Polkadot Dominates Among Developers After Ethereum as per New Report

Ethereum still has a larger pool of developers than any of its competitors, but the rival’s pool is expanding quickly. Research firm Electric Capital revealed data on the blockchain development environment on Thursday. It found that Ethereum rivals Polkadot, Solana, and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) are expanding faster than Ethereum.
It showed that Ethereum has much more open-source developers than Bitcoin, with over 4,000 working each month. New developers contributed more than 34,000 lines to the blockchain in 2021, breaking the previous record of more than 18,400.
Research from Electric Capital states that Polkadot is presently the second-largest blockchain ecosystem behind Ethereum. Polkadot has a far more significant development activity than other big cryptocurrencies; thus, this isn’t unexpected.
Solana Lags Behind
Despite the NFT buzz, Solana has lagged behind Polkadot in total developers, which Polkadot leads behind Ethereum with 1–2k developers. In addition, Polkadot’s parachains and the auctions that followed lately become well-known. Moonbeam, the first winner of the parachain auction, will finish its second phase of launch on Polkadot within a few days. In addition, as soon as this is accomplished, the network’s users will utilize the EVM.
However, Polkadot had already started its second round of auctions before Moonbeam could finish its launch. On the other hand, Composable Finance is vying for the seventh position after Efinity’s victory in the sixth slot. As Polkadot continues to attract more developers, it might one day become a DeFi center of choice.