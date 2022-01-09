News
Quarterbacks Bryce Young, Stetson Bennett take different paths to College Football Playoff championship game
INDIANAPOLIS — Alabama’s Bryce Young and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett both transferred in 2018. One got a lot more attention than the other.
Already a celebrated quarterback prospect heading into his junior year of high school, Young made headlines in Southern California when he decided to attend powerhouse Mater Dei. There he would replace five-star recruit J.T. Daniels, who had decided to skip his senior year and enroll early at USC.
As for Bennett, after spending 2017 running the scout team at Georgia, he switched to Jones County Junior College near Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He threw 16 touchdown passes and led the Bobcats to a 10-2 record.
While Young seemed destined to become a Heisman Trophy winner since middle school, Bennett appeared better suited for the Sun Belt than the Southeastern Conference — even when he returned to Georgia as a scholarship player in 2019.
On Monday night, the former five-star and the former walk-on arrive at the same destination when No. 1 Alabama faces No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff championship game.
At a time when national championship contenders are more likely than ever to have elite NFL prospects at quarterback — from Deshaun Watson to Joe Burrow to Mac Jones — Bennett’s run as QB1 for Georgia has been one of the most surprising stories of the season.
“Stetson’s a resilient kid,” Georgia All-America defensive tackle Jordan Davis said Saturday.
Coming out of Pierce County High School in Blackshear, Georgia, a small town in the southeast corner of the state, Bennett’s scholarship offers ranged from Mercer to Middle Tennessee State.
Instead, he walked on at Georgia, where his most notable moment as a freshman was playing the role of Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield during the Bulldogs’ Rose Bowl preparation.
“I don’t draw too much on that experience,” Bennett said. “I had no expectation of playing.”
With the arrival of another five-star quarterback at Georgia, Justin Fields, in 2018, Bennett transferred to junior college.
Riding the bus to games in Mississippi is a long way from playing for the No. 1 team in the country, but plenty of high-caliber players pass through those JUCOs.
Jones coach Steve Buckley said the team Bennett played on had eight defensive players eventually sign with Power Five schools.
Buckley said Bennett was still recovering from a shoulder injury when he arrived at Jones and didn’t start throwing in practice until the Tuesday before the first game.
Knocking off the rust, Bennett completed 55% of his passes and threw 14 interceptions that season. Still, he flashed enough potential to draw FBS scholarship offers and he was headed for Louisiana-Lafayette until Georgia came in late.
The Bulldogs needed a backup for Jake Fromm after Fields transferred out and familiarity with Bennett made him a safe bet.
“I said do not think about that,” Buckley said of the Georgia offer. “Absolutely not.”
It wasn’t that Buckley didn’t think Bennett could play at Georgia. The coach was skeptical about whether Bennett would be given a legitimate opportunity over more highly rated players.
“So what do you want for next year?” Buckley recalled asking Bennett. “Do you want to go play or do you want to go be on a team?”
Fromm moved on after the 2019 season, but it looked as if Buckley’s concerns for Bennett would become a reality. Georgia brought in two transfers in 2020: Jamie Newman from Wake Forest and Daniels from USC.
But Newman opted out of the pandemic-altered season and Daniels’ injuries have created opportunities for Bennett, who has seized them despite the skeptics.
“That’s the nature of the beast. You’re either the hero or a zero,” Bennett said.
There has never been any doubt about Young’s ability.
Young started taking lessons from a professional quarterback trainer when he was 5 years old, lining up with players who were three or four years older than him.
“I had to beg (the trainer) and say ‘Look, he’s super mature,’” said Craig Young, Bryce’s father.
Bryce Young played for one of the most prestigious Pop Warner teams in California, the IE Ducks, and received his first scholarship offer when he was in eighth grade from then-Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury.
“It was a huge blessing,” Young said Saturday “It kind of became a reality that I’ll be able to play football at the next level.”
Young became one of the most sought-after recruits in the country at Mater Dei, a school that produced former USC quarterbacks Matt Leinart and Matt Barkley. When Young decommitted from USC and flipped to Alabama, it was national news.
When he arrived in Tuscaloosa, it was fair to wonder — as many did — if Young might beat out Mac Jones and start as a freshman.
Young ended up sitting behind Jones, who led the Crimson Tide to the national championship last year and became a first-round draft pick and rookie starter for the New England Patriots.
Young slipped easily into the starting job this season, becoming the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman and leading the Tide back to the title game.
While their experiences have been vastly different, Bennett and Young share at least two obvious traits. Both are undersized, listed at 5-foot-11 and under 200 pounds. More importantly, they are both confident that they are exactly where they are meant to be.
Even if one of them took a most unusual road to get there.
“It’s not an ignorant confidence, like I believe I can do anything,” Bennett said. “But I believe I can play football really well, and that’s from the work that I’ve spent over these past however many years I’ve been playing football.”
News
Space telescope’s “golden eye” opens, last major hurdle
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA’s new space telescope opened its huge, gold-plated, flower-shaped mirror Saturday, the final step in the observatory’s dramatic unfurling.
The last portion of the 21-foot mirror swung into place at flight controllers’ command, completing the unfolding of the James Webb Space Telescope.
“I’m emotional about it. What an amazing milestone. We see that beautiful pattern out there in the sky now,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, chief of NASA’s science missions.
More powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope, the $10 billion Webb will scan the cosmos for light streaming from the first stars and galaxies formed 13.7 billion years ago. To accomplish this, NASA had to outfit Webb with the largest and most sensitive mirror ever launched — its “golden eye,” as scientists call it.
Webb is so big that it had to be folded origami-style to fit in the rocket that soared from South America two weeks ago. The riskiest operation occurred earlier in the week, when the tennis court-size sunshield unfurled, providing subzero shade for the mirror and infrared detectors.
Flight controllers in Baltimore began opening the primary mirror Friday, unfolding the left side like a drop-leaf table. The mood was even more upbeat Saturday, with peppy music filling the control room as the right side snapped into place. After applauding, the controllers immediately got back to work, latching everything down. They jumped to their feet and cheered when the operation was finally complete two hours later.
“We have a deployed telescope on orbit, a magnificent telescope the likes of which the world has never seen,” Zurbuchen said, congratulating the team. “So how does it feel to make history, everybody? You just did it.”
His counterpart at the European Space Agency, astronomer Antonella Nota, noted that after years of preparation, the team made everything look “so amazingly easy.”
“This is the moment we have been waiting for, for so long,” she said.
Webb’s main mirror is made of beryllium, a lightweight yet sturdy and cold-resistant metal. Each of its 18 segments is coated with an ultra thin layer of gold, highly reflective of infrared light. The hexagonal, coffee table-size segments must be adjusted in the days and weeks ahead so they can focus as one on stars, galaxies and alien worlds that might hold atmospheric signs of life.
Webb should reach its destination 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away in another two weeks; it’s already more than 667,000 miles from Earth since its Christmas Day launch. If all continues to go well, science observations will begin this summer. Astronomers hope to peer back to within 100 million years of the universe-forming Big Bang, closer than Hubble has achieved.
News
Broncos vs. Chiefs live blog: Real-time updates from the NFL Week 18 game at Empower Field
Joe Nguyen
Digital sports strategist for The Denver Post. Previously he was the online prep sports editor. Prior to that, he covered Adams County and Aurora in the YourHub section. He also writes about beer, professional wrestling and video games.
News
As spending bill stalls, Biden climate goals remain elusive
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faces a steep path to achieve his ambitious goal of slashing planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, amid legislative gridlock that has stalled a $2 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives.
Biden’s Build Back Better plan, which contains $550 billion in spending and tax credits aimed at promoting clean energy, was sidetracked by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who said just before Christmas that he could not support the legislation as written.
Democrats insist they are moving forward on the sweeping package, which also would bolster family services, health care and other programs. Manchin signaled in recent days that climate-related provisions were unlikely to be a deal-breaker, but the bill has taken a back seat to voting rights legislation and other Democratic priorities.
Even without the legislation, Biden can pursue his climate agenda through rules and regulations. But those can be undone by subsequent presidents, as demonstrated by Biden reversing Trump administration rules that rolled back protections put into place under Barack Obama.
Experts cite Biden’s executive authority to regulate tailpipe emissions from cars and trucks, as well as restrict emissions from power plants and other industrial sources, and the federal government’s vast power to approve renewable energy projects on federal lands and waters.
Indeed, the Environmental Protection Agency announced new tailpipe rules for cars and trucks the day after Manchin’s bombshell announcement Dec. 19. The next day, the Interior Department announced approval of two large-scale solar projects in California and moved to open up public lands in other Western states to solar development as part of the administration’s efforts to counter climate change by shifting from fossil fuels.
The administration also has access to tens of billions of dollars under the bipartisan infrastructure law approved in November, including $7.5 billion to create a national network of electric vehicle chargers; $5 billion to deliver thousands of electric school buses nationwide; and $65 billion to upgrade the power grid to reduce outages and facilitate expansion of renewable energy such as wind and solar power.
“I think the U.S. has a lot of tools and a lot of options to make gains on climate in the next decade,” said John Larsen, an energy systems expert and partner at the Rhodium Group, an independent research firm.
“Build Back Better is helpful” to meet Biden’s goals, “but if you don’t have Build Back Better, that doesn’t mean nothing happens,” Larsen said. “It just makes the task ahead a bit more challenging.”
Larsen is co-author of a Rhodium Group study last fall that found that passage of the Build Back Better package, along with the bipartisan infrastructure law and regulations by key federal agencies and states, could cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 45% to 51% below 2005 levels in 2030.
The Biden bill offers incentives for electric car purchases, development of technology to capture and store carbon emissions, and construction of wind and solar farms, among other provisions.
Global leaders made progress at a November climate summit in Scotland, “but there needs to be much more” action taken, said Penn State climate scientist Michael Mann. “And for the U.S. to be able to do its part, we need the climate provisions of Build Back Better to pass Congress as soon as possible.″
Jesse Jenkins, an energy systems engineer at Princeton University who has led an effort to model the Build Back Better bill’s effect on U.S. emissions, said there is “a yawning gap” between where U.S. emissions are today “and where we need to be to hit President Biden’s climate targets.”
Such a gap “is unlikely to be bridged by executive action or state policy alone,” Jenkins said in an email. The Princeton model estimates that the United States will fall 1.3 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent short of Biden’s 2030 climate commitment without the Build Back Better law.
Carbon dioxide equivalent is a standard measurement for the range of so-called greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide, that are generated from the burning of coal and petroleum and from other industrial uses and agriculture, and trap heat in the atmosphere.
Still, Jenkins remains optimistic about U.S. climate action.
“I do not accept the premise that the Build Back Better package is dead,” he wrote, adding that he thinks “there is still a very good chance that Congress passes the climate provisions and some combination of social policies” being pushed by Democrats.
“The consequences of failure are untenable, and the climate clock only moves in one direction,” Jenkins said.
Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., said she’s confident Biden and his administration will make good use of their current regulatory authority, as well as billions of dollars in new spending in the bipartisan infrastructure law. But on their own, those tools are not enough to meet Biden’s climate goals, she said. Rules imposed by one administration can be undone by the next, as Biden and former President Donald Trump have both demonstrated repeatedly.
Trump withdrew the U.S. from the global Paris climate accord and rolled back dozens of regulations imposed by his Democratic predecessor, Obama. Biden, in turn, has moved to reverse Trump on a range of actions, from rejoining the Paris agreement to canceling the Keystone XL oil pipeline and pausing new oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters.
Biden has elevated the issue of climate change across the U.S. government, signing an executive order to make the government carbon-neutral by 2050 and converting to an all-electric fleet of car and trucks by 2035.
Even so, Biden’s efforts can only go so far without an assist from Congress.
“Regulatory authority is no substitute for congressional action,” Smith said. “That’s why it’s so important that we pass the strongest bill possible, and that’s what we’re focusing on doing.”
Enacting clean-energy investments in the Build Back Better Act would cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by a cumulative 5 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2030, Jenkins said, an amount that would “put the U.S. within easy reach” of Biden’s commitment to cut emissions to half of 2005 levels by 2030.
Manchin, who chairs the Senate Energy Committee and whose state’s economy relies heavily on energy production, suggested he could back many of the climate provisions in the bill, including some tax credits. He also wants to include money to promote nuclear power and capture emissions from industrial facilities that pump out greenhouse gases.
“I think the climate thing is one that we probably can come to an agreement on much easier than anything else,” Manchin told reporters on Tuesday.
Democrats would need all their votes in the 50-50 Senate to advance the measure over unanimous Republican opposition.
AP Science Writer Seth Borenstein contributed to this story.
Quarterbacks Bryce Young, Stetson Bennett take different paths to College Football Playoff championship game
Flickto Partners With ADAX Pro To Initiate Public Sale Round
Jed Duggar & Wife Katey Reveal Sex Of Their Baby After Confirming Pregnancy In September – Watch
Space telescope’s “golden eye” opens, last major hurdle
Historical Data Shows February Seems To Be Bullish For Bitcoin (BTC)
Broncos vs. Chiefs live blog: Real-time updates from the NFL Week 18 game at Empower Field
Mo’ Money: Gucci Mane Surprises Keyshia Ka’oir With $1 Million In Cash For Her Birthday [Video]
As spending bill stalls, Biden climate goals remain elusive
‘RHOP’ Robyn Dixon Offers Update on Wedding, New House
Your Money: The great resignation: myth or reality?
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?