News

PHOTOS: National Western Stock Show returns with livestock auctions, horse shows and rodeos

Published

32 seconds ago

on


A Denver Post staff photojournalist for more than 20 years, Andy Cross grew up in Denver and studied photojournalism at both the Colorado Institute of Art and the Metropolitan State College of Denver.

News

Broncos up-down drill: Highs and lows for Denver against the Kansas City Chiefs

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By


Up: Remembering Reeves. Former Broncos coach Dan Reeves received the moment of silence that was warranted following his passing a week ago at the age of 77. RIP, coach.

Down: Red and blue. Two colors that were prevalent in the upper deck of Empower Field on Sunday: navy blue (14,571 no shows) and K.C. Chiefs red. There may be no better indication of Vic Fangio’s job status.

Up: Drew Un-Locked. Was that Drew Lock or Tim Tebow out there in the first half? The numbers through the Broncos’ first three drives: two completions for 17 yards and two rushes for 28 yards and two TDs.

Down: A little effort? A forgettable season for Jerry Jeudy began with a forgettable effort on the opening drive. We don’t ask for much. Just that our receivers lay out for long passes at their finger tips.

Down: Kelce uncovered. A thumbs up to the Chiefs’ play design: tight end Travis Kelce feigning a block, then releasing to run free across the middle for a 3-yard TD. A thumbs down to Denver for falling for it.

Up: Special teams gaffes. For once, it was the opponent’s special teams that shot itself in the foot. Between Zayne Anderson’s roughing-the-punter flag, and Harrison Butker’s 32-yard, falling-on-his behind shank on a kickoff, K.C.’s special teams gets an assist for Denver’s first scoring drive.

Down: DB’s hands. Broncos cornerbacks Michael Ojemudia and Kyle Fuller both dropped gift-wrapped interceptions on K.C.’s first two scoring drives. Tough plays? Sure. But those are ones winning teams make.

Up: Juice is loose. Early drop aside, Ojemudia put together some solid tape in his first start of the season with three critical pass breakups and sure-handed, double-digit tackles. Sounds like a third year is in order.

Down: Touching Mahomes. Bradley Chubb’s glancing blow of Patrick Mahomes’ helmet early in the second quarter was incidental at best and definitely not roughing the passer. The NFL has yet to make touching Mahomes illegal … we think.

Down: Where’s the mutton? For the second straight year, Broncos fans were denied a mutton-busting halftime show at Empower Field. Good news for PETA. Bad news for everyone else.

Up: Sutton throwing. Is it a good or bad thing that the Broncos’ most accurate pass of the first quarter came from wide receiver Courtland Sutton (16 yards to Noah Fant) on a trick play?

Down: Sutton catching. It’s almost assuredly a bad thing that Sutton hasn’t been one of the team’s better pass-catchers since signing his four-year extension. On Sunday, another drop killed the Broncos’ two-minute drive at the end of the first half.

Up: Shelby swinging. After a slow start to the season, defensive end Shelby Harris finished with a bang. His sack on third-and-long in the first half put him at 3 1/2 sacks over the last four weeks.

Down: Open for business. The difference between a field goal and touchdown? Missed tackles from Fuller and safety P.J. Locke on a swing pass to running back Jerick McKinnon (with Bryce Callahan steamrolled at the goal line).

News

Broncos lose to Chiefs for 13th straight time, 28-24, finishing 7-10 and last in AFC West

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By


As double-digit underdogs, the Broncos were finally in a position to beat their Goliath in Saturday’s season finale at Empower Field.

But Melvin Gordon’s fourth-quarter fumble in the red zone, returned for an 86-yard scoop-and-score by Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton, changed everything in Kansas City’s 28-24 victory. The Chiefs’ Melvin Ingram charged into the backfield untouched and blasted Gordon as soon as he took the handoff. A two-point conversion gave KC a 28-21 lead.

Denver marched to a 1st-and-goal but on 4th and nine, coach Vic Fangio elected to have Brandon McManus kick a field goal, making it 28-24, with just over 4 minutes left.

Kansas City received the kickoff and ran out the clock.

It’s Denver’s 13th straight loss to Kansas City, extending a franchise record and sending the Broncos (7-10) into the offseason with question marks at quarterback, head coach and owner.

Saturday’s fourth-quarter meltdown didn’t do anything to help the job security of coach Vic Fangio and his staff, who could be given pink slips by general manager George Paton as soon as Sunday. Fangio is 19-30 in three seasons as the Broncos’ head coach.

Denver went three-and-out on its first drive, with Drew Lock’s downfield pass to Jerry Jeudy on third down glazing off Jeudy’s fingertips.

News

St. Louis surprise! Even Deion Sanders didn't know Kevin Coleman was choosing Jackson State

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 9, 2022

By


ST. LOUIS–St. Mary’s High School senior wide receiver Kevin Coleman stunned the college football recruiting world Saturday, announcing his plans to attend Jackson State University, over a field of contenders that included Oregon, Miami, Florida State and others.

Coleman made the commitment during the All-American Bowl game in San Antonio, where he played with other elite seniors headed to college programs, including John Burroughs’ Tyson Ford, who has signed to play at Notre Dame.

Asked late this week to name his finalists, Coleman told FOX2 it was down to Oregon, Florida State and Miami, and had told reporters in San Antonio that he had already decided. He told Rivals Saturday that he actually made his mind up on Friday.

Landing Coleman is another coup for Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders, who shocked the football world when he lured Travis Sanders one of the best players in the entire class if not the top player, to come to the FCS HBCU.

Sanders can’t officially comment on unsigned recruits but confirmed on Twitter that he didn’t know Coleman was coming to play for him until the decision was revealed on national television Saturday afternoon.

Coleman was the top-ranked player in the state of Missouri in the class of 2022 and was the 6th ranked receiver nationally.

He’ll have to wait until February to sign his official letter of intent but plans to enroll for the spring semester.

