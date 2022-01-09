News
Pharmacists face pandemic burnout, too
Everyone knows that doctors and nurses are burned out from COVID-19, facing staffing shortages, full emergency rooms and COVID exposures — but one group of health care workers has been overlooked and face its own set of COVID-related difficulties: pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.
“Most pharmacists who’ve been in the field for a while, have been telling students ‘just stop, don’t go to pharmacy school, do something else, anything else,’” one clinical pharmacist in Boston said. “I’m hoping that the people who are going into pharmacy school are doing it because they truly have a passion for it and will fight for it and want to do nothing else with their lives.”
This pharmacist, who asked to remain anonymous for job security, said she’s faced challenges unique to the COVID era, including staffing shortages due to COVID outages and people leaving the industry. She’s even been asked to come into work while caring for her COVID-positive child, she said.
Mike Reppucci, who has owned Cambridge’s Inman Pharmacy since 1984, had three of seven pharmacists out this past week due to COVID and one on parental leave. He had to pick up 30 extra hours to fill the gaps, and other staffers have worked 10 to 20 hours extra. He even enlisted his son — an EMT who’s certified to do so — to administer COVID vaccines.
“It’s making everybody tired,” he said.
Another pharmacist, a recent graduate who works at a specialty pharmacy west of Boston, said she’s so tired at the end of the work day that she “can barely walk” after her shift. “I feel overworked and exhausted,” she said. “I’m in the call center, I’m in the lab. I’m just floating wherever I can, doing work that used to be done by like three different people.”
She added that the rapidly changing news around the pandemic has affected demand for certain drugs, especially ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug proved to be ineffective at treating COVID-19, but misinformation circulated last year, touting its benefits in fighting COVID-19.
The owner of the pharmacy she works at “loved selling ivermectin” when demand spiked last summer to “dozens of batches a day,” to the chagrin of his staff. “It’s been kind of a point of contention,” she said.
When state regulators cracked down on the distribution of the drug for COVID-19, as indicated by its dose, customers who previously filled ivermectin prescriptions there were “pissed” at her, she said. She added that doctors have even called and made up parasitic infections to get patients the drug.
Doctors and patients also get frustrated with pharmacists when supply chain issues prevent them from filling prescriptions, sometimes for a month or more.
The Boston-based clinical pharmacist said she sometimes has to call 20 hospitals to get her hands on a vial of a needed drug, which may still not be enough.
“Some doctors are more understanding than others about the shortages or what we can and can’t do, others are more like ‘No, I don’t care. This is what I need. You need to get it no matter what,’” she said.
As the faces and perceived gatekeepers of medications, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians can often bear the brunt of anger from patients, nurses and doctors, sometimes even facing “verbal and sometimes even physical abuse,” said Monica Mahoney, a clinical pharmacy specialist of Infectious Diseases at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, speaking broadly about the state of the industry.
Pharmacists have also been responsible for keeping up with the changing regulations and emergency use authorizations for COVID-related therapies, including vaccines, and, of course, administering vaccines.
“You’re expected to fill prescriptions, counsel patients and give all these vaccines in less time with the same workforce or possibly less workforce if you had attrition as well, and also be responsible for keeping up with new doses for each vaccine,” Mahoney said of the conditions.
Of course, all of this is not only adversely affecting the pharmacists, but the patients as well.
“They have much longer wait times and they don’t always get the ideal treatment that they would if we had all the resources available to us and we had everything we want,” the Boston pharmacist said. “They end up getting an alternative treatment or like second- or third-line, whatever we can get our hands on.”
All these added stressors can lead to more errors — 3% for each additional prescription filled per hour, per one University of Arizona study– and longer patient hospitalizations.
Although the Boston-based pharmacist said her bosses have tried to lighten the stress by giving employees access to mindfulness apps and having pizza parties (the inspiration for the pharmacist-social-media hashtag #PizzaIsNotWorking), she says it’s not doing the job.
“It hasn’t been anything in terms of like, ‘Here’s a pay raise for everyone because you’ve been working so hard. Here’s a bonus,’” she said. “What they’re giving us is not enough.”
Boston police task force members worry that oversight office could stagnate
Police reform task force members are fretting that the city’s new Boston Police oversight office is in danger of stagnating, with key seats still unfilled and an uncertain balance of power that could turn it into “just another bureaucratic office.”
“The staffing of the department and the focus of the department are not in step with the intent that it was put forth,” said longtime local activist Jamarhl Crawford, who served on the Boston Police Reform Task Force.
Crawford was one of 11 people chosen by then-Mayor Martin Walsh to serve on a task force to come up with police reforms after the widespread protests of that year based around race and policing. The mayor and council adopted the body’s recommendations, which included the creation of the OPAT — an independent office with subpoena power that houses a Civilian Review Board and Internal Affairs Oversight Panel — that’s now causing several of the members worry it isn’t meeting the vision they laid out.
Right now, the city says, four of the five seats on IAOP and three of the nine seats on the CRB are filled. Mayor Michelle Wu’s office said she plans on making appointments “in the coming weeks.”
“If those seats are not filled, then the office is ineffective and is not meeting its articulated charge,” NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan, another board member, said.
She — as echoed by other members this week — said that’s because for the task force both of those, more so than the executive director spot or other administrative staffing posts, are the important part of the reform, choosing who to investigate and what to do about it. The CRB has a broad mandate and generally is supposed to handle outside complaints against the department, while the IAOP, which is a bit more in the weeds, oversees internal-affairs investigations.
“That administrative division is directed by and provides support to the boards,” Sullivan said. “Part of the issue is that OPAT administration itself is being confused with the reform.”
Sullivan lamented that letting the administrative side lead the way would render OPAT “just another bureaucratic office.”
Crawford said the same, adding that for OPAT Executive Director Stephanie Everett, “The challenge for her is understanding that they are the support system” for the two boards.
The city didn’t make Everett available for comment for this story. During Wu’s press conference this week announcing the search committee for the next police commissioner, Everett did respond to questions about her office, saying “OPAT is up and running.”
She directed people to the city website and an end-of-year report, saying that hiring is ongoing, there’s an intake form online for police complaints and that she expects to have more news “in the next couple weeks.”
The five-page end-of-year report — wrapping up what’s essentially been six months since the annual budget first funded the office, and the month before that when Everett was brought on as a senior adviser to begin to look at some ongoing issues with the department — mentions the CRB just three times and IAOP four.
“It is our goal in subsequent reports to offer a more in-depth report that will include information unavailable at the publishing of this report such as findings related to disparate treatment, discipline or termination of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) officers; a summary and results of reviews of grant selection and implementation; citizen complaint determinations, and the results of reviews of completed Internal Affairs investigations,” Everett wrote.
Joe Feaster, chair of the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts and another board member, said he knows government often moves at a “glacial pace,” but said with the announcement of the commissioner search panel this week, “a natural adjunct to that could have been be those two boards, particularly the CRB.”
A few other members of the task force either declined to comment or didn’t respond to requests. Former U.S. Attorney Wayne Budd, the task force chair, didn’t comment, but in an email pointed toward Sullivan and Crawford as people who speak well to the issues.
Feaster and Crawford said they wanted more information out of OPAT, both for the public and the task force members.
“The office is called the Office of Police Accountability and Transparency,” Crawford said. “We would hope that there would be a certain level of accountability and transparently with that office, too.”
Curley: Sotomayor COVID lie is natural result of media fibs
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments this past week challenging the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate, and a comment from Justice Sonia Sotomayor raised eyebrows across the country.
While discussing young people who have fallen ill from COVID-19, the Justice said, “We have over 100,000 children, which we’ve never had before, in serious condition, many on ventilators.”
Her statement was patently untrue.
Even the left-leaning outlet PolitiFact couldn’t ignore this whopper and rated the statement as false. The website explained, “At the time she made this comment, federal data showed that fewer than 5,000 coronavirus-positive children were in the hospital. In fact, fewer than 83,000 children have been hospitalized for COVID-19 — cumulatively — since August 2020.”
The backlash was quick.
Some users on social media were stunned that a Supreme Court justice could be this grossly misinformed on COVID-19 data. Why would a brilliant liberal spread misinformation? Surely she follows “The Science,” right?
Right-wing critics pounced, seized and weaponized on Sotomayor’s lie.
“It’s good our Wise Latina SCOTUS justice apparently got her legal expertise and degree from MSNBC University,” tweeted popular columnist Stephen Miller.
Turns out that Sotomayor isn’t the only justice who is enrolled at Peacock U: Justice Stephen Breyer appears to be a student as well.
Breyer argued that OSHA’s emergency temporary standard, which requires private employers with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccinations or weekly testing, was necessary.
At one point, he asserted that “750 million new cases” of coronavirus had been reported in the United States on Thursday. This is a stunning claim, especially considering the population in the United States is a little over 332 million.
Can people contract more than one case of COVID-19 at a time? Does Dr. Fauci know about this? Someone call over to the set of Morning Joe and let him know ASAP.
And here I thought our liberal elites were trying to combat disinformation — not shout it from the highest court. Perhaps lying about COVID-19 is like partying without wearing a mask: It’s only a dangerous act when committed by a Republican.
Earlier this week, President Biden appeared at his fake White House set to sit in front of his green screen windows and deliver another debunked claim to the American people.
Reading from his trusty teleprompter the 79-year-old huffed, “This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
Where is the Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler when we need him? Millions of people who are fully vaccinated and boosted are getting breakthrough infections of COVID-19. Even the thrice-vaccinated Fauci groupies like Nicole Wallace are realizing that contracting the virus is no longer considered a moral failing.
In November, an epidemiologist named Gunter Kampf wrote about vaccinated individuals and their relevant role in transmission.
“In Massachusetts, USA, a total of 469 new COVID-19 cases were detected during various events in July, 2021, and 346 (74%) of these cases were in people who were fully or partly vaccinated, 274 (79%) of whom were symptomatic,” Kampf explained in the Lancet, a peer-reviewed medical journal.
So why is the Unifier-in-Chief promulgating such a divisive falsehood? Well, the same reason the justices are spewing nonsense. They want us to be afraid of the virus and afraid of each other. And if they have to lie to accomplish that goal, then so be it.
Activists masquerading as journalists ceaselessly promote inaccurate information. Without hesitation, these baseless claims are postulated by Democrats and parroted by Supreme Court justices. The left’s narrative, filled with bogus statistics and apocalyptic predictions, is designed to cultivate panic and scare people into submission. You have a better chance of convincing someone to give up their rights if said person is living in a constant state of hysteria.
America’s paranoia and fear, stoked by the ruling class and their cheerleaders in the media, has opened the door for the petty tyrants’ power grab. It is time the American people stop keeping the panic profiteers in business.
We are paying far too high a price.
175 ‘MBTA Communities’ will have to start increasing multi-family zoning this year
A year ago, Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law a new multi-family zoning requirement for the 175 communities serviced by or adjacent to MBTA public transportation. Now that the first draft of guidelines are here, advocates are celebrating the change — but warning that most municipalities will have to make changes to be in compliance.
“There’s going to be so much more zoning capacity for new homes in Massachusetts, which we really think is going to help people be able to live in the community of their choice,” said Eric Shupin of the Citizens’ Housing and Planning Association.
The new draft guidelines, released just before the end of the year, specify that an MBTA community must have “at least one zoning district of reasonable size in which multi-family housing is permitted as of right,” the policy states.
Timothy Reardon of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council estimated that only about a dozen communities, many of them in the dense inner ring near Boston, were already in compliance with these guidelines. He estimated that these zoning changes are the “appropriate scale to meet the next 10 to 15 years of demand,” he said, though he added that he’s already heard from some community leaders that they’re concerned constituents won’t be on board.
Specifically, the proposed policy stipulates that these zones have a minimum gross density of 15 units per acre, are no more than a half mile from an MBTA station in most cases, do not have age restrictions, and are suitable for families with children in the number and size of bedrooms, for example.
The zoning requirements would vary by the type of MBTA service available in that community. Communities with rapid transit need to have a minimum of 25% multi-family units as a percentage of total housing stock, while Commuter Rail communities need 15% multi-family units.
Boston would be exempt from this requirement, but next-door neighbor Cambridge would need to have 13,477 multi-family units out of 53,907 total, according to an online calculator from the state. Scituate, a less-urban community with Commuter Rail, would need 1,239 out of 8,260 total units.
Under the draft guidelines, communities must submit by the end of the year either a request to certify their existing infrastructure, or an “action plan” to get into compliance over the next few years.
“Just because the zoning might be in place, doesn’t mean that there’s going to be homes built there tomorrow, or that even homes will be built there at all,” Shupin, of CHAPA, said. “This only allows that zoning piece so it allows the opportunity for that.”
Stacy Thompson of the LivableStreets Alliance said the draft guidelines on the whole appear to do good, but she took issue with the fact that the plan doesn’t require a certain percentage of the units be affordable.
“(Baker’s) preference has clearly been focusing more on (increasing) housing stock and this belief that supply and demand will fix the affordability issue, which basically every housing expert across the country disagrees with,” she said.
