Ravens LG Ben Powers, CB Anthony Averett out for regular-season finale; Steelers LT Dan Moore Jr. inactive
Ravens left guard Ben Powers is inactive for Sunday’s must-win regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Powers, who was a limited participant at practice this week, hasn’t played since a Week 12 loss against the Cleveland Browns because of a foot injury.
Rookie Ben Cleveland is expected to start at left guard for the fourth straight game. The third-round draft pick was limited in practice Friday after not participating Thursday because of a head injury.
With Powers out, fullback Patrick Ricard on the injured reserve list and tight end Nick Boyle on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Ravens might have a hard time stopping Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt from breaking the NFL’s single-season sack record of 22 ½, which was set by Hall of Famer Michael Strahan in 2001. Watt has 21 ½ sacks this season.
Meanwhile, cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest) and quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) will not play for the Ravens, who need a win over the Steelers and losses from the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers to make the playoffs. Coach John Harbaugh announced Friday that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will make his fourth start of the season. Jackson has not played since injuring his right ankle Dec. 12 against the Browns.
Rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh will miss his second straight game with a foot injury. Oweh, the No. 31 overall pick, was one of Ravens’ best defensive players this season, recording 33 tackles, five sacks and three forced fumbles.
Pro Bowl wide receiver and return specialist Devin Duvernay (ankle/knee) is active after being listed as questionable, while tight end Tony Poljan, defensive tackle Isaiah Mack and wide receiver James Proche II are healthy scratches.
For the Steelers, wide receiver Diontae Johnson, starting cornerback Joe Haden and starting center Kendrick Green are expected to play after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Meanwhile, starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle), running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (Maryland), defensive tackle Carlos Davis, linebacker Tegray Scales, punter Corliss Waitman and quarterback Dwayne Haskins are inactive. Receiver James Washington also won’t play after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
In addition, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler will not be coaching because of COVID-19 protocols. His duties will be handled by coach Mike Tomlin and senior defensive assistant/secondary coach Teryl Austin.
Real World Economics: Consumers, producers both victims of meat industry consolidation
Oscar Wilde said that “life imitates art,” but when a spokeswoman for the North American Meat Institute tries to be Obi Wan Kenobi, it just doesn’t work.
The great Jedi mind trick of saying “these aren’t the droids you are looking for,” might flummox a squad of Stormtroopers, but a meatpacking flack asserting that “concentration has nothing to do with price,” rightly prompts little beside laughter.
Meat and poultry packing is a highly concentrated industry. The gap between what farmers and ranchers net from consumer meat purchases and the share captured by packers is widening. Consumers are paying sharply higher prices for meat right now, especially beef. Meat prices, along with fuels for vehicles and home heating and new and used vehicles, stand out as specific contributors to recent increases in the Consumer Price Index.
President Joe Biden recently announced an initiative to curb meat prices and narrow the gap between consumer-paid and livestock-producer-received prices. The actions will include renewed enforcement of existing laws, especially the Packers and Stockyards Act of 1921. This had eroded during the Trump Administration, to put it politely. There also will be subsidies to startup specialty packers to increase competition, increased money for meat inspectors and other measures.
The issue is noteworthy in that the current highly partisan Congress, there is bipartisan support on this issue, including Iowa’s Charles Grassley, a senior and highly influential member of the GOP caucus. Moreover, the GOP’s swing towards populist nationalism portends a smaller voice for corporate- and financial-sector interests. So some change may happen, to a point.
The issue of meat packing is complicated. It also has become a proxy for monopoly power in many sectors and for the general abandonment of federal anti-monopoly enforcement over the last 20 years. All this cannot be covered in one column.
Understand the following points however.
• The Biden initiatives are needed and may prove useful, but their effects on high meat prices and rising animal producer-meat packer gaps are not going to be visible in the short term. That means not in time to affect current CPI increases nor factor into the 2022 and 2024 national elections.
• This is an old issue. Ironically, monopoly pricing abuses in meatpacking, highlighted as a collateral effect of a national focus on unsanitary meat spurred by Upton Sinclair’s 1906 novel “The Jungle,” were key in “Progressive Era” anti-monopoly actions more than a century ago. The fact that the Packers and Stockyards Act dates to 1921 shows that effects on livestock producers is as old an issue as consumer prices at meat counters.
• The issue of monopoly power got much attention by economists for many decades. Yet old indicators of “structure, conduct and performance,” faded away after a libertarian-leaning “law and economics” group at the University of Chicago convinced most economists that, in the absence of increases in consumer prices, small numbers of firms and their dominating business practices were irrelevant.
• Despite the emphasis on harm to meat-industry input producers (ranchers and farmers) a century ago, this aspect of middleman concentration has gotten little attention in recent decades. In contrast to new-economy service sellers like Facebook or Twitter that don’t buy physical raw materials, collusive monopolistic sellers of meat to consumers are “monopsonistic” buyers of live animals. Basic econ theory shows that such market power in buying livestock can cause unfair splits of income and economic inefficiency on the input side. Similarly, excess market power on the meat output side unfairly transfers money from consumers to middlemen and wastes resources besides.
• Understand, however, that monopolistic power does not guarantee perpetual prosperity for existing firms. Now almost forgotten economist John Kenneth Galbraith convinced many of the 1950s-1960s general public of the dangers of large corporations. But the businesses he had in mind, General Motors, U.S. Steel, IBM, Kodak, the New York Central railroad and Pan American Airlines, have either folded or have reinvented themselves under changing market conditions.
• Four companies now control 81 percent of beef packing, but none of the four even were in the business at mid-20th century. And the famous “big-four” abusive firms of 120 years ago, including Armour and Swift, have disappeared as have regional players like Morrell. Structural changes, including the geography of where cattle are fattened and in the technology of packing plants, are the largest reasons for this transformation.
• In the middle decades of the 20th century, packing-worker labor unions had real power and captured some of the monopoly and monopsony profits of the packing firms. But such unions eventually all were busted. Now, packing plant employees are among the most powerless people in the U.S. labor force, in large part because great numbers of them are immigrants, many here illegally. Moreover, while meat sanitation and dangerous working conditions are much improved over the nightmarish situations described by Sinclair, packing plants remain unpleasant and dangerous places to work.
• Current extreme beef and pork prices aside, long-term trends in livestock and consumer meat prices over the last century are steadily down when adjusted by the consumer or GDP price indexes. Falling per-capita consumption of red meats — beef, pork and lamb — combined with rising consumption of poultry is a major factor.
• Falling real prices for livestock or retail meats do not inherently mean lower incomes for farmers. Productivity has increased apace, and the real value produced per hour of labor or dollar of machinery has risen greatly, as in all the rest of agriculture. So farming need not be unprofitable if the downstream end of the business had less two-sided monopoly buying-and-selling power.
• Despite the land-grant university mandate to serve the general public, applied econ departments recently have devoted fewer resources to competition issues in the livestock sector than in the past. Type into your favorite search engine various combinations of the terms “livestock,” “meatpacking,” “monopoly,” “concentration” or “farmer-prices.” You will get many citations of scholarly and farm-magazine articles from 1900 through 2005, but precious little in the last few years. Few recent Ph.D. dissertations are devoted to these issues. Current public and congressional focus on the issues may prompt more work, but it takes time to get research results through the pipeline.
All this is background to specific issues to be explored over coming weeks and months.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at stpaul@edlotterman.com.
Minneapolis victim city’s first homicide of 2022
Detectives with the Minneapolis Police Department are investigating the year’s first homicide.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 4200 block of 11th Avenue South on Saturday night in South Minneapolis and found a man with gunshot wounds undergoing CPR in the street and a vehicle nearby that had crashed into parked cars, according to a police department news release.
Officers took over CPR efforts until an ambulance was able to take the man to the Hennepin County Medical Center where he later died, authorities said.
No further details about the ongoing investigation were available Sunday morning.
Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum
As the raging omicron variant of COVID-19 infects workers across the nation, millions of those whose jobs don’t provide paid sick days are having to choose between their health and their paycheck.
While many companies instituted more robust sick leave policies at the beginning of the pandemic, some of those have since been scaled back with the rollout of the vaccines, even though omicron has managed to evade the shots. Meanwhile, the current labor shortage is adding to the pressure of workers having to decide whether to show up to their job sick if they can’t afford to stay home.
“It’s a vicious cycle,” said Daniel Schneider, professor of public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. “As staffing gets depleted because people are out sick, that means that those that are on the job have more to do and are even more reluctant to call in sick when they in turn get sick.”
Low-income hourly workers are especially vulnerable. Nearly 80% of all private sector workers get at least one paid sick day, according to a national compensation survey of employee benefits conducted in March by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But only 33% of workers whose wages are at the bottom 10% get paid sick leave, compared with 95% in the top 10%.
A survey this past fall of roughly 6,600 hourly low-wage workers conducted by Harvard’s Shift Project, which focuses on inequality, found that 65% of those workers who reported being sick in the last month said they went to work anyway. That’s lower than the 85% who showed up to work sick before the pandemic, but much higher than it should be in the middle of a public health crisis. Schneider says it could get worse because of omicron and the labor shortage.
What’s more, Schneider noted that the share of workers with paid sick leave before the pandemic barely budged during the pandemic — 50% versus 51% respectively. He further noted many of the working poor surveyed don’t even have $400 in emergency funds, and families will now be even more financially strapped with the expiration of the child tax credit, which had put a few hundred dollars in families’ pockets every month.
The Associated Press interviewed one worker who started a new job with the state of New Mexico last month and started experiencing COVID-like symptoms earlier in the week. The worker, who asked not to be named because it might jeopardize their employment, took a day off to get tested and two more days to wait for the results.
A supervisor called and told the worker they would qualify for paid sick days only if the COVID test turns out to be positive. If the test is negative, the worker will have to take the days without pay, since they haven’t accrued enough time for sick leave.
“I thought I was doing the right thing by protecting my co-workers,” said the worker, who is still awaiting the results and estimates it will cost $160 per day of work missed if they test negative. “Now I wish I just would’ve gone to work and not said anything.”
A Trader Joe’s worker in California, who also asked not to be named because they didn’t want to risk their job, said the company lets workers accrue paid time off that they can use for vacations or sick days. But once that time is used up, employees often feel like they can’t afford to take unpaid days.
“I think many people now come to work sick or with what they call ‘allergies’ because they feel they have no other choice,” the worker said.
Trader Joe’s offered hazard pay until last spring, and even paid time off if workers had COVID-related symptoms. But the worker said those benefits have ended. The company also no longer requires customers to wear masks in all of its stores.
Other companies are similarly curtailing sick time that they offered earlier in the pandemic. Kroger, the country’s biggest traditional grocery chain, is ending some benefits for unvaccinated workers in an attempt to compel more of them to get the jab as COVID-19 cases rise again. Unvaccinated workers will no longer be eligible to receive up to two weeks paid emergency leave if they become infected — a policy that was put into place last year when vaccines were unavailable.
Meanwhile, Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, is slashing pandemic-related paid leave in half — from two weeks to one — after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced isolation requirements for people who don’t have symptoms after they test positive.
Workers have received some relief from a growing number of states. In the last decade, 14 states and the District of Columbia have passed laws or ballot measures requiring employers to provide paid sick leave, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
On the federal front, however, the movement has stalled. Congress passed a law in the spring of 2020 requiring most employers to provide paid sick leave for employees with COVID-related illnesses. But the requirement expired on Dec. 31 of that same year. Congress later extended tax credits for employers who voluntarily provide paid sick leave, but the extension lapsed at the end of September, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
In November, the U.S. House passed a version of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan that would require employers to provide 20 days of paid leave for employees who are sick or caring for a family member. But the fate of that bill is uncertain in the Senate.
“We can’t do a patchwork sort of thing. It has to be holistic. It has to be meaningful,” said Josephine Kalipeni, executive director at Family Values @ Work, a national network of 27 state and local coalitions helping to advocate for such policies as paid sick days.
The U.S. is one of only 11 countries worldwide without any federal mandate for paid sick leave, according to a 2020 study by the World Policy Analysis Center at the University of California, Los Angeles.
On the flipside are small business owners like Dawn Crawley, CEO of House Cleaning Heroes, who can’t afford to pay workers when they are out sick. But Crawley is trying to help in other ways. She recently drove one cleaner who didn’t have a car to a nearby testing site. She later bought the cleaner some medicine, orange juice and oranges.
“If they are out, I try to give them money but at the same time my company has got to survive,” Crawley said. ″If the company goes under, no one has work.”
Even when paid sick leave is available, workers aren’t always made aware of it.
Ingrid Vilorio, who works at a Jack in the Box restaurant in Castro Valley, California, started feeling sick last March and soon tested positive for COVID. Vilorio alerted a supervisor, who didn’t tell her she was eligible for paid sick leave — as well as supplemental COVID leave — under California law.
Vilorio said her doctor told her to take 15 days off, but she decided to take just 10 because she had bills to pay. Months later, a co-worker told Vilorio she was owed sick pay for the time she was off. Working through Fight for $15, a group that works to unionize fast food workers, Vilorio and her colleagues reported the restaurant to the county health department. Shortly after that, she was given back pay.
But Vilorio, who speaks Spanish, said through a translator that problems persist. Workers are still getting sick, she said, and are often afraid to speak up.
“Without our health, we can’t work,” she said. “We’re told that we’re front line workers, but we’re not treated like it.”
___
D’Innocenzio reported from New York and Durbin reported from Detroit.
