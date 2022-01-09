Connect with us

Rapids announce 2022 preseason schedule

Rapids announce 2022 preseason schedule
The Colorado Rapids announced their full 2022 preseason schedule Saturday, which will help get players prepared for a long season that includes the Concacaf Champions League, MLS regular season and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Players will report to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Monday to test for fitness. On Tuesday, it will be the team’s first chance to practice together since they exited the MLS Cup playoffs on Thanksgiving. On Jan. 16, they will head to Tucson, Ariz., for the first part of their preseason which will include training for a mixture of Desert Showcase and closed-door games.

News

Why Georgia will beat Alabama to win the College Football Playoff championship game

January 9, 2022

By

Why Georgia will beat Alabama to win the College Football Playoff championship game
Former longtime Georgia coach Vince Dooley loves history — especially the kind he says favors his beloved Bulldogs.

Dooley believes a rematch will work in Georgia’s advantage against Alabama in the College Football Playoff title game on Monday night in Indianapolis. Dooley also has faith Georgia’s defense will fare better in its second chance against Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

“In most cases, not all, it’s tough to beat good teams again for the second time,” Dooley told The Associated Press earlier this week. “I’m hopeful that’s what is going to happen.”

The psychological edge that comes with the rematch favors Georgia. The extra motivation helps, but the best reason to pick the Bulldogs is the defense which carried the team all season.

Dooley, 89, plans to attend the game after recently testing positive for COVID-19 but recovering from symptoms he said were “kind of like a cold. I’m OK and ready to go.”

Dooley won 201 games Georgia’s coach for 25 years, from 1964 to 1988. With Dooley as coach, Georgia won its last national championship in 1980, beating Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl.

Dooley’s 1982 team, led by Heisman Trophy winning tailback Herschel Walker, won its third consecutive Southeastern Conference title and was undefeated before losing to Penn State in the Sugar Bowl.

This season’s Bulldogs completed their first undefeated regular season since the 1982 team and were ranked No. 1 before before losing to Alabama 41-24 in the SEC championship game on Dec. 4. Georgia responded to the loss with an impressive 34-11 win over Michigan in the CFP semifinal Orange Bowl on Dec. 31.

The rout of Michigan stands as the Bulldogs’ response to those who suspect they were exposed as overrated in their SEC championship game loss to Alabama.

The Bulldogs proved they indeed have a dominant defense, as they showed in the regular season. And history also is on their side.

Dooley cited several instances of teams winning SEC or national championships in rematches, including Alabama’s second-chance win over Louisiana State in the 2011 BCS national championship game. Dooley also recalled Georgia’s 28-7 win over Auburn in the 2017 SEC championship game after losing to the Tigers in the regular season.

“There’s a history there,” Dooley said. “Otherwise, why would Georgia be a 3-point favorite in this ballgame?”

The 1980 championship ensured Dooley’s legacy at Georgia. Similarly, Kirby Smart can bolster his big-game reputation by taking his first win over Alabama’s Nick Saban, his former boss.

Georgia leaned on its defense all season. The defense faltered only once, in the SEC title game against Alabama, when it failed to contain Young.

“I think we’ll do a better job defending him the second time around,” Dooley said.

The Bulldogs must find a way to put pressure on Young after being held without a sack in the first meeting. The defense, led by linebacker Nakobe Dean, is loaded with big-play potential.

News

Why Alabama will beat Georgia to win the College Football Playoff championship game

January 9, 2022

By

Why Alabama will beat Georgia to win the College Football Playoff championship game
If it’s not easy beating a team a second time, it’s likely even harder to do it using the same formula.

But No. 1 Alabama does have enough ways it can attack opposing defenses, even a dominant one like third-ranked Georgia has, to win the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night in Indianapolis.

The Crimson Tide features two of the top players in college football: Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson. And Alabama’s defense has proven to be quite formidable even if its been overshadowed at times.

The Alabama isn’t shying away from the challenge beating a team twice in just over a month.

“I don’t think it’s tough having to play somebody twice,” Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding said. “I mean, I know everybody talks about that and all that. But if you look at the NFL, you’re playing everybody in your division twice.”

Georgia may have extra motivation coming out of the locker room. But Alabama has the confidence from having done it before.

The Tide dominated the Bulldogs 41-24 in the Southeastern Conference championship game with Young passing for 421 yards and a hobbled Brian Robinson Jr. running for 55.

Then the Tide clamped down on Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl. In that CFP semifinal, Young yielded the starring role. The sophomore passed for 181 yards while Robinson’s 204 rushing yards paved the way for the offense.

An injury to wide receiver John Metchie III after nearly reaching 100 yards in the first half changed the offensive dynamics.

But freshman Ja’Corey Brooks and other receivers have shown flashes that could help them complement All-America receiver Jameson Williams in the rematch with Georgia along with veteran Slade Bolden. Tight ends Jahleel Billingsley and Cameron Latu are capable of making plays, too.

The Bulldogs, like most teams, had scant success containing Williams in the SEC title game. O’Brien and his offensive coaches have found ways to keep getting him the ball, often downfield.

Alabama’s offensive line will play a significant role in the outcome. The unit has been strong since giving up seven sacks against Auburn. And it will have to be against Georgia’s defensive front led by Jordan Davis.

Defensively, Alabama will be looking to slow down Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers, who had 10 catches in Atlanta, and contain Georgia’s running game.

News

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

January 9, 2022

By

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year’s insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence, even as other assessments warned that crowds of potentially thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington to create a dangerous situation.

The documents, obtained by The Associated Press, underscore the uneven and muddled intelligence that circulated to Capitol Police officers ahead of the Jan. 6 riot, when thousands of Donald Trump loyalists swarmed the Capitol complex and clashed violently with law enforcement officers in their effort to disrupt the certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election. The intelligence reports in particular show how the police agency for days grievously underestimated the prospect of chaotic violence and disruptions.

The contradictory intelligence produced by law enforcement leading up to the riot has been at the forefront of congressional scrutiny about the Jan. 6 preparations and response, with officials struggling to explain how they failed to anticipate and plan for the deadly riot at the Capitol that day. The shortcomings led to upheaval at the top ranks of the department, including the ouster of the then-chief — though the assistant chief in charge of protective and intelligence operations at the time remains in her position.

There was, according to a harshly critical Senate report issued last June, “a lack of consensus about the gravity of the threat posed on January 6, 2021.”

“Months following the attack on the U.S. Capitol, there is still no consensus among USCP officials about the intelligence reports’ threat analysis ahead of January 6, 2021,” the report stated.

The conclusions of the daily intelligence reports have been described in congressional testimony and in the Senate report. But the AP on Friday evening obtained full versions of the documents for Jan. 4, 5 and 6, marked as “For Official Use Only,” of last year.

On each of the three days, the documents showed, the Capitol Police ranked as “highly improbable” the probability of acts of civil disobedience and arrests arising from the “Stop the Steal” protest planned for the Capitol. The documents ranked that event and gatherings planned by about 20 different other organizers on a scale of “remote” to “nearly certain” in terms of the likelihood of major disruptions. All were rated as either “remote,” “highly improbable,” or “improbable,” the documents show.

“No further information has been found to the exact actions planned by this group,” the Jan. 6 report says about about the “Stop the Steal” rally.

The Million MAGA March planned by Trump supporters is rated in the document as “improbable,” with officials saying it was “possible” that organizers could demonstrate at the Capitol complex, and that though there had been talk of counter-demonstrators, there are “no clear plans by those groups at this time.”

Those optimistic forecasts are tough to square with separate intelligence assessments compiled by the Capitol Police in late December and early January. Those documents also obtained by AP, warned that crowds could number in thousands and include members of extremist groups like the Proud Boys.

A Jan. 3, 2021 memo, for instance, warned of a “significantly dangerous situation for law enforcement and the general public alike” because of the potential attendance of “white supremacists, militia members and others who actively promote violence.”

