Jack and Pete sang a parody of Eminem’s “Without Me” for a sketch about NFTs.

While Pete appeared to be enjoying his outing in LA, the memories of his romantic trip with Kim must sure be lingering. They definitely are for Kim, as the mother of four took to her own Instagram on January 6 to share a throwback pic fromthe getaway where she is soaking up the sun in a teeny two-piece. “Sweet sweet fantasy baby,” Kim captioned the gorgeous photo. Despite Pete not being in the post, the pair definitely seemed happy to be travelling together, as they were photographed boarding a private plane to the island on Jan. 4. and when they landed, photographers caught them with huge smiles on their faces ready to enjoy a little solar therapy.

The romantic trip was the first time we know the cute couple to have taken an extended trip together since they were first linked back in October. After hitting it off when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live, the pair have almost been inseparable, with Pete celebrating Kris Jenner’s birthday in Palm Springs and Kim going to Pete’s hometown of Staten Island for a dinner date.

 

Celebrities

Cardi B & Cuban Doll Reignite Social Media Skirmish Over Cuban’s Claims About Offset’s Alleged Infidelity

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Cardi B and Cuban Doll are going at it once again, years after they first publicized their problems with one another.

Source: Jose Devillegas / Getty

It all started (well, this time around) on Saturday, January 8, when a fan account shared that Cuban Doll posted a photo of Nicki Minaj on her Instagram stories, hinting that the rapper was the inspiration for her leopard print outfit in a music video she has coming out.

That’s when fans decided to bring up her famous “WAP” video, in which she also wears a leopard print outfit, speculating that Cuban Doll actually took inspiration for the upcoming music video from the Bronx native.

Eventually, Cardi caught wind of the posts after another fan account replied with an old video of her showing love to Cuban. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper replied in a tweet that has since been deleted, saying that people don’t have a reason to hate her beside jumping on a bandwagon.

“Ask me why they hate me … THEY  DON’T HAVE A REASON, JUST BANDWAGONING,” she wrote. “It’s Cool tho, everyone that ever hated never succeeded.”

After this, Cuban started sending a bunch of subliminal tweets Cardi’s way, which have also since been deleted. In the posts, she denied being inspired by Cardi, causing her fans to pull up old Instagram Stories where Cuban Doll was listening to Cardi’s music.

Before they were deleted, Cardi screenshot a few of Cuban’s initial tweets, two of which that read, “I pray a man don’t marry me just to cheat on me … that’s next level OD DISRESPECT,” and “I could never be inspired by someone who I don’t listen to . Simple stop trying to force that on me.”

Of course, Cardi’s replies to these deleted tweets have also been deleted, but at the time, she wrote:

“You started this whole s**t wit those two NOW DELETED tweets being shady about the inspiration and then my husband. Now that I respond I’m wrong?”

That’s when Cuban fired back by saying she and Cardi haven’t been on the same page since Offset was allegedly trying to sleep with Cuban in 2018. Cardi responded by tweeting a video from 2019, in which Cuban is telling a TMZ reporter that she didn’t know Offset or had ever spoken to him at that time.

According to Cuban, though, there’s a reason she acted like she didn’t know Offset at the time. She says she was paid off to clear Offset’s name in the 2018 cheating scandal where Summer Bunni claimed the Migos rapper wanted to have a threesome with her and Cuban.

“Girl you know I was paid to clear his name,” Cuban wrote with four crying laughing emojis.

Celebrities

Supporting Our Sistas: Shana Isaac AKA “The Child Care MentHER” Went From Teen Mother To Having A Luxury Car Pushing Staff Of Child Care Providers

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

We LOVE to see it!

Source: Shayna Isaac / Courtesy

If you were looking for a sign to get out and make your dreams happen this is is. Shana Issac, known as The Childcare MentHer to her clients, says her proudest moment happened she realized all of her staff at her own daycare center was pushing luxury vehicles. Now she wants to provide the same mentorship that helped her evolve from teen mom to successful entrepreneur for other women.

What pushed you to make your dream happen? 

Becoming a teenage mother truly pushed me to make my dreams happen because I knew I had no other choice. I remember when I had my daughter. I was laying in the hospital bed and at that time, visiting hours were over, so it was just me and her in the room at the time.

So, I decided that my dreams of moving to Atlanta and going to an HBCU still had to happen! After I graduated high school, I moved here with my daughter. Twenty years later, that is what I am still doing. My daughter is still my motivation. My three sons born after her are still my motivation. My children push me to make my dreams happen because I realize that if my dreams don’t happen, their dreams won’t happen. And that’s NOT an option!

What has been your proudest moment so far?

My proudest moment continues to be when I cut paychecks and have those paychecks deposited into my staff’s accounts.  It makes me feel so good inside to know that what I have created is also helping other women feed their families and help them reach their dreams.

I remember one time I pulled up to my childcare center and I felt so proud because all of my staff had luxury cars outside. It just made me tear up because I remember there was a time when some of them were walking to work and we were all chipping in to make sure that we could pick them up for work and take them home.

Shayna Isaac

Source: Shayna Isaac / Courtesy

What do you think sets you aside from other agencies/businesses who provide the same service?

What separates me from other businesses that offer my same service is the fact that I really focus on home child care providers as well. That’s simply because my journey started as a home childcare provider. A lot of times home child care providers are forgotten because sometimes we forget that they are business entrepreneurs too. We forget that that’s where many of our journeys began. It did not begin when you first bought your center. It began when that dream was birthed in you.

And a lot of times it was birthed in us when we were at home, building our businesses at that level. I remember that as a home childcare provider, I wanted to go to the next level. I wanted to provide more for my family. I wanted to really grow as an entrepreneur, but I didn’t know where to start.

There weren’t any coaches that really focused on us. So, I wanted to make sure I went back and helped my sisters that were in their home. I started as a home childcare provider, and there were a lot of struggles filled with a lot of ups and downs. Most of the struggles weren’t necessarily just because of the business, but also my personal life and my home life were mixed within life’s ups and downs. What separates my service from others is that I take all of that into account. I take into account the woman herself, how she feels, and what she may be going through. I take into account her home life and what she has to balance to be able to be a great CEO to run her home childcare business smoothly to be able to grow as an entrepreneur and get to the next level. That is what separates me from other businesses in my industry.

What’s the best and worst part of being an entrepreneur?

The best part of being an entrepreneur is that “get it from the mud” experience. It’s nothing like knowing that you made something from nothing…knowing that you took your hands and molded it into something great that your family eats off of and that other families eat off of it, too. I mean, that’s THE BEST part of being an entrepreneur. The worst part of being an entrepreneur is that “get it from the mud” experience because sometimes that experience gets really muddy and is not so great at times. Sometimes that stress of knowing that “if this is gonna happen, it’s up to you” is a bit much. YOU HAVE TO MAKE IT HAPPEN. You get no days off. You get no moments off. So, even when you’re going through things in your own 

life–loss of family, relationship issues, broken hearts, your children going through their issues–it doesn’t matter. You have to still get out there and get it because at the end of the day, that’s the only way you eat, and others are depending on you. It is almost like a double-edged sword.

 

Where can everyone find you? 

You can find me on IG @thechildcarementHER

.

Celebrities

The Week in Drag – The season 14 RuPaul’s Drag Race queens have arrived, Alaska takes us back to Y2K, new music from Mama Ru and more

Published

43 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By

Hello, hello, hello! Welcome back to another week of content, news and updates from your favorite (and future favorite) queens.

We’ve already met half of the queen-testants on RuPaul’s Drag Race’s history-making season 14 and we’ve got interviews from the whole cast right here.

In addition, we’ve got clips from Ru’s appearance on Ellen, belated Christmas wishes from BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon, wig magic from Jaymes Mansfield, new music from Alaska and RuPaul and lots more. Let’s get into it and bring it to the runway!

RuPaul was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week to spill the tea on season 14 and gives us the last word on that infamous Christmas ornament.

Also, Ru and Ellen played a hilarious round of “Burning Questions” where Ru reveals some naughty confessions and tells Ellen who he’d like to play him in the movie of his life (and it’s definitely no one you ever would have expected.) Side note: I need Ru’s laugh as my ringtone, like, stat.

The season 14 queens (with a cameo from Yvie Oddly) talk to Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming season. The queens also revealed their favorite lip syncs from Drag Race her-story with lots of Silky Nutmeg Ganache love and shout-outs to classic performances by the likes of Laganja Estranja, Sasha Velour, DiDa Ritz, Alyssa Edwards and more.

This new batch of queens certainly had some amazing queens to inspire them and, in this video, they reveal their favorites from the previous 13 seasons of Drag Race.  

The season hasn’t even started, but the queens are already doling out superlatives to their castmates. Find out who was voted class clown, sweetheart and diva of the class of season 14.

Gottmik joins Raja for the first “Fashion Photo Ruview” of the new season. Whose promo looks earned toots and whose got the boot?  Tune in and find out.

Willam and Alaska introduce you to “Meggy Morphosis” and “Billie Bart Belli” and remind you to tune into the new season of their hilarious podcast “Race Chaser”, coming to you on Wednesday, January 12.

Speaking of Alaska, her amazing new video takes us back to the days of Ed Hardy and Von Dutch. Take a trip back through time with her new video for “XOXOY2K.”

Revisit the terrifying Netflix movie Birdbox with Cheryl Hole, Tia Kofi, and Blu Hydrangea and fellow UK queens Layla Zee Susan, Gypsy Divine and Stacey Rhect (best drag name ever) on “I Like to Watch”. Make sure not to miss Blu’s Miss Piggy impersonation.  

We’ve got a double dose of Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change’s podcast ‘Sibling Rivalry”. Listen as the pair look back on 2021 and tackle the subject of interracial dating.

Of all of Yuhua Hamasaki’s guests on her web series “Bootleg Opinions”, Laganja Estranja has proven to be one of the tops. Check out this compilation of her best moments (and looks) on the show.

We just can’t get enough of Jaymes Mansfield’s hair-raisingly amazing wig transformations. This week, she puts together a human hair wig from scratch and styles it into a very Jaymes look. 

Trixie Mattel and Katya play it safe and talk all things security on the latest “UNHhhh” (and have an interesting side discussion about glory hole etiquette…no, really.)  

Trixie and Katya discuss the premiere of Drag Race season 14 on their podcast “Bald & the Beautiful.”

If you weren’t lucky enough to catch Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme’s holiday tour, we’ve got a special post-holiday treat from the dynamic duo.  Watch their Christmas bunker video vignettes which aired during their stage show from 2021, “The Return of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show LIVE!”

And that wraps up the latest Week in Drag. We’ll leave you with Ru’s new single, “Smile.” Hope the next week brings you lots of smiles and until next week, stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!

